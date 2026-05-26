Luxon’s Government found breaching trade agreements again

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Source: Green Party

Today’s report from Lawyers for Climate Action shows that Luxon’s handouts to fossil fuel companies likely breach New Zealand’s trade agreement with the United Kingdom, undermining our international reputation and trade relationships.

“A business wouldn’t get away with the spin and breaches of agreement Luxon’s Government does,” says Green Party Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick.

“The findings that this Government’s subsidisation of fossil fuel corporations likely breaches our UK Free Trade Agreement and undermine our EU FTA build on Green-commissioned independent, expert legal advice that the Government’s fossil fuel subsidies also breach the Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability.”

“The National Party tell us they’re good economic managers then tank the economy; they tell us they’re committed to our climate commitments then breach those commitments.”

“Unfortunately, this Government seems intent on doing damage to our country and reputation that will outlast their one term. Here they have an opportunity to face up to their wrongdoing and fix the situation by reversing these oil and gas handouts.”

“But just on Monday, the Prime Minister’s Office tried to brush off proof that it had kept secret – intentionally or otherwise – backroom lobbying by major polluters securing a law change in their favour.”

“Every day, we get more evidence of who Luxon’s Government works for. It’s not regular people struggling to make ends meet. It’s the very corporations driving the cost of greed crisis,” says Swarbrick.

Original source: https://nz.mil-osi.com/2026/05/26/luxons-government-found-breaching-trade-agreements-again/