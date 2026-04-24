AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 24, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 24, 2026 – Full Text
Chris Hipkins announces Labour will back India free trade deal
April 23, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Labour Party has confirmed it will support the India-NZ free trade deal, giving National and ACT the required numbers to pass it through Parliament.
But Labour leader Chris Hipkins said he remained concerned about a commitment in the agreement to promote up to $20 billion (USD) of New Zealand private sector investment over 15 years.
In a media conference at Parliament on Thursday, Hipkins said that target was “very unrealistic” and Labour would not have agreed to that in negotiations.
“It is almost impossible for New Zealand to ever meet that target, and that is one of the things our exporters will need to be aware of,” he said.
“We’re not going to stop the agreement proceeding because of it, but businesses need to be aware that that is a risk to them.”
Trade minister Todd McClay is set to fly to New Delhi over the long weekend to sign the agreement on Monday.
However, New Zealand First’s firm opposition to the deal meant National and ACT required Labour’s support in order to pass legislation to enact parts of the agreement.
Labour and National had been at an impasse for months over the extent of advice being shared about the deal.
An array of exporters and business associations last week issued an open letter calling on all parties to support the deal.
At the time, Hipkins said he was still waiting for the government to clarify some “issues and inconsistencies”.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Education – Education sector backlash against Government’s curriculum reforms intensifies
April 23, 2026
Source: NZ Principals Federation
- Jason Miles, President, New Zealand Principals’ Federation
- Ripeka Lessels, Te Manukura | President, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Neke Adams, Te Tai Tokerau Area Council, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Kim Alexander, President, Selwyn Principals’ Association
- Professor Vivienne Anderson, Dean, College of Education, University of Otago
- Frances Arapere, Te Haunui Central Area Council, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Amanda Bennett, President, Waitākere Area Principals’ Association
- Kaz Bissett, President, South Otago Principals’ Association
- Kim Blackwood, President, Otago Primary Principals’ Association
- Russell Burt, Chairman, Tāmaki Community Development Trust
- Yvonne Catherwood, President, Buller Principals’ Association
- Rachel Chater, President, Kawerau Principals’ Association
- Bridget Chilton, Te Rāngai Matanga Kaiwhakaako, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Nikki Clarke, Member, Canterbury Association of Intermediate and Middle Schools
- Dr Claire Coleman, Aotearoa Educators Collective
- Simon Craggs, President, Papakura Principals’ Association
- Glenn Davies, Northern Wairoa President, Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association
- Anna Davis, Area Council Chair, Waitaha, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Thomas Davison, President, Te Manihi Tumuaki, Northland Secondary School Principals’ Association
- Stu Devenport, Lower Hutt Cluster President, Wellington Regional Primary Principals’ Association
- Mandy Dodds, President, West Coast Principals’ Association
- Dr Therese Ford, National Coordinator, Te Akapūmau
- Vaughan Franklin, North Hamilton Cluster President, Waikato Principals’ Association
- Sally Griffin and Cassie Katene, Co-convenors, Te Ope Kohungahunga (Early Childhood National Leadership Group), NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Maia Hall, Auckland Women’s Centre
- Mark Harris, President, Gisborne Principals’ Association
- Celeste Hawkins, Support Staff National Caucus Kaiawhina Tautoko, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Martin Hett, President, Ōtaki-Kāpiti Principals’ Association
- Dr Paul Heyward, Professional Teaching Fellow, Teacher Education Forum of Aotearoa New Zealand
- Hamish Hislop, Co-President, Whiria New Plymouth Principals’ Association
- Sam Hocking, Co-President, Hawke’s Bay Principals’ Association
- Sophie Hoskins, on behalf of Fiona McDonald, Education Outdoors New Zealand
- Antoinette Hudson, Co-chair, Waikato Area Council, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Ben Hutchings, President, Mangere Principals’ Association
- Associate Professor Naomi Ingram, University of Otago and member of Teacher Education Forum of Aotearoa New Zealand
- Bert Iosia, President, New Zealand Pasifika Principals Association
- Bruce Jepsen, Te Manukura, Te Akatea
- Jason Johnson, Special Education National Reference Group
- Jude Karaitiana, Co-chair, Central East Area Council, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Rachael Kavermann and Zac Markham, Co-convenors, Ngā Aukaha, NZEI Te Riu Roa National Leadership Group
- Dave Lamont, President, Taita-Stokes Valley Kāhui Ako
- Andrew Leverton, President, Mid-Canterbury Principals’ Association
- Robyn Lose, Chair, Bay of Plenty/Te Rohe o Te Waiariki Area Council, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Maree Lucas, President, North Canterbury Principals’ Association
- Annmaree MacGregor, President, Whangārei Principals’ Association
- Stephanie Madden, Chair, NZEI Te Riu Roa Principals’ Council
- Associate Professor Dr Richard Manning, University of Canterbury
- Maiana McCurdy, Chair, North Shore-Hibiscus Rōpū, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Donna McDonald, Co-President, Mana Primary Principals’ Association
- Heemi McDonald, Physical Education New Zealand
- Malcolm Milner, Eden-Albert Cluster President, Auckland Primary Principals’ Association
- Jan Monds, Convenor, Support Staff National Caucus Kaiawhina Tautoko, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Brendon Morrissey, President, Te Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association
- Glenys Murphy, Te Haunui Central Area Council
- Lucy Naylor, President, Auckland Primary Principals’ Association
- Chris North, Education Outdoors New Zealand
- Zara and Debbie North, Counties Manukau Area Council, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Amanda O’Brien, Interim President, South Canterbury Principals’ Association
- Gary O’Brien, President, North Shore Principals’ Association
- Saane Faaofo Oldehaver, President, Manurewa Principals’ Association
- Craig Pentecost, President, Western Bay of Plenty Principals’ Association
- Alicia Poroa, Megan Collins, and Maria Perreau, Aotearoa Social Studies Educators’ Network
- Shirley Porteous, President, Wellington Regional Primary Principals’ Association
- Mark Potter, Founding member, Education for All
- Dr Matiu Ratima, Senior Lecturer, Mātauraka Māori, College of Education, University of Otago
- Nick Raynor, President, Hieke Nelson Principals’ Association
- Lisa Dillon-Roberts, President, Canterbury Primary Principals’ Association
- Matt Sides, Hibiscus Coast Principals’ Cluster President, Auckland Primary Principals’ Association
- Marama Stewart, President, Eastern Bay of Plenty Principals’ Association
- Lynda Stuart, Aotearoa Educators Collective
- Maureen Svensson, Chair, Murihiku Area Council, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Ramona Taogaga, Chair, Taranaki Area Council, NZEI Te Riu Roa
- Hinei Taute, Vice President, Rotorua Principals’ Association
- Annette Thomson, Whakaari Aotearoa Drama New Zealand
- Craig Thornhill, New Zealand History Teachers’ Association
- Etuale Togia, New Zealand Pasifika Principals Association
- Juliette Toma, Member, Mana Primary Principals’ Association
- Todd Warmington, President, Northern Wairoa Principals’ Association
- Samantha Wehipeihana, Whakaari Aotearoa Drama New Zealand
- Dr Patricia Wells, Senior Lecturer, University of Otago
- Alicia Whata, Inner City Cluster President, Auckland Primary Principals’ Association
- Jennie Williams, Aotearoa New Zealand Association of Art Educators
- Tracey Woolley, Chair, NZEI Te Riu Roa Area Council Waitakere Rōpū.
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SailGP not going ahead in Auckland next year after government rejects funding
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
SailGP will not be going ahead in Auckland next year as the government has rejected funding.
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said it was disappointed with the outcome.
“Auckland did everything to get this event across the line including resolving date issues, committing funds and meeting land and infrastructure requirements.
“We worked incredibly hard to try and make this happen and are committed to SailGP returning to the Waitematā Harbour in future years.”
Auckland’s host city offer was contingent on a two-way funding partnership between Auckland Council and central government, Hill said.
However, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston defended the decision not to fund the event.
In a letter to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, Upston said it did not meet the Major Events Fund (MEF) criteria.
“SailGP’s application was assessed under the MEF’s Focus Area One, which requires events to deliver net national economic benefits to New Zealand, primarily through the attraction of international visitors and/or direct event delivery expenditure.
“Given the timeframes involved and the information available, investment in the 2027 event was declined as it did not meet MEF criteria.”
A previous offer of $5 million had been accepted in principal last year, provided an agreement could be reached on dates with SailGP.
But it failed to do so, and a higher amount was requested in February.
Upston said the government remained open to “considering investment in the 2028 and 2029 SailGP events, and remains open to discussing the 2027 event if timing allows”.
In a statement, SailGP co-founder and CEO Russell Coutts confirmed the Sail Grand Prix in Auckland would not feature on the 2027 calendar because an agreement was unable to be finalised.
“SailGP has enjoyed four hugely successful events in New Zealand – with spectacular racing and incredible energy on-shore,” he said.
“We’re especially grateful to the New Zealand fans, who have shown up in force year after year, and to our partners in Auckland for their support.
“We remain in dialogue with the New Zealand Government, Auckland Council, and their respective agencies, as we look ahead to a possible return from 2028 and beyond.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Skilled plumbers and drainlayers scheme expands
April 23, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A self-certification scheme allowing skilled plumbers and drainlayers to sign off their own work is being expanded to cover more residential work and some commercial activity, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says.
“Trusted tradespeople want to get on with delivering the homes and infrastructure New Zealanders need, but too often they are slowed down by lengthy inspection delays that hold back productivity, pushing up the cost of building” Mr Penk says.
“The Government is progressing the Self-certification by Plumbers and Drainlayers Bill to put responsibility into trusted tradies’ hands. It will speed up building by allowing approved plumbers and drainlayers with a proven track record to certify their work is consistent with the building consent.
“The building sector response to the proposed scheme has been strongly positive, and through the Select Committee process we have heard directly from tradies and businesses about ways to bolster the benefits and acted on that feedback.
“Where the scheme originally focused on straightforward residential plumbing and drainage, such as installing a basic bathroom, it will now cover the majority of plumbing and drainlaying work in a home, along with some commercial jobs, including installing a kitchenette in a small office staff room.
“It will also better support rural communities by covering common onsite systems such as septic tanks, as well as stormwater retention tanks in both rural and urban areas.
“Master Plumbers has advocated for years for plumbers and drainlayers to be able to self-certify, just like electricians and gasfitters, and has welcomed today’s changes as a significant milestone for the industry that will enhance efficiency and productivity.
“Self-certification is about making the building consent system simpler and more practical, while keeping responsibility firmly with qualified practitioners and ensuring consumers are protected.
“Only plumbers and drainlayers who are licensed and in good standing with the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board will be eligible for an endorsement to self-certify. The Board will oversee standards, compliance, and enforcement to protect public health and safety, while Building Consent Authorities will continue to review more novel and higher-risk work.
“Public and practitioner education will also be important. While further implementation work is needed to get the settings right, the scheme is expected to be in place before Parliament rises for the General Election.
“These changes will support strong uptake of the voluntary scheme from the outset, cutting unnecessary delays while maintaining robust protections so homeowners can get essential work done faster and with confidence.”
Notes to editor:
- The Building and Construction Sector (Self-certification by Plumbers and Drainlayers) Amendment Bill was reported back from the Transport and Infrastructure Committee on 19 March.
- The expanded scope will be set through regulations and will cover work on buildings up to three storeys, excluding apartments, provided it uses standard building designs and does not affect fire-rated or shared walls.
- Onsite systems must use an approved standard design where one exists. Where no standard design is available, the system can still be self-certified but must still meet the requirements of the Building Code.
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SailGP not going ahead in Auckland next year, as government rejects funding
April 23, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
SailGP will not be going ahead in Auckland next year as the government has rejected funding.
Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said they were disappointed with the outcome.
“Auckland did everything to get this event across the line including resolving date issues, committing funds and meeting land and infrastructure requirements.
“We worked incredibly hard to try and make this happen and are committed to SailGP returning to the Waitematā Harbour in future years,” Hill said in a written response.
Auckland’s host city offer was contingent on a two-way funding partnership between Auckland Council and central government, Hill said.
However, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has defended that decision.
In a letter to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, Upston said the event did not meet the Major Events Fund (MEF) criteria.
“SailGP’s application was assessed under the MEF’s Focus Area One, which requires events to deliver net national economic benefits to New Zealand, primarily through the attraction of international visitors and/or direct event delivery expenditure.
“Given the timeframes involved and the information available, investment in the 2027 event was declined as it did not meet MEF criteria.”
A previous offer of $5 million had been accepted in principal last year, provided an agreement could be reached on dates with SailGP.
But they failed to do so, and a higher amount was requested in February.
Upston said the government remained open to “considering investment in the 2028 and 2029 SailGP events, and remains open to discussing the 2027 event if timing allows”.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Awards – Granicus announces seven Digital Government Award winners delivering measurable impact for citizens across Australia and New Zealand
April 23, 2026
Granicus’ annual Digital Government Awards recognise public sector organisations and teams delivering measurable improvements in citizen engagement, service delivery and transparency
Granicus today announced the winners of its annual Digital Government Awards, recognising public sector organisations, citizen engagement, operational efficiency and public trust across Australia and New Zealand.
This year’s honourees are delivering tangible results, cutting case processing times from weeks to days, expanding resident participation from hundreds to thousands, and saving hundreds of staff weeks through smarter digital services. It is proof that practical, measurable digital transformation is happening at every level of government across Australia and New Zealand. Now in its 15th annual year, the program draws from thousands of public sector organisations that work with Granicus to deliver better outcomes for citizens and communities.
Ian Roberts, ANZ Managing Director at Granicus, said:
“Faster services, with processing times cut from weeks to days; clearer communications, with engagement reaching thousands more residents; and stronger trust, built through more open and inclusive decision‑making. Every year we see the ambition, creativity and commitment of public sector teams across Australia and New Zealand. This year’s winners show what is possible when digital is used with purpose. They are improving how citizens engage with services and building more transparent, responsive government. We are proud to recognise their achievements.”
The 2026 Digital Government Award winners, recognised across seven categories of excellence: Changemaker, Community Engagement, Operational Excellence, Service Delivery, Total Government Experience, Trust and Transparency, Website of the Year include:
Changemaker
Winner: Clarence Valley Council
Enabled residents to contribute thousands of verified koala sightings through a live, interactive mapping platform, generating high‑quality conservation data that feeds directly into NSW BioNet and informs state‑wide environmental planning.
Community Engagement
Winner: Sutherland Shire Council
Expanded participation in transport planning from traditional consultation to hyper‑local, map‑based engagement, reaching 64,000 residents on under $400 ad spend and converting 365 location‑specific insights into real changes to its 10‑Year Bike Plan.
Operational Excellence
Winner: Hunter’s Hill Council
Modernised fragmented digital systems into a single, secure platform, increasing online applications from under 4% to over 50%, reducing manual payments by 46%, and halving request turnaround times.
Service Delivery
Winner: Corangamite Shire Council
Transformed consultation into an always‑on digital participation service, with half of all engagement now driven by young people through tools like quick polls, idea boards and analytics‑driven feedback loops.
Total Government Experience
Winner: Hunter’s Hill Council
Unified website, forms, payments and engagement into one end‑to‑end digital experience, cutting online form completion times from up to 60 minutes to under five and reducing inbound phone enquiries by 33%.
Trust and Transparency
Winner: Voice of Queenslanders with Disability 2025 Project Team
Delivered transparent, annual reporting from more than 1,700 people with disability, using lived‑experience data and analytics to track policy outcomes across housing, health, employment and inclusion over three years.
Website of the Year
Winner: City of Parramatta
Re‑platformed and redesigned a 1,000‑page council website in eight months, driving a 79% increase in visits, tripling search usage, and making services easier to find for more than 260,000 residents.
The winners were selected for their demonstrable impact on citizen experience, organisational efficiency and public trust. They demonstrate how digital transformation can deliver practical benefits at scale across local and central government.
Notes
About Granicus:
Granicus is the global leader in customer experience technologies for government, supporting more than 7,000 public sector organisations worldwide. Through its Government Experience Cloud, Granicus helps governments deliver trusted, accessible and impactful digital services that strengthen engagement, improve operational efficiency and enhance outcomes for the people they serve. Now powering almost 30 billion digital interactions globally each year and connecting more than 500,000 government professionals with 300 million opt-in subscribers, Granicus is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to governments as they work to deliver equitable and secure government experiences. Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and constituents across the US, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean. By simplifying interactions and communicating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.
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Bonjour to investment in New Zealand
April 23, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government has welcomed a new investment by French luxury fashion house Chanel in New Zealand’s premium agricultural sector.
Chanel has invested in a joint venture company to own part of and support Lammermoor Station in the central Otago high country, which produces fine wool for Chanel’s garments.
It comes as statistics from Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) show average timeframes to assess applications for business and productive forestry investments have decreased significantly since reforms began with the June 2024 Ministerial Directive letter.
Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour – who is responsible for overseas investment as Associate Finance Minister – says the new streamlined pathway allows low risk applications to be processed faster, delivering more investment to New Zealand.
“The proof is in the investment pudding. While average end to end timeframes for business and production forestry applications before June 2024 were 67 working days, this has decreased to an average of 31 working days in the last 12 months.
“Since the Amendment Act came into force, the average timeframe to grant consent for these types of investment under the new national interest test is now four working days.
“These were common sense changes that improved the efficiency of the system, and give investors greater confidence, in turn delivering growth and jobs for New Zealanders.
“Chanel’s investment in New Zealand is a great illustration of how overseas investment opens new doors for Kiwis, and a reflection that the world now sees New Zealand as open for business.”
Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis says New Zealand farmers produce some of the highest quality fine wool in the world, and the partnership with Chanel at Lammermoor Station helps cement the industry’s reputation for excellence.
“This investment acknowledges the high quality of New Zealand’s exports. It allows Lammermoor to continue doing what it does best, retaining jobs and livelihoods in the process, and contributing to New Zealand’s export growth.”
Land Information Minister Mike Butterick says Lammermoor is New Zealand’s largest organic farm and only certified organic fine wool producer.
“The investment was granted under the Overseas Investment Act’s Benefit to New Zealand – farm land benefit pathway. The investment is expected to provide substantial benefit to New Zealand.
“Chanel plans to build on Lammermoor’s organic status and achieve Regenerative Organic Certification (ROC). That would make Lammermoor the world’s first ROC fine wool-producing farm.
“Achieving this certification would help to further boost the value of Lammermoor’s fine wool, increasing export receipts. It also boosts the reputation of New Zealand wool’s high quality and sustainable production.”
Lammermoor’s New Zealand owners will hold a stake in the joint venture company with Chanel, and continue to live and work on the land.
“It’s a win-win-win for Chanel, Lammermoor and New Zealanders.”
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Auckland principals say rushed curriculum overhaul risks backfire
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Auckland Primary Principals Association says there is qualified support for the government’s curriculum changes, but it needs to slow down.
The association was one of many signatories to a letter calling for a pause in the changes published in newspapers this week.
Association president Lucy Naylor told RNZ that despite a widespread desire for a slowdown, many principals in the Auckland region supported the intent of the curriculum overhaul.
Primary schools introduced new English and maths curricula last year, and consultation would close on Friday on draft curricula for six other learning areas to be introduced next year and in 2028.
The new curriculum would bring much greater prescription about what teachers must teach each year, and initial reaction to date suggested they covered far more content than schools could teach in a year, and that introducing three next year and three in 2028 was unworkable.
Naylor said there was great diversity of views among the association’s 420 members, and it was a tricky time for principals.
She said most agreed the government was trying to introduce too much too fast, and the association was hopeful the timeline would change.
“Opinions are very varied. We are hearing generally the call for a slowdown, which has been there for a while. We are also, again, very generally hearing that there is support for the content,” she said, adding the support was tempered by a view that the curriculum had flaws and too much content.
However, Naylor said the association understood the drafts were deliberately “over-filled” with content so it could be cut back if necessary.
She said the association and its members were participating in advisory groups to improve the timeline and the curriculum.
“In my experience as an association, the ministry and the minister are open to listen to constructive feedback and to solutions to slow the pace of change,” she said.
“I think to call a stop is a big call. I think we’re so far down the track now.”
Naylor agreed that by moving too fast, the government risked ruining changes that would otherwise be successful.
“If we want that world-class education system, we have to make sure that the changes that we’re making are not superficial,” she said.
“To embed a curriculum, truly, takes three to five years, I would say, and that’s a long time.”
She said schools needed to concentrate on the new English and maths curricula this year and did not have the capacity to prepare to introduce new content for three other learning areas next year, with three more in 2028.
“What would be acceptable at the moment is for this year, we really do need to focus on the English and maths curriculum,” she said.
“Schools are time poor in that we don’t have the capacity to then start looking at three other curriculum areas ready for implementation next year.”
Naylor said schools that had been using for some time the structured literacy approaches mandated by the English curriculum would be better placed than other schools to move on to the other curriculum areas.
She agreed that last year’s surprise decision to axe school boards’ treaty obligations was a “straw that broke the camel’s back” moment that turned many teachers and principals against the government’s plans.
Firm supporter
Auckland teacher Callum Baird told RNZ he 100 percent supported the direction of the curriculum changes.
A teacher since 2013, he said the inclusion and sequencing of specific knowledge was an improvement on the current curriculum, in which some learning objectives spanned two or three years.
Baird said the previous government began work on curriculum change, so he did not agree that the overhaul happening now was too fast.
“You’re looking at nearly a decade of discussion around reform,” he said.
“Yes, a bulk of it has come in the last sort of year to six months, so the torrent that’s coming at the sector at the moment, you could probably argue it’s too fast, but I would say that if you look longer-term, it’s actually long overdue.”
Some critics said the draft curricula had more content than teachers could cover, but Baird said he did not believe they would be expected to teach everything.
“You have to have a breadth and coverage, but it’s up to school leaders to design a curriculum that meets as much of the curriculum as it can within practical constraints,” he said.
“I don’t imagine anybody from ERO’s going to be coming around schools with clipboards and ticking off an entire curriculum. That’s not how the system has ever worked.”
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Master Plumbers welcomes practical changes to proposed self-certification scheme for plumbers and drainlayers
April 23, 2026
Source: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers
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Watch live: Chris Hipkins announces Labour will back India free trade deal
April 23, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Labour Party has confirmed it will support the India-NZ free trade deal, giving National and ACT the required numbers to pass it through Parliament
But Chris Hipkins has warned businesses to proceed at their own risk and do their own due diligence.
“New Zealand businesses need to go into this with their eyes wide open,” the Labour leader said announced support for the deal on Thursday.
“The deal cuts tariffs, and increases market access for New Zealand exporters, and that is very welcome. But the $33 billion investment target is unrealistic and missing it could see benefits clawed back in 15 years.
Trade Minister Todd McClay is set to fly to New Delhi over the long weekend to sign the agreement on Monday.
However, New Zealand First’s firm opposition to the deal means National and ACT require Labour’s support in order to pass legislation to enact parts of the agreement.
Labour and National have been at an impasse for months over the extent of advice being shared about the deal.
An array of exporters and business associations last week issued an open letter calling on all parties to support the deal.
Earlier, Hipkins said he was still waiting for the government to clarify some “issues and inconsistencies”.
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