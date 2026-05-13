AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 17, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 17, 2026 – Full Text
1. Education Minister Erica Stanford promises update on social media ban in June
May 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Education Minister Erica Stanford promises an update on the government’s plans for a social media ban for under-16s next month.
Coalition partner ACT says the situation remains a “mess that needs to be tidied up”, meaning the future of the project remains in some doubt.
Stanford told RNZ papers for her wider programme of work on countering the harms of social media were going through cabinet and the government would have more to say “next month”.
“The government is steadily progressing with work on social media and online harm policy, and due to this, Catherine Wedd’s Member’s Bill is being deprioritised in place of wider work,” she said.
“Parents and New Zealanders are acutely aware of the potential harms of social media. We share these concerns and will have more to say on the work that is progressing in due course.”
She said she was still “aiming to introduce legislation this year”.
That ambition falls short of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s previous commitment to introduce something before the election.
“Certainly before the term, yes, we’ll have our first go at making sure we can put the ban for under-16s in place and then I suspect it will be one of those issues that require ongoing work as well,” Luxon told RNZ in November.
RNZ approached the PM’s office for comment clarifying whether his commitment still held true, and whether it was merely a commitment to introduce legislation or to have the ban “in place” before the election.
“The Prime Minister was referring to the introduction of legislation,” a spokesperson said. “It is still the government’s aim to do that before the election – that has not changed.”
ACT’s opposition to a ban had prevented National from passing it as a government bill, resulting in Wedd’s member’s bill.
If Stanford’s work will make Wedd’s bill redundant – as seems likely from the public comments so far – she and National will still need to work out how to get her government bill through cabinet, potentially without the ACT Party.
Confusion reigns over member’s bill’s future
The National MP whose member’s bill was designed to progress that work – Catherine Wedd – also sent a statement to RNZ.
“My bill has been put on hold, while the minister is progressing a government bill and a broader piece of work,” she said. “This bill is aiming to be introduced this year,” she said.
“I’m very happy the minister is progressing this work to ban social media for under-16s. Please contact the minister’s office for further comment.
“Thanks for your interest in this issue.”
She did not respond to questions about whether she would lodge a new bill, given her current one would be superseded by Stanford’s work.
Stanford’s office also would not say whether Wedd’s member’s bill – which remained on Parliament’s order paper this week – would be withdrawn or when.
Labour had offered tentative support for Wedd’s bill. Spokesperson Reuben Davidson had lodged his own member’s bill, pushing for greater regulation of social media in New Zealand, more transparency and “safety by design”.
He told RNZ Labour had not been approached by anyone from National about the matter and, with Wedd’s member’s bill on hold, the plan for legislation was unclear.
“It seems really confused at the moment, as to what they’re doing and why,” he said. “They had a plan, apparently it’s changed, but it’s a confusing process.
“Age restriction is part of the solution – there are lots of other tools and levers that we can put into legislation.”
ACT Party spokesperson Parmjeet Parmar told RNZ the work at the select committee “was not done properly” and the party would not “jump to conclusions without doing that work properly”.
“It is clear that Erica Stanford had not thought through this properly before, so it’s good that it is put on hold for more work to be done on this and it is actually their own backbencher’s mess that needs to be tidied up, because we had this real opportunity to do this work on select committee and it didn’t happen.”
Parmar said ACT’s objections to the ban included that it could erode privacy and freedoms.
“The goal of the ban is to protect people from the harm they experience online, right? If people are still going to stay online, that means we will not be protecting them.
“Actually, we will be pushing them into darker corners of internet, where they are fewer safeguards, and they will also not be sharing their experience, if they encounter anything that’s harmful.
“In reports from Australia and the UK, we have seen young girls using make-up to bypass restrictions. In the UK, we have seen reports of young boys drawing moustache to bypass restrictions and staying online.”
The wider programme
Stanford’s wider programme of work has been going on some time. In December, just two months after Wedd’s bill was introduced, the minister said it would provide “real teeth” to back up a simple ban, which children could easily evade.
She was considering options like a new regulator or child protection legislation in line with some other countries.
Those comments responded to an interim report from the select committee inquiry. The final report was delivered last week, prompting a lengthy debate in Parliament – with 18 speeches from various parties providing their views.
Green MP Tamatha Paul had attended a separate hearing at the Waitangi Tribunal to bring attention to the online abuse faced by young people and women in politics.
She told Midday Report it was not as simple as having an age limit like there is for purchasing alcohol, “because you have to go into a shop and they are regulated, and there are rules”.
“You do need to provide things like IDs and go in there to access it, whereas with a phone and with the internet, that’s an unregulated beast. Whether it’s social media, even whether it’s things like Roblox or Minecraft that young people are on, those are unregulated beasts.”
She said minority groups like rainbow or disability communities also used social media to connect to each other, and an outright ban would not recognise those positive aspects.
“There has to be something done, but I think an outright ban wouldn’t have been effective, especially talking to under-16-year-olds. It’s about holding those platforms to account and expecting them to have stricter rules, if they want to operate.”
Paul said that could involve having a conversation with social media platforms and laying out the conditions they would be expected to operate under, including facing regulation – and not just for young people.
“Online spaces are not safe,” she said. “There might be some opponents out there that say, ‘Oh, you know, just toughen up and don’t go online’.
“Well, that’s not fair that entire cohorts of young people or women can’t engage in one of the primary ways that humans connect these days, because it’s not safe for them.”
Stanford’s work appears to agree, aiming to bring about a more systemic change that a ban alone could not achieve. Paul did not respond to questions about whether the Greens could support a bill with all their desired regulation, if it still included a ban.
Labour’s Reuben Davidson re-affirmed his party’s support for Wedd’s bill, but noted it would not be a silver bullet.
“On its own, we could support it, but we wouldn’t expect it to solve all of the issues, and that’s why we’ve talked about the need for an independent regulator for transparency and for safety by design.”
Parmar refused to say whether the party backed any additional regulation for social media companies, saying any “new policies come from our leader”.
“ACT Party stands for fewer regulations, but we also know that regulation should be proportionate,” she said. “We will see what is being proposed.
“We are not able to make any comment, but again, we will be taking into consideration people’s privacy freedom and, of course, balancing that with young people’s safety online.”
Parmar – who is not in Cabinet – said she had no insights from National on what Stanford would propose.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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2. Gang profits turned against organised crime
May 14, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Money seized from criminals will be reinvested into fighting methamphetamine and gang-related harm in communities across New Zealand, Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee and Associate Police Minister Casey Costello announced today.
A total of $11.9 million over 12 months will be provided to the Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) programme through the Proceeds of Crime Fund.
“Gangs and meth destroy lives, fuel violent crime, and make communities less safe,” says Mrs McKee.
“This Government is not going to sit back while organised crime profits from addiction and intimidation.
“We are taking money off criminals and putting it straight back into stopping gangs from recruiting, reducing meth harm, and supporting practical frontline initiatives that work.”
The ROCC programme operates across seven regions and brings together government agencies, community organisations, service providers, and local leaders to reduce organised crime and drug-related harm.
The programme works alongside Police enforcement activity to help communities recover after gang and methamphetamine operations, prevent young people from being pulled into organised crime, and support offenders to move away from criminal lifestyles.
“When Police crack down on gangs and drug networks, communities are often left dealing with the fallout. ROCC helps provide immediate support on the ground so gangs cannot simply move back in and regain influence,” says Mrs McKee.
Examples of ROCC-backed initiatives include:
- In Porirua, WELLfed expanded programmes teaching cooking, life skills, healthy relationships, and parenting support to vulnerable families and young people. A third of participating young people re-engaged with education.
- In Otara, a Youth Multi Agency Collaboration supported 109 young people who had come to Police attention. More than 76 percent have not reoffended.
- In the Bay of Plenty, Live for More worked directly with high-risk young men vulnerable to gang recruitment, helping connect them with counselling, employment pathways, and stable support networks instead of gangs and drugs.
“Strong enforcement will always be essential, but lasting reductions in organised crime also require stopping gangs from recruiting vulnerable young people in the first place,” says Ms Costello.
“This increased funding for ROCC provides greater funding certainty for providers supporting programmes with measurable outcomes – keeping young people in school, reducing reoffending, helping people into work, and breaking cycles of addiction and crime.
“ROCC teams have also worked alongside Police operations in places including Northland, Tauranga, and Opotiki, and Hawke’s Bay to provide direct support to affected communities following gang and methamphetamine enforcement activity.
“This Government is serious about restoring law and order and protecting communities from the damage caused by gangs and methamphetamine.”
Funding is being provided through the Proceeds of Crime Fund’s out-of-cycle process for time-sensitive initiatives. This is not a Budget 2026 funding decision.
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3. Speech to The New Zealand Institute of International Affairs – International Trade in Troubled Times
May 13, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Good evening, everyone. Thank you to the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs for the invitation to deliver this year’s annual lecture. It’s a pleasure to be here.
I would like to acknowledge NZIIA Patron and former Governor General Sir Anand Satyanand, members of the diplomatic corps, distinguished guests. I would also like to acknowledge the outgoing members of the NZIIA Board, Dr James Kember and Suzannah Jessep and new board members Rosemary Banks and Dr Julia Macdonald.
The NZIIA has been asking hard questions about New Zealand’s place in the world for over seventy years. Tonight those questions are as relevant as at any point in that history.
I want to start with a simple observation. New Zealand is a trading nation. Not in the casual sense that politicians invoke when they want to sound economic – but fundamentally, and structurally.
One in four jobs in this country depends on our ability to sell to the world. A quarter of our GDP is generated offshore. We know that exporters pay higher wages at home and are more productive than domestically focused firms. We are geographically remote, domestically small, and globally dependent. That is not a problem to be solved. It is the defining condition of our economic prosperity.
And the system that has underwritten that economic life – the rules-based international trading order – is under more pressure than at any time since it was constructed after the Second World War.
The Global Trade Landscape
Two developments in the past twelve months have made that pressure acute.
The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted global supply chains in ways our exporters are feeling directly. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz – which carries around 20% of the world’s daily oil supply – has driven up fuel costs and made getting products to market harder and more expensive.
The ceasefire is welcome, but the situation remains fragile, and the impacts on our exporters are real. They are navigating challenges with sourcing key inputs, maintaining competitiveness in the face of rising production and distribution costs, and finding reliable routes to market.
And even before that conflict, our exporters were already navigating a fundamentally changed approach to tariff policy from the United States. And the US is not the only one. Just ask our dairy exporters to Canada. The major economies really are playing outside the rules with very sharp elbows. These shifts are the clearest signal yet of a broader global trend: we are moving from a world governed by shared rules to one increasingly shaped by power.
For a small trading nation, that shift matters more than it does for many other countries.
I want to be clear about the stakes. Our exports rose 11.8% last year in 2025 – growth that happened because Kiwi exporters are world class and consumers will pay a premium for what we produce. That is a remarkable achievement in a difficult environment.
But it is not an achievement we can take for granted. It depends on continued access to markets, continued investment in relationships, and a continued commitment to the rules that provide certainty and transparency and enable our exporters to compete on a level playing field.
Tonight I want to talk about how this Government is responding to that challenge. Not reactively. Not defensively. But with a clear plan. Our plan has three parts:
• shoring up and creating new rules that underpin our trade.
• building resilience so our exporters can weather disruption.
• and innovating – because in a world where the old rules are contested, New Zealand has to earn its seat at the table.
Shoring Up Trade Rules
For a small trading nation like New Zealand, the rules-based system has always mattered more to us than it does to the large economies that can apply asymmetrical bilateral leverage.
Kiwis believe in fairness and the rules deliver exactly that. They level the playing field. They give our exporters the certainty, the transparency, and the market access that no amount of diplomatic relationship-building can substitute for.
It is worth remembering that despite everything, 72% of world trade still takes place under WTO rules. The system is battered. But it is not broken – and New Zealand has a clear national interest in saving as much of the multilateral furniture as possible.
That said, we are pragmatic. Progress at a multilateral level moves slowly. Too slowly for our exporters, who need better and certain access now. Which is why this Government has invested heavily in free trade agreements – the bilateral and regional deals that lock in the access we need and provide certainty that WTO processes alone cannot deliver.
FTAs
In 2025, 71% of New Zealand’s exports were covered by 17 high-quality FTAs. That is not an accident. It reflects a sustained, deliberate investment in trade architecture over 25 years – and this Government has moved faster and further than any that came before.
The results are tangible. Since our EU FTA entered into force in May 2024, New Zealand’s exports to the EU have grown by NZ$3 billion. Our exports to the UK grew 13% in the year to December 2025, following the conclusion of our UK FTA.
Our exports to the UAE have seen record growth of 33% following that agreement’s entry into force.
And we have now concluded a deal with India – the world’s soon-to-be third largest economy, with 1.4 billion people and within the next 5 years a middle class of 700 million. That’s greater than the entire population of the EU or ASEAN.
When our Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) agreement enters into force, 75% of New Zealand’s exports will be covered by FTAs. These are not theoretical gains. These are the binding international treaties that are the building blocks of long-term prosperity for New Zealand.
Shoring up trade rules is not only about securing new FTAs – equally important is investing in existing FTAs to make sure they continue to deliver for the evolving needs of our exporters. This means upgrading and expanding these FTAs. We upgrade them by negotiating new rules to meet the new issues and challenges our traders are grappling with – for example last year an upgrade negotiation for Asean- Australia New Zealand FTA (AANZFTA) was informed by the COVID supply shock experience and delivered outcomes which make trade of essential goods easier and more efficient during times of crises.
We are working energetically to expand our plurilateral FTAs through accession negotiations. This brings more economies within the umbrella of FTA rules our exporters rely on and provides new preferential market access. CPTPP already consists of 12 economies that represent around 16% of global GDP, and we have concluded accession negotiations with Costa Rica, with an ever-growing list of countries queueing up to join.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is the world’s biggest FTA globally by population and total GDP, and we are working to expand it further including into important markets where New Zealand does not currently have FTAs, such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
WTO
These agreements will continue to be an essential component of New Zealand’s economic resilience strategy. And we will continue to prioritise the WTO which provides the foundation for the global system of trade rules that matters so much to New Zealand.
But let me be direct about the WTO. The 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon was deeply disappointing. And I say this as the Vice Chair of the Conference and as the facilitator for the negotiations on reform.
The absence of multilateral outcomes – extending WTO reform, on the e-commerce moratorium, on agriculture and fish subsidies – reflected the entrenched positions of major economies unwilling to compromise. That is a real setback, and we should not pretend otherwise.
New Zealand will not walk away. We will continue to be a constructive, pragmatic broker. We will continue to push on agricultural trade reform, harmful fisheries subsidies, trade-distorting industrial policy, and digital trade rules. Because in a world shifting from rules to power, every institution we can support and every norm we can embed makes New Zealand safer. The alternative – abandoning the multilateral system – is not an option for a country like ours. And we will invest in the institution. I am delighted that the 165 WTO members have endorsed the appointment of the New Zealand Ambassador to Geneva to lead the WTO peak body, the General Council.
Building Resilience
Trade rules alone are not enough. Our second pillar is resilience – the ability to keep New Zealand’s trade flowing when the system is under stress. I see our resilience agenda through three lenses: engagement with our exporters, diversification in our international relationships, and the unglamorous but high-value and critical work of removing non-tariff barriers.
Engaging our exporters
When the US tariff announcements hit, we moved immediately to get real-time information out to exporters and to hear from them directly. We have run regular, well-attended webinars since then. And MFAT’s website contains 754 market intelligence reports for New Zealand traders.
I have already done five India FTA roadshows around the country over the past few months with more to come. Getting out and hearing from our exporters and the public – not just in Auckland and Wellington, but across the regions – is one of the most valuable things I do as a Minister. It shapes our priorities and it builds trust.
We will continue to prioritise this kind of engagement, particularly in the current tumultuous environment. Kiwi exporters have shown time and again that they are resourceful and resilient. Our job is to make sure they have the information, the access, and the support they need to make the most of the opportunities we have secured for them.
Take for example an ice cream company that established a New Zealand and Asian plastic packaging supply chain following COVID 19. Given the low stocks, they are now exploring how cardboard could be used instead.
Investing in relationships
This Government has prioritised both investing in our partnerships and diversifying our trade relationships. This has included more international visits than any previous government in a parliamentary term to build and strengthen New Zealand’s relationships with key partners.
Trade missions are about opening doors for New Zealand exporters – helping them build relationships, understand markets, and turn opportunities into real contracts, and the trade missions we’ve achieved to date have helped deliver over 200 commercial outcomes valued at more than NZ$2 billion. Those are not just numbers. They represent new connections, new contracts, and new confidence for Kiwi businesses in markets they might not have entered alone.
Our Saudi Arabia mission is a good example. We unlocked five commercial deals worth over $100 million. The 21 businesses who came with us opened doors in premium food, technology, services, construction, and the creative industries. Those doors opened because we showed up. We invested in the relationship, and we demonstrated that New Zealand is a serious partner.
Our relationship with Singapore tells a similar story. New Zealand’s original trade agreement with Singapore was one of our first. We have invested in that relationship for over two decades. And that investment recently produced something genuinely new – the world’s first Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies, designed specifically to keep essential goods moving in times of crisis. It delivers better fuel predictability for New Zealand and food security for Singapore.
It only became possible because we had built the relationship long before we needed it.
Not only have we prioritised engagement with our long-standing partnerships – such as Australia and the EU- but we are also future-proofing our trade resilience through diversification, which can help open alternative markets and sources of supplies.
This is why we saw the China market as a good opportunity back in 2008 – when no other developed country had an FTA with China. China is now New Zealand’s largest export market and the value of our exports to China has soared from between $2 to $3 billion to around $23 billion per annum.
Another approach we have taken to strengthening partnerships is through our leverage of CPTPP to establish formal dialogues with the EU and ASEAN – something the PM and I have prioritised in these challenging times. This provides a valuable opportunity for large trade blocs (with the EU and CPTPP representing a third of global trade) to move on issues that are currently paralysed at the WTO.
And our partnerships with the Pacific, through the PACER Plus agreement, are essential to the prosperity and resilience of our region. That is why our government, alongside Australia, has invested NZD 38 million in Aid for Trade initiatives that strengthen countries’ trade capacity under the agreement.
I will also continue to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island Countries that have yet to join PACER Plus, including Fiji, because regional economic integration through trade makes us all more resilient.
Removing non-tariff barriers
Our relationships are also critical to resolve many of New Zealand’s non-tariff barriers (NTBs) – from certification requirements, labelling rules, testing regimes, to environmental regulations – these issues slow growth.
NTBs currently affect almost NZ$9 billion worth of New Zealand’s exports across more than 50 markets, and this government is committed to finding solutions.
Last year alone, we resolved NTBs affecting around $600 million of exports. Some examples include unlocking access to China’s $200 million cosmetics and skincare market, signing and implementing a deer velvet arrangement with China providing market growth worth $64.5 million in the year to December 2024, and expanding access for New Zealand dairy products and blueberries to Korea worth $5 to $10 million, and $5 million, respectively.
We are also progressing a new plurilateral arrangement with like-minded partners to tackle NTBs in third markets cooperatively. This work does not generate headlines. But it directly affects whether Kiwi exporters can compete.
Innovation: Securing Our Seat at the Table
Our third pillar is innovation. I have heard the phrase: “New Zealand needs the world to trade, but the world doesn’t need New Zealand.” That just means we have to earn our place. And innovation is how we do that.
New Zealand has a record of bringing trade ideas to the world that larger countries haven’t thought of yet. The Digital Economy Partnership Agreement – DEPA – is a clear example. New Zealand, Singapore, and Chile created the world’s first standalone digital economy agreement, covering everything from business facilitation and digital trust through to AI and digital inclusion. The Republic of Korea has since joined. Costa Rica and Peru are seeking membership. That agreement started as an idea from three small, like-minded countries, and it is now shaping the architecture of global digital trade.
Similarly, we are working to maximise the commercial value of indigenous business connection through the Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement (IPECTA).
Our leadership in institutions like APEC, the OECD, and the Small Advanced Economies’ Initiative has gradually found its way into the hard rules of agreements like CPTPP. That is how small countries shape the world.
We are building on that legacy with the Green Economy Partnership Agreement. Working with Chile and Singapore, GEPA will make the green transition easier for producers, exporters, and investors, and position Kiwi businesses to compete in a global green economy projected to be worth US$11 trillion by 2040.
And through the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership – FIT-P – New Zealand is working with 16 like-minded, trade-dependent economies with a global reach ranging from Norway to Rwanda to Malaysia. Our approach is to cooperate on practical solutions for supply chains, paperless trade, non-tariff barriers, and trade-distorting subsidies. This initiative came about when I got together with trade colleagues from Switzerland, Singapore and the UAE. We knew we needed to find a way to support each other, reinforce the rules-based system, and work together to create new rules that give our traders more certainty.
Most recently at MC14, Eleven FIT-P members released a Joint Statement on maintaining open and resilient supply chains given the impact on global trade of the Middle East conflict. New Zealand and these FIT partners have committed to working together to identify disruptions to the trade of essential goods and exchanging information on how we will approach and mitigate these.
I will host my fellow trade ministers at the next FIT-P Ministerial in Auckland later this year. That is a leadership role, and we intend to use it to find new ways to support our exporters and their jobs, incomes and productivity in New Zealand.
The Long Game
Our goal is ambitious: to double the value of New Zealand’s exports in ten years. That requires growth in trade relationships – but it also requires growth in investment.
New Zealand is well below the OECD average for foreign direct investment as a share of GDP. That gap has a direct cost in productivity and wages. That is why this Government established InvestNZ – New Zealand’s first dedicated foreign investment agency – to attract more capital into sectors with the highest growth potential: renewable energy, technology, data infrastructure, advanced manufacturing. More capital means higher productivity. Higher productivity means better wages for New Zealanders.
And we are also seeing our export base diversify in ways that are genuinely exciting. Technology, commercial services, and education are growing fast. Companies like Auror – which exports retail crime prevention software to Australia, the UK, and North America – and Halter, exporting high-tech livestock management solutions globally, are proving that New Zealand innovation can compete anywhere. These are exactly the kinds of businesses we want to see more of, in more markets, with more support behind them.
We also want to venture deeper into global markets that are bursting with opportunities – like Latin America, which is fast becoming a key growth market for New Zealand exporters, with our exports to the region rising by 41% since 2021.
This Government has already started making inroads – the Minister of Foreign Affairs led a Parliamentary and large business delegation to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Uruguay earlier this year to strengthen our partnerships, deepen our people-to-people links, and boost our profile.
The visit was a huge success, with a range of New Zealand exporters announcing new commercial agreements with companies in Argentina – fostering connections, and growing partnerships.
We’re also exploring additional markets in Asia and looking at opportunities in Africa. Diversification is not just an economic strategy – it is insurance.
Conclusion
Let me finish with this.
The world New Zealand trades in today is harder and much more uncertain than the one we were trading in five years ago. The rules are more contested. The relationships are more complex. The disruptions are more frequent. I do not expect that to change anytime soon.
But this is not a new challenge for a country like ours. New Zealand has always had to work that much harder and smarter than larger economies to secure and protect its access to markets. We have always had to be more creative, more constructive, more persistent, and more present.
What this Government has done is bring that same mindset – and more energy, and more urgency – to the task.
That’s why this Government has run more trade missions than any previous administration in a parliamentary term.
That’s why this Government established New Zealand’s first dedicated investment agency.
Because 400 million people around the world get around 10% of their diet from New Zealand. Our farmers, our food producers, our tech companies, and our service exporters are among the best in the world. They deserve a government that fights for them on the world stage.
We are fighting for them. And we are not finished.
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4. Humanitarian Activism – Global Sumud Flotilla Calls Out the Playbook: Israel is Lying Again to Manufacture Consent for Potentially Deadly Force
May 16, 2026
MEDITERRANEAN SEA – Once again, the Israeli regime has started its propaganda engine as the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) sails towards Gaza. The timing is not accidental; it is part of their playbook of depraved tactics to justify another crime and potential deadly force—the same playbook that has allowed them to operate their apartheid regime for nearly 80 years and carry out genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.
Israeli regime-controlled media like N12 are falsely claiming our international, independent, and humanitarian mission to break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza is violent and affiliated with governments and political parties. This predictable playbook mirrors past language used to justify Israel’s slaughter of 10 humanitarians onboard the Mavi Marmara.
We are calling out the New Zealand government to do everything in their power to protect the New Zealanders onboard the flotilla. Their names are Hāhona Ormsby, Mousa Taher, and Julien Blondel.
We are calling this out before they act: no government or leader can claim they didn’t know.
The Script is Obvious. Here is How They Are Doing It:
- The “Violent” Lie: They are telling the world we are “more violent than predecessors.” This is a fabrication designed to give their commandos a “green light” to use lethal force against unarmed civilians. They want to claim self-defense after they attack us in international waters.
- The “Terrorist” Scapegoat: Whenever the Israeli regime wants to commit a crime, they shout “Hamas” to excuse their violence and war crimes. By “examining connections” to “terror groups” in the news, they are trying to strip peaceful, nonviolent volunteers of their status as doctors, journalists, humanitarians and activists, attempting to rebrand a civilian-led flotilla into a military target.
- The Victim Blaming: Israel is gaslighting the world by framing Shayetet 13, a lethal elite commando unit responsible for leading the Al-Shifa Hospital massacre, as the “victim” of slow-moving boats full of doctors and human rights defenders. This is a calculated setup by the Israeli regime, with facilitation from complicit and participating countries. It is a physical and logical absurdity to claim “self-defense” while committing state-sponsored piracy and crimes against humanity in international waters. You cannot “defend” yourself by launching a violent kidnapping against a legal humanitarian mission. The only “threat” here is that we might actually succeed in breaking the siege and opening up a humanitarian corridor.
A Blunt Warning to the Occupying Forces and States:
We have already placed the international community on formal notice. If you think you can hide behind “following orders” or “security estimates,” you are wrong.
To the Commandos: We are documenting everything in real-time. If you board these ships, kidnap or harm our participants in any way, your faces and your actions will be evidence in international courts and prosecuted.
To the Politicians: Arrest warrants have already been issued in Spain, Italy, and Türkiye for 37 high-ranking officials. We are not just sailing to deliver aid; we are sailing to expose the complicity that makes our sail a necessity.
To the World: The blockade isn’t a “security measure,” it’s a tool of genocide, occupation and ethnic cleansing. Any country that helps stop this aid is an accomplice to Israel’s crimes.
The participants of GSF are unarmed, non-violent humanitarians, doctors, journalists and volunteers. We affirm our purpose is to open a humanitarian corridor and reach the shores of Gaza with aid and work alongside the Palestinian people in their pursuit of freedom and collective liberation. We remain steadfast and will continue sailing in international waters with both aid and the law on our side.
The world is watching. The playbook is exposed. We call on the world to act.
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5. More Kiwi businesses to get AI support
May 15, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is stepping up support to help small businesses adopt artificial intelligence, with the expansion of the AI Advisory Pilot announced today at the Great New Zealand AI Roadshow in Auckland.
“Expanding practical, on-the-ground support is key to helping businesses turn AI into real productivity gains,” says Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing Cameron Brewer.
“AI has the potential to lift productivity and drive economic growth, with estimates suggesting generative AI alone could contribute up to $76 billion to New Zealand’s economy by 2038.”
“Announced in January this year, the AI Advisory Pilot is delivered through the Regional Business Partner Network (RBPN) and has had strong demand from small business. We are therefore increasing the reach of the pilot by 200%, from 50 business up to 150 business. We are also widening the eligibility so more firms can take part.”
“Eligible businesses can access co-funding of up to 50 percent, capped at $15,000, for expert support to develop and implement AI plans tailored to their business needs.” Mr Brewer says.
Mr Brewer also celebrates the launch by Business Mentors New Zealand of two AI tools that help support business mentors. Both tools were developed with funding delivered by this Government.
“These tools will both provide business intel to mentors, and free them up to do what they do best – provide valuable mentoring support to businesses.”
Today’s announcements were made at the first stop of the Great New Zealand AI Roadshow.
“The strong turnout shows businesses are ready to embrace AI. The focus now is ensuring they have the confidence and capability to use it,” Mr Brewer says.
“The message is clear; AI is not just for large corporates. With the right support, businesses of all sizes can, and do, benefit.”
“This Government backs small businesses to adopt AI, lift performance, and stay competitive in a fast-changing global economy.”
Notes to editors:
Two tools are below:
The Mentoring Assist AI tool will improve how one on one mentoring conversations are captured, recorded, and supported.
The Digital Mentor tool will strengthen the support available to Business Mentor New Zealand’s network of more than 1,500 mentors. This will provide them with 24/7 access to anonymised business insights to help mentors prepare for sessions and provide guidance across key business areas, including strategy, finance and marketing.”
The AI Advisory Pilot has also been extended to run until 31 January 2027. For more information, businesses can contact their local Regional Business Partner or visit: Find your local Regional Business Partner – Business.govt.nz
More information on Business Mentors New Zealand’s AI tools can be found at: Business Mentors New Zealand
The Great New Zealand Roadshow will be visiting other centres including, Nelson 27 May, Napier 2 June, New Plymouth 4 June, Tauranga 11 June, Hamilton 16 June, Wellington 18 June, Christchurch 25 June, and a Virtual Event on 1 July. More information and tickets can be found at: The Great NZ AI Roadshow | AI New Zealand
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6. Students should be in school, not on strike
May 15, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Associate Education Minister David Seymour says students going on strike today would make a bigger difference by showing up to school, working hard, and taking every opportunity to learn.
“The previous government said protesting instead of attending school could be justified. In my view, that is unacceptable. My expectation is that schools will treat students protesting today as explained but unjustified absences,” says Mr Seymour.
“If students want to show how much this cause means to them, they could march on Saturday in their own time. That would send a stronger message than taking a day off school.
“The silver lining is that we’ve come a long way since 2019, when around 170,000 students took the day off school. Only a fraction of that number is taking part now. That is evidence that attitudes towards school attendance are improving as the Government, schools, parents, and students make it a priority.
“I appreciate some students have passionate views and feel anxious about their futures. To them I say: if you want to make real change in the world, you need to turn up to school and get a good education now.
“Attending school is the first step towards achieving positive educational outcomes. Those outcomes lead to better health, higher incomes, greater job stability, and stronger participation in communities. These are opportunities every student deserves.
“I encourage students, parents, and educators to prioritise education. That is what this Government is doing, and it is what New Zealand needs for a better future.”
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7. Guidance to support investment into voluntary carbon and nature markets
May 15, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Climate Change Minister Simon Watts has released guidance and tools to help New Zealanders take part in voluntary nature and carbon markets with confidence.
“The Government wants to support the growth of voluntary markets that are trusted and able to deliver real benefits for nature, the climate and wider economy,” Mr Watts says.
“Activities like restoring a wetland and planting natives are nature-based solutions that remove carbon from the atmosphere, protect our biodiversity and even reduce the impact of flooding.
“Businesses, corporates and philanthropists, here and overseas, want to invest in New Zealand’s projects because they value our reliable geopolitical landscape and strong environmental reputation.
“Strong and credible voluntary markets can deliver real benefits for the climate, environment and economy. But investors must be able to trust they’re buying high quality credits and can make transparent claims, so they’re not accused of greenwashing.”
The refreshed guidance will help participants understand what high-quality, projects should look like.
“Under the guidance, principles describe what qualities buyers should look for to be confident they are investing in projects that make solid environmental claims. Carbon activities must be additional, durable, real and measurable. They must also be transparent, not double-counted and respectful of rights,” Mr Watts says.
The release of the guidance and tools supports the Government’s approach to grow New Zealand’s voluntary nature and carbon markets announced earlier this week.
“The same principles underpin the Government’s endorsement of high-quality schemes and methodologies announced earlier in the week. This will make it easier for project suppliers – developers, farmers, landowners, iwi, conservationists and community groups – to build high integrity projects which will help them attract more funding,” Mr Watts says.
Also announced today are online guidance and a tool to help organisations explore other carbon removal options. This follows the Assessment Framework for Carbon Removals released last year.
“This tool supports businesses to prepare to submit an application for scientific assessment. It will help people understand whether an activity is scientifically robust, cutting out uncertainty,” Mr Watts says.
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8. Delay to new curriculum heralded as significant win for teachers, school leaders
May 15, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The country’s largest education union is describing a delay in the introduction of the government’s new curriculum as a significant win for teachers and school leaders.
The Ministry of Education has announced it will not mandate its new national curriculum for Years 0-8 until 2029.
Previously, the government wanted schools teaching the new science, social sciences, and health and physical education curricula for years 0-10 from 2027, and arts, technology and languages from the start of 2028.
The new curriculum for years 9-10 will still stick to that timeline.
The Ministry of Education said its new science and social science curricula would still “need” to be taught from 2027, but Educational Institute Te Riu Roa (NZEI) national secretary Stephanie Mills told RNZ, despite what the ministry said, those curricula would not be mandated until 2029.
“They’re saying that schools can start looking at the curriculum, trying it out between 2027 and 2028, but it won’t be mandated until 2029.”
That same year, schools would begin rolling out the new curricula for health and physical education, the arts, technology and learning languages, NZEI said.
Principals and teachers across the country had united against the new curriculum’s criteria and timeline, and would be “very pleased” to see Education Minister Erica Stanford had listened to their concerns, Mills said.
“We’ve had submissions, we’ve had letters, we’ve had select committee hearings, we’ve had conversations with the minister and ministry for months now, so I think the fact that there’s been a back down is very belated, but welcome.”
The delay was significant, because it would give teachers more time to learn the curriculum themselves, before they had to teach it, she said.
“They need to learn things themselves in order to be able to teach well and that is a process. It can’t happen in six minutes or six months across six new learning areas.
“The fact that they’ve now got two years to unpack their curriculum, get to know it, work out how it works for the children and the year levels they teach, work out how to make it personalised to the children in front of them is really important.”
On it’s website, the Ministry of Education said the full and final curriculum would be available to schools from mid-2026.
“Schools that are ready to start using it earlier can do so then,” it said.
Mills hoped Stanford and the Ministry for Education would keep listening to the sector.
“There is still concern about the content of the curriculum,” she said. “It’s very Eurocentric, it’s very overstuffed with facts and is focused on instruction from the front of the class, rather than building children’s understanding of how the world works.”
She was concerned that the framework of Te Tiriti o Waitangi had been “erased” from the new documents.
Where the old curriculum had asked students to “know, understand and do”, the new curriculum had dropped the “understand”, she said.
“The really critical things we need to develop in our students is the ability to analyse, to critique, to question… so that they’re questioning whether it’s AI, whether it’s legitimate, whether it’s valid information, whether they can triangulate it with what they know already.”
The Ministry for Education declined to comment, when approached by RNZ.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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9. Communities to lead targeted social support
May 14, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Communities will have more power to decide how social services funding is spent locally under a new approach being delivered through the Government’s Social Investment Fund, Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis says.
“Expressions of interest are now open for Community-led Commissioning, which will give trusted local leaders and organisations with a proven track record more say over how funding is used in their communities, while holding them accountable for delivering measurable results,” Nicola Willis says.
“The Social Investment Fund is driving this new approach to social services which is focused on improving outcomes for New Zealanders and ensuring taxpayer funding is directed towards what works.
“Every year, the Government commissions more than $8 billion worth of social services – choosing who delivers support, what is delivered, and where funding goes – from non-government organisations, iwi and community providers, in addition to core health and education services.
“Too often, the current way of commissioning means that funding is tied up in siloed contracts, duplicated reporting requirements and Wellington-designed processes that do not reflect local needs.
“This new approach is about giving communities the flexibility to design solutions that work for their people, while maintaining a strong focus on outcomes including; fewer people on the Jobseeker Support benefit, higher educational achievement, better health outcomes, and fewer victims and offenders of crime.
“Following the expression of interest process, shortlisted groups will work with the Social Investment Agency to agree shared objectives, outcomes and accountability measures. A request for proposals process will then follow.
“Ultimately, we want community led commissioning to become the norm – moving away from fragmented government contracts and backing communities to deliver better outcomes for the people they serve.”
The Social Investment Fund is supporting reforms including consolidating NGO contracts, commissioning new outcomes-based contracts, enabling Community-led Commissioning, and developing future funding partnerships with philanthropists.
Notes to editors:
The Government allocated $190 million in Budget 2025 for the Social Investment Fund.
Social Investment Fund Ministers will consider recommendations for up to two community commissioning design partners. Expressions of interest will be assessed on their potential to support improved outcomes for their target cohort. Following the design phase, Social Investment Fund Ministers will consider formal Community-led Commissioning proposals for implementation.
Accountability for Community-led Commissioning will be achieved through reporting on progress against the measures and requirements set out in the outcome agreement between the Community-led Commissioning entity and the Social Investment Agency.
More information on criteria and specifics of applying can be found here.
Social Investment Fund FAQs can be found here.
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10. Levelling the playing field for food business verification
May 13, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is making it easier for food businesses with multiple sites to operate by applying consistent verification rules across the country, says Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard.
“Up to now, approaches to multi-site verification have differed widely from council to council and verifier to verifier, resulting in unpredictable costs for businesses.
“Verifiers check that businesses are following good food safety practices. The new guidance released today levels the playing field by setting out clear site-sampling guidelines for verifiers.
“This will save money for those businesses that have been getting all of their sites verified, while giving all multi-site businesses national consistency and certainty.”
The changes account for varying degrees of food safety risk depending on the business. All sites under a multi-site registration will need an initial verification, but subsequently only a sample of sites needs to be selected.
This process is designed to ensure that all sites are verified over time. For multi-site businesses operating under National Programmes this will mean at minimum a third of sites being verified every round, with all sites verified over three rounds. For Food Control Plan businesses, at least half of their sites will need to be verified every round, with all sites verified every two rounds.
Verification frequency remains performance based, with those businesses that show they can meet their food safety and suitability requirements consistently being verified less frequently. “This common-sense approach ensures that any risks are proportionately and consistently managed. It is part of a wider work programme to make the food safety system fairer, more efficient, and more responsive to the needs of the food sector,” Minister Hoggard says.
In the past eight months alone, the Government has:
• saved thousands of small food businesses money by providing free food safety training for their staff to keep consumers safe
• changed the rules for small-scale meat processors so they cut costs thanks to reduced sampling and testing requirements, while maintaining current high food safety standards
• reduced costs for home-based cake makers by removing ongoing verification and revising registration requirements
• introduced new rules so food exporters whose products meet the requirements of the importing country no longer needed to apply for special exemptions from New Zealand rules.
“We’ve made good progress already and are working hard on cutting even more red tape for food businesses,” says Minister Hoggard.
“Other improvements in the pipeline include reducing regulatory costs for more low-risk businesses, updating food control plan templates so they’re easier to use, simplifying record-keeping requirements, making it easier for businesses to export food products, and establishing a level playing field through managing unregistered businesses.”
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