Rapid review of Ministry of Justice

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Public Service Commission will be undertaking a rapid review of the Ministry of Justice, and providing firm guidance to all chief executives on managing employment cases that involve criminal proceedings, Justice and Public Service Minister Paul Goldsmith says.

“What happened with the former Ministry of Justice employee Russell Harrison is utterly unacceptable. I am seriously concerned about how this occurred. It was mishandled consistently for five years.

“Business owners across New Zealand work their way through difficult employment matters every day. New Zealanders expect the Public Service to show the same level of practical management.

“I have received an apology from the Justice Secretary Andrew Kibblewhite. However, we only found out about this entire episode because my office asked. My confidence in the Ministry has been seriously shaken by this.

“Therefore, in my capacity as Minister of Justice, I have directed the Public Service Commission to undertake a rapid review of the Ministry of Justice. This matter will be part of a review of the Ministry’s overall operations and performance. This review will be conducted by Debbie Francis and Steve Haszard.

“In my capacity as Minister for the Public Service, I have instructed Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche to write to all chief executives, setting out strong guidance for managing employment cases that involve criminal proceedings. We need to ensure there are processes firmly in place to stop this from happening again.

“I will be updated on both matters regularly.

“I recognise that chief executives must manage these matters in accordance with fair employment processes, however, that doesn’t mean passive management.

“Where an employee is on pay and not working, I expect agencies to manage the matter actively, make timely decisions, and keep the interests of taxpayers firmly in view. Paying somebody for five years for not working cannot be justified.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/rapid-review-of-ministry-of-justice/