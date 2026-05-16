PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 16, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 16, 2026 – Full Text
1. Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 Concluded Successfully MTR Crowned Grand Champion Among Over 100 Winners
May 15, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2026 – The Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence (HKACE) hosted the HKACE Customer Service Excellence Award Presentation Ceremony cum 26th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon last week at The Regent Hotel Hong Kong. Over 100 awards were presented to recognize outstanding customer service practitioners, with MTR Corporation named the Grand Award Champion as the highlight of the occasion.
Held under the theme “High Tech, High Touch – AI Empowers a New Era in Customer Service”, the event attracted more than 450 guests. The Honourable Algernon Yau, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. The award presentation ceremony was also privileged to have The Hon Shiu Ka Fai, BBS, JP, Member of the National Committee of the CPPCC and Member of the Legislative Council; The Hon Perry Yiu, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council; together with representatives of professional associations who served as award presenters. Members of the award judging panels and customer service industry leaders also joined the celebration to recognize the outstanding achievements of the award winners.
Hon Algernon Yau: Government Injected HK$200 Million into BUD Fund to Support AI-driven Digital Transformation
In his opening address, The Honourable Algernon Yau, JP, noted that artificial intelligence was driving customer service into a new era, shifting from human-led operations to a model that integrates data analytics and intelligent systems. Mr Yau stressed that as technology advances, human warmth becomes increasingly precious. He emphasized that true excellence in customer service is built on a customer-centric foundation, requiring service professionals to integrate technology with empathy, sincere communication and personalized attention to achieve a balance of efficiency and human warmth.
“2026 marks the start of the planning and layout for the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, which prioritizes high-quality development, innovation-driven growth and the deep integration of the digital economy. Hong Kong is proactively aligning itself with the country’s development strategy, contributing its unique strengths to meet national needs. The services sector, in particular, must upgrade and transform. To help, the Hong Kong SAR Government has put HK$200 million into the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales (BUD Fund), offering targeted support for AI adoption and helping businesses transform digitally.” Mr Yau stated.
Derek Choi: 40% Surge in Applications Reflected High Competitiveness and Recognition of the Awards
Mr Derek Choi, Chairman of HKACE, said “the Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 received 220 applications – a significant 40% increase from the previous year – reflecting the industry’s growing emphasis on service quality. A total of 102 awards were presented, making the competition exceptionally fierce.”
“Participants had to be nominated by the member companies and submit a written proposal in the first round to be shortlisted among the five finalists for a panel interview,” Mr Choi explained. “An independent judging panel, composed of industry elites and academics, then determined the gold, silver, bronze, and merit award winners. This rigorous assessment process upheld the award programme’s standing.” Mr Choi also extended his heartfelt gratitude to all judging panel members, noting that their selfless dedication and strong support had contributed significantly to the credibility of the awards programme.
Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 Winners Unveiled: MTR Crowned Grand Champion
The Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 featured three main categories – Individual Awards, Team Awards and Programme Awards – alongside the Grand Award. MTR Corporation scooped a total of 15 awards, standing out among a strong field of competitors to be named Grand Champion. HKT Limited and The Hong Kong Jockey Club also secured the 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up of the Grand Award respectively.
Other gold award winners included AIA International Limited, BMW (Hong Kong) Limited, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Fire Services Department, Hongkong Post, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited.
Appendix 1: List of Winners of the HKACE Customer Service Excellent Award 2025
|Grand Award
|Champion
|MTR Corporation
|1st Runner-up
|HKT Limited
|2nd Runner-up
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Individual Award – Contact Centre Service Award
|Gold
|Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
|Tse Mei Yee, Shirley
|Silver
|HKT Limited
|Li Miu Hei, Annie
|Bronze
|AIA International Limited
|Luk Kwong Lam
|Merit
|HKT Limited
|Yeung Shuk Yi, Joe
|Merit
|The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd.
|Wan Ka Hing, Tingo
|Individual Award – Counter Service Award
|Gold
|BMW Concessionaires (HK)Ltd
|Lai Ka Yui, Brian
|Silver
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|Lau Tik Fung, Oscar
|Bronze
|Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
|Ng Ka Ling, Aimee
|Merit
|China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
|Yeung Fong Chun, Frank
|Merit
|Sino Group – Citywalk 2 Management Company Limited
|Individual Award – Field & Special Service Award
|Gold
|Hongkong Post
|Hung Tsz Yin
|Silver
|Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|Yip Ka Man, Carmen
|Bronze
|Shell Hong Kong Limited
|Xia Min
|Merit
|Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
|Luk Ka Chun, Paul
|Merit
|Cathay
|Ardis Yeung
|Individual Award – Frontline Service Award
|Gold
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited
|Kwan Shing Yan, Kelvin
|Silver
|Goodwell Property Management Limited
|Wong Pui Ching, Rebecca
|Bronze
|MTR Corporation
|Law Pak Hin, Hinson
|Merit
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Cheung Tsz Ching
|Merit
|Aviation Security Company Limited
|Cheng Bing Lam
|Individual Award – Internal Support Service Award
|Gold
|HKT Limited
|Zheng Minsui
|Silver
|BOC Group Life Assurance Co. Ltd.
|Ma Wing Sze, Sissy
|Bronze
|Cathay
|Bianca Tang
|Merit
|AIA International Limited
|Lyu Chen Yu
|Merit
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|Agnes Wong
|Individual Award – Customer Service Training Award
|Gold
|HKT Limited
|Law Kar Yan, Kannis
|Silver
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Brian Leung
|Bronze
|Cathay
|Jennifer Lui
|Merit
|MTR Corporation
|Chiu Tsz Ho, Ivan
|Merit
|H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd.
|Yip Ching Ching, Janee
|Individual Award – Customer Service Supervisor / Team Manager
|Gold
|Cathay
|Michelle To
|Silver
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Miriam Hang
|Bronze
|MTR Corporation
|Matthew Cheung
|Merit
|Ocean Park Corporation
|Li Chi Kit, Henry
|Merit
|HKT Limited
|Wong Lai Man, Ulysses
|Individual Award – Top 5 Young Stars of the Year
|Cathay
|Tedd Wong
|The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd.
|Sham Fung Wa
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Michelle Tam
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|Ng Oi Mei, Amy
|Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|Yau Cheuk Ting, Anna
|Team Award – Contact Centre Service Award
|Gold
|Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
|Digital Hub
|Silver
|China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
|Customer Contact Centre
|Bronze
|MTR Corporation
|High Speed Rail Service Hotline
|Merit
|Cathay
|Virtual Relationship Manager
|Merit
|HKT Limited
|1O1O Outbound Contact Centre
|Team Award – Counter Service Award
|Gold
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|Smart Energy@Tai Po
|Silver
|Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited
|Tai Po Branch
|Bronze
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Kowloon Bay, Telford Off-Course Betting Branch
|Merit
|MTR Corporation
|ELEMENTS Concierge Service
|Merit
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|Customer Service Team & Terminal Duty Team
|Team Award – Field & Special Service Award
|Gold
|Cathay
|HKIA Rescue Team
|Silver
|The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd.
|KMB Field Operations Support Team
|Bronze
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|CLP Green Studio Multi-Purpose Vehicle
|Merit
|Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|Attractions & Entertainment Team
|Merit
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|Service Team of Airport Home Baggage Check-in
|Team Award – Frontline Service Award
|Gold
|Cathay
|Cabin Crew Team
|Silver
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Tuen Mun Town Plaza Off-Course Betting Branch
|Bronze
|HKT Limited
|“Here to Serve” Team
|Merit
|MTR Corporation
|East Rail Line Interfacing Team
|Merit
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|HKIA VIP Lounge and Government VIP Lounge Team
|Team Award – Internal Support Service Award
|Gold
|AIA International Limited
|Premier Agency Enquiry Team
|Silver
|MTR Corporation
|Operations Data Studio
|Bronze
|HKT Limited
|Operations Transformation Team
|Merit
|AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited
|Customer Strategy and Insights Team
|Merit
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Retail – Racecourse Work Group
|Team Award – Customer Service Training Award
|Gold
|HKT Limited
|Consumer Business Group Training Team
|Silver
|AIA International Limited
|Service Training and Knowledge Team
|Bronze
|MTR Corporation
|MTR Learning & Training
|Merit
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Visitor Services and Human Resources
|Merit
|ABC Pathways School
|Training & Development
|Programme Award – Customer Retention Award
|Gold
|MTR Corporation
|Elderly Care Programme
|Silver
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|Power Connect
|Bronze
|HKT Limited
|HKT Commercial SME Customer Retention Programme
|Merit
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Experience Diversity, Connect with CARE
|Merit
|Cathay
|Cathay Million Miles Programme
|Programme Award – Digital Transformation Award
|Gold
|MTR Corporation
|MTR Smart Mobility: Digital Transformation for Travel Concession Schemes
|Silver
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|Digital Transformation for Hong Kong ‘s Largest Residential Peak Demand Management
|Bronze
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|Smart Passenger Security Screening System at Hong Kong International Airport
|Merit
|China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
|AI+Service
|Merit
|Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|“Delight Guests Always” – NP360 AI Assistant
|Programme Award – Outstanding Customer Service Award
|Gold
|MTR Corporation
|Kai Tak and Sung Wong Toi Stations Customer Experience Enhancement
|Silver
|Hong Kong Fire Services Department
|“Old Friends” Home Visit Scheme
|Bronze
|Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|Shining You Customer Service Program- Creating Muslim Friendly Attractions in Hong Kong
|Merit
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|CLP Community Watch & Care Service Pilot Programme
|Merit
|H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd.
|Happy DNA: Happier Places, Happier People
|Programme Award – People Development Award
|Gold
|Hong Kong Fire Services Department
|Greater Bay Area Joint Emergency Response and Rescue Exercise “Liancheng – 2025”
|Silver
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|The Operation Officer
Skill-based Salary Progression Scheme
|Bronze
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Racing Towards Excellence: Retail Succession Programme
|Merit
|MTR Corporation
|Buddy Scheme for Newly Recruit Station Officer
|Merit
|Aviation Security Company Limited
|Structured Customer Service Development Programme
|Programme Award – Service Innovation Award
|Gold
|MTR Corporation
|MTR Smart Mobility: Intelligent Crowd Diversion System for Kai Tak Sports Park
|Silver
|H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd.
|Happy Moment
|Bronze
|BOC Group Life Assurance Co. Ltd.
|5+1 Senses @ Service Centre
|Merit
|The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd.
|Pet Bus Tour
|Merit
|HKT Limited
|Transforming Service Experience – Wise
|Programme Award – Employee Engagement Award
|Gold
|AIA International Limited
|“Inside Out”
|Silver
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|“HAPPI-D” Programme
|Bronze
|Ocean Park Corporation
|Village Adventure
|Merit
|MTR Corporation
|Know Our Customer Programme
This press release is issued by Passion PR Limited on behalf of the Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence.
Hashtag: #HongKongAssociationForServiceExcellence #HKACE
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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2. Hong Kong Company Formations Surge 40.5% in 2025, Outpacing Regional Competitors
May 15, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Air Corporate data reveals 9 in 10 founders incorporated in Hong Kong do so remotely, driven by a 20% surge in Middle Eastern entrepreneurs seeking cost-effective operational alternatives to Dubai.
The prevailing narrative over the past five years suggested that Singapore was eclipsing Hong Kong; however, recent incorporation volumes challenge this. According to city-wide official figures cited by Vivian, Founder of Air Corporate, approximately 195,000 companies were registered in Hong Kong in 2025, compared to around 77,000 in Singapore.
“There was a lot of fuss about Singapore taking over Hong Kong as preferred jurisdiction over the last few years, but for 2025 alone, around 195,000 companies were formed in HK, vs around 77,000 for Singapore,” said Vivian. While city-wide registrations rose roughly 35% in 2025, incorporations at Air Corporate specifically grew by 40.5%. Vivian added, “With a 35% increase in the number of companies registered in 2025, Hong Kong is definitely back in the game as the top jurisdiction to start a company.”
The reality of Hong Kong company formation is increasingly global, lean, and founder-led. Nine in ten founders incorporated in Hong Kong with Air Corporate do not live there.
Key demographic and operational insights from Air Corporate’s client base include:
- Approximately 90% of founders operate remotely from abroad, while 10% or less are based in Hong Kong.
- Entrepreneurs aged 35 to 44 represent the largest age cohort at 38%, demonstrating that Hong Kong attracts founders in their prime career years rather than just younger digital nomads.
- Serial entrepreneurs make up 60% of Air Corporate’s client mix, utilizing Hong Kong as an operational base for multiple companies, while first-time founders account for the remaining 40%.
- A total of 89% of new companies are launched by solo founders (58%) or small teams of two to five individuals (31%).
- Mainland China, Hong Kong, Turkey, India, the UAE, Australia, France, and Morocco rank among the top source markets for these founders.
Furthermore, 73% of new Hong Kong incorporations are directly tied to physical goods trade with China. This consists of e-commerce and dropshipping businesses (38%) and the trading of goods (35%). The recovery of in-person trade flows, including events, such as the Canton Fair and various industrial fairs, is pulling foreign founders back into the Greater China orbit and establishing Hong Kong as the natural entry point and financial layer over the world’s largest manufacturing base.
Air Corporate’s data recorded a 20% year-over-year growth in founders originating from the Middle East. This shift highlights a reverse migration where founders previously incorporated in Dubai are now choosing Hong Kong. Based on Vivian’s observations, founders often arrive in Dubai expecting fast incorporation and low costs, but discover that incorporation and maintenance are significantly more expensive than in Hong Kong, and banking remains difficult. Consequently, many founders move to Hong Kong after 12 to 24 months in the UAE, a trend accelerated by the Hong Kong government’s strategic outreach to the region.
For lean, remote-first businesses, speed-to-market is a critical factor. A founder located anywhere in the world can incorporate in Hong Kong and open a working bank account in approximately 7 days using digital banking partners. Currently, 90% of Air Corporate’s clients utilize these digital banking partners.
“Hong Kong and Singapore are the only places in Asia where you can set up your company, get a corporate account, and be in business in less than a week,” concluded Vivian.
Air Corporate is a service provider facilitating company formation and incorporation in Hong Kong for serial entrepreneurs, first-time founders, and remote-first business owners operating globally.
Media Inquiries
To learn more about Hong Kong company formation, visit Air Corporate’s website or contact their team directly.
Hashtag: #AirCorporate
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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3. Voicecomm Technology (02495.HK) Forms Strategic Partnership with IT Park from Tajikistan
May 15, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Jointly Building an AI Ecosystem Embedded with “Computing Power + Talent + Scenario” in Central Asia
The “Tajikistan-China Digital Business Connect” IT Forum was grandly held in Beijing on May 11, 2026, during the state visit to China by Emomali Rahmon, President and National Leader of the Republic of Tajikistan. Organized by the Innovation and Digital Technologies Agency under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, the forum brought together core players from the digital industries of both countries, marking a new chapter in Tajikistan-China digital cooperation.
The forum was attended by representatives from 70 ICT companies from Tajikistan and over 120 leading technology companies from China, including Chinese tech giants such as Alibaba, ByteDance, BYD, Huawei, DeepSeek, Kuaishou, Lenovo, and Voicecomm Technology.
Five Pillars: Building a Trustworthy Conversational AI System in Central Asia
Dushanbe IT Park is a national digital technology innovation and industry cluster platform prioritized by the Government of Tajikistan, recognized as an emerging digital economy engine in Central Asia. Voicecomm Technology’s cooperation with the IT Park revolves around five pillars:
- Joint Computing Power Center Construction: Co-build a public computing platform tailored for trustworthy conversational AI R&D, providing foundational support including computing resource scheduling, model training, and data processing.
- Enabling Real-World Scenario: Integrate practical application scenarios from government affairs, urban services, industry, and manufacturing in both China and Tajikistan to provide industrial support for technology R&D and talent training.
- Joint Training of Engineers: Establish training bases for universities in Tajikistan and across Central Asia, offering customized training programs, instructor development, and joint curriculum design.
- International Authority Certification Implementation: Introduce international technical certification systems, offer accredited courses for AI engineers, big data analysts, robotics applications, and issue globally recognized certificates.
- Technology Innovation Transfer & Talent Exchange: Build a collaborative “government-industry-university-research” mechanism to facilitate the implementation of joint R&D results in Tajikistan and establish a platform for two-way digital talent exchange between China and Tajikistan.
Expand Global Ecosystem Footprints and Focus on Long-Term Value Creation
With its core technical framework of “multi-modal perception + multi-model thinking,” Voicecomm Technology has achieved commercial deployment across various verticals, including smart city management, automotive and transportation, telecommunications, finance, healthcare, and energy. By establishing localized computing infrastructure, talent cultivation systems, and technical certification standards in Tajikistan – a key hub in Central Asia – Voicecomm Technology’s globalization strategy is evolving from product export to a comprehensive competitive advantage encompassing talent, standards, and ecosystems.
Christopher Chen, General Manager of Voicecomm Technology for the Middle East and Central Asia region, attended the conference and stated: “I am honored to represent Voicecomm Technology in reaching this strategic cooperation with Dushanbe IT Park at the Tajikistan-China Digital Business Connect Forum. This is not only a crucial milestone in Voicecomm Technology’s globalization but also an export of our ecosystem model. We are committed to deeply integrating trustworthy conversational AI and embodied AI technologies into the local market – empowering local talent, co-creating industry scenarios, and participating in standard setting. This deep-seated localized ecosystem co-creation model will unlock vast long-term growth opportunities for us in markets along the Belt and Road.”
Hashtag: #VoicecommTechnology #聲通科技
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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4. More Kiwi businesses to get AI support
May 15, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is stepping up support to help small businesses adopt artificial intelligence, with the expansion of the AI Advisory Pilot announced today at the Great New Zealand AI Roadshow in Auckland.
“Expanding practical, on-the-ground support is key to helping businesses turn AI into real productivity gains,” says Minister for Small Business and Manufacturing Cameron Brewer.
“AI has the potential to lift productivity and drive economic growth, with estimates suggesting generative AI alone could contribute up to $76 billion to New Zealand’s economy by 2038.”
“Announced in January this year, the AI Advisory Pilot is delivered through the Regional Business Partner Network (RBPN) and has had strong demand from small business. We are therefore increasing the reach of the pilot by 200%, from 50 business up to 150 business. We are also widening the eligibility so more firms can take part.”
“Eligible businesses can access co-funding of up to 50 percent, capped at $15,000, for expert support to develop and implement AI plans tailored to their business needs.” Mr Brewer says.
Mr Brewer also celebrates the launch by Business Mentors New Zealand of two AI tools that help support business mentors. Both tools were developed with funding delivered by this Government.
“These tools will both provide business intel to mentors, and free them up to do what they do best – provide valuable mentoring support to businesses.”
Today’s announcements were made at the first stop of the Great New Zealand AI Roadshow.
“The strong turnout shows businesses are ready to embrace AI. The focus now is ensuring they have the confidence and capability to use it,” Mr Brewer says.
“The message is clear; AI is not just for large corporates. With the right support, businesses of all sizes can, and do, benefit.”
“This Government backs small businesses to adopt AI, lift performance, and stay competitive in a fast-changing global economy.”
Notes to editors:
Two tools are below:
The Mentoring Assist AI tool will improve how one on one mentoring conversations are captured, recorded, and supported.
