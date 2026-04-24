Nixing SailGP described as a ‘significant loss’ by Auckland events boss

Source: Radio New Zealand

Simon Bruty for SailGP

Auckland’s events boss says the government has missed an important opportunity by not putting in the money to keep SailGP in the city next year.

The government has decided the level of investment required in the high-speed international sailing event is not worth the return, Tourism Minister Louise Upston saying the increased cost to stage next year’s regatta does not meet the criteria for its Major Events Fund.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill told Morning Report the event brought massive economic value for Auckland, and brought the Waitematā harbour to life.

He said the Auckland Council’s events arm had its funding locked in for the event, and blamed a breakdown between SailGP and the Government.

“Very disappointed. I do think we’ve missed a really important opportunity. And look, it’s an event that really belongs in Auckland. It’s a global event, very difficult to attract and retain these events. So yeah, we’re very disappointed.”

This year marked the end of New Zealand’s four-year hosting agreement with the global foiling series.

“It’s a partnership between the government, the council and SailGP and commercial partners… We’ve committed to doing it for three years, and the government hadn’t reached the point that they were convinced it stacked up for them.”

Hill said the economics of the event stacked up for Auckland, but perhaps not the government.

“The economics for Auckland and for the government are not necessarily the same. You know, if people in New Zealand travel to Auckland, we get a benefit, but the government doesn’t. So they do their own economic analysis and decide the value of it. We are happy that it’s an event that creates enormous value for Auckland.”

He called it a “significant loss” for the so-called City of Sails.

“It’s hard to attract these events. It’s an event that fits perfectly with who we are as a city. It is all about the Waitemata and sailing. It presents incredibly well on television. Economically, it generates $5 million [for] GDP.

“But it’s more than that. It actually brings our waterfront to life. And when that event’s on, you just have to be downtown in Auckland to realise what it does for Aucklanders and for the businesses. And one of the great things about it is, yes, there’s a whole commercial aspect and people can sit and stand and get all that hospitality, but anybody can sit around the harbour and watch it.

“So it’s an event that has a whole lot of public benefits, but also it works economically and it presents our city internationally as this incredibly vibrant and beautiful place.”

MARIKA KHABAZI / RNZ

The council was notified of the decision by Upston via a letter to Mayor Wayne Brown.

“SailGP’s application was assessed under the MEF’s (Major Events Fund) Focus Area One, which requires events to deliver net national economic benefits to New Zealand, primarily through the attraction of international visitors and/or direct event delivery expenditure.

“Given the timeframes involved and the information available, investment in the 2027 event was declined as it did not meet MEF criteria.”

A previous offer of $5 million was accepted in principle last year, provided an agreement could be reached on dates with SailGP. But it failed to do so, and a higher amount was requested in February.

The government said it remained open to approving funding for events in 2028 and 2029.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand