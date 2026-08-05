AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for August 6, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for August 6, 2026 – Full Text
1. Communities to design local social services
August 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Communities in Ōpōtiki, Porirua and on the West Coast have been selected as the first to help design how social services are delivered in their area, Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis says.
Earlier this year, the Government invited communities across New Zealand to apply for Community-led Commissioning, which will give trusted local leaders and organisations with a proven track record more say over how government-funded support is delivered in their communities while holding them accountable for delivering better outcomes.
Toi Rāwhiti in Ōpōtiki, the Porirua Local Group and the West Coast Partnership have now been selected from the 49 applications received.
“Right now, the Government spends more than $8 billion a year on social services delivered by community groups, iwi and non-government organisations,” Nicola Willis says.
“Too much of that money gets tied up in overlapping contracts and duplicated paperwork, following rules written in Wellington that don’t always fit what’s actually needed on the ground.
“We want to flip that. Instead of Wellington deciding how services should run, we’re backing communities to design solutions that actually work for their people – and then holding them to account for delivering better outcomes.
“Ōpōtiki is a close-knit community of around 11,400 people, and the three iwi behind Toi Rāwhiti – Whakatōhea, Ngāi Tai and Te Whānau ā Apanui – bring deep, existing relationships across that community to the table. Their focus is on breaking cycles of disadvantage before they pass to the next generation so that fewer young people end up disengaged from school, work, or their community.
“The Porirua Local Group is made up of Ngāti Toa Rangatira as mana whenua, Porirua City Council, and the Porirua Community Leaders’ Forum, a network of more than 200 local leaders, providers and organisations across the city. The group will focus on priorities set by its own community – secure housing, reliable access to healthy kai, and reducing the harm drugs do to families.
“The West Coast Partnership is made up of Te Tauraki, Pōkeka Poutini Ngāi Tahu, West Coast Community Trust and Homebuilders West Coast, backed by the region’s iwi – Ngāti Waewae and Makaawhio – and the Buller, Grey and Westland district councils. They will focus on connecting health, housing and social support for a population spread across 600 kilometres of coastline, from Karamea to Haast, where distance and isolation make it hard to get help.
“We’ll be contracting for real outcomes, such as fewer people stuck on the Jobseeker benefit, better school achievement, better health outcomes, and fewer offenders and victims of crime.
“The three selected groups will work with the Social Investment Agency over the coming months to build a detailed plan covering who runs things, how they’ll be held accountable, how funding will work, and how conflicts of interest will be managed. Those plans will then go to Ministers for approval.
“I want to thank the many other regions who put in strong applications. Many of them will be strong contenders for future rounds of community-led commissioning as this approach grows.
“I also want to be upfront about the bar here. Communities hold essential local knowledge and relationships. But before any group takes full responsibility for designing local services, their plan has to show real outcomes and accountability – or it doesn’t go ahead.
“Our goal is for this to become the normal way social services are run, not a one-off. Once these three groups can prove it works, we will roll it out more widely.”
Notes to editors:
Applications to take part opened on 14 May 2026 and closed on 12 June 2026. The Government received 49 applications, identified 25 for closer assessment, and shortlisted six communities before selecting the three groups named above.
Although the original intent was to select one or two groups for the first round of Community-led Commissioning, the response from communities was so strong that Ministers chose to move forward with three applications.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/communities-to-design-local-social-services/
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2. Creating rural career opportunities for at-risk youth
August 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A unique Government and community funding initiative will support dozens of at-risk young people to experience the rural work environment through access to hands-on learning within the primary industries, Youth Minister James Meager has announced.
The NZ Rural Games Trust has received $100,000 from the Youth Development Partnership and Innovation Fund, to deliver a minimum ten-week ‘Agri Futures Pathways’ pilot programme for those aged 12 to 24 years in the lower North Island, over 13 months.
Mr Meager says The Trust is matching that investment for a total of $200,000, providing twice the opportunity for young people to benefit, at no additional taxpayer cost.
“More than 50 young people at risk of disengaging from education will participate in workshops which equip them with the practical skills required to thrive in the rural workforce,” Mr Meager says
“This includes sheep shearing, quadbike safety, fencing, arboriculture and forestry, agriculture and horticulture, and stock handling and pasture management.
“They will also be supported to compete in Clash of the Colleges, a national secondary school competition that focuses on agriculture, horticulture, and primary industry skills.
“These opportunities open doors for young people who would have likely otherwise missed out. It supports them to engage with industry professionals who can provide real-world insights into the many qualifications and career options that can be pursued in the food and fibre sector.
“Through this community-led support, we expect to see more young people succeed in education and be introduced to the many fulfilling career pathways available in the primary sector, which we know is the backbone of the New Zealand economy.
“This investment is part of our new direction for all Ministry of Youth Development funding to only go to programmes that can demonstrate successful outcomes, which align with key government targets.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/creating-rural-career-opportunities-for-at-risk-youth/
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3. Foreign Minister to meet Pacific counterparts
August 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Foreign Minister Winston Peters will attend the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting in Fiji later this week.
“We have seen recently the impacts of global events on our region.”
“It is timely to discuss those events and chart a common course for the Pacific,” Mr Peters says.
The Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting, which will take place on 7 August, prepares the ground for the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau in early September.
“As New Zealand prepares to host next year’s Pacific Islands Forum, we look forward to working with Members to advance the priorities of the Blue Pacific and reinforce the value of strong regional cooperation.”
While in Suva, Mr Peters will also hold a range of bilateral discussions with Pacific counterparts.
Mr Peters leaves for Fiji tomorrow (6 August) and returns to New Zealand on Friday (7 August).
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/foreign-minister-to-meet-pacific-counterparts/
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4. Stable settings to maintain ETS certainty
August 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government will maintain existing Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) unit settings, delivering stability and certainty for the market, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts announced today.
The decisions follow consultation on draft settings.
“A stable ETS is key to delivering the emissions reductions required to meet our targets. These settings provide the certainty participants need to plan for the future,” Mr Watts says.
“The settings announced today are consistent with ensuring New Zealand remains on track to meet our emissions budgets and targets. This approach aligns with advice from the Climate Change Commission, supports our targets, and helps maintain confidence in the ETS.
“The Government will extend the current auction floor price, the cost containment reserve price, and current reserve volume of New Zealand units in the ETS until 2031, instead of just to 2030.
“Alongside these decisions, a number of minor regulatory changes consulted on will also be progressed.
“These changes will take effect from 1 January 2027.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/stable-settings-to-maintain-ets-certainty/
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5. Service dog IDs to improve disability access
August 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A new national ID card will make it easier for disabled people with certified service dogs to access public places, businesses and public transport, Disability Issues Minister Louise Upston says.
“Service dogs –‘disability assist’ dogs in legislation – are trained working dogs which support disabled people to live independently and participate in everyday life,” Louise Upston says.
“Despite having legal access rights, some disability assistance dog handlers continue to be challenged or turned away because these rights are not always well understood, or the dogs are interpreted as pets. That’s unacceptable and unfair.
“Most people know of guide dogs for blind and low vision people, but disability assistance dogs also support people with a range of other disabilities, such as hearing loss, epilepsy and mobility impairments. This can lead to misunderstandings and assumptions that are distressing and unnecessary.
“A single, nationally consistent, and standardised ID card helps avoid those misunderstandings. It improves clarity for businesses and the wider public, reducing challenges to disabled peoples’ access to spaces they have every right to be in.”
Other dogs, including pets, companion animals and emotional support dogs, do not have the same access rights.
“The card does not change existing rights – refusing access to a disability assistance dog and its handler remains against the law, and the card is not a condition of entry.
“Everyone should be able to access public places, businesses and public transport without unnecessary barriers.
“For many disabled people, a service dog is essential to their independence.
“This small change will make a big difference to helping disabled New Zealanders’ ability to go about their lives without barriers.”
Notes to editor:
The national ID card is only issued to disability assist dog teams (the dog and its handler) certified by recognised Schedule 5 organisations under the Dog Control Act 1996.
The National Service Dog ID card was developed by sector experts, including those with lived experience. It included Service Dog Advisory New Zealand (SDANZ), the Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha, and the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport.
The card’s initial rollout is expected to take about three months.
The Ministry of Disabled People – Whaikaha is funding the initial production of the National Service Dog ID Cards to support the rollout of the scheme to all certified dogs and dogs in training. The cost of the print run is approximately $7500. Following this, authorised disability assist dog organisation will issue and replace cards for handlers as part of ongoing training and certification processes.
More information is available on the Ministry for Cities, Environment, Regions and Transport website: https://www.mcert.govt.nz/disability-assist-dogs
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/service-dog-ids-to-improve-disability-access/
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6. Rapid review of Ministry of Justice
August 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Public Service Commission will be undertaking a rapid review of the Ministry of Justice, and providing firm guidance to all chief executives on managing employment cases that involve criminal proceedings, Justice and Public Service Minister Paul Goldsmith says.
“What happened with the former Ministry of Justice employee Russell Harrison is utterly unacceptable. I am seriously concerned about how this occurred. It was mishandled consistently for five years.
“Business owners across New Zealand work their way through difficult employment matters every day. New Zealanders expect the Public Service to show the same level of practical management.
“I have received an apology from the Justice Secretary Andrew Kibblewhite. However, we only found out about this entire episode because my office asked. My confidence in the Ministry has been seriously shaken by this.
“Therefore, in my capacity as Minister of Justice, I have directed the Public Service Commission to undertake a rapid review of the Ministry of Justice. This matter will be part of a review of the Ministry’s overall operations and performance. This review will be conducted by Debbie Francis and Steve Haszard.
“In my capacity as Minister for the Public Service, I have instructed Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche to write to all chief executives, setting out strong guidance for managing employment cases that involve criminal proceedings. We need to ensure there are processes firmly in place to stop this from happening again.
“I will be updated on both matters regularly.
“I recognise that chief executives must manage these matters in accordance with fair employment processes, however, that doesn’t mean passive management.
“Where an employee is on pay and not working, I expect agencies to manage the matter actively, make timely decisions, and keep the interests of taxpayers firmly in view. Paying somebody for five years for not working cannot be justified.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/rapid-review-of-ministry-of-justice/
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7. Pharmac decision to increase access to type 2 diabetes medicines
August 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Associate Health Minister David Seymour welcomes Pharmac’s decision to widen access to type 2 diabetes medicines based on clinical need.
“Improving access to medicines in New Zealand is important to patients and their families. That’s why it has been a focus for this Government,” Mr Seymour says.
From 1 September, Pharmac will widen access to empagliflozin, empagliflozin with metformin, liraglutide and dulaglutide for people with type 2 diabetes.
“Pharmac has made the decision to fund these medicines for everybody who needs them, no matter their ethnicity. The decision is expected to benefit more than 30,000 patients over the next five years,” Mr Seymour says.
“These medicines help lower blood sugar and reduce the likelihood of heart and kidney complications. Now more people with type 2 diabetes who are at high risk of heart or kidney complications can receive these medicines earlier.
“Pharmac received significant feedback on its proposal from people living with type 2 diabetes, their families, health professionals, community organisations and advocacy groups. Pharmac heard that people supported widening access to these medicines, but wanted people who were eligible under the old criteria, but not currently using the medicines to remain eligible.
“Access will no longer depend on whether someone has cardiovascular or renal disease, is likely to have a cardiovascular event, or meets ethnicity criteria. Instead, these medicines will be funded for anyone with type 2 diabetes whose blood sugar levels remain high despite treatment with other funded medicines.
“Pharmac has a strong track record of getting value for money out of the health budget. This another example of that. Because Pharmac decided to make these medicines available to more people than originally proposed, and would be buying a larger volume, it negotiated a new agreement with suppliers. This agreement supports wider access while minimising the impact on Pharmac’s budget.
“We’re making the system work better for the people it serves. When people can access their medicines easily, they stay healthier for longer. It also reduces pressure on other parts of the health system.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/pharmac-decision-to-increase-access-to-type-2-diabetes-medicines/
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8. New specialist school to fill long-standing gap in Gisborne
August 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
A new specialist school for students with complex needs in Gisborne will open in the next two years, the first of its kind in the region, Education Minister Erica Stanford announced today.
“I’m delighted to announce that we’re building a new specialist school in Gisborne. This is the third specialist school I have announced in the last 12 months, the first two being in Dury and Palmerston North.
Currently, there is no specialist school serving Gisborne, Wairoa and the wider Tairāwhiti region. This leaves a significant gap in local support for students with high and complex needs in the region.
“We aim to have the new school ready for students by Term 1, 2028, to support the learning needs of up to 54 students,” says Ms Stanford.
“This addresses a critical gap in the Gisborne | Tairāwhiti region, where the nearest specialist school is currently more than 200km away in Napier,” says Ms Stanford.
“We’ve listened to parents and the local community, and we know how important it is to provide local options for children with high and complex needs. These students deserve fit-for-purpose classrooms where they can learn and thrive,” says Ms Stanford.
The specialist school will have four teaching spaces plus additional resourcing and administration space. Alongside the base specialist school, an extra two satellite teaching spaces will be provided on the shared school site of Te Wharau School and Ilminster Intermediate School, Inner Kaiti, Gisborne.
The three specialist schools announced over the past two years are the first to be built in New Zealand in nearly 50 years.
“For years, specialist schools suffered from a lack of investment, and families and young people were left with buildings that weren’t fit for purpose or had to travel long distances to get to a school that catered for their needs.
“This Government has committed nearly $295 million over the past two years to expand capacity and upgrade facilities for students who are learning in specialist settings.
“We have funded an additional 122 specialist classrooms including two new specialist schools announced earlier this year. Today’s announcement brings that to three new specialist schools, we are also upgrading six existing specialist schools.
We have invested $90 million into learning support modifications, including those for students with access needs in mainstream schools.
“We are backing choice in education for those families who need access to specialist services so that their children can thrive.”
- Applications to take part opened on 14 May 2026 and closed on 12 June 2026. The Government received 49 applications, identified 25 for closer assessment, and shortlisted six communities before selecting the three groups named above.
- Although the original intent was to select one or two groups for the first round of Community-led Commissioning, the response from communities was so strong that Ministers chose to move forward with three applications.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/new-specialist-school-to-fill-long-standing-gap-in-gisborne/
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9. Changes expand recognition for Kiwi authors
August 6, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Minister of Internal Affairs Brooke van Velden has announced changes to the Public Lending Right for New Zealand Authors scheme that will see more New Zealand authors recognised for their books held in libraries.
“Cabinet has agreed to lower the eligibility threshold for the scheme. Currently, 50 copies of an author’s book must be available across New Zealand libraries. These changes would lower the threshold to 30 copies, meaning more authors receive a payment and more Kiwi literary works are recognised,” says Ms van Velden.
Consultation feedback showed strong support for change, with 77.1 per cent of submissions favouring a reduction in the threshold. The proposed change strikes an appropriate balance between broadening access and maintaining the integrity of the fund.
Around 170 additional authors are expected to be recognised under the scheme following the change.
The changes also include a simple mechanism to remedy underpayments,
where an author has been paid less than they should have been.
“The amendment will allow underpayments to be addressed efficiently from the following year’s fund, rather than requiring the Department to draw on baseline funding. This is a sensible improvement that makes the scheme easier to administer.
“I am particularly pleased to be delivering these meaningful improvements within this parliamentary term, reflecting the views of the majority of authors who supported the changes and ensuring the scheme remains fair, relevant, and accessible to a wider range of New Zealand authors.”
Note to editors:
The Public Lending Right fund, administered by the National Library of New Zealand, is fixed at $2.4 million each year.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/06/changes-expand-recognition-for-kiwi-authors/
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10. Feedback sought on Great Barrier rock lobster
August 5, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones is inviting feedback on proposals for managing rock lobster fishing around Aotea-Great Barrier Island.
“Aotea-Great Barrier Local Board and Ngāti Rehua Ngātiwai ki Aotea Iwi Trust Board have requested measures to help ensure the long-term sustainability of local spiny and packhorse rock lobsters,” Mr Jones says.
“Over the past two years, I have closed rock lobster fishing in the inner Hauraki Gulf and placed a ban on taking spiny rock lobster from the east coast of Northland to Hauraki Gulf, creating a network of protections to rebuild rock lobster populations and help address the issue of kina barrens.
“A potential outcome of these closures is fishers switching their efforts to other nearby areas. The requested measures are aimed at addressing the concerns of Great Barrier locals about rock lobster becoming depleted in their area.”
The proposed changes include:
- Establishing six recreational-only areas where commercial harvesting would be banned
- Reducing the recreational daily limit
- Introducing a closed season to coincide with rock lobster autumn and winter breeding seasons
- A new maximum legal size aimed at retaining larger breeding stock in the fishery.
The proposal also includes setting an accumulation limit of one day’s catch to prevent recreational fishers from accumulating rock lobsters taken over multiple days of fishing.
The local board and iwi trust board are supported by the Aotea Ahu Moana Project, made up of residents and mana whenua. This group has been working with Fisheries New Zealand to develop proposals that respond to local concerns while providing for sustainable fishing around the island.
“I commend the ongoing community efforts to help manage rock lobster fishing around Aotea-Great Barrier Island,” Mr Jones says.
“Officials have undertaken an initial analysis, which is included in the consultation document. Further analysis will be done and, along with feedback from this consultation, will help inform my decisions.
“I encourage anyone with an interest in this important shared fishery to read the request and supporting consultation material, and to provide a submission.”
More information, including how to make a submission, can be found on MPI’s website https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/proposed-local-rock-lobster-management-measures-at-aotea-great-barrier. Consultation closes at 5pm on 4 September 2026.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/feedback-sought-on-great-barrier-rock-lobster/
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