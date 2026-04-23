Master Plumbers welcomes practical changes to proposed self-certification scheme for plumbers and drainlayers

Source: Master Plumbers Gasfitters and Drainlayers



Master Plumbers welcomes the government’s moves to strengthen a self-certification scheme that will enable certified plumbers and drainlayers to sign-off on their own work.

“We have advocated strongly for self-certification for years and have worked closely with the Minister to ensure it will deliver the cost and time-saving benefits intended,” Master Plumbers Chief Executive Greg Wallace says.

The scheme will align plumbers and drainlayers with gasfitters, who have been able to self-certify their work for 13 years. It includes plumbing and drainlaying work that is considered low-risk and routine, such as pumped systems, septic tanks, water tanks, as well as solar hot water and greywater collection systems. More complex work will still require consents and local council inspection.

“The scheme strikes a sensible balance between maintaining standards and enabling efficiency and will be well received by plumbers, drainlayers, and consumers alike.”

Self-certification is when a certifying tradesperson signs off on their own work without a council consent or inspection. It is already used by electricians and gasfitters, the latter of which are often plumbers as well.

Master Plumbers appreciates the engagement it has had with Building and Construction Minister Hon Chris Penk throughout the scheme’s development.

“The Minister has listened to industry feedback and worked collaboratively with the sector to ensure the new scheme is practical and effective,” says Mr Wallace.

“We anticipate most certified plumbers and drainlayers will sign up to the scheme. I’ve always said that if your plumber, gasfitter or drainlayer isn’t prepared to back their work, why would you employ them to do the job?”

The Building and Construction Sector (Self-certification by Plumbers and Drainlayers) Amendment Bill is currently progressing through Parliament with the scheme expected to be introduced later this year.