MonoClaw Debuts: Hong Kong’s First Local AI Secretary Ushers in the Software 3.0 Era

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 May 2026 – As generative Artificial Intelligence shifts from “passive chatbots” to “active, autonomous digital agents”, the global tech landscape is entering the age of. Today,, a leading tech studio in Hong Kong, is delighted to announce the official launch of—the city’s first managed, local AI runtime environment engineered specifically for professionals and small to medium businesses.

MonoClaw deploys a dedicated personal AI secretary named “Mona“ with agentic workflows. By hosting large language models (LLMs) directly on the user’s own Mac hardware, the system delivers absolute sensitive data privacy, eliminates monthly subscription bills, and offers a seamless, plug-and-play workplace experience. Equipped with 160 pre-bundled professional skills out of the box, operating as a versatile digital secretary, Mona is built to take over time-consuming, repetitive business workflows, allowing professionals across all sectors to explore and unlock new operational efficiencies. Beyond the office, Mona integrates effortlessly into personal life—managing calendars, tracking family chores, and streamlining personal administrative tasks with white-glove precision.

Versatile Applications: Unlocking Human Productivity

MonoClaw is an end-to-end productivity multiplier that masterfully handles both core professional tasks and personal administrative loads. Operating across multiple communication channels, it automatically monitors and captures action items and promises buried inside WhatsApp, Telegram, and your inbox—proactively drafting response templates and flagging pending deliverables before deadlines hit.

At dawn, Mona filters out the noise from your chaotic notifications, calendar entries, and unread mail to generate a concise, structured morning briefing complete with high-priority recommendations. Backed by absolute security, MonoClaw orchestrates precise background workflows—such as web form automation, multi-platform social media pacing, and seamless data shifting across systems—all while remaining anchored to explicit approval boundaries that save users from tedious digital labour.

Three Pillars of Innovation

Absolute Data Sovereignty & Local Processing: MonoClaw securely manages core contextual memory, session history, and sensitive credentials on the user’s local device. To support high-performance workloads while respecting data privacy, the system utilizes a default secret redaction mechanism and an isolated local runtime profile. This architecture allows users to seamlessly leverage external cloud capabilities and filtered subprocess environments for risky host operations—such as web searches or specific cloud-model completions—while maintaining a secure, locally controlled baseline for sensitive data. Zero-Subscription, Zero-Token Asset Investment: By utilizing premier local inference deployment options (such as Gemma 4 via LM Studio), Sentimento introduces a permanent “one-time software license” model. This fundamentally shifts a company’s IT overhead from an endless operational expense (OPEX) into a controllable, high-value capital asset (CAPEX), eliminating the pricing unpredictability of cloud token billing. Auditable Automation via “Human-in-the-Loop” Approval Gates: Automation does not mean losing control. MonoClaw places safety at its core by enforcing hard command boundaries and filtered subprocess environments for all risky host operations, data mutations, or external commands. Mona proactively pushes confirmation requests to the user via Telegram, WhatsApp, or email, executing tasks only upon explicit “one-click approval”—perfectly balancing autonomous efficiency with real-world risk management.

The Visionary Shift

Mr. Billy Zuo, Co-founder and CEO of Sentimento Technologies, stated: “We are currently witnessing a global wave of adoption for AI secretaries and AI employees, which signifies a paradigm shift in software from manual human operation to AI Autonomous Execution—ushering in the Software 3.0 era. The debut of MonoClaw marks a benchmark for this transformation here in Hong Kong. We have observed that while more businesses embrace cloud-based AI, they often fall into the Privacy Anxiety over data leakage and the Cost Black Hole of the SaaS model. To solve this, MonoClaw strictly adheres to a Local-First principle, ensuring that core data sovereignty is fully returned to the business’s local terminal. At the same time, by combining increasingly mature edge-inference technology, we break the shackles of endless subscriptions and respond to the market’s demand for cost predictability through a one-time licensing model, helping Hong Kong enterprises achieve true technological transformation while ensuring security and cost control.”

Pricing, Hardware Configuration, and Installation

The MonoClaw permanent software license is priced at a one-time fee of HK$28,888 (with a limited-time early bird special price of HK$25,888[1]), structured under a payment milestone of “a 40% deposit + 60% upon final delivery and verification.” The Sentimento team handles the full set of localized installation, system integration, and skill validation services. In terms of hardware configuration, users only need to purchase an Apple Mac mini M4 or iMac M4 (or above) to enjoy smooth local inference performance. Furthermore, the product comes with a comprehensive Wiki and dedicated community support, ensuring enterprise or individual users have thorough maintainability and a continuous optimization pathway post-deployment, making an asset-based technology upgrade effortless.

[1] The validity period of official activities and the final right of interpretation are fully reserved by Sentimento Technologies Limited, the parent company of MonoClaw.

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