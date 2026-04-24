SailGP not going ahead in Auckland next year after government rejects funding

Source: Radio New Zealand

Bob Martin for SailGP / Photosport

SailGP will not be going ahead in Auckland next year as the government has rejected funding.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said it was disappointed with the outcome.

“Auckland did everything to get this event across the line including resolving date issues, committing funds and meeting land and infrastructure requirements.

“We worked incredibly hard to try and make this happen and are committed to SailGP returning to the Waitematā Harbour in future years.”

Auckland’s host city offer was contingent on a two-way funding partnership between Auckland Council and central government, Hill said.

However, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston defended the decision not to fund the event.

In a letter to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, Upston said it did not meet the Major Events Fund (MEF) criteria.

“SailGP’s application was assessed under the MEF’s Focus Area One, which requires events to deliver net national economic benefits to New Zealand, primarily through the attraction of international visitors and/or direct event delivery expenditure.

“Given the timeframes involved and the information available, investment in the 2027 event was declined as it did not meet MEF criteria.”

A previous offer of $5 million had been accepted in principal last year, provided an agreement could be reached on dates with SailGP.

But it failed to do so, and a higher amount was requested in February.

Upston said the government remained open to “considering investment in the 2028 and 2029 SailGP events, and remains open to discussing the 2027 event if timing allows”.

In a statement, SailGP co-founder and CEO Russell Coutts confirmed the Sail Grand Prix in Auckland would not feature on the 2027 calendar because an agreement was unable to be finalised.

“SailGP has enjoyed four hugely successful events in New Zealand – with spectacular racing and incredible energy on-shore,” he said.

“We’re especially grateful to the New Zealand fans, who have shown up in force year after year, and to our partners in Auckland for their support.

“We remain in dialogue with the New Zealand Government, Auckland Council, and their respective agencies, as we look ahead to a possible return from 2028 and beyond.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand