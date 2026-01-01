Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning Launches Residential Air Conditioning Service Across the Central Coast and Newcastle

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Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)

Tuggerah, NSW, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning today announced the launch of its residential air conditioning service, adding a third trade to its existing plumbing and electrical offering.

Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning has expanded its residential service offering with the launch of air conditioning services across the Central Coast and Newcastle.

The new service is available to homeowners across the Central Coast and Newcastle.

The air conditioning service includes split system and ducted reverse-cycle systems, with support for new installations, system replacements, servicing and repairs.

For more than 25 years, Fluid has supported local homeowners with plumbing and electrical work. The addition of air conditioning gives customers access to another essential service through the same local team.

Founder David Mikkelsen said the launch builds on the work Fluid already provides across the region.

“For over 25 years, we’ve looked after the plumbing and electrical needs of homes across the Central Coast and Newcastle,” said Mikkelsen. “And now I’m really excited to announce that we can also look after your air conditioning.”

Mikkelsen said the service is designed to support homeowners with both new and existing air conditioning systems.

“Whether it’s servicing your existing unit, cleaning filters, repairing it, or replacing it with one of our energy-efficient models that’ll save a fortune in electricity, we can look after it all,” said Mikkelsen. “If you call us before midday, we can get out there the same day to get it sorted for you.”

The service is designed to help homeowners choose an air conditioning system that fits the way they live. Every installation starts with an in-home assessment, helping ensure the system is properly matched before work begins.

Fluid’s residential air conditioning services include:

Split system air conditioning installation

Ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning installation

Replacement of older or failing systems

Servicing and cleaning

Repairs and system breakdown support

Electrical connection, setup and final testing

The company said the right air conditioning result depends on more than the unit itself. Room size, home layout, insulation and usage patterns can all affect comfort, efficiency and long-term reliability.

For existing systems, Fluid can assist when an air conditioner is no longer running as it should, is due for cleaning, or needs a filter replacement or repair.

Fluid also services and repairs air conditioning systems across a range of brands. Where replacement is the better option, the team can help homeowners move from an older unit to a newer system suited to the home.

The air conditioning service supports Fluid’s broader “One call. Three trades. One team.” approach, bringing plumbing, electrical and air conditioning services together through one provider.

For air conditioning installations, Fluid manages the full process, from guidance on selecting the right system through to professional installation and final testing. This helps reduce the need for homeowners to coordinate separate trades for one job.

The new service follows Fluid’s existing customer commitments, including:

On-time arrival

Clear communication from first call to job completion

Clear, upfront pricing with no surprises

Tidy and respectful work in the home

Flexible payment options

Work backed by a workmanship guarantee

The launch also highlights Fluid’s finance options, which are designed to help homeowners move ahead with air conditioning work without the upfront cost.

“I’d like to announce that we’ve got class-leading finance options, which means you can be comfortable today without the upfront cost, making it super affordable,” said Mikkelsen.

The company said regular servicing can help prevent breakdowns and keep systems running efficiently. If an air conditioner is underperforming, making unusual noises, cutting out, or tripping circuits, Fluid’s technicians can assess the issue and carry out repairs to restore safe and reliable operation.

The brand message “Where quality flows naturally” reflects Fluid’s focus on reliable service, clear advice and work completed to a consistent standard.

The service gives homeowners a practical way to manage air conditioning needs, whether they are maintaining an existing unit, replacing an older system or planning a new installation.

For homeowners considering air conditioning, Mikkelsen said the team is ready to help.

“Whatever you need, feel free to give us a call and we’ll get something sorted for you today,” said Mikkelsen.

More information is available at https://www.fluidplumbingservices.com.au/air-conditioning/.

A Fluid technician services a residential air conditioning unit as part of the company’s expanded air conditioning offering.

About Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning

Fluid Plumbing, Electrical & Air Conditioning provides trusted plumbing, electrical and air conditioning services to homeowners across the Central Coast and Newcastle. With over 25 years of experience, the company’s licensed technicians deliver reliable workmanship, clear communication and a consistent customer experience on every job. From fixing leaks and upgrading switchboards to installing new air conditioning systems, Fluid delivers each service with professionalism, care and attention to detail.

Press Inquiries

Serena Lubrano

serena [at] riselocal.com.au

https://www.fluidplumbingservices.com.au/

– Published by The MIL Network