Christchurch stadium opening: Te Kaha opens after 15-year wait

Source: Radio New Zealand

The citadel that now rises above central Christchurch is more than just a stadium.

As preparations are made for One New Zealand Stadium’s opening night, it’s hard to put into words just what it means to the people of Canterbury.

More than 15 years ago, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake tore a path of destruction through Christchurch, flattening buildings, upending livelihoods and costing 185 lives.

Among the structures left unusable was Lancaster Park.

Canterbury rugby and the Crusaders moved out to Rugby League Park in Addington, and smaller venues around the city have hosted smaller concerts since.

But for 15 long years, Christchurch and the Canterbury region have been waiting for its new stadium, and on Friday, after $683 million, a capacity crowd is ready to christen Te Kaha as the Crusaders take on the Waratahs.

Christchurch City Council

As Murray Parfitt admired the stadium on Thursday, he was brought to tears, describing what it meant to him and the city.

“It means a lot, really. It’s quite emotional to me,” Parfitt said.

“I mean, we had the CTV building just here and walking through that area after the earthquake and to come to this, it’s very emotional. It is more than just a stadium and having the CTV memorial right there – yeah – very emotional actually. It’s going to be a big night.”

He was not the only fan choked up by the enormity of what the city had been through to arrive at this point.

Site ‘one of the pillars for the Pacific community’

Poasa Alaifea admitted to getting emotional while describing what the stadium meant to him.

“I’m getting emotional. This is crack up,” he said, turning away to steel himself.

“I’m excited to see inside. I came through the days of Jade Stadium, seeing what happened to that … and now here we are, so yeah, I don’t know, I’m getting emotional.”

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

He grew up in Christchurch’s four avenues.

“This was my old stomping ground,” he said.

“This site that we stand on was one of the pillars for the Pacific community here over the years, so it’s pretty exciting.”

But the stadium is not only playing host to the Crusaders and Waratahs this weekend – 10 of Super Rugby Pacific’s 11 teams have descended on Christchurch for a Super Round to mark the enormity of the occasion.

It’s also a huge logistical exercise to cater to the about 75,000 fans expected over the weekend.

Venues Ōtautahi said there were 650 kegs on site; 50,000 soft drinks; 9000 burgers; 7000 American hotdogs; and about 6000kg of chips ready to be served up to punters.

Road closures were planned around the stadium and would come into effect from 4.30pm on Friday, 2pm on Saturday and 11am on Sunday before lifting just before midnight on Friday and Saturday, and at 9.30pm on Sunday.

Supplied / Christchurch City Council

Elsewhere in the city, those not fortunate enough to secure a ticket to the games can watch them live for free at The Terrace next to the Bridge of Remembrance, where players will also be signing autographs from 3pm-5pm on Friday and from 1.30pm-3.30pm on Saturday.

A fan trail between the Bridge of Remembrance and the stadium will feature buskers, dancers and musicians to keep fans entertained along the way to games.

Mainland Rail is hosting a “Crusaders Express” train service from Rolleston Station to the city for fans in the neighbouring Selwyn district to attend the Crusaders-Waratahs game on Friday. Return tickets cost $49 for an adult and $29 for a child.

An Event Direct bus service will be operated by Metro and take fans from 11 hubs across the city to the stadium for all five games planned for the Super Round.

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Excitement was building around the city.

Murray and Dawn Johnson were originally from Christchurch and had come down from the North Island to watch their Crusaders on opening night.

“It’s absolutely marvellous,” Murray Johnson said of the stadium.

“It’s breathtaking. It just shines,” Dawn Johnson added.

“It doesn’t matter where you go around Christchurch or up the hills there, you look over, and you’re just seeing it everywhere you go. It’s beautiful – absolutely beautiful.”

Poasa Alaifea agreed.

“I’m absolutely stoked with it. It’s been a long time coming for the region and for our city, and I can’t wait to get amongst it,” he said.

“Leicester Fainga’anuku at seven? How good, let’s go.”

Murray Parfitt would also be in the crowd and had a message for the Crusaders.

“Just go hard and take no prisoners.”

Kick-off for the Crusaders-Waratahs is 7.35pm on Friday.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand