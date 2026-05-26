Keeping Kiwi music in Kiwi hands

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Source: New Zealand Government

The Government is moving to protect some of New Zealand’s most iconic songs for longer, with changes to the Copyright Act that will back Kiwi artists and bring New Zealand into line with international standards.

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer say the changes will extend copyright protection for most works by 20 years.

“Songs like I See Red, April Sun in Cuba, and Gutter Black are part of New Zealand’s soundtrack. They are played in our homes, at our parties, on our radios, and across the world,” Mr Brewer says.

“These recordings are not just nostalgic classics. They are the work of New Zealand artists who created something lasting, and they deserve to keep earning from that work.”

“This is why we have agreed to prioritise these changes during New Zealand Music Month, when we celebrate the creativity, talent, and contribution of our artists and wider music industry, Mr Goldsmith says

“This is something that’s been raised with us by the music industry for a long time. I’m pleased that we’re getting on with it.

“These protections ensure New Zealand artists can continue to benefit from their hard work.

“Our Government’s vision is for New Zealand to be as well known for its arts and creativity as it is for dairy exports and beautiful scenery. One of our key actions is modernising regulation to enable the cultural sectors to thrive, and this is a great example.”

The changes will extend copyright protection for music recordings from 50 years to 70 years after publication. Other types of works will be protected for 70 years after the creator’s death.

“New Zealand has been out of step for too long,” Mr Brewer says.

“Some of our best-known recordings from the 1970s are close to falling out of copyright. That means artists risk losing control over their work and the ability to be paid for it. That is not fair, and we are fixing it.”

“But this is not only about protecting the classics. It is also about backing today’s Kiwi artists and the next generation of musicians, who deserve to know the work they are creating now will be protected into the future.” Mr Brewer says

These changes were agreed to as part of the free trade agreements with the UK and EU and must be in place by 1 May 2028.

“Further changes to the Copyright Act will be announced in the next few weeks.” Mr Brewer says.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/keeping-kiwi-music-in-kiwi-hands/