Students should be in school, not on strike

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Source: New Zealand Government

Associate Education Minister David Seymour says students going on strike today would make a bigger difference by showing up to school, working hard, and taking every opportunity to learn.

“The previous government said protesting instead of attending school could be justified. In my view, that is unacceptable. My expectation is that schools will treat students protesting today as explained but unjustified absences,” says Mr Seymour.

“If students want to show how much this cause means to them, they could march on Saturday in their own time. That would send a stronger message than taking a day off school.

“The silver lining is that we’ve come a long way since 2019, when around 170,000 students took the day off school. Only a fraction of that number is taking part now. That is evidence that attitudes towards school attendance are improving as the Government, schools, parents, and students make it a priority.

“I appreciate some students have passionate views and feel anxious about their futures. To them I say: if you want to make real change in the world, you need to turn up to school and get a good education now.

“Attending school is the first step towards achieving positive educational outcomes. Those outcomes lead to better health, higher incomes, greater job stability, and stronger participation in communities. These are opportunities every student deserves.

“I encourage students, parents, and educators to prioritise education. That is what this Government is doing, and it is what New Zealand needs for a better future.”

MIL OSI