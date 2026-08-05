Feedback sought on Great Barrier rock lobster

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Source: New Zealand Government

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones is inviting feedback on proposals for managing rock lobster fishing around Aotea-Great Barrier Island.

“Aotea-Great Barrier Local Board and Ngāti Rehua Ngātiwai ki Aotea Iwi Trust Board have requested measures to help ensure the long-term sustainability of local spiny and packhorse rock lobsters,” Mr Jones says.

“Over the past two years, I have closed rock lobster fishing in the inner Hauraki Gulf and placed a ban on taking spiny rock lobster from the east coast of Northland to Hauraki Gulf, creating a network of protections to rebuild rock lobster populations and help address the issue of kina barrens.

“A potential outcome of these closures is fishers switching their efforts to other nearby areas. The requested measures are aimed at addressing the concerns of Great Barrier locals about rock lobster becoming depleted in their area.”

The proposed changes include:

Establishing six recreational-only areas where commercial harvesting would be banned

Reducing the recreational daily limit

Introducing a closed season to coincide with rock lobster autumn and winter breeding seasons

A new maximum legal size aimed at retaining larger breeding stock in the fishery.

The proposal also includes setting an accumulation limit of one day’s catch to prevent recreational fishers from accumulating rock lobsters taken over multiple days of fishing.

The local board and iwi trust board are supported by the Aotea Ahu Moana Project, made up of residents and mana whenua. This group has been working with Fisheries New Zealand to develop proposals that respond to local concerns while providing for sustainable fishing around the island.

“I commend the ongoing community efforts to help manage rock lobster fishing around Aotea-Great Barrier Island,” Mr Jones says.

“Officials have undertaken an initial analysis, which is included in the consultation document. Further analysis will be done and, along with feedback from this consultation, will help inform my decisions.

“I encourage anyone with an interest in this important shared fishery to read the request and supporting consultation material, and to provide a submission.”

More information, including how to make a submission, can be found on MPI’s website https://www.mpi.govt.nz/consultations/proposed-local-rock-lobster-management-measures-at-aotea-great-barrier. Consultation closes at 5pm on 4 September 2026.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/feedback-sought-on-great-barrier-rock-lobster/