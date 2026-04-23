Education – Education sector backlash against Government’s curriculum reforms intensifies

Source: NZ Principals Federation



The education sector is demanding that the Government pause the rollout of its rushed curriculum reforms as opposition to the direction, scope, and pace of change continues to swell.

A joint statement to the Minister of Education opposing the rushed and poorly designed changes has seen a surge in support, with more educators and peak bodies calling for an immediate pause.

Originally issued on 24 March following a hui organised by the New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF) and NZEI Te Riu Roa, the statement – published today in major newspapers nationwide – has been endorsed by a breadth of educators, peak bodies, and subject associations, signaling a unified front against the changes.

Education leaders oppose the changes due to their frantic pace, flawed direction, and a lack of genuine consultation. They warn that pushing ahead without sector buy-in risks failing the very students the changes are intended to support.

“As they stand, the current draft curriculum documents and framework are not fit for purpose and do not meet the Ministry of Education’s own stated standards,” the educators said in the statement.

The statement said the changes do not honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi and have been “driven by the narrow, ideological interests of a small group.”

“The sector has not been adequately resourced, nor has it been given enough time, to consider or implement the expected change,” the educators added.

NZPF President Jason Miles said proposals as significant as these curriculum reforms need to be made thoughtfully, not urgently, and must involve the professionals implementing them.

“We’re continually frustrated by the Education Minister’s misplaced enthusiasm while the sector is reeling. Despite the extremely limited timeframe to review the curriculum packages, we have coordinated feedback from sector leaders to accurately represent the views and needs of principals and tumuaki across New Zealand.

“It’s now time for the Minister to do her part by listening to and acting on our shared concerns,” Mr Miles said.

NZEI Te Riu Roa President Ripeka Lessels described the Government’s sweeping curriculum changes as a reckless departure from evidence-based learning that will leave both teachers and tamariki behind.

“Educators are being told to implement a total curriculum overhaul at a breakneck pace and with minimal support, which is a recipe for failure,” Mrs Lessels said.

“If the Minister truly cares about improving the educational outcomes for our tamariki, she will pause these changes and bring the profession into the room to design a curriculum that actually works.”

List of educators, peak bodies, and subject associations who signed the joint statement: