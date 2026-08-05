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Source: New Zealand Government

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will attend the Pacific Islands Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting in Fiji later this week.

“We have seen recently the impacts of global events on our region.”

“It is timely to discuss those events and chart a common course for the Pacific,” Mr Peters says.

The Forum Foreign Ministers Meeting, which will take place on 7 August, prepares the ground for the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Palau in early September.

“As New Zealand prepares to host next year’s Pacific Islands Forum, we look forward to working with Members to advance the priorities of the Blue Pacific and reinforce the value of strong regional cooperation.”

While in Suva, Mr Peters will also hold a range of bilateral discussions with Pacific counterparts.

Mr Peters leaves for Fiji tomorrow (6 August) and returns to New Zealand on Friday (7 August).

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/08/05/foreign-minister-to-meet-pacific-counterparts/