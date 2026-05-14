Communities to lead targeted social support

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Source: New Zealand Government

Communities will have more power to decide how social services funding is spent locally under a new approach being delivered through the Government’s Social Investment Fund, Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis says.

“Expressions of interest are now open for Community-led Commissioning, which will give trusted local leaders and organisations with a proven track record more say over how funding is used in their communities, while holding them accountable for delivering measurable results,” Nicola Willis says.

“The Social Investment Fund is driving this new approach to social services which is focused on improving outcomes for New Zealanders and ensuring taxpayer funding is directed towards what works.

“Every year, the Government commissions more than $8 billion worth of social services – choosing who delivers support, what is delivered, and where funding goes – from non-government organisations, iwi and community providers, in addition to core health and education services.

“Too often, the current way of commissioning means that funding is tied up in siloed contracts, duplicated reporting requirements and Wellington-designed processes that do not reflect local needs.

“This new approach is about giving communities the flexibility to design solutions that work for their people, while maintaining a strong focus on outcomes including; fewer people on the Jobseeker Support benefit, higher educational achievement, better health outcomes, and fewer victims and offenders of crime.

“Following the expression of interest process, shortlisted groups will work with the Social Investment Agency to agree shared objectives, outcomes and accountability measures. A request for proposals process will then follow.

“Ultimately, we want community led commissioning to become the norm – moving away from fragmented government contracts and backing communities to deliver better outcomes for the people they serve.”

The Social Investment Fund is supporting reforms including consolidating NGO contracts, commissioning new outcomes-based contracts, enabling Community-led Commissioning, and developing future funding partnerships with philanthropists.

Notes to editors:

The Government allocated $190 million in Budget 2025 for the Social Investment Fund.

Social Investment Fund Ministers will consider recommendations for up to two community commissioning design partners. Expressions of interest will be assessed on their potential to support improved outcomes for their target cohort. Following the design phase, Social Investment Fund Ministers will consider formal Community-led Commissioning proposals for implementation.

Accountability for Community-led Commissioning will be achieved through reporting on progress against the measures and requirements set out in the outcome agreement between the Community-led Commissioning entity and the Social Investment Agency.

More information on criteria and specifics of applying can be found here.

Social Investment Fund FAQs can be found here.

MIL OSI