AM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026 – Full Text
Green SM And Umoney Partner To Build An Integrated Mobility And Digital Finance Ecosystem In Laos
April 25, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
VIENTIANE, LAOS – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2026 – Green SM Laos and Star Fintech Sole Co., Ltd (Umoney) have announced the signing of a Payment System Integration Agreement to incorporate Umoney into the Green SM application, alongside a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to develop a comprehensive digital finance and smart mobility ecosystem in Laos.
Under the agreement, Umoney will be integrated as a direct payment method within the Green SM app. The two parties will also implement an embedded integration model enabling Umoney users to seamlessly access Green SM’s mobility services directly within the Umoney platform.
For the first time in Laos, customers will experience a fully seamless ride-hailing journey with fares processed instantly via the Umoney e-wallet upon trip completion, replacing the previously common manual bank transfer method. Users simply link their Umoney wallet to the Green SM app for fast, convenient, and fully cashless transactions. Additionally, customers using partner banking applications can pay drivers through Umoney’s QR system, delivering a flexible, fast, and secure payment experience that enhances user convenience and broadens customer reach across both platforms.
As part of the collaboration, Green SM Laos will provide comprehensive mobility solutions for Umoney’s enterprise partners and individual customers, including Green SM Car electric ride-hailing, Green SM Limo, Green SM Airport transfer services, as well as corporate travel packages and flexible, customized mobility plans. Umoney, in turn, will collaborate with Green SM to develop digital financial and payment solutions tailored for drivers within the Green SM ecosystem, encompassing e-wallet services, direct income disbursement, operational expense payments, and cash flow management tools. This synergy is designed to optimize operational efficiency while enhancing the experience for businesses, drivers, and end-users alike.
Beyond mobility and payment solutions, both parties plan to expand their shared digital services ecosystem by integrating Umoney and Unitel’s telecommunications and digital utilities into the Green SM platform, including SIM card registration, mobile top-ups, data package purchases, and other digital services, thereby enhancing the value proposition for users across both platforms.
The two companies will also jointly roll out customer benefit programs targeting Umoney users in Laos, with a particular focus on airports, transaction points, and key high-traffic locations. Through integrated service offerings and incentives promoting electric mobility, Green SM and Umoney aim to foster environmentally responsible travel habits while delivering greater value to customers within their shared ecosystem.
Mr. Ha Chien Thang, Director of Star Fintech Sole Co., Ltd, shared:”Our partnership with Green SM marks a significant milestone in Umoney’s strategy to develop a comprehensive digital finance ecosystem in Laos. The integration of payment capabilities and digital services not only enhances user convenience but also contributes to the advancement of cashless payments and the broader digital transformation of the economy.“
Ms. Tran Hanh An, Director of Mobility Services Sales at Green SM Vietnam & Laos, stated: “The partnership between Umoney and Green SM reflects a shared commitment to connecting the essential infrastructures of modern urban life, from digital finance and telecommunications to a green mobility ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we aim to expand benefits for our customers and driver community while driving meaningful green transformation that is firmly grounded in everyday mobility and consumption needs.“
Furthermore, Green SM and Umoney will collaborate on multi-channel communications initiatives to strengthen brand awareness and expand their combined customer base. Planned activities include co-branded campaigns, promotional programs for new users, digital platform communications, and on-ground experiential activations in key markets.
The partnership between Green SM and Umoney marks a significant convergence of two leading ecosystems in green mobility and digital finance in Laos, united in their pursuit of integrated service solutions that meet the increasingly diverse demands of modern urban life. This collaboration also represents a pivotal step toward fostering innovation, elevating the user experience, and contributing to the sustainable growth of the digital economy in Laos.
Hashtag: #GreenSM
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Let’s talk about fuel
April 24, 2026
Source: Auckland Council
Auckland Council and the Auckland Council Group (our council-controlled organisations AT, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Watercare) have been taking a hard look at how we use fuel, where we can make changes and fuel savings, and how increased fuel prices are affecting our budget and the everyday lives of Aucklanders.
What’s our role in the fuel supply disruption conundrum?
As a local authority, we are guided by the National Fuel Plan 2026 and current government direction, which places New Zealand at Fuel Response Phase 1 (minimal impact anticipated, but with potential to escalate). The government has confirmed that national fuel supply remains stable and that stock levels are healthy.
Essentially, like most businesses, residents and families in Tāmaki Makaurau, we’re dealing with the early impacts of the international fuel supply issue (price) and planning ahead for potential escalations of the situation (supply).
Read more about the government’s Fuel supply disruption response here.
How does fuel supply disruption affect us?
We’re a big business. Actually, we’re a big family of businesses. We work together to purchase fuel for the services that we deliver directly. This type of purchasing ensures we can get good prices and value for money – nonetheless, those prices are going up and we have to plan for how we might manage limited supply in the future.
Petrol and diesel to power buses, vehicles and machinery is not the only supply chain area we’re monitoring. Petrochemical products like the resin used to make polyethylene pipe are also part of the fuel supply chain and are products that we rely on in our infrastructure projects.
So, the cost and supply of fuel and fuel-related products, plus the impact on our staff and customers who are feeling the pinch at the petrol pump or other cost increases as a result of fuel going up, is our key focus right now.
How much fuel does the council and its services use?
The Auckland Council Group and its contractors collectively consume around tens of millions of litres of diesel every year, to deliver essential services across Tāmaki Makaurau. This fuel use supports critical frontline activities including waste collection, public transport operations, water and wastewater services, emergency response, infrastructure maintenance and other time‑critical council functions.
Auckland Transport (AT) is the council group’s largest fuel user, requiring approximately 700,000 litres of diesel per week across bus and ferry operations.
Waste collections require around 60–70,000 litres of diesel per week and areas like Healthy Waters and Flood Resilience see our stormwater operations, capital delivery and maintenance activities using around 32,000 litres per week.
Next up are our parks and facilities operational needs (like mowing, maintenance, emptying public bins and looking after our facilities and open spaces, their contractors in an average month use approximately 240,000 litres of diesel.
It’s a big step down to other fuel-dependent council services, like running our regional parks operations and our fleet vehicle pool, which serves functions like building inspections, animal management and compliance services.
What about all of those electric vehicles?
AT currently has at least 380 electric buses in its fleet and expects to have 434 on the road by the end of June. AT’s focus is on maximising use of the electric fleet while ensuring sufficient capacity across public transport services. This may mean making some changes to which buses you see on your route, but the route stays the same.
Some neighbourhoods will have seen compact little food scraps collection vehicles quietly picking up your food waste for composting. Around one third of the food scraps fleet is currently electric.
There are just over 1,000 vehicles in the council group’s fleet, covering everything we do – from parking wardens and zookeepers, to rangers and building inspectors. Some of our specialist vehicles, like utes and vans for Animal Management and Auckland Emergency Management, are petrol or diesel powered, but just over half of our fleet (51 per cent) is fully electric or battery electric hybrid.
How this affects everyone’s budget
The impact on our operating and capital costs remains dynamic and uncertain. Fuel costs sit within complex contractual arrangements and we will continue to closely manage and monitor these evolving pressures.
Because we work directly with our contract partners, we have some ability to manage any immediate impacts within our current contract arrangements.
We’re also thinking ahead and will work with the Mayor and Councillors through the Annual Budget and Long-term Plan processes to adjust strategic levers in response to emerging cost trends.
For our staff, increased prices at the petrol pump means thinking about their commute to work and the impact of increased costs on their home and family lives. We haven’t made any changes to the way we work but we have good flexible working policies in place that enable our people to work from home if their job allows, or work at other council buildings or hubs close to where they live.
And we’re acutely aware of how fuel price pressures are impacting on Aucklanders. The government has announced a temporary in-work tax credit increase of $50 in response to the recent rises to the cost of living. You can find out more from Inland Revenue.
Here are some other ways to help ease the pressure of petrol price rises:
- Public transport – leave the car at home and get on board the bus, train or ferry. Visit AT’s website and lock in all the public transport you need for a maximum of $50 per week.
- Fareshare – if you’re an employer looking to support your kaimahi with commuting costs, check out Fareshare, an easy way to subsidise work travel by bus, train or ferry where you can choose the amount you share and whether it’s weekdays or every day.
- Stretch every tank – check out what EECA, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, has to say about changing your driving habits and getting up to 20 per cent more out of a tank of gas. Look out for EECA’s fuel efficiency campaign or visit eeca.govt.nz/fuel.
- Love local. Save fuel.
- Check out the hundreds of free, low-cost and family-friendly local events on OurAuckland and Discover Auckland.
- Follow our Out and About programme on Facebook for events and activities at parks and community facilities in your neighbourhood.
- Take a hike – check out AKL Paths for walks and hikes in your area.
- Make the most of your local library – from activities for the kids to millions of library items to read, listen to, watch and learn from. Plus free wifi, exhibitions and events, and much more… visit Auckland Council Libraries.
- Upskill for free and make budget savings. Sound good? Read more here.
- Get to the pool – at Auckland Council pools, entry is free for young people aged 16 and under and in some local board areas, adults swim for free too. Visit aucklandleisure.co.nz.
What’s next?
We’ll continue to take direction from the government on its plans to manage fuel allocation during potential shortages and include that guidance in our own planning. We have provided feedback to the work that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is doing, to help inform the settings they put in place for local government.
We’ll also keep working on our own business continuity and contingency plans. This helps us to identify the council group’s fuel-critical services and confirm potential minimum service levels.
And we will be thinking about any medium-term considerations that the council may need to make if we’re faced with fuel or cost-related delays to our capital and infrastructure programmes.
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Who’s buying businesses? Surprising trends emerge
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The sale of small- and medium-sized businesses continues to increase along with prices, though there’s been a shift in the mix of buyers and sellers.
ABC Business Sales managing director Chris Small said demographic data was showing unexpected trends.
- About 60 percent of sellers are not baby boomers.
- 47 percent of purchasers are more than 46 years old.
- Demographic change as NZ Europeans make up 67 percent of sellers, with Indians, Asians and other ethnicities making up 47 percent of buyers.
- Completed business sales have reached a record 514 in the year ended March 2026 – up 21 percent on 2025.
- AI’s effect on future job security has emerged as a reason for new purchasers to buy a business.
- Wholesale & distribution businesses attract the highest average price ($1.58 million), followed by agribusinesses ($1.36m) while hospitality attracts the lowest average price ($245,000).
Small said the outlook for sales growth would be guided by the number of listings, which was expected to remain little changed over the year to March 2027.
He said business owners were expected to hold back on going to market until earnings improved, perhaps in the second half of the year.
“We also believe the election and the Iran war will result in a slowing down of business sales over the next six months,” he said.
“Demand represented by volumes of signed confidentiality agreements will continue to increase, but at more subdued rates of 5-10 percent vs the 25-30 percent of the last two years.
“The historical drivers of immigration and unemployment are both forecast to decline in the next 12 months.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Auckland liquor licences axed or suspended after selling booze to teen Silas Sims before fatal crash
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Teenager Silas Sims and his underage mates were sold alcohol at three different venues before he jumped into a car, drove drunk and crashed into a power pole.
The much-loved 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His blood contained more than three times the legal alcohol limit for adult drivers.
Last month, eight months on from the fatal crash, the two bars that sold him drinks on 19 July last year had their liquor licences suspended. The liquor shop that sold alcohol to Silas and his friend three times that day has had its licence cancelled.
In making those decisions, the Alcohol Regulatory and Licensing Authority said a “disturbing” if not “alarming” feature of the case was the “apparent ease” with which the young men were able to buy drinks, without any efforts to check their ages.
Silas’ parents, who pushed for the venues to be prosecuted, have told NZME they are glad there have been repercussions.
While they did not want any businesses to be shut down, they were satisfied that the consequences were “part of deterrence”.
“We did want it to be a big case in so much as a wake-up call,” Silas’ father, Benjamin Sims, said.
“Those sentences have been that.”
Day-drinking in Matakana
On the day he died, Silas had made plans to meet up with two friends, whose names are suppressed, in Matakana, north of Auckland, to drink and smoke cannabis.
He first entered the Matakana Liquor Centre alone after 2pm and asked duty manager Tracey Brown where the Jägermeister was.
She showed him, and he bought a 700ml bottle of the 35 percent alcohol spirit. He was not asked for ID.
An hour and a half later, he and a friend arrived at popular music venue the Leigh Sawmill Cafe, in Leigh, 15 minutes’ drive northeast of Matakana.
Silas ordered two beers from owner and duty manager Edward Guinness.
Silas was asked his age; he told Guinness he was 18 and was not asked to prove it.
He failed at buying a second round, however, and was told he had “had enough”.
Then, the pair met up with a third friend and again entered the liquor store.
Silas bought a four-pack of rum and colas, while his friend bought an 18-pack.
They were served by two different staff members, including duty manager Johann Graas. Neither was asked for ID.
At 5.45pm, the pair went to the Matakana Village Pub, where they bought a rum and cola and a Guinness.
Silas’ two friends tried to dissuade him from driving home and tried to take his keys.
But he persisted and, while driving along Leigh Road, on a left-hand bend, he crossed the centre line, left the road and crashed into a concrete power pole in a paddock.
He was pronounced dead after being removed from his car by paramedics.
An autopsy showed he had 193 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood. Drivers under 20 aren’t allowed to have any alcohol in their system; the adult limit is 50mg.
Without fear
Silas’ parents described their son as outgoing, charming and fearless.
“He could walk into a room and talk to anybody, from the day he could speak,” his father said.
“He didn’t have enough fear,” his mother, Sarah Sims, added. “… and that’s heartbreaking.
“It was just a lot of bad luck, and I so wish he was here.”
She told NZME her son looked older than he was.
“He is the kid that would get served. He looked 20.”
By the time he was served at the Matakana pub, he was “really, really rotten”, she said.
CCTV footage showed him stumbling around the pub.
His mother became emotional as she said she wished someone at the venue, after taking her son’s money, had also looked out for him.
Denying liability
The venues responded differently to the police applications to have their liquor licences suspended or cancelled.
The owners of the Leigh Sawmill Cafe and the Matakana Village Pub accepted the applications.
However, the Matakana Liquor Centre, owned by Micmat Ltd, denied liability.
Micmat owners John and Louise Walsh told the authority they had taken extensive steps to ensure alcohol was not sold to minors at their store.
There were multiple wall signs at the shop, even for the staff, and rigorous staff training and declarations to ensure that the law was followed.
Despite all these precautions, Silas and his friend were not asked for ID a total of three times in three hours, the authority found.
They were therefore found liable.
The duty managers
Duty manager Brown, who sold Silas the bottle of Jägermeister, had her manager’s certificate suspended for two months.
The certificate of the store’s second manager, Graas, had already lapsed, and he had left the industry, so the application against him was dismissed.
Leigh Sawmill owner Guinness admitted breaching the law and contributing to Silas’ death.
He told the authority he was “embarrassed” and admitted he had “messed this one up”.
His certificate was suspended for eight weeks.
Christopher King, duty manager of the Matakana pub at the time, gave evidence that, when Silas came into the bar, he was complaining of a splinter in his hand.
There was a brief moment, as King shone a torch on Silas’ hand and got him tweezers, when they were in close proximity.
King told the hearing it never crossed his mind that Silas was a minor, as he appeared “broad-shouldered and confident”.
On reflection, he accepted he may have been distracted, but Silas had none of the “red flags” of drunkenness, such as smelling of alcohol.
The authority found it “difficult to understand” how King had not found Silas to be drunk, considering the teen left the pub and was killed 20 minutes later.
King’s certificate was suspended for 12 weeks.
Consequences
Leigh Sawmill’s liquor licence was suspended for two weeks from 14-26 April, and the business has closed for that time.
The Matakana Village Pub, which now has a new owner, had its licence suspended for 21 days, from 29 April to 19 May.
Matakana Liquor Centre’s licence was cancelled, and the company was given 21 days to close the business.
Its lawyer, Andrew Braggins, told NZME an appeal against the cancellation had been lodged.
A representative from Leigh Sawmill Cafe told NZME it felt the matter had been “dealt with” and did not wish to comment any further.
Deborah Body, who owned the Matakana pub at the time, said she deeply regretted the incident.
She had accepted all the applications the police made and co-operated “from the outset”.
“We knew what we had done,” she told NZME. “There was no question for us.”
The liquor store owners declined to comment.
Police said they could not speak about the proceedings as Silas’ death was still before the coroner’s office.
They could not say whether any criminal charges would be laid in future for the same reason.
Actioning change
Meanwhile, Silas’ parents say taking a more “positive” and active approach and effecting change has helped with their grief.
Benjamin Sims, a web developer, said he looked at his son’s bank statements after he died and noticed that purchases at alcohol stores were classed as “restricted” by the bank, because Silas was underage.
He has gathered signatures for a petition that is currently before a parliamentary committee to require banks to restrict or block such payments.
“[Banks] make billions of dollars a year. [They] can afford to do this.
“It’s not about alcohol; it’s about all restricted goods.”
– This story originally appeared in the New Zealand Herald.
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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One before the courts following burglary, Dannevirke
April 25, 2026
Source: New Zealand Police
A Dannevirke business can breathe a sigh of relief after Police recovered a $30,000 Rough Terrain Vehicle that was stolen earlier in the week.
The business was targeted by three people shortly after midnight on 20 April. The offenders entered the yard and spent about 90 minutes wandering around before they cut a fence and towed the vehicle out using a quad bike.
Constable Micaela Hodgson says CCTV assisted enquiries, but the case got a boost when a man tried to purchase an ignition key from a store the very next day.
“The person behind the counter asked a few questions and said they’d need to see ID before they could provide the new key. That put the guy off until the next day, when he was back and surprisingly handed over his ID to complete the purchase.
“The manager of the store put the two events together and got in touch with us.”
Constable Hodgson said that that information led to Police executing a search warrant at property on Weber Road in Dannevirke on Friday, where found the RTV parked in a wood shed.
“The business is stoked to have the RTV returned, and they’re impressed with the speed of it all.”
A 37-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and is due in Dannevirke District Court on 29 April charged with burglary by night over $5000.
ENDS
Issued by Police Media Centre
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HKUST and Times Higher Education Co-Host Asia Universities Summit 2026
April 25, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2026 – The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Times Higher Education (THE) co-hosted the Asia Universities Summit 2026 from April 22 to 24. Under the theme “Igniting Global Transformation: Asia’s Leadership,” the three-day premier event explores Asia’s pivotal role in reshaping global innovation and addressing pressing societal challenges through higher education.
The Summit holds particular significance as it coincides with HKUST’s 35th anniversary and marks a decade of partnership between the University and THE since the inaugural summit. This year’s event has attracted over 600 university presidents, policymakers, and industry titans from 25 countries and regions, underscoring a collective commitment to advancing the academic landscape across the continent.
The Summit officially commenced on April 22 at HKUST’s Shaw Auditorium, with the opening ceremony officiated by Dr. SZE Chun-Fai, Jeff, Acting Secretary for Education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government; Prof. Nancy IP, President of HKUST; Phil BATY, Chief Global Affairs Officer, and Mei Mei LIM, President, Asia Pacific, from THE.
In her opening remarks, President Ip underscored the need for cross-border collaboration and the evolving role of universities in a rapidly changing world. She said, “As HKUST celebrates its anniversary and a decade of partnership with Times Higher Education, we gather at a defining moment for our region. Asia is increasingly shaping the direction of global innovation, talent development, and societal transformation. In this era of rapid technological advancement and constant change—from artificial intelligence to climate resilience—the challenge of progress lies in anticipating needs and shaping solutions, which calls for a fundamental rethinking of how universities lead. At HKUST, we firmly believe that no single institution can address these global challenges alone; progress will come through openness, partnership, and shared responsibility.
Hong Kong is unique in being the only city in the world with five universities ranked among the global top 100, underscoring its role as a leading international hub for exchange and innovation. Building on this strength, HKUST has initiated dialogues with the world’s leading universities and invited them to Hong Kong to explore opportunities for a university town. This Summit reflects our long‑standing commitment to bringing institutions together to exchange ideas, build meaningful collaborations, and take collective action. By convening leaders from across Asia and beyond, we aim to turn thoughtful dialogue into real impact for our communities and for society at large.”
Dr. SZE Chun-Fai, Jeff, highlighted Hong Kong’s unique position as an international education hub, stating, “Universities today are not only centers of knowledge creation but also powerful drivers of innovation, resilience, and societal impact. In an era of rapid technological advancement, higher education must translate cutting-edge research into real-world solutions that address global challenges. HKUST exemplifies this excellence and achieves remarkable rankings, with its entrepreneurial story equally unmatched, demonstrating the worldwide impact of its research discoveries. Hong Kong has long served as the world’s super-connector and super-value adder, bridging East and West. Our highly internationalized and diversified post-secondary education system positions us ideally to facilitate this convergence between global academic networks and the opportunities of the Chinese Mainland and the wider region. Education, technology, and talent form a foundational triad for success. By fostering talent attraction, interdisciplinary education, industry-academic partnerships, and research collaborations with our counterparts elsewhere, we are building a vibrant ecosystem that strengthens Hong Kong’s innovation edge, contributing to Asia as well as national development.”
Phil Baty reaffirmed THE’s enduring partnership of trust with HKUST and celebrated Asia’s rising global influence, stating, “A decade ago, right here on this stunning campus, THE launched its first-ever Asia Universities Summit. Today, we are witnessing a tilt in the balance of power in global higher education and research from the West to the East. This extraordinary trajectory is driven by Asia’s booming research productivity and global ambitions. Hong Kong, with five universities now ranked among the world’s top 100, stands at the heart of this transformation—a city which we believe will remain the flagship atop the rising tide across Asia, cementing its position as a world-leading powerhouse. New knowledge creation is not a zero-sum game, as we all gain from the leapfrogging Asian university sector. This Summit is a celebration of your excellence and the glorious diversity of our academic community.”
Following the opening ceremony, President Ip joined Prof. Martin O. BERGÖ, Vice-President of Karolinska Institutet, in a keynote fireside chat on longevity science. The discussion explored how advances in biomedicine, neuroscience, and translational research can extend both lifespan and healthspan, while contributing to resilient and equitable societies. President Ip shared insights from her pioneering neuroscience research, including the University’s efforts to decode the biological basis of healthy aging. She said, “Healthy aging is not just about adding years to life, but adding life to our years. We need a paradigm shift from reactive to proactive care. At HKUST, we are focused on monitoring risks for any diseases early and implementing preventive measures. Longevity science is about extending the ‘healthspan’ and as a university, we have much to offer through our research and collaborations. We are uniquely positioned to contribute to this field.”
A spotlight on the first day was a fireside chat between Prof. Harry SHUM, Chairman of the HKUST Council, and Judson ALTHOFF, CEO of Microsoft’s Commercial Business. The dialogue delved into the transformative power of AI across both industry and academia, discussing how universities can collaborate with global technology leaders to prepare students for an AI‑pervasive world. Emphasis was placed not only on technological capability, but also on trust, critical thinking and mindset change within institutions.
Prof. Shum underscored the importance of embracing AI across disciplines, “For our university, at this time, the number one priority is really a mindset change—to focus on AI for science, engineering, business, humanities, and medicine. AI is already here. We do not have to be afraid of this technology. It is a powerful new tool for us and a wonderful thing that we must learn and master to drive growth and innovation.”
Throughout the Summit, President Ip participated in two leadership meetings with over 15 university presidents and senior leaders from institutions across Asia, engaging in candid, strategy‑focused exchanges on shared regional challenges. One session examined how Asia’s emerging innovation corridors—from the Greater Bay Area to other fast‑growing technology belts—can redefine global technology leadership, with discussions centered on governance models and cross‑border collaboration. Another session focused on shaping next‑generation cities, exploring how universities can align research, talent development and policy engagement to support sustainable urban transformation amid rapid technological and societal change. These high-level dialogues emphasized the need for strategic alignment between academic research and regional development, reinforcing the Summit’s mission to leverage Asian leadership for global transformation through collaborative institutional design and shared expertise.
Across a series of high‑level sessions, HKUST senior leadership played an active role in shaping discussions on inclusive leadership, trusted AI in higher education, research commercialization, climate resilience, and global research collaboration. The sessions examined how universities can strengthen governance frameworks to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI, while cultivating innovation ecosystems that translate research outcomes into socio-economic impact.
The dialogue also addressed strategies for nurturing entrepreneurship, climate‑proofing rapidly growing cities through interdisciplinary engineering approaches, and sustaining borderless research collaboration amid rising geopolitical and regulatory pressures. Collectively, these contributions highlighted HKUST’s commitment to advancing responsible innovation, international partnership, and university leadership attuned to Asia’s evolving challenges and global responsibilities.
The three-day event concluded with a closing ceremony, cementing new strategic partnerships and a shared vision for the future of higher education in the region.
Download photos here: https://hkust.edu.hk/news/hkust-and-times-higher-education-co-host-asia-universities-summit-2026
Hashtag: #HKUST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Environmentalists split over revived NZ-US rare minerals deal
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A resurrected minerals deal with the US is causing mixed reactions among environmentalists.
A Cabinet paper has revealed that Resources Minister Shane Jones wants to continue negotiations for a bilateral agreement with the US over rare minerals.
Currently, the US has been heavily reliant on China for these materials.
Critical minerals are used in a variety of modern-day tech, from smartphones and renewable energy to weapons.
Their use in a military context gave Greenpeace director Russel Norman pause.
“Donald Trump hates renewable energy. It’s all about getting minerals to fuel his war ambitions,” he said.
He worried that the deal could be used to circumvent environmental protections and let foreign interests plunder New Zealand’s resources.
