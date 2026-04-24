War vets get fuel price relief

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The government has boosted mileage reimbursement rates for war veterans travelling to medical appointments by 50 percent, as the cost of fuel continues to bite.

Veterans Minister Chris Penk said the government was helping people who have limited transport alternatives.

“Kiwis who have served our nation bravely, often at great personal sacrifice, should not be discouraged from accessing essential care during this period of elevated fuel prices,” he said.

“This is a targeted, temporary increase to ensure veterans who receive support from Veterans’ Affairs can continue to attend treatment, rehabilitation, and medical assessments for their accepted conditions while fuel costs remain high.”

The rate for round trips under 200km will be bumped from 62 cents per kilometre to 91 cents. The rate for longer trips will increase from 27 cents per kilometre to 41 cents.

The change would remain until the price of 91 petrol dropped below $3 a litre for four consecutive weeks.

It was being funded from Veterans’ Affairs’ existing budget and was expected to have a “negligible fiscal impact”, Penk said.

The government earlier raised reimbursement rate for home and community support workers and relief teachers.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand