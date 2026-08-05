Creating rural career opportunities for at-risk youth

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Source: New Zealand Government

A unique Government and community funding initiative will support dozens of at-risk young people to experience the rural work environment through access to hands-on learning within the primary industries, Youth Minister James Meager has announced.

The NZ Rural Games Trust has received $100,000 from the Youth Development Partnership and Innovation Fund, to deliver a minimum ten-week ‘Agri Futures Pathways’ pilot programme for those aged 12 to 24 years in the lower North Island, over 13 months.

Mr Meager says The Trust is matching that investment for a total of $200,000, providing twice the opportunity for young people to benefit, at no additional taxpayer cost.

“More than 50 young people at risk of disengaging from education will participate in workshops which equip them with the practical skills required to thrive in the rural workforce,” Mr Meager says

“This includes sheep shearing, quadbike safety, fencing, arboriculture and forestry, agriculture and horticulture, and stock handling and pasture management.

“They will also be supported to compete in Clash of the Colleges, a national secondary school competition that focuses on agriculture, horticulture, and primary industry skills.

“These opportunities open doors for young people who would have likely otherwise missed out. It supports them to engage with industry professionals who can provide real-world insights into the many qualifications and career options that can be pursued in the food and fibre sector.

“Through this community-led support, we expect to see more young people succeed in education and be introduced to the many fulfilling career pathways available in the primary sector, which we know is the backbone of the New Zealand economy.

“This investment is part of our new direction for all Ministry of Youth Development funding to only go to programmes that can demonstrate successful outcomes, which align with key government targets.”

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/creating-rural-career-opportunities-for-at-risk-youth/