He pointed to Trans-Tasman Resources, an Australian-owned company, which wanted to mine 50 million tonnes of seabed a year for 30 years in the South Taranaki Bight.
“There is no benefit in New Zealand in destroying the biodiversity off in South Taranaki just so that an Australian mining company can dig up vanadium and give it to the US military.”
The Fast Track panel rejected Trans-Tasman Resources’ plans.
Norman said New Zealand “should have nothing to do with the deal”.
“We don’t need to go and destroy the seafloor all around the world in order to get those minerals.”
This was supported by University of Auckland professor Nicola Gaston.
She said highly sought-after, rare minerals can be sourced through recycling.
She cited several companies that had created circular economies of extracting materials from waste products for new applications, such as Mint Innovation and Zethos.
“If a deal is about us actually backing these New Zealand companies to do the work that they’re doing internationally, that would be super.”
But she expressed reservations about the deal if it involved mining.
“I just would not want us to be locking ourselves into some sort of exploitation that is not able to be managed according to our own policy goals or the social licence that we have in New Zealand for mining.”
‘They never have practical alternative solutions’ – Jones
Jones responded to criticism, saying New Zealand was not solely pursuing a bilateral deal with the US, but was also exploring wider partnerships with ”like-minded nations”.
He said this country was already part of an international agreement with countries like the UK, Japan and South Korea to work together to secure supplies of critical minerals.
Jones said any development of the sector would still be subject to New Zealand’s environmental and legal safeguards, including the resource consenting process and Treaty obligations.
”Obviously, the consenting process – we need to ensure that when these minerals are extracted, it happens with established statutory guardrails,” he said.
He also noted the challenges of refining, saying there was currently little capacity in New Zealand and that processing minerals can come with ”a host of negative externalities”.
Responding to the criticism from Greenpeace, Jones said environmental advocacy groups rarely offered workable alternatives.
”Greenpeace are consistent critics in terms of capitalism, economic development… They never have practical alternative solutions,” he said.
”They want a clean green future, but they refuse to acknowledge that New Zealand has the very minerals that can contribute to that future,” he said.
Jones said opponents were holding back the sector.
”Mining has been marginalised in New Zealand by green Luddites, lily-livered bureaucrats and politicians that have been unwilling to show Kiwis that we can mine and still have positive environmental impacts.”
He also downplayed concerns about the potential military use of exported minerals.
”I don’t believe it is a concern… New Zealand is not in the weapon-making business,” he said, adding that lawful trade should not be restricted based on how what’s being traded will be used.
Jones said the government would continue discussions with multiple countries and planned to host a critical minerals forum at Parliament to get feedback from the sector.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Government continues with US minerals deal negotiations
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government is pushing on with negotiating a critical minerals deal with the United States, but says risks must be “carefully considered”.
A just-released Cabinet paper revealed Resources Minister Shane Jones recommended continuing work drafting a bilateral agreement.
It was revealed in February that New Zealand was in discussions with the US about the supply of rare and critical minerals, as Donald Trump seeks to reduce America’s reliance on China for material it sees as pivotal for tech innovation and national security.
The Cabinet paper said a draft framework for bilateral agreement with the US was taken to Cabinet on 2 February – but it was decided New Zealand would not sign the deal at a meeting hosted by the US two days later.
Cabinet received the draft the same day that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told Morning Report reporting of potential talks between the two nations was “speculative and hypothetical” and “probably a bit frothy and a bit ahead of itself”.
Cabinet asked Jones to return with further advice on the proposed framework, it said.
Jones did so, and recommended re-entering negotiations with the US.
That’s despite risks, including that a minerals deal could lead to “pressure to commit future Crown financing” and “degrading the social licence for mining”, the paper said.
Other risks were redacted.
The risks would need to be “carefully considered”, it said.
The paper also noted iwi had initially raised concerns with the pace and content of the framework, and upon further consultation, they “reaffirmed their strong concerns on process, substance, and partnering with the US”.
The US had also proposed negotiations on a multi-nation Agreement on Trade in Critical Minerals (ATCM), it said.
The US intended the ATCM to “create a preferential trade zone for critical minerals through enforceable price floors and rules around imports and investment”.
Much of the information about the ATCM was redacted, but the paper said Cabinet approval would be sought before any further steps were taken.
It said New Zealand could help create a more resilient global critical mineral supply, and as a country with a reputation for high standards in the resources sector, a US deal could provide a future export advantage.
Developing critical minerals production would require investment from international partners, and the US had a “significant amount” available, it said.
The government wants to double minerals exports to $3 billion by 2035.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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High school commerce teacher backs Seymour’s investment programme idea
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
One commerce teacher backs a possible investment programme for students and says demand for investment education is growing.
ACT leader David Seymour has floated the idea of giving every year 11 student $500 to invest.
It would be supervised as part of a programme to raise financial literacy and encourage Kiwis to diversify their investments.
Students would get more freedom to manage their windfall as they move through a year long investment cause.
The $30 million annually to fund the scheme would come out of the government’s annual Kiwi Saver subsidy.
One option could see student’s allowed to cash out any gains above $500 or credit them to a student loan account.
Commerce teacher at Cashmere High School, Matt Benassi, said the idea resonated with his students.
“I asked my students about it this afternoon… they wanted to know more about it.
“We are getting more and more demand regarding wanting to know more about investment.”
When asked whether the programme would work and who should teach it, Benassi leaned towards getting in experts.
“I think if the programme was set up so that experts could come in and discuss this then there’s some possibly to deliver that, and I think there are some experts in the educational field that would tackle that really really well.
“Would most teachers be able to? I would really like to hear from the experts.
“I know I get experts into my class to discuss it and the students do have lots of questions around it to gain more knowledge…”
He said using a simulation would not have the same impact of real money.
“The fact that it isn’t fake money, this isn’t a simulation, these aren’t just pretend numbers on a board, this is actual money…”, he said.
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Jump in casual job listings, as businesses uncertain about hiring
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Job site Seek has seen a big jump in the number casual roles listed on its website, as an economist says uncertain economic times are making businesses reluctant to hire full time staff.
In theory, casual contracts offer flexibility for employers and employees, and work is available as and when it suits both parties – but no hours are guaranteed.
But some workers said the benefits were stacked in favour of the employer and the fluctuating hours made it difficult to get by.
Auckland mother of two Chantelle Williams worked on a casual contract in traffic management, starting her night shift at 9pm when there was work available.
When she started the job she said there were plenty of hours to go around – sometimes as many as 70 per week – but now they had dried up.
“At the moment I am struggling to get to 20 hours hours a week. So over time it just puts more pressure on you. Because you’re falling behind in your financial obligations.”
Williams said the flexibility of the work was a good thing – in theory.
But she said in reality, it was well known at her company that saying no to a shift meant not being offered as many in the future, so she was reluctant to ever turn down work.
“I could get calls in the afternoon saying I need you at work right now. So literally you have no time to do anything else other than grab a shower, jump in the car and go to work.”
That made it difficult for Williams to spend as much time with her kids as she would like.
“I don’t want to miss out on anything to do with my kids. But at the end of the day I do have to provide something to them.”
She would prefer to have a full time job, and had been looking for other work, but had not been able to find anything she was qualified for.
Silke Hartung worked as an attendant for live music events and loved coming to work when there was a shift available.
For Hartung, the flexibility was a big plus.
“I still get to Freelance and work at other events which works very well for me. I run a small business where I sell music earplugs which I can have at the door.”
But she said there were downsides to casual work, such as not getting sick leave and there being quiet times of the year.
“Over summer for example, when there just is no work. You kind of have to prepare for that for the entire rest of the year to prepare for maybe not having two months worth of work.”
Data from Seek showed the number of casual job listings had jumped 59 percent since June 2024.
Infometrics chief economist Brad Olsen said in the current economic climate, many businesses were feeling uncertain about hiring permanent staff.
“They are still quite cautious about where the state of the economy is, how fragile some of those green shoots looked – so opting a bit more for the casual rather than a permanent employee to come in. Just giving businesses a bit more options.”
With the job market looking tough, he said people looking for work were likely taking whatever they could get.
Employment lawyer Charlotte Parkhill said casual contracts meant work was on an “as and when required basis”.
However some businesses would sign an employee on to a casual contract without realising they could be considered permanent under law, she said.
“The person involved might work every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday for two years and the employer calls it casual, and that means they’re not truly casual, they’re actually a part time employee… because you’ve got that pattern.”
Employers needed to make sure casual roles they were hiring for were genuinely casual, or they could get themselves into trouble, she said.
Brad Olsen said Infometrics’ analysis showed at the end of 2025 casual employees made up 4.9 percent of the workforce, the highest since 2021.
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