Humanitarian Activism – Global Sumud Flotilla Calls Out the Playbook: Israel is Lying Again to Manufacture Consent for Potentially Deadly Force

Source: Global Sumud Flotilla

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – Once again, the Israeli regime has started its propaganda engine as the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) sails towards Gaza. The timing is not accidental; it is part of their playbook of depraved tactics to justify another crime and potential deadly force—the same playbook that has allowed them to operate their apartheid regime for nearly 80 years and carry out genocide and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

Israeli regime-controlled media like N12 are falsely claiming our international, independent, and humanitarian mission to break Israel’s illegal siege of Gaza is violent and affiliated with governments and political parties. This predictable playbook mirrors past language used to justify Israel’s slaughter of 10 humanitarians onboard the Mavi Marmara.

We are calling out the New Zealand government to do everything in their power to protect the New Zealanders onboard the flotilla. Their names are Hāhona Ormsby, Mousa Taher, and Julien Blondel.

We are calling this out before they act: no government or leader can claim they didn’t know.

The Script is Obvious. Here is How They Are Doing It:

The “Violent” Lie: They are telling the world we are “more violent than predecessors.” This is a fabrication designed to give their commandos a “green light” to use lethal force against unarmed civilians. They want to claim self-defense after they attack us in international waters.

The “Terrorist” Scapegoat: Whenever the Israeli regime wants to commit a crime, they shout “Hamas” to excuse their violence and war crimes. By “examining connections” to “terror groups” in the news, they are trying to strip peaceful, nonviolent volunteers of their status as doctors, journalists, humanitarians and activists, attempting to rebrand a civilian-led flotilla into a military target.

The Victim Blaming: Israel is gaslighting the world by framing Shayetet 13, a lethal elite commando unit responsible for leading the Al-Shifa Hospital massacre, as the “victim” of slow-moving boats full of doctors and human rights defenders. This is a calculated setup by the Israeli regime, with facilitation from complicit and participating countries. It is a physical and logical absurdity to claim “self-defense” while committing state-sponsored piracy and crimes against humanity in international waters. You cannot “defend” yourself by launching a violent kidnapping against a legal humanitarian mission. The only “threat” here is that we might actually succeed in breaking the siege and opening up a humanitarian corridor.

A Blunt Warning to the Occupying Forces and States:

We have already placed the international community on formal notice. If you think you can hide behind “following orders” or “security estimates,” you are wrong.

To the Commandos: We are documenting everything in real-time. If you board these ships, kidnap or harm our participants in any way, your faces and your actions will be evidence in international courts and prosecuted.

To the Politicians: Arrest warrants have already been issued in Spain, Italy, and Türkiye for 37 high-ranking officials. We are not just sailing to deliver aid; we are sailing to expose the complicity that makes our sail a necessity.

To the World: The blockade isn’t a “security measure,” it’s a tool of genocide, occupation and ethnic cleansing. Any country that helps stop this aid is an accomplice to Israel’s crimes.

The participants of GSF are unarmed, non-violent humanitarians, doctors, journalists and volunteers. We affirm our purpose is to open a humanitarian corridor and reach the shores of Gaza with aid and work alongside the Palestinian people in their pursuit of freedom and collective liberation. We remain steadfast and will continue sailing in international waters with both aid and the law on our side.

The world is watching. The playbook is exposed. We call on the world to act.