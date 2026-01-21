PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 27, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 27, 2026 – Full Text
1. Braiin Partners with Switchcraft to Embed Utility and Telecom Switching Across Its UK Living Infrastructure Platform Targeting The Estimated £25 Billion UK Residential Lifecycle Services Market
May 27, 2026
Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
Partnership adds white-labelled switching infrastructure for electricity, gas, broadband and telecom services, expanding Braiin’s AI-native Living Infrastructure platform
MELBOURNE, Australia & LONDON, United Kingdom, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Braiin Limited (NASDAQ: BRAI) today announces a strategic partnership with leading UK switching infrastructure provider, Switchcraft to integrate embedded utility and telecom switching capabilities across Braiin’s expanding UK Living Infrastructure and PropTech ecosystem. Under the agreement, Braiin will leverage Switchcraft’s white-labelled API infrastructure to power embedded utility and telecom switching experiences across its connected platforms, enabling users to compare, activate, and manage household services – electricity, gas, broadband, and telecom — directly within the Braiin environment.
“This partnership represents another important milestone in Braiin’s strategy to build an AI-native Living Infrastructure platform for the global residential lifecycle economy,” said Natraj Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer of Braiin Limited. “Utility activation, broadband enablement, and telecom switching remain highly fragmented across the moving and tenancy lifecycle despite being essential components of the residential experience.
“By integrating Switchcraft’s infrastructure into our platform, Braiin can now embed intelligent utility and telecom enablement directly into residential workflows at scale. We believe this can materially improve the customer experience, reduce friction for property stakeholders and unlock recurring monetisation opportunities across our UK PropTech operations without requiring significant internal infrastructure build. This allows Braiin to focus on customer acquisition, embedded distribution, AI orchestration, and platform scale,” Mr. Balasubramanian concluded.
The partnership is expected to strengthen the service-activation layer of Braiin’s Living Infrastructure strategy by enabling utility and telecom switching capabilities to be embedded directly into residential lifecycle workflows. The integration will support a more seamless digital experience for property managers, estate agencies, landlords, tenants and residential platforms, while creating a new commission-based recurring revenue opportunity for Braiin.
Braiin believes the UK market presents a significant long-term opportunity as residential services increasingly transition toward integrated digital ecosystems where utilities, connectivity, payments, customer engagement, and AI-powered automation are embedded directly into the property transaction journey. The partnership allows Braiin to integrate utility and telecom activation capabilities without building the underlying switching infrastructure internally, enabling the Company to focus on platform distribution, AI-powered orchestration, customer acquisition and monetisation.
The Company estimates the combined UK residential utilities, broadband, telecom, and connected household services market represents an approximately £25 billion annual opportunity, driven by millions of residential moves, tenant transitions, broadband activations, energy switches, and recurring household service spend across the UK housing ecosystem.
Braiin expects the embedded switching infrastructure to support monetisation opportunities across:
- Electricity and gas switching
- Broadband and telecom enablement
- Tenant onboarding workflows
- AI-powered residential engagement
- Embedded household commerce
- Connected property services
Switchcraft’s infrastructure enables API-driven switching capabilities alongside white-labelled marketplace functionality, allowing enterprise platforms to integrate utility comparison and switching technology directly into their customer environments. The commercial model includes commission-sharing economics tied to successful customer switches and ongoing platform utilisation.
Braiin expects the partnership to complement its broader UK expansion strategy, including its growing ecosystem across embedded distribution, tenant engagement, AI-powered property workflows, and recurring household monetisation infrastructure.
The Company believes the convergence of PropTech, embedded utilities, AI-driven customer engagement, and household commerce represents a significant long-term global opportunity as residential ecosystems increasingly transition toward intelligent digital infrastructure.
About Braiin Limited
Braiin Limited (NASDAQ: BRAI) is a global technology platform operating across AI, customer experience solutions, PropTech, and living infrastructure. Braiin’s ecosystem combines embedded distribution, intelligent automation, and recurring revenue platforms designed to support the lifecycle of the home and connected consumer services.
About Switchcraft
Switchcraft is a UK-based utility and telecom switching infrastructure provider offering white-labelled comparison and switching technology solutions for enterprise partners, platforms, and digital ecosystems.
Sources
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans, and goals, and the expansion and growth of our business. The words “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend”, “believe” “target”, “budget”, “may”, “can”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “seeks”, or “scheduled to” and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Please see the risk factors included in the Company’s United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.
Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill
MZ Group – MZ North America
(262) 357-2918
BRAI@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us
Public Relations Contact
Matthew Cossel
Core PR
(212) 655-0924
pr@coreir.com
– Published by The MIL Network
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2. Luxon’s Government found breaching trade agreements again
May 26, 2026
Source: Green Party
Today’s report from Lawyers for Climate Action shows that Luxon’s handouts to fossil fuel companies likely breach New Zealand’s trade agreement with the United Kingdom, undermining our international reputation and trade relationships.
“A business wouldn’t get away with the spin and breaches of agreement Luxon’s Government does,” says Green Party Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.
“The findings that this Government’s subsidisation of fossil fuel corporations likely breaches our UK Free Trade Agreement and undermine our EU FTA build on Green-commissioned independent, expert legal advice that the Government’s fossil fuel subsidies also breach the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability.”
“The National Party tell us they’re good economic managers then tank the economy; they tell us they’re committed to our climate commitments then breach those commitments.”
“Unfortunately, this Government seems intent on doing damage to our country and reputation that will outlast their one term. Here they have an opportunity to face up to their wrongdoing and fix the situation by reversing these oil and gas handouts.”
“But just on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office tried to brush off proof that it had kept secret – intentionally or otherwise – backroom lobbying by major polluters securing a law change in their favour.”
“Every day, we get more evidence of who Luxon’s Government works for. It’s not regular people struggling to make ends meet. It’s the very corporations driving the cost of greed crisis,” says Swarbrick.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/luxons-government-found-breaching-trade-agreements-again/
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3. Huawei Code4Mzansi Highlights Developers Building for South Africa’s Real Economy
May 27, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Code4Mzansi highlights the growing strength of South Africa’s developer ecosystem and the role of youth-led innovation in shaping the country’s digital future
The competition was held in partnership with the Department of Small Business Development. “The Code4Mzansi competition is not just a celebration of achievement, it is a launchpad for the future,” said Minister Stella Ndabeni, whose department co-hosted the event and delivered the closing address.
The finals revealed a clear shift from building abstract digital products to practical tools that help small businesses trade better, communities access services more easily, and local industries solve problems faster.
Four finalist teams focused directly on the township economy, with solutions covering food safety verification for spaza shops, offline point-of-sale systems built for load-shedding, WhatsApp-native marketplaces for informal retailers, and community credit systems for SASSA grant recipients.
Others addressed AI-driven healthcare access, electricity theft detection, smart agriculture, financial infrastructure for the creator economy, and AI-generated African music.
Held at Huawei Office Park in Woodmead, the finals brought together more than 100 attendees, including government representatives, academic partners, industry leaders and media.
“The quality of the finalist solutions demonstrated the potential of local innovation to respond to real market needs,” said Steven Chen, Cloud CEO of Huawei Technologies South Africa.
Academic partners included the University of Pretoria, the University of Johannesburg, the University of the Witwatersrand and the University of Cape Town.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and technology is their greatest accelerator. The participants here today are future entrepreneurs who will drive South Africa’s digital economy forward,” said Professor Thokozani Shongwe, Vice Dean of Postgraduate Studies, Research and Internationalisation at the University of Johannesburg’s Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment.
Industry partner rain also attended. Leon Nortje, Principal and Senior Architect at rain, said the competition offered a strong view of the country’s emerging technology pipeline.
“It is always good to see new projects and new teams working on solutions that are valuable and industry-related. We will be looking out for potential new employees,” said Nortje.
The winners
The finalists competed for a prize pool of R800,000. MAAT by SIMVAK was named the overall grand winner and received the Business Value Award, taking home R300,000. The platform addresses food safety and regulatory compliance in South Africa’s informal retail sector through AI agents, real-time product recall alerts, and counterfeit detection for the spaza shop ecosystem.
“The spaza network is the supply chain for most South African households,” said SIMVAK founder Shingirayi Mandebvu.
HealthHive by FTCK received second prize in the Business Value Award category, taking home R200,000, for its AI telemedicine platform that matches patients with the right medical practitioners based on their symptoms.
Auraa received the Grand Innovation Award for its AI music engine built to generate authentic African sound. The platform has been associated with an album that has crossed one million streams.
The Future Star Award went to e-Khadi, a community credit and stokvel platform giving SASSA grant recipients access to essentials at their local spaza shops, supported by AI-assisted credit scoring and fraud detection.
The People’s Choice Award, voted by the public on Huawei’s social media channels, went to DevRift, a semi-finalist in the competition, who took home R100,000.
Minister Ndabeni delivered the closing address, positioning Code4Mzansi within the government’s agenda for youth entrepreneurship, small business development and digital inclusion.
“Our task is to ensure that innovation does not remain a moment of applause, but becomes a pathway to enterprise creation, digital inclusion, and sustainable growth,” she said.
“Thank you to Huawei for being a perfect partner on the journey that we are travelling, and of course, those that matter most, the developers who dared to compete,” she said.
Code4Mzansi forms part of the global Huawei Cloud Developer Competition. In its inaugural edition, South Africa attracted more participants than any other country: 1,041 across 353 teams, including 176 enterprise teams, resulting in the highest enterprise participation rate among all competing markets. Twenty semi-finalists were selected before the top nine advanced to the final.
For the finalists, the work is just beginning. As Minister Ndabeni said, “Go home today proud. But tomorrow, wake up, build again.”
https://www.huawei.com/za/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/Huawei
https://twitter.com/HuaweiSAR
https://www.facebook.com/HuaweiSAR
http://www.google.com/+Huawei
http://www.youtube.com/Huawei
Hashtag: #Huawei #Code4Mzansi #SouthAfrica
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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4. Delivering a fairer electricity market for Kiwi consumers
May 26, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
New Zealanders will benefit from new rules announced by the Electricity Authority to create a level playing field in the electricity market, preventing the country’s four biggest electricity generators from using their market power to squeeze out smaller competitors, Energy Minister Simeon Brown says.
“Creating a level playing field in the electricity market plays an important role in this Government’s focus on delivering secure, affordable energy for every household and business,” Mr Brown says.
“From 1 July this year, the four big gentailers, Contact, Genesis, Mercury, and Meridian, will no longer be allowed to give their own retail arms a better deal than independent retailers when it comes to managing wholesale electricity price risk.
“This means smaller retailers can compete on fair terms, which is good news for every Kiwi household and business looking for a better deal on their power bill.”
Around the morning and dinner-time peak, when households increase their power consumption, wholesale electricity prices spike. Small retailers rely on hedge contracts with the big gentailers to manage that risk so they can offer competitive prices to their customers. Until now, the gentailers have been able to favour their own retail arms over the competition.
The new rules will require gentailers to:
- Treat competing retailers the same way they treat their own retail arms when supplying hedge contracts, unless there is an objective reason not to
- Submit annual plans to the Electricity Authority showing how they will comply, and certify they are doing so
- Demonstrate every six months that their retail prices reflect the actual expected cost of electricity, so an equally efficient competitor can compete with them.
Subject to legislation passing, penalties for serious breaches will rise from a maximum of $2 million to up to $10 million, three times the commercial gain, or 10 per cent of a company’s turnover, whichever is greatest. The higher penalties are due to be in place in 2027.
“A level playing field will encourage more competition, more investment and more innovation in the electricity sector. That means better prices and more choice for Kiwis.
“This Government wants every home and business in New Zealand to have access to secure, affordable energy.”
Today’s announcement builds on a wide range of Government actions to fix the basics and build a more secure, affordable energy future for Kiwis, including:
- Fast-track consenting rules to encourage energy infrastructure construction, with four renewable energy projects already fast-tracked
- Supporting commercially rational capital funding requests by Genesis, Mercury and Meridian to improve energy security
- Undertaking a procurement process for an LNG facility to keep the power on when hydro lakes are low, and there is insufficient solar and wind power to meet demand
- Winter Energy Payments to superannuitants and recipients of main benefits
- Short and medium-term actions by the Energy Competition Task Force, including strengthening hedge contract trading designed to address super peak demand periods
- Actively seeking to improve the performance of electricity distribution – which comprises around a quarter of Kiwis’ power bills
- Removing the need for building consents to install rooftop solar on existing homes and buildings, with solar connections up 16 per cent in the past year
- Developing new rules to ensure fairer rates for consumers putting power back into the grid from their solar generation at peak times.
“Today’s announcement will ensure a fairer, more competitive electricity market, so all New Zealanders can benefit from secure, affordable energy when they need it.”
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/delivering-a-fairer-electricity-market-for-kiwi-consumers/
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5. Executive summary: Inquiry into the cyber security breach affecting the Manage My Health Limited patient portal
May 27, 2026
Source: Privacy Commissioner
27 May 2026, 05:00
Download a copy of the Executive summary: Inquiry into the cyber security breach affecting the Manage My Health Limited patient portal (opens to PDF, 484KB)
The breach and this inquiry
On 1 January 2026, Manage My Health Limited (“MMH”) notified the Office of the Privacy Commissioner (“OPC”) that threat actors (“hackers”) had managed to steal large amounts of health information from MMH’s patient health portal. Subsequent investigations found that valid stolen patient credentials had been used by the hackers to enter the portal. Those credentials were then used to access and copy documents from thousands of other patients’ accounts.
Information in the MMH portals is stored in various separate sections. Only one of those sections was compromised (the “My Health Documents” module), but 99,416 patients were affected (revised down from the initial estimates of 126,000). This makes it one of New Zealand’s largest known breaches of sensitive personal information, and it has caused serious distress to many affected patients.
Around 91% of affected patients appear to have been in Northland. This was the result of a unique agreement between the Northland District Health Board (now Health New Zealand) and MMH to make certain types of Northland hospital records available to patients through the MMH portal. This project started in around 2019, was piloted in 2021 and was more widely rolled out between 2023 and 2025.
Given the seriousness and the scale of the breach, the Privacy Commissioner publicly announced an inquiry on 21 January 2026 and issued terms of reference on 27 January 2026. The inquiry is being conducted under section 17(1)(i) of the Privacy Act 2020. The inquiry is in two phases.
This report covers Phase 1. It looks at whether MMH and Health New Zealand (“Health NZ”) had adequate security safeguards in place to protect health information in the patient portal, as required by Rule 5 of the Health Information Privacy Code 2020 (“the Code”). It also comments on the security safeguards that general practices are expected to have in place when they engage health portal providers to communicate with their patients.
The value of patient health portals
The Ministry of Health has long recognised the value of patient health portals as part of its digital health strategy. As reflected in the 2017/2018 report by the Office of the Auditor General (opens to PDF, 322KB), the Ministry has actively encouraged the take-up of patient portals in the health sector. Health portals have also had the support of general practitioner organisations including The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (opens to PDF, 636KB), as they are a practical and efficient way to provide patient services and information.
This inquiry is not a signal that OPC is opposed to patient portals. On the contrary, done well, we consider that these tools can enhance privacy by providing better access for patients to their own information and better control over that information. They can also improve efficiency in the health sector.
However, to achieve those benefits, it is essential that patient health portals are secure, and that patients can trust them to operate in a privacy-protective way.
Overall findings
Our inquiry has concluded that both MMH and Health NZ failed in their responsibilities to have reasonable security safeguards in place and therefore that they breached Rule 5 of the Code.
Findings about Manage My Health
MMH’s entire business focuses on handling and storing sensitive health information in a secure and trustworthy way. As a result, while it is a small company, Rule 5 of the Code still requires it to have very strong technical and operational security safeguards in place.
We have concluded that this security breach was not the result of a single failure. Instead, it involved a combination of factors. If those safeguards had been operating more effectively at the time of the incident, it would have been less likely that the breach would occur at all, and the impact would have been reduced.
In particular:
- Multifactor authentication was available within the platform but was not required for all users. It was only an optional feature.
- Web security controls were in place but were not sufficiently effective.
- Identity and access management controls were also in place but not sufficiently effective. A valid but stolen patient account was able to be used to access and extract information relating to thousands of other patients.
- Earlier testing had revealed recurring themes relating to access control and application security risks. While the precise sequence of events may not have been specifically anticipated, the themes identified by the testing were not adequately addressed at the time of the breach.
- We had concerns about whether some security testing and assurance activities were sufficiently effective to identify and mitigate the relevant risks prior to the incident.
- There were deficiencies in the company’s data leak protection settings and in its ability to detect incidents and take action to intervene. MMH’s own systems did not detect the presence and actions of the hackers: it first became aware of the problem when it was alerted by Health NZ.
- While risk management processes existed at the time of the incident, they were not sufficient to ensure that safeguards relating to health information were working.
MMH has informed us that it has already taken steps to address these deficiencies and that the platform is secure. The steps that MMH states that it has taken include requiring multifactor authentication for all users and fixing the particular vulnerability that the hackers used. It is also taking steps to update its contracts and policies, and to boost its governance arrangements. However, we have not yet independently validated that the changes address all the issues raised by this inquiry, or that the stated controls are in place and operating effectively.
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We therefore intend to issue MMH with a compliance notice under section 123 of the Privacy Act. This notice would direct the company to take steps to ensure that the deficiencies identified in Phase 1 of this inquiry are addressed, and to demonstrate that it now complies with Rule 5(1)(a) of the Code.
Findings about Health NZ
The decision by Health NZ in Northland to routinely send certain hospital-related documentation to patients through MMH’s health portal resulted in large amounts of sensitive information being stored in patient accounts that would not otherwise have been there. Health NZ also actively encouraged and supported patients and their GP practices to sign up to MMH so that they could receive their hospital documents.
It is clear that Health NZ was trying to improve patient services as well as improve efficiency for the hospital. This was a novel – and potentially precedent-setting – digital project.
The novelty and scale of the project created very strong obligations on Health NZ to ensure that patient information would be properly protected. While it did not have direct visibility of or control over MMH’s technical security settings, Health NZ needed to meet very strong standards for due diligence, contract drafting, governance, risk management and ongoing assurance.
We have concluded that Health NZ did not always do so and that these failures amounted to a breach of Rule 5(1)(b) of the Health Information Privacy Code.
In particular:
- Health NZ did not conduct sufficient due diligence over MMH before it decided to engage the company as its design partner and supplier. The result may have been the same, since MMH was an obvious partner for the project, but decision makers would have been better informed.
- There were serious problems with the quality of the privacy risk assessments, though things improved somewhat in the later stages of the project.
- The way in which the MMH system would manage the hospital information was insufficiently understood and key technical issues were not identified.
- The Health NZ project team appear to have relied too much on the security and privacy of information provided by MMH, rather than taking a more independent view.
- While there was an active project steering group, with senior leadership, that group did not include direct privacy or security representation as would be expected for a project of this novelty, complexity and scale.
- There was also no evidence that the project team received advice from internal privacy or security specialists early enough to properly inform the design of the project (though Health NZ were unable to contact many former staff to check this).
- The contracts between Health NZ and MMH were not fit for purpose and did not contain appropriate protections for patient information.
These findings are likely to be largely historic in nature. Health NZ has informed us that a variety of changes have been made, including developing updated digital services contract templates, and making improvements to privacy and security assessment processes with the support of expert central privacy and cyber security teams. However, information from Northland hospitals is still shared with patients through their MMH accounts and Health NZ is still funding licence fees for GP practices to use MMH.
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We therefore intend to issue a compliance notice to Health NZ under section 123 of the Privacy Act. This notice would direct Health NZ to take steps to ensure that the deficiencies identified in Phase 1 of this inquiry are addressed, and to demonstrate that it now complies with Rule 5(1)(b) of the Code.
Recommendations about general practitioners
All information in the My Health Documents module was either placed there by patients themselves, consisted of hospital records that were part of the Health NZ arrangement with MMH, or were copies of referral letters that MMH (not GP practices) had decided to store in that area of the patient portal. Put simply, MMH was not acting on behalf of GP practices when it stored any of that information in the My Health Documents module. GP practices had no control over those arrangements. Nor did GPs have access to the information stored in My Health Documents.
it happens, therefore, we consider that it is unlikely that GP practices were legally responsible for the security of the specific information that was stolen in this cyber security breach.
However, in our opinion, it is largely a question of luck that the breach did not involve information for which GP practices were responsible. It is essential that GP practices are aware that they still have obligations under Rule 5 of the Code to have reasonable security safeguards in place when engaging a patient health portal service provider such as MMH.
It is not possible for this inquiry to review what steps each individual GP practice has or has not taken. There are thousands of general practices in New Zealand, and there will be significant variability in whether they engaged MMH at all, what they contracted MMH to do, what information was stored in the portal, and what patients were told.
Instead, we have set out our general expectations for the reasonable security safeguards that GP practices should have in place when engaging a patient health portal. Those expectations will provide a framework for assessing any future complaints about whether GP practices have complied with Rule 5.
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We expect all GP practices to take this opportunity to review their existing settings and make sure that they are meeting these expectations for engaging with third party providers such as patient health portals. GP practices should undertake this exercise whether or not their patients have been affected by the MMH breach.
Two additional recommendations
At the moment, there is no central verification of whether key health sector suppliers such as patient health portals meet the relevant security standards set by the Health Information Standards Organisation (part of Health NZ). The health sector holds some of New Zealand’s most sensitive information. Security breaches impact not only the affected individuals but also trust and confidence in the health system as a whole. Simply relying on vendor assurances about their security profile is problematic, as this inquiry shows.
To be certain that security is adequate, GP practices or other health providers technically have to check security documentation and contracts, or engage independent advice to assess the documentation that suppliers provide.
We consider that the status quo is unrealistic and unnecessarily burdensome. It leads to duplication, uncertainty and unnecessary expense for GP practices or other healthcare professionals, who usually do not have security or legal specialists on staff. Checking by multiple organisations as part of due diligence also increases compliance costs and engagement costs for suppliers.
Australia has approached this issue by introducing, amongst other things, a registration system for health organisations who wish to access electronic health records including organisations offering repository or portal services (the “My Health Records” Act). Whether or not the New Zealand government considers that this approach is appropriate, we consider that central government needs to do more to improve security confidence in health sector suppliers who are an increasingly important part of the system.
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We therefore recommend that the Ministry of Health, as the health sector monitoring agency, should ensure there is a centralised and ongoing programme to verify that key health sector vendors such as patient health portal providers are meeting the relevant security standards.
This inquiry is a useful illustration of how the current provisions of the Privacy Act (particularly section 11) work. It has revealed weaknesses in the way in which the Privacy Act allocates legal responsibility for security, in situations where third party providers are involved. We consider that there is an opportunity to simplify the settings and better meet consumer and regulatory expectations.
While the inquiry has concluded that MMH is legally responsible under Rule 5(1)(a) of the Code, this has relied on a close examination of how MMH operates. Other patient health portals – as well as other third party health services – operate differently and a security breach would not necessarily lead to the ability for OPC to take compliance action against that third party under Rule 5 of the Code.
It should not be that complicated for the regulator, health consumers or health sector users of these services to identify which service provider or agency is accountable under the Privacy Act or its Codes. We also consider that the existing model, which relies on principal agencies making use of contractual remedies to address failures in security standards, is insufficient.
Instead, we recommend that all agencies should have direct liability for their security settings under the Privacy Act, including when they are providing services to others.
This would simplify the process for individuals seeking to complain about a security breach. In particular, it would simplify the section 11 analysis as part of an OPC investigation (and any later Human Rights Review Tribunal examination) and therefore improve efficiency.
Also it would enable OPC to take direct compliance action against a third party provider that fails to have reasonable security safeguards in place. At the moment, OPC’s ability to bring compliance action relies on showing that the third party is using information on its own behalf or engaging directly with consumers, not merely processing information for a client organisation.
Finally, businesses – particularly small businesses like many general practitioners – should not have to rely on contractual provisions if the third parties that they engage fail to have reasonable security settings in place. It is unduly burdensome for each business to have to take separate legal action under contract to enforce security expectations. Contracts are important, but businesses should be confident that the Privacy Act itself also requires the third party to have reasonable security settings in place.
Again, Australia has also been considering this issue. The review of the Australian Privacy Act has recommended introducing a ‘controller’ and ‘processor’ distinction (Proposal 22.1), similar to the structure of the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) in Europe. Under Article 32 of the GDPR, processors are required to have a level of security appropriate to the risk. This proposal was accepted in principle by the Australian Government. We agree that Article 32 is a useful model.
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We therefore recommend that the Ministry of Justice, as the government agency responsible for Privacy Act policy, should seek amendments to the Act to ensure that third party service providers are directly liable under IPP5 for ensuring reasonable security safeguards are in place for personal information, even when they are collecting, storing and processing information on behalf of a principal organisation.
Next steps
Both MMH and Health NZ have told us that they have already made changes to better protect patient information. However, we intend to issue compliance notices under section 123 of the Privacy Act to both MMH and Health NZ, to independently check that those steps have in fact been taken and to check that the changes fix the breaches that this inquiry has identified. It is important that patients can be more confident that their information will be properly protected from now on.
We will also consider any complaints that affected people may make about this breach if they consider that the breach has caused them harm.
Finally, we will start Phase 2 of our inquiry shortly and will report on our findings later in 2026. That phase will consider issues such as:
- whether patients were properly asked for authorisation before a MMH account was established for them and information was stored in that account
- whether patients received adequate information about how the portal would be used
- how information in the portal was retained and deleted: for instance when a primary health practice ceases to use MMH; when a patient moves between practices; and when an account has been inactive or the patient has died
- the quality of communications about the breach
- whether the notifications to OPC and to affected patients met the requirements of the Privacy Act
- any aspects of these issues that are particularly relevant for Māori, especially Northland Māori
- whether any additions need to be made to the compliance notices to address other breaches of the Code.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/27/executive-summary-inquiry-into-the-cyber-security-breach-affecting-the-manage-my-health-limited-patient-portal/
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6. Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning Launches Residential Air Conditioning Service Across the Central Coast and Newcastle
May 27, 2026
Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
Tuggerah, NSW, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning today announced the launch of its residential air conditioning service, adding a third trade to its existing plumbing and electrical offering.
Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning has expanded its residential service offering with the launch of air conditioning services across the Central Coast and Newcastle.
The new service is available to homeowners across the Central Coast and Newcastle.
The air conditioning service includes split system and ducted reverse-cycle systems, with support for new installations, system replacements, servicing and repairs.
For more than 25 years, Fluid has supported local homeowners with plumbing and electrical work. The addition of air conditioning gives customers access to another essential service through the same local team.
Founder David Mikkelsen said the launch builds on the work Fluid already provides across the region.
“For over 25 years, we’ve looked after the plumbing and electrical needs of homes across the Central Coast and Newcastle,” said Mikkelsen. “And now I’m really excited to announce that we can also look after your air conditioning.”
Mikkelsen said the service is designed to support homeowners with both new and existing air conditioning systems.
“Whether it’s servicing your existing unit, cleaning filters, repairing it, or replacing it with one of our energy-efficient models that’ll save a fortune in electricity, we can look after it all,” said Mikkelsen. “If you call us before midday, we can get out there the same day to get it sorted for you.”
The service is designed to help homeowners choose an air conditioning system that fits the way they live. Every installation starts with an in-home assessment, helping ensure the system is properly matched before work begins.
Fluid’s residential air conditioning services include:
- Split system air conditioning installation
- Ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning installation
- Replacement of older or failing systems
- Servicing and cleaning
- Repairs and system breakdown support
- Electrical connection, setup and final testing
The company said the right air conditioning result depends on more than the unit itself. Room size, home layout, insulation and usage patterns can all affect comfort, efficiency and long-term reliability.
For existing systems, Fluid can assist when an air conditioner is no longer running as it should, is due for cleaning, or needs a filter replacement or repair.
Fluid also services and repairs air conditioning systems across a range of brands. Where replacement is the better option, the team can help homeowners move from an older unit to a newer system suited to the home.
The air conditioning service supports Fluid’s broader “One call. Three trades. One team.” approach, bringing plumbing, electrical and air conditioning services together through one provider.
For air conditioning installations, Fluid manages the full process, from guidance on selecting the right system through to professional installation and final testing. This helps reduce the need for homeowners to coordinate separate trades for one job.
The new service follows Fluid’s existing customer commitments, including:
- On-time arrival
- Clear communication from first call to job completion
- Clear, upfront pricing with no surprises
- Tidy and respectful work in the home
- Flexible payment options
- Work backed by a workmanship guarantee
The launch also highlights Fluid’s finance options, which are designed to help homeowners move ahead with air conditioning work without the upfront cost.
“I’d like to announce that we’ve got class-leading finance options, which means you can be comfortable today without the upfront cost, making it super affordable,” said Mikkelsen.
The company said regular servicing can help prevent breakdowns and keep systems running efficiently. If an air conditioner is underperforming, making unusual noises, cutting out, or tripping circuits, Fluid’s technicians can assess the issue and carry out repairs to restore safe and reliable operation.
The brand message “Where quality flows naturally” reflects Fluid’s focus on reliable service, clear advice and work completed to a consistent standard.
The service gives homeowners a practical way to manage air conditioning needs, whether they are maintaining an existing unit, replacing an older system or planning a new installation.
For homeowners considering air conditioning, Mikkelsen said the team is ready to help.
“Whatever you need, feel free to give us a call and we’ll get something sorted for you today,” said Mikkelsen.
More information is available at https://www.fluidplumbingservices.com.au/air-conditioning/.
A Fluid technician services a residential air conditioning unit as part of the company’s expanded air conditioning offering.
About Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning
Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning provides trusted plumbing, electrical and air conditioning services to homeowners across the Central Coast and Newcastle. With over 25 years of experience, the company’s licensed technicians deliver reliable workmanship, clear communication and a consistent customer experience on every job. From fixing leaks and upgrading switchboards to installing new air conditioning systems, Fluid delivers each service with professionalism, care and attention to detail.
Press Inquiries
Serena Lubrano
serena [at] riselocal.com.au
https://www.fluidplumbingservices.com.au/
– Published by The MIL Network
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7. Owner-Operated Serviced Office CoWorkSpace Opens at 6 Raffles Quay Level 16, Offering Members Stable Pricing in a Landlords’ Market
May 26, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
As Singapore CBD office rents rise for a fifth consecutive quarter and vacancy hits a record low, CoWorkSpace aims to shield members from rent increases that flex operators typically pass through.
The building is linked to both Raffles Place and Downtown MRT stations via fully sheltered underground walkways, allowing members and their visitors to reach the office without exposure to Singapore’s heat or rain.
Unlike other industry players, CoWorkSpace owns the property it operates from. This owner-operated model provides members with the option of medium to long-term price stability and reduces the risks commonly associated with leased coworking spaces, such as sudden closures, forced relocations, and aggressive rental increases.
The facility is configured mainly as private suites, with no hot-desks and no virtual office members. Members on dedicated-desk arrangements are situated within private suites, providing greater privacy and a more professional working environment.
Each suite is equipped with electronic height-adjustable desks, modern office chairs, and pedestal cabinets according to the suite configuration. Data points are also included within each suite.
Shared facilities include an expansive business lounge, business-grade internet, reception services, meeting rooms and call booths, printing, scanning and shredding facilities, and utilities.
In addition, CoWorkSpace operates an in-house IT team that manages its network and infrastructure directly, enabling faster response and turnaround times for IT-related matters without relying on third-party vendors.
https://www.coworkspace.com.sg/
https://www.linkedin.com/company/coworkspacesg/
https://www.facebook.com/coworkspacesg/
https://www.instagram.com/coworkspacesg
Hashtag: #ServicedOffice #Coworking #CoworkingSpace #RafflesQuay #RafflesPlace #SingaporeCBD #SGCBD #PrivateOffice #PrivateSuites #OwnerOperated #FlexibleWorkspace #BusinessAddress #SMESingapore #SGBusiness #CoWorkSpace
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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8. Keeping Kiwi music in Kiwi hands
May 26, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is moving to protect some of New Zealand’s most iconic songs for longer, with changes to the Copyright Act that will back Kiwi artists and bring New Zealand into line with international standards.
Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer say the changes will extend copyright protection for most works by 20 years.
“Songs like I See Red, April Sun in Cuba, and Gutter Black are part of New Zealand’s soundtrack. They are played in our homes, at our parties, on our radios, and across the world,” Mr Brewer says.
“These recordings are not just nostalgic classics. They are the work of New Zealand artists who created something lasting, and they deserve to keep earning from that work.”
“This is why we have agreed to prioritise these changes during New Zealand Music Month, when we celebrate the creativity, talent, and contribution of our artists and wider music industry, Mr Goldsmith says
“This is something that’s been raised with us by the music industry for a long time. I’m pleased that we’re getting on with it.
“These protections ensure New Zealand artists can continue to benefit from their hard work.
“Our Government’s vision is for New Zealand to be as well known for its arts and creativity as it is for dairy exports and beautiful scenery. One of our key actions is modernising regulation to enable the cultural sectors to thrive, and this is a great example.”
The changes will extend copyright protection for music recordings from 50 years to 70 years after publication. Other types of works will be protected for 70 years after the creator’s death.
“New Zealand has been out of step for too long,” Mr Brewer says.
“Some of our best-known recordings from the 1970s are close to falling out of copyright. That means artists risk losing control over their work and the ability to be paid for it. That is not fair, and we are fixing it.”
“But this is not only about protecting the classics. It is also about backing today’s Kiwi artists and the next generation of musicians, who deserve to know the work they are creating now will be protected into the future.” Mr Brewer says
These changes were agreed to as part of the free trade agreements with the UK and EU and must be in place by 1 May 2028.
“Further changes to the Copyright Act will be announced in the next few weeks.” Mr Brewer says.
Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/keeping-kiwi-music-in-kiwi-hands/
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9. Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd. Launches State-of-the-Art Production Facility in Bandar Enstek, Malaysia to Drive Global Halal Market Expansion
May 26, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
SEREMBAN, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2026 – Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd. (“Mahsuri”), a local halal sauces and condiments manufacturer, officially launched its new factory in Bandar Enstek, Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, on 22 May 2026. The opening marks a pivotal milestone in Mahsuri’s strategic efforts to scale its production capabilities, enhance production efficiency, and support the brand’s growth across domestic and regional markets.
The opening ceremony was officiated by YAB Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Aminuddin bin Harun, Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan. The event was also attended by key dignitaries, including YB Teo Kok Seong, Chairman of the Industry and Non-Islamic Affairs Action Committee; Dato’ Haji Najimuddin Sharif bin Sarimon, Chief Executive Officer of Invest Negeri Sembilan; Puan Surayu binti Susah, Executive Director, Manufacturing Development (Source), Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA); Dato’ Husam bin Musa, Chairman of Tabung Haji Properties; Dato’ Mohd Roslan bin Mahyuddin, Non-Executive Director of Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd. and Mr. Vincent Wong, President – APAC, Lee Kum Kee Sauce.
Spanning approximately 45,000 square metres, the new Mahsuri production facility is designed as a modern manufacturing hub dedicated to producing Mahsuri sauces, including soy sauce and oyster sauce. Equipped with state-of-the-art production lines and advanced processing capabilities, the plant supports fully automated manufacturing processes and consistent product quality—from preparation to bottling and packing—under stringent quality controls. This milestone reinforces Mahsuri’s long-term commitment to expanding production capacity, strengthening quality standards, and ensuring that every product it produces continues to earn and maintain consumer trust.
Delivering on Consumer Trust and Quality with an Uncompromising Halal Integrity
YAB Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Aminuddin bin Harun, Menteri Besar of Negeri Sembilan, said in his opening speech, “Mahsuri’s new factory will not only support the domestic market, but will also robustly strengthen export capabilities, positioning Negeri Sembilan as a key hub within the global halal supply chain.”
Dato’ Mohd Roslan Mahyuddin, Non-Executive Director of Mahsuri Food Sdn. Bhd., said, “Mahsuri has long been a symbol of trust to consumers. With this new facility, we want to ensure that the products consistently meet the highest expectations from consumers in terms of taste, quality, food safety and strict halal compliance.”
Revolutionary Technology to Automate Soy Sauce Production
One of the key features of Mahsuri’s new facility is the introduction of a Rotary Koji Making Machine in soy sauce production. This advanced technology enables precise control of temperature, humidity and ventilation during koji production – an important step in the natural fermentation for soy sauce. By improving process precision and stability, this technology will significantly enhance production consistency, operational efficiency, and overall soy sauce quality, anchoring Mahsuri’s position at the forefront of modern and competitive halal food manufacturing.
Mahsuri is dedicated to providing high quality Halal products to consumers, from the selection of raw materials, process control, hygiene and storage to the final product that reaches consumers. The new factory has successfully secured halal certification from the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), as well as BPJPH Halal Certification from Indonesia. Both are world’s globally recognised Halal standards, providing consumers the utmost confidence that Mahsuri products are manufactured in a strictly controlled and pristine environment.
Beyond production, the factory creates employment opportunities for the locals by developing skilled workers in specialised fields, including quality assurance, research and development, factory operations and technical support.
Looking ahead, this new factory will serve as a bedrock for Mahsuri’s future expansion, while strengthening Malaysia’s capability to export premium quality Halal sauce products to key international markets, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East and India.
The successful development of this factory was facilitated by the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), an agency under the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), which provided invaluable guidance, licensing facilitation and coordination throughout the establishment process.
The Negeri Sembilan State Government, through Invest Negeri Sembilan, acted as a one-stop centre in connecting Mahsuri with relevant state agencies. This seamless cooperation and state bodies ensure an orderly development process, driving the growth of the local food manufacturing sector and fueling the economic advancement of Negeri Sembilan.
Hashtag: #Mahsuri
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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10. MonoClaw Debuts: Hong Kong’s First Local AI Secretary Ushers in the Software 3.0 Era
May 26, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
A Fully Managed, “Zero-Subscription, Local-First” Runtime Environment Built for Professionals to Reclaim Data Sovereignty and Eliminate Workplace Frictions
MonoClaw deploys a dedicated personal AI secretary named “Mona“ with agentic workflows. By hosting large language models (LLMs) directly on the user’s own Mac hardware, the system delivers absolute sensitive data privacy, eliminates monthly subscription bills, and offers a seamless, plug-and-play workplace experience. Equipped with 160 pre-bundled professional skills out of the box, operating as a versatile digital secretary, Mona is built to take over time-consuming, repetitive business workflows, allowing professionals across all sectors to explore and unlock new operational efficiencies. Beyond the office, Mona integrates effortlessly into personal life—managing calendars, tracking family chores, and streamlining personal administrative tasks with white-glove precision.
Versatile Applications: Unlocking Human Productivity
MonoClaw is an end-to-end productivity multiplier that masterfully handles both core professional tasks and personal administrative loads. Operating across multiple communication channels, it automatically monitors and captures action items and promises buried inside WhatsApp, Telegram, and your inbox—proactively drafting response templates and flagging pending deliverables before deadlines hit.
At dawn, Mona filters out the noise from your chaotic notifications, calendar entries, and unread mail to generate a concise, structured morning briefing complete with high-priority recommendations. Backed by absolute security, MonoClaw orchestrates precise background workflows—such as web form automation, multi-platform social media pacing, and seamless data shifting across systems—all while remaining anchored to explicit approval boundaries that save users from tedious digital labour.
Three Pillars of Innovation
- Absolute Data Sovereignty & Local Processing: MonoClaw securely manages core contextual memory, session history, and sensitive credentials on the user’s local device. To support high-performance workloads while respecting data privacy, the system utilizes a default secret redaction mechanism and an isolated local runtime profile. This architecture allows users to seamlessly leverage external cloud capabilities and filtered subprocess environments for risky host operations—such as web searches or specific cloud-model completions—while maintaining a secure, locally controlled baseline for sensitive data.
- Zero-Subscription, Zero-Token Asset Investment: By utilizing premier local inference deployment options (such as Gemma 4 via LM Studio), Sentimento introduces a permanent “one-time software license” model. This fundamentally shifts a company’s IT overhead from an endless operational expense (OPEX) into a controllable, high-value capital asset (CAPEX), eliminating the pricing unpredictability of cloud token billing.
- Auditable Automation via “Human-in-the-Loop” Approval Gates: Automation does not mean losing control. MonoClaw places safety at its core by enforcing hard command boundaries and filtered subprocess environments for all risky host operations, data mutations, or external commands. Mona proactively pushes confirmation requests to the user via Telegram, WhatsApp, or email, executing tasks only upon explicit “one-click approval”—perfectly balancing autonomous efficiency with real-world risk management.
The Visionary Shift
Mr. Billy Zuo, Co-founder and CEO of Sentimento Technologies, stated: “We are currently witnessing a global wave of adoption for AI secretaries and AI employees, which signifies a paradigm shift in software from manual human operation to AI Autonomous Execution—ushering in the Software 3.0 era. The debut of MonoClaw marks a benchmark for this transformation here in Hong Kong. We have observed that while more businesses embrace cloud-based AI, they often fall into the Privacy Anxiety over data leakage and the Cost Black Hole of the SaaS model. To solve this, MonoClaw strictly adheres to a Local-First principle, ensuring that core data sovereignty is fully returned to the business’s local terminal. At the same time, by combining increasingly mature edge-inference technology, we break the shackles of endless subscriptions and respond to the market’s demand for cost predictability through a one-time licensing model, helping Hong Kong enterprises achieve true technological transformation while ensuring security and cost control.”
Pricing, Hardware Configuration, and Installation
The MonoClaw permanent software license is priced at a one-time fee of HK$28,888 (with a limited-time early bird special price of HK$25,888[1]), structured under a payment milestone of “a 40% deposit + 60% upon final delivery and verification.” The Sentimento team handles the full set of localized installation, system integration, and skill validation services. In terms of hardware configuration, users only need to purchase an Apple Mac mini M4 or iMac M4 (or above) to enjoy smooth local inference performance. Furthermore, the product comes with a comprehensive Wiki and dedicated community support, ensuring enterprise or individual users have thorough maintainability and a continuous optimization pathway post-deployment, making an asset-based technology upgrade effortless.
Hashtag: #MonoClaw
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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