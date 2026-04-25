AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026 – Full Text

April 25, 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

By MATA

Supplied / Richie Mills

Content warning: This story contains direct quotes of racist language

People’s Action Plan Against Racism (PAPARA) is calling on Te Matatini to implement anti-racism standards to compositions, in the wake of a controversial performance by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi.

MATA has done further translations of the controversial haka, which was performed at the Tainui Regional Kapa Haka competition last weekend. The haka was delivered by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi and directed at ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar.

It also featured lyrics such as “hoki atu rā ki tō kāinga ake, ki nui whenua, ki nui pōhara, ki nui raruraru!”, “Return to your own home, to vast land, to great poverty, to many problems”.

It was accompanied by choreography drawing on Indian cultural and religious elements such as kaihaka pressing their thumb into the centre of their forehead where the traditional bindi is worn by Hindu, Jain and Buddhist women, and sitting cross legged with hands in the prayer position.

During parts of the haka Che Wilson, a former president of Te Pāti Māori, used an Indian accent and head gestures.

People’s Action Plan Against Racism (PAPARA) said there had been an increase in “racist rhetoric” against the Indian community in Aotearoa.

“This harm has been compounded by a recent performance during the Matatini Tainui regional competitions, which lampooned Indian culture as a form of objection to ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar’s actions and political positions. While Te Matatini carries a long history of politically charged performance, this should never be allowed to tip over into racist attacks against individuals or communities.”

Te Matatini Society Incorporated

Te Matatini does not receive scripts from teams performing at regionals ahead of the event. It should now mandate anti-racism standards for compositions “so that such a highly esteemed atamira (stage) can never again be used as a racist weapon”, PAPARA said.

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said there were already clear expectations that compositions must meet broadcasting standards.

“When concerns are raised we act immediately, as we have done in this case, to remove the content. We will be reviewing our internal process to ensure all performances consistently meet Broadcasting Standards Authority standards in the future.”

A controversial composition

Parmar has previously drawn criticism for seeking advice from officials on the range of possible penalties for Te Pāti Māori MPs following their Treaty Principles haka in Parliament, including whether imprisonment was an option.

She has opposed giving scholarships based on a person or group’s race or ethnic origin, designated spaces, rooms, or other facilities at universities. She also opposed requiring students to take a paper on the Treaty of Waitangi, particularly for international students, for whom she said the course would “hold little value”.

RNZ / Blessen Tom

The haka began by addressing ACT Party leader David Seymour.

“Rawiri Himoa, te wahine Iniana kei tō pāti, he wahine tarapekepeke pāti.

“Takahi tangata, takahi Maori e.”

“David Seymour, the Indian woman in your party, the party jumper.

“Who tramples people, who tramples Māori.”

Directly addressing a party leader is not unusual in a haka but referencing the ethnicity of a politician is not common practice.

In a statement to Mata, Wilson said the haka was composed and choreographed by a collective known as Te Whānau o Te Pae Kahurangi.

“Haka is a platform to challenge and where relevant, denigrate in response to an issue.”

Te Pae Kahurangi regarded Parmar’s actions as “clear examples of prejudice towards Māori culture”.

“And as such, the haka is aimed specifically at Mrs Parmar and not the Indian community.

“Te Pae Kahurangi does not condone racism. Te Pae Kahurangi apologises for any offence caused to the Indian community, towards whom this haka was not directed.

“It is worthwhile noting that there are many examples of haka and kaioraora (derogatory songs), that often include references such as ‘pokokōhua’ (boiled-head), ‘kai a te kurī’ (food for the dogs), ‘porohewa’ (baldhead) used to denigrate people.”

Who specifically was a part of the collective which composed and choreographed the haka has not been revealed.

Instagram / @shaneellal

Indian community ‘feeling hounded’

In a social media post, former Young New Zealander of the Year Shaneel Lal said the rise of racist rhetoric against the Indian community has left it “feeling hounded”.

In their opinion, the ACT MP Parmar had caused incredible harm to Māori.

“Criticism of her as an individual, and of what she advocates for, is justified … But when criticism of her actions extends to all people who share her identity, that is racism,” Lal said.

“When criticism of Parmjeet turns into criticism of being Indian, that includes people like me. It also includes many in the wider Indian community who have spent decades standing alongside Māori across Aotearoa.”

In an interview with Māni Dunlop for Te Ao Māori News, Māori-Gujarati academic Dr Jessica Hutchings discussed the impact of the haka.

“Ehara i te mea he Māori anake tātou (we are not just Māori). Some of us are mixed race, and we carry that proudly. When something like this happens, it harms all parts of who we are,” Hutchings said.

“They mocked my culture. They mocked our tikanga, our wairuatanga… that’s racism, and it’s really important that we call it out.”

It was wrong to frame the haka as targeting one individual when its impact was wider, she believed.

An online storm

Haka is often used as medium for Māori political expression, with many groups composing waiata to fiercely critique political policies, issues and politicians.

But Te Pae Kahurangi’s haka has sparked fierce debate online with many commenters expressing disappointment that an item aimed at one MP has demeaned the cultures and practices of Indian people.

Others have spoken out in support, advocating for the right to free speech, even if it is hateful.

In their social media post, Lal appealed to the connection between colonised people.

“There is nothing to gain from stereotyping, mocking, or ridiculing entire groups of people, especially when so many of those people stand with you.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand