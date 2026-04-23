Skilled plumbers and drainlayers scheme expands

Source: New Zealand Government

A self-certification scheme allowing skilled plumbers and drainlayers to sign off their own work is being expanded to cover more residential work and some commercial activity, Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk says.

“Trusted tradespeople want to get on with delivering the homes and infrastructure New Zealanders need, but too often they are slowed down by lengthy inspection delays that hold back productivity, pushing up the cost of building” Mr Penk says.

“The Government is progressing the Self-certification by Plumbers and Drainlayers Bill to put responsibility into trusted tradies’ hands. It will speed up building by allowing approved plumbers and drainlayers with a proven track record to certify their work is consistent with the building consent.

“The building sector response to the proposed scheme has been strongly positive, and through the Select Committee process we have heard directly from tradies and businesses about ways to bolster the benefits and acted on that feedback.

“Where the scheme originally focused on straightforward residential plumbing and drainage, such as installing a basic bathroom, it will now cover the majority of plumbing and drainlaying work in a home, along with some commercial jobs, including installing a kitchenette in a small office staff room.

“It will also better support rural communities by covering common onsite systems such as septic tanks, as well as stormwater retention tanks in both rural and urban areas.

“Master Plumbers has advocated for years for plumbers and drainlayers to be able to self-certify, just like electricians and gasfitters, and has welcomed today’s changes as a significant milestone for the industry that will enhance efficiency and productivity.

“Self-certification is about making the building consent system simpler and more practical, while keeping responsibility firmly with qualified practitioners and ensuring consumers are protected.

“Only plumbers and drainlayers who are licensed and in good standing with the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board will be eligible for an endorsement to self-certify. The Board will oversee standards, compliance, and enforcement to protect public health and safety, while Building Consent Authorities will continue to review more novel and higher-risk work.

“Public and practitioner education will also be important. While further implementation work is needed to get the settings right, the scheme is expected to be in place before Parliament rises for the General Election.

“These changes will support strong uptake of the voluntary scheme from the outset, cutting unnecessary delays while maintaining robust protections so homeowners can get essential work done faster and with confidence.”

Notes to editor:

The Building and Construction Sector (Self-certification by Plumbers and Drainlayers) Amendment Bill was reported back from the Transport and Infrastructure Committee on 19 March.

The expanded scope will be set through regulations and will cover work on buildings up to three storeys, excluding apartments, provided it uses standard building designs and does not affect fire-rated or shared walls.

Onsite systems must use an approved standard design where one exists. Where no standard design is available, the system can still be self-certified but must still meet the requirements of the Building Code.

MIL OSI