AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026 – Full Text
Government continues with US minerals deal negotiations
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government is pushing on with negotiating a critical minerals deal with the United States, but says risks must be “carefully considered”.
A just-released Cabinet paper revealed Resources Minister Shane Jones recommended continuing work drafting a bilateral agreement.
It was revealed in February that New Zealand was in discussions with the US about the supply of rare and critical minerals, as Donald Trump seeks to reduce America’s reliance on China for material it sees as pivotal for tech innovation and national security.
The Cabinet paper said a draft framework for bilateral agreement with the US was taken to Cabinet on 2 February – but it was decided New Zealand would not sign the deal at a meeting hosted by the US two days later.
Cabinet received the draft the same day that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told Morning Report reporting of potential talks between the two nations was “speculative and hypothetical” and “probably a bit frothy and a bit ahead of itself”.
Cabinet asked Jones to return with further advice on the proposed framework, it said.
Jones did so, and recommended re-entering negotiations with the US.
That’s despite risks, including that a minerals deal could lead to “pressure to commit future Crown financing” and “degrading the social licence for mining”, the paper said.
Other risks were redacted.
The risks would need to be “carefully considered”, it said.
The paper also noted iwi had initially raised concerns with the pace and content of the framework, and upon further consultation, they “reaffirmed their strong concerns on process, substance, and partnering with the US”.
The US had also proposed negotiations on a multi-nation Agreement on Trade in Critical Minerals (ATCM), it said.
The US intended the ATCM to “create a preferential trade zone for critical minerals through enforceable price floors and rules around imports and investment”.
Much of the information about the ATCM was redacted, but the paper said Cabinet approval would be sought before any further steps were taken.
It said New Zealand could help create a more resilient global critical mineral supply, and as a country with a reputation for high standards in the resources sector, a US deal could provide a future export advantage.
Developing critical minerals production would require investment from international partners, and the US had a “significant amount” available, it said.
The government wants to double minerals exports to $3 billion by 2035.
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Police Commissioner seeks answers after Police College recruits fall below expected levels
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Police Commissioner has sought answers after some recruit wings at Police College fell below expected numbers, including one with fewer than 50 recruits.
New Zealand First and National’s coalition agreement in November 2023 contained a commitment to “training no fewer than 500 new frontline police within the first two years“.
It had taken up until now to get the number of constable full-time equivalents (FTEs) to 297. There were 275 recruits currently under training, six months out from the election.
In response to questions from RNZ, Assistant Commissioner Deployment Jeanette Park said the work to deliver 500 more police as soon as possible was a “priority programme for NZ Police”.
Do you know more? Email sam.sherwood@rnz.co.nz
She said the number of applicants “remains healthy”, and the current wing at the Auckland campus and its corresponding wing in Porirua were near capacity.
“However, it has been disappointing to see some smaller wing numbers at the College in recent months, including one with fewer than 50 recruits.”
Park said Police Commissioner Richard Chambers had sought an explanation for the numbers.
“A meeting was held earlier this week and attended by the Commissioner, myself, other leaders and recruitment leads.
“It was made clear that focus must be maintained on achieving the 500 and we cannot lose momentum at any stage of the recruitment process.”
She said it was a priority to ensure police did their best for applicants who had worked hard to get into Police College.
“Police is in the fortunate position of being able to increase its constabulary numbers and we have worked hard to try to achieve that.
“Irrespective of the election, the Commissioner has previously said he wanted Police to hit the target of 500 as early as possible this year.
“That relies on ensuring we have good numbers of recruits in training at RNZPC, as well as attrition remaining relatively low.”
She said the pipeline of applicants was “strong” with about 1000 people at different stages of the process.
“The Commissioner has asked us to ensure we maintain momentum in ensuring that process is as efficient as it should be and address any potential hold-ups.”
As of 20 April there were 10,508 Constable FTEs, which did not include the 275 recruits that were undergoing training.
“This is growth of 297 Constable FTEs above our starting point in November 2023 when the Government set their 500 target.”
The 12-month rolling average for constabulary attrition was 4.7 percent, down from 5.7 percent at the same time last year.
Associate Police Minister Casey Costello said in a statement to RNZ the government had provided the extra funding needed to recruit and achieve the 500 extra staff target.
“It is something that everyone wants delivered,” she said.
“What I’ve seen is that our numbers are on track, and with usual attrition rates, the extra 500 will be delivered this year.
“As you know, recruitment works as a pipeline, and there are still healthy numbers of officers in training. Our job is to make sure that every part of the pipeline stays strong”.
On Thursday, a scathing review of police by the Public Service Commission was released. The report said an “integrity reset is urgently needed” with a perceived culture that held seniors to a “lesser standard than juniors”.
An overview of the report said police needed to tackle three “major challenges” in the next five years.
“They need to rebuild police integrity; address persistent traditional crime while adapting to increasingly complex, digital, and transnational threats; and build their corporate performance in the face of ongoing fiscal pressures.”
The Commission’s Performance Improvement Review also looked at how well police were positioned to deliver on the government’s priorities, including delivering the 500 extra officers, referred to as the D500 programme.
“Police have faced challenges delivering the D500 including limited capacity at the Police College, and attrition from an ageing workforce and competitive pressure from Australian police services.
“Treasury projects that a net increase of 500 constables will not be reached until September 2026, which is almost one year later than the 2025 target from the coalition arrangement.”
The report said police had supported the programme by expanding the college and opening an additional Auckland campus.
“Police also refocused its recruitment campaign, launching the Ride Along series and targeted campaigns to attract former officers back to Police. These efforts have resulted in more applications (June 2025 recorded 643 constabulary applications – almost two-thirds higher than the previous monthly average).”
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Climate News – Commission advises no change to NZ ETS settings but flags late-2020s risk
April 24, 2026
Source: Climate Change Commission
- The Climate Change Commission’s routine annual advice on NZ ETS auction settings, released today, recommends keeping auction volumes and price controls the same for now to limit the risk of further price instability and support confidence in the NZ ETS.
- This year’s analysis also points to a possible unit shortfall risk by the late 2020s. It’s uncertain if and when a shortfall could happen, but it would likely result in volatile price spikes. The Commission advises the Government to consider and consult on options to mitigate this risk.
- Auction settings shape expectations and market confidence, which matters for investment decisions, but they have limited reach – auctioned units are a small share of total units, and the NZ ETS covers less than half of domestic emissions.
- The NZ ETS will struggle to provide an investment signal by the mid-2030s. The Government needs to start a transparent and consultative process to determine how the NZ ETS can best evolve.
- The advice, a one-page summary, FAQs about the NZ ETS settings 2026 advice, and supporting technical information are available at: climatecommission.govt.nz/nz-ets-2027-2031
- Explainer: What is the NZ ETS? climatecommission.govt.nz/what-is-the-nz-ets
- Unit limits: Maintain the current NZ ETS auction volumes through to 2030 and set 2031 auction volumes on the basis that the surplus of units in the market has been depleted by then.
- Price controls: Retain and extend to 2031 the current price control settings, with inflation adjustments from 2029.
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Nixing SailGP described as a ‘significant loss’ by Auckland events boss
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Auckland’s events boss says the government has missed an important opportunity by not putting in the money to keep SailGP in the city next year.
The government has decided the level of investment required in the high-speed international sailing event is not worth the return, Tourism Minister Louise Upston saying the increased cost to stage next year’s regatta does not meet the criteria for its Major Events Fund.
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill told Morning Report the event brought massive economic value for Auckland, and brought the Waitematā harbour to life.
He said the Auckland Council’s events arm had its funding locked in for the event, and blamed a breakdown between SailGP and the Government.
“Very disappointed. I do think we’ve missed a really important opportunity. And look, it’s an event that really belongs in Auckland. It’s a global event, very difficult to attract and retain these events. So yeah, we’re very disappointed.”
This year marked the end of New Zealand’s four-year hosting agreement with the global foiling series.
“It’s a partnership between the government, the council and SailGP and commercial partners… We’ve committed to doing it for three years, and the government hadn’t reached the point that they were convinced it stacked up for them.”
Hill said the economics of the event stacked up for Auckland, but perhaps not the government.
“The economics for Auckland and for the government are not necessarily the same. You know, if people in New Zealand travel to Auckland, we get a benefit, but the government doesn’t. So they do their own economic analysis and decide the value of it. We are happy that it’s an event that creates enormous value for Auckland.”
He called it a “significant loss” for the so-called City of Sails.
“It’s hard to attract these events. It’s an event that fits perfectly with who we are as a city. It is all about the Waitemata and sailing. It presents incredibly well on television. Economically, it generates $5 million [for] GDP.
“But it’s more than that. It actually brings our waterfront to life. And when that event’s on, you just have to be downtown in Auckland to realise what it does for Aucklanders and for the businesses. And one of the great things about it is, yes, there’s a whole commercial aspect and people can sit and stand and get all that hospitality, but anybody can sit around the harbour and watch it.
“So it’s an event that has a whole lot of public benefits, but also it works economically and it presents our city internationally as this incredibly vibrant and beautiful place.”
The council was notified of the decision by Upston via a letter to Mayor Wayne Brown.
“SailGP’s application was assessed under the MEF’s (Major Events Fund) Focus Area One, which requires events to deliver net national economic benefits to New Zealand, primarily through the attraction of international visitors and/or direct event delivery expenditure.
“Given the timeframes involved and the information available, investment in the 2027 event was declined as it did not meet MEF criteria.”
A previous offer of $5 million was accepted in principle last year, provided an agreement could be reached on dates with SailGP. But it failed to do so, and a higher amount was requested in February.
The government said it remained open to approving funding for events in 2028 and 2029.
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Auckland principals say rushed curriculum overhaul risks backfire
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Auckland Primary Principals Association says there is qualified support for the government’s curriculum changes, but it needs to slow down.
The association was one of many signatories to a letter calling for a pause in the changes published in newspapers this week.
Association president Lucy Naylor told RNZ that despite a widespread desire for a slowdown, many principals in the Auckland region supported the intent of the curriculum overhaul.
Primary schools introduced new English and maths curricula last year, and consultation would close on Friday on draft curricula for six other learning areas to be introduced next year and in 2028.
The new curriculum would bring much greater prescription about what teachers must teach each year, and initial reaction to date suggested they covered far more content than schools could teach in a year, and that introducing three next year and three in 2028 was unworkable.
Naylor said there was great diversity of views among the association’s 420 members, and it was a tricky time for principals.
She said most agreed the government was trying to introduce too much too fast, and the association was hopeful the timeline would change.
“Opinions are very varied. We are hearing generally the call for a slowdown, which has been there for a while. We are also, again, very generally hearing that there is support for the content,” she said, adding the support was tempered by a view that the curriculum had flaws and too much content.
However, Naylor said the association understood the drafts were deliberately “over-filled” with content so it could be cut back if necessary.
She said the association and its members were participating in advisory groups to improve the timeline and the curriculum.
“In my experience as an association, the ministry and the minister are open to listen to constructive feedback and to solutions to slow the pace of change,” she said.
“I think to call a stop is a big call. I think we’re so far down the track now.”
Naylor agreed that by moving too fast, the government risked ruining changes that would otherwise be successful.
“If we want that world-class education system, we have to make sure that the changes that we’re making are not superficial,” she said.
“To embed a curriculum, truly, takes three to five years, I would say, and that’s a long time.”
She said schools needed to concentrate on the new English and maths curricula this year and did not have the capacity to prepare to introduce new content for three other learning areas next year, with three more in 2028.
“What would be acceptable at the moment is for this year, we really do need to focus on the English and maths curriculum,” she said.
“Schools are time poor in that we don’t have the capacity to then start looking at three other curriculum areas ready for implementation next year.”
Naylor said schools that had been using for some time the structured literacy approaches mandated by the English curriculum would be better placed than other schools to move on to the other curriculum areas.
She agreed that last year’s surprise decision to axe school boards’ treaty obligations was a “straw that broke the camel’s back” moment that turned many teachers and principals against the government’s plans.
Firm supporter
Auckland teacher Callum Baird told RNZ he 100 percent supported the direction of the curriculum changes.
A teacher since 2013, he said the inclusion and sequencing of specific knowledge was an improvement on the current curriculum, in which some learning objectives spanned two or three years.
Baird said the previous government began work on curriculum change, so he did not agree that the overhaul happening now was too fast.
“You’re looking at nearly a decade of discussion around reform,” he said.
“Yes, a bulk of it has come in the last sort of year to six months, so the torrent that’s coming at the sector at the moment, you could probably argue it’s too fast, but I would say that if you look longer-term, it’s actually long overdue.”
Some critics said the draft curricula had more content than teachers could cover, but Baird said he did not believe they would be expected to teach everything.
“You have to have a breadth and coverage, but it’s up to school leaders to design a curriculum that meets as much of the curriculum as it can within practical constraints,” he said.
“I don’t imagine anybody from ERO’s going to be coming around schools with clipboards and ticking off an entire curriculum. That’s not how the system has ever worked.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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War vets get fuel price relief
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government has boosted mileage reimbursement rates for war veterans travelling to medical appointments by 50 percent, as the cost of fuel continues to bite.
Veterans Minister Chris Penk said the government was helping people who have limited transport alternatives.
“Kiwis who have served our nation bravely, often at great personal sacrifice, should not be discouraged from accessing essential care during this period of elevated fuel prices,” he said.
“This is a targeted, temporary increase to ensure veterans who receive support from Veterans’ Affairs can continue to attend treatment, rehabilitation, and medical assessments for their accepted conditions while fuel costs remain high.”
The rate for round trips under 200km will be bumped from 62 cents per kilometre to 91 cents. The rate for longer trips will increase from 27 cents per kilometre to 41 cents.
The change would remain until the price of 91 petrol dropped below $3 a litre for four consecutive weeks.
It was being funded from Veterans’ Affairs’ existing budget and was expected to have a “negligible fiscal impact”, Penk said.
The government earlier raised reimbursement rate for home and community support workers and relief teachers.
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Regional airlines supported by RIF funding
April 24, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Three more regional airlines will receive Regional Infrastructure Fund loans to help support regional air routes and safeguard essential air services, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Associate Transport Minister James Meager say.
“These loans will help regional passenger airlines manage debt, maintain their fleets, and continue operating the routes important for the wellbeing, resilience and economies of regional communities,” Mr Jones says.
“Regional connectivity is vital to New Zealand’s economic and social wellbeing, but the industry is under pressure, with some crucial routes at risk. That is why we have taken action to help stabilise the sector in the short to medium term,” Mr Meager says.
The three airlines receiving funding from $30 million ring-fenced in the Regional infrastructure Fund are:
Air Chathams – $17.2m to refinance debt. The airline connects Auckland, Whakatāne, Whanganui, Kāpiti, Wellington, Christchurch, Chatham Islands and Pitt Island
Sounds Air – $4.5m to upgrade its fleet and refinance debt. The airline connects Wellington, Picton, Kāpiti, Blenheim and Nelson
Island Air – $252,000 for fleet maintenance. The airline connects Tauranga and Motiti Island
“Many of these airlines provide essential services and are the often most efficient way for locals to access specialist health care, connect with family, and do business,” Mr Meager says.
“In places like the Chatham Islands, regional airlines are the sole connector for residents to the mainland. Losing those routes would risk people being cut off from the rest of the country and disruption to the delivery of essential services.”
Mr Jones says the regional airlines funding package was created in late 2025, several months prior to the current Middle East conflict.
“The impact on fuel supply and pricing has had ramifications across the world, including in the aviation sector. The situation in New Zealand is no different.
“The Government acknowledges it is now an even more challenging commercial environment for regional airlines, and there is uncertainty about the future.
“We’ve listened to concerns from regional operators and have requested advice from officials regarding the potential for temporarily adjusting loan conditions to help regional airlines meet their obligations in adverse conditions. We expect to be able to speak more about this in coming weeks,” Mr Jones says.
Kānoa, the Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit, is continuing to progress applications for support from other airlines. The Government announced the first loan, to Golden Bay Air, in February.
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Environmentalists split over revived NZ-US rare minerals deal
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A resurrected minerals deal with the US is causing mixed reactions among environmentalists.
A Cabinet paper has revealed that Resources Minister Shane Jones wants to continue negotiations for a bilateral agreement with the US over rare minerals.
Currently, the US has been heavily reliant on China for these materials.
Critical minerals are used in a variety of modern-day tech, from smartphones and renewable energy to weapons.
Their use in a military context gave Greenpeace director Russel Norman pause.
“Donald Trump hates renewable energy. It’s all about getting minerals to fuel his war ambitions,” he said.
He worried that the deal could be used to circumvent environmental protections and let foreign interests plunder New Zealand’s resources.
He pointed to Trans-Tasman Resources, an Australian-owned company, which wanted to mine 50 million tonnes of seabed a year for 30 years in the South Taranaki Bight.
“There is no benefit in New Zealand in destroying the biodiversity off in South Taranaki just so that an Australian mining company can dig up vanadium and give it to the US military.”
The Fast Track panel rejected Trans-Tasman Resources’ plans.
Norman said New Zealand “should have nothing to do with the deal”.
“We don’t need to go and destroy the seafloor all around the world in order to get those minerals.”
This was supported by University of Auckland professor Nicola Gaston.
She said highly sought-after, rare minerals can be sourced through recycling.
She cited several companies that had created circular economies of extracting materials from waste products for new applications, such as Mint Innovation and Zethos.
“If a deal is about us actually backing these New Zealand companies to do the work that they’re doing internationally, that would be super.”
But she expressed reservations about the deal if it involved mining.
“I just would not want us to be locking ourselves into some sort of exploitation that is not able to be managed according to our own policy goals or the social licence that we have in New Zealand for mining.”
‘They never have practical alternative solutions’ – Jones
Jones responded to criticism, saying New Zealand was not solely pursuing a bilateral deal with the US, but was also exploring wider partnerships with ”like-minded nations”.
He said this country was already part of an international agreement with countries like the UK, Japan and South Korea to work together to secure supplies of critical minerals.
Jones said any development of the sector would still be subject to New Zealand’s environmental and legal safeguards, including the resource consenting process and Treaty obligations.
”Obviously, the consenting process – we need to ensure that when these minerals are extracted, it happens with established statutory guardrails,” he said.
He also noted the challenges of refining, saying there was currently little capacity in New Zealand and that processing minerals can come with ”a host of negative externalities”.
Responding to the criticism from Greenpeace, Jones said environmental advocacy groups rarely offered workable alternatives.
”Greenpeace are consistent critics in terms of capitalism, economic development… They never have practical alternative solutions,” he said.
”They want a clean green future, but they refuse to acknowledge that New Zealand has the very minerals that can contribute to that future,” he said.
Jones said opponents were holding back the sector.
”Mining has been marginalised in New Zealand by green Luddites, lily-livered bureaucrats and politicians that have been unwilling to show Kiwis that we can mine and still have positive environmental impacts.”
He also downplayed concerns about the potential military use of exported minerals.
”I don’t believe it is a concern… New Zealand is not in the weapon-making business,” he said, adding that lawful trade should not be restricted based on how what’s being traded will be used.
Jones said the government would continue discussions with multiple countries and planned to host a critical minerals forum at Parliament to get feedback from the sector.
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Anti-racism group stands by Indian communities in wake of haka
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
By MATA
Content warning: This story contains direct quotes of racist language
This story has been corrected to remove the reference of the controversial haka happening on the Te Matatini stage.
People’s Action Plan Against Racism (PAPARA) is calling on Te Matatini to implement anti-racism standards to compositions, in the wake of a controversial performance by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi.
MATA has done further translations of the controversial haka, which was performed at the Tainui Regional Kapa Haka competition last weekend. The haka was delivered by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi and directed at ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar.
It also featured lyrics such as “hoki atu rā ki tō kāinga ake, ki nui whenua, ki nui pōhara, ki nui raruraru!”, “Return to your own home, to vast land, to great poverty, to many problems”.
It was accompanied by choreography drawing on Indian cultural and religious elements such as kaihaka pressing their thumb into the centre of their forehead where the traditional bindi is worn by Hindu, Jain and Buddhist women, and sitting cross legged with hands in the prayer position.
During parts of the haka Che Wilson, a former president of Te Pāti Māori, used an Indian accent and head gestures.
PAPARA said there had been an increase in “racist rhetoric” against the Indian community in Aotearoa.
“This harm has been compounded by a recent performance during the Matatini Tainui regional competitions, which lampooned Indian culture as a form of objection to ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar’s actions and political positions. While Te Matatini carries a long history of politically charged performance, this should never be allowed to tip over into racist attacks against individuals or communities.”
Te Matatini does not receive scripts from teams performing at regionals ahead of the event. It should now mandate anti-racism standards for compositions “so that such a highly esteemed atamira (stage) can never again be used as a racist weapon”, PAPARA said.
Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said there were already clear expectations that compositions must meet broadcasting standards.
“When concerns are raised we act immediately, as we have done in this case, to remove the content. We will be reviewing our internal process to ensure all performances consistently meet Broadcasting Standards Authority standards in the future.”
A controversial composition
Parmar has previously drawn criticism for seeking advice from officials on the range of possible penalties for Te Pāti Māori MPs following their Treaty Principles haka in Parliament, including whether imprisonment was an option.
She has opposed giving scholarships based on a person or group’s race or ethnic origin, designated spaces, rooms, or other facilities at universities. She also opposed requiring students to take a paper on the Treaty of Waitangi, particularly for international students, for whom she said the course would “hold little value”.
The haka began by addressing ACT Party leader David Seymour.
“Rawiri Himoa, te wahine Iniana kei tō pāti, he wahine tarapekepeke pāti.
“Takahi tangata, takahi Maori e.”
“David Seymour, the Indian woman in your party, the party jumper.
“Who tramples people, who tramples Māori.”
Directly addressing a party leader is not unusual in a haka but referencing the ethnicity of a politician is not common practice.
In a statement to MATA, Wilson said the haka was composed and choreographed by a collective known as Te Whānau o Te Pae Kahurangi.
“Haka is a platform to challenge and where relevant, denigrate in response to an issue.”
Te Pae Kahurangi regarded Parmar’s actions as “clear examples of prejudice towards Māori culture”.
“And as such, the haka is aimed specifically at Mrs Parmar and not the Indian community.
“Te Pae Kahurangi does not condone racism. Te Pae Kahurangi apologises for any offence caused to the Indian community, towards whom this haka was not directed.
“It is worthwhile noting that there are many examples of haka and kaioraora (derogatory songs), that often include references such as ‘pokokōhua’ (boiled-head), ‘kai a te kurī’ (food for the dogs), ‘porohewa’ (baldhead) used to denigrate people.”
Who specifically was a part of the collective which composed and choreographed the haka has not been revealed.
Indian community ‘feeling hounded’
In a social media post, former Young New Zealander of the Year Shaneel Lal said the rise of racist rhetoric against the Indian community has left it “feeling hounded”.
In their opinion, the ACT MP Parmar had caused incredible harm to Māori.
“Criticism of her as an individual, and of what she advocates for, is justified … But when criticism of her actions extends to all people who share her identity, that is racism,” Lal said.
“When criticism of Parmjeet turns into criticism of being Indian, that includes people like me. It also includes many in the wider Indian community who have spent decades standing alongside Māori across Aotearoa.”
In an interview with Māni Dunlop for Te Ao Māori News, Māori-Gujarati academic Dr Jessica Hutchings discussed the impact of the haka.
“Ehara i te mea he Māori anake tātou (we are not just Māori). Some of us are mixed race, and we carry that proudly. When something like this happens, it harms all parts of who we are,” Hutchings said.
“They mocked my culture. They mocked our tikanga, our wairuatanga… that’s racism, and it’s really important that we call it out.”
It was wrong to frame the haka as targeting one individual when its impact was wider, she believed.
An online storm
Haka is often used as medium for Māori political expression, with many groups composing waiata to fiercely critique political policies, issues and politicians.
But Te Pae Kahurangi’s haka has sparked fierce debate online with many commenters expressing disappointment that an item aimed at one MP has demeaned the cultures and practices of Indian people.
Others have spoken out in support, advocating for the right to free speech, even if it is hateful.
In their social media post, Lal appealed to the connection between colonised people.
“There is nothing to gain from stereotyping, mocking, or ridiculing entire groups of people, especially when so many of those people stand with you.”
Get the latest episodes of MATA with Mihingarangi Forbes from RNZ, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen.
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Antiracism group stands by Indian communities in wake of haka
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
By MATA
Content warning: This story contains direct quotes of racist language
People’s Action Plan Against Racism (PAPARA) is calling on Te Matatini to implement anti-racism standards to compositions, in the wake of a controversial performance by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi.
MATA has done further translations of the controversial haka, which was performed at the Tainui Regional Kapa Haka competition last weekend. The haka was delivered by the kapa haka Te Pae Kahurangi and directed at ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar.
It also featured lyrics such as “hoki atu rā ki tō kāinga ake, ki nui whenua, ki nui pōhara, ki nui raruraru!”, “Return to your own home, to vast land, to great poverty, to many problems”.
It was accompanied by choreography drawing on Indian cultural and religious elements such as kaihaka pressing their thumb into the centre of their forehead where the traditional bindi is worn by Hindu, Jain and Buddhist women, and sitting cross legged with hands in the prayer position.
During parts of the haka Che Wilson, a former president of Te Pāti Māori, used an Indian accent and head gestures.
People’s Action Plan Against Racism (PAPARA) said there had been an increase in “racist rhetoric” against the Indian community in Aotearoa.
“This harm has been compounded by a recent performance during the Matatini Tainui regional competitions, which lampooned Indian culture as a form of objection to ACT MP Parmjeet Parmar’s actions and political positions. While Te Matatini carries a long history of politically charged performance, this should never be allowed to tip over into racist attacks against individuals or communities.”
Te Matatini does not receive scripts from teams performing at regionals ahead of the event. It should now mandate anti-racism standards for compositions “so that such a highly esteemed atamira (stage) can never again be used as a racist weapon”, PAPARA said.
Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross said there were already clear expectations that compositions must meet broadcasting standards.
“When concerns are raised we act immediately, as we have done in this case, to remove the content. We will be reviewing our internal process to ensure all performances consistently meet Broadcasting Standards Authority standards in the future.”
A controversial composition
Parmar has previously drawn criticism for seeking advice from officials on the range of possible penalties for Te Pāti Māori MPs following their Treaty Principles haka in Parliament, including whether imprisonment was an option.
She has opposed giving scholarships based on a person or group’s race or ethnic origin, designated spaces, rooms, or other facilities at universities. She also opposed requiring students to take a paper on the Treaty of Waitangi, particularly for international students, for whom she said the course would “hold little value”.
The haka began by addressing ACT Party leader David Seymour.
“Rawiri Himoa, te wahine Iniana kei tō pāti, he wahine tarapekepeke pāti.
“Takahi tangata, takahi Maori e.”
“David Seymour, the Indian woman in your party, the party jumper.
“Who tramples people, who tramples Māori.”
Directly addressing a party leader is not unusual in a haka but referencing the ethnicity of a politician is not common practice.
In a statement to Mata, Wilson said the haka was composed and choreographed by a collective known as Te Whānau o Te Pae Kahurangi.
“Haka is a platform to challenge and where relevant, denigrate in response to an issue.”
Te Pae Kahurangi regarded Parmar’s actions as “clear examples of prejudice towards Māori culture”.
“And as such, the haka is aimed specifically at Mrs Parmar and not the Indian community.
“Te Pae Kahurangi does not condone racism. Te Pae Kahurangi apologises for any offence caused to the Indian community, towards whom this haka was not directed.
“It is worthwhile noting that there are many examples of haka and kaioraora (derogatory songs), that often include references such as ‘pokokōhua’ (boiled-head), ‘kai a te kurī’ (food for the dogs), ‘porohewa’ (baldhead) used to denigrate people.”
Who specifically was a part of the collective which composed and choreographed the haka has not been revealed.
Indian community ‘feeling hounded’
In a social media post, former Young New Zealander of the Year Shaneel Lal said the rise of racist rhetoric against the Indian community has left it “feeling hounded”.
In their opinion, the ACT MP Parmar had caused incredible harm to Māori.
“Criticism of her as an individual, and of what she advocates for, is justified … But when criticism of her actions extends to all people who share her identity, that is racism,” Lal said.
“When criticism of Parmjeet turns into criticism of being Indian, that includes people like me. It also includes many in the wider Indian community who have spent decades standing alongside Māori across Aotearoa.”
In an interview with Māni Dunlop for Te Ao Māori News, Māori-Gujarati academic Dr Jessica Hutchings discussed the impact of the haka.
“Ehara i te mea he Māori anake tātou (we are not just Māori). Some of us are mixed race, and we carry that proudly. When something like this happens, it harms all parts of who we are,” Hutchings said.
“They mocked my culture. They mocked our tikanga, our wairuatanga… that’s racism, and it’s really important that we call it out.”
It was wrong to frame the haka as targeting one individual when its impact was wider, she believed.
An online storm
Haka is often used as medium for Māori political expression, with many groups composing waiata to fiercely critique political policies, issues and politicians.
But Te Pae Kahurangi’s haka has sparked fierce debate online with many commenters expressing disappointment that an item aimed at one MP has demeaned the cultures and practices of Indian people.
Others have spoken out in support, advocating for the right to free speech, even if it is hateful.
In their social media post, Lal appealed to the connection between colonised people.
“There is nothing to gain from stereotyping, mocking, or ridiculing entire groups of people, especially when so many of those people stand with you.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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