The Digital Mentor tool will strengthen the support available to Business Mentor New Zealand’s network of more than 1,500 mentors. This will provide them with 24/7 access to anonymised business insights to help mentors prepare for sessions and provide guidance across key business areas, including strategy, finance and marketing.”
The AI Advisory Pilot has also been extended to run until 31 January 2027. For more information, businesses can contact their local Regional Business Partner or visit: Find your local Regional Business Partner – Business.govt.nz
More information on Business Mentors New Zealand’s AI tools can be found at: Business Mentors New Zealand
The Great New Zealand Roadshow will be visiting other centres including, Nelson 27 May, Napier 2 June, New Plymouth 4 June, Tauranga 11 June, Hamilton 16 June, Wellington 18 June, Christchurch 25 June, and a Virtual Event on 1 July. More information and tickets can be found at: The Great NZ AI Roadshow | AI New Zealand
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5. BusinessNZ backs targeted changes to plant rights
May 15, 2026
Source: BusinessNZ
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6. NZ-AU: Telix Announces Collaborations to Explore PSMA-PET Imaging in Emerging Prostate Cancer Treatment Approaches
May 15, 2026
Source: GlobeNewswire (MIL-NZ-AU)
- Telix to partner with companies developing advanced minimally invasive and image-guided ablative technologies for prostate cancer.
- Initial focus on patient selection, treatment planning and post-treatment monitoring; evidence generation to inform best practice.
- Aim to accelerate adoption of novel therapeutic workflows to enhance clinical decision making and patient outcomes.
MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, “Telix”) today announces that it has entered into letters of intent to pursue collaborations with EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ: EDAP, “EDAP”) and Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF, TSX: PRN, “Profound”), leading companies developing advanced minimally invasive and image-guided treatment ablative technologies for prostate cancer, including focal, subtotal, and whole-gland treatment approaches. These initiatives reflect Telix’s commitment to advancing the integration of molecular imaging into the evolving prostate cancer treatment landscape to help inform clinical decision-making.
The collaborations will explore the investigational use of Telix’s PSMA-PET1 imaging agents Gozellix® (kit for the preparation of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide) and Illuccix® (kit for the preparation of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide) with robotic high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), and other image-guided therapies designed to treat localized prostate cancer, such as transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA).
Telix’s intention is to work with select partners to explore how PSMA-PET imaging may support emerging therapy workflows, which aim to preserve healthy tissue and minimize the risk of side effects such as incontinence and impotence. Collaborative activities will focus on non-promotional scientific, educational, and research engagement2.
“We are uniquely designed to enable the integration of PSMA-PET imaging with Focal One’s real-time ultrasound and fully robotic energy delivery to optimize treatment efficacy while minimizing side effects,” said Ryan Rhodes, EDAP Chief Executive Officer. “As the market leader in robotic focal therapy, with a growing global installed base, this collaboration will accelerate the development and standardization of treatment strategies to further personalize focal therapy treatments using Telix’s PSMA-PET imaging agents and Focal One Robotic HIFU.”
“Emerging clinical evidence suggests PSMA imaging may support prostate whole-gland, partial-gland, and focal ablation workflows, from treatment planning through post-treatment monitoring,” said Arun Menawat, Profound’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “In collaboration with Telix, we look forward to exploring optimized workflows and generating clinical evidence that may help establish best practices and accelerate adoption of PSMA-PET imaging and the MRI-guided TULSA Procedure.”
“Precision medicine requires precision treatment strategies,” said Kevin Richardson, CEO, Telix Precision Medicine. “As disruptive technologies continue to transform prostate cancer care, we believe PSMA-PET imaging has the potential to play an important role in helping inform clinical decision-making across a range of minimally invasive and image-guided treatment approaches. We are excited to explore collaborations with market leaders in EDAP and Profound that may further advance personalized care for patients.”
About EDAP TMS SA
A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes, and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics, and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and the United States as a leading prostate focal therapy platform controlled by urologists, with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit focalone.com.
About Profound Medical Corp.
Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company and an innovator in interventional MRI procedures. The company’s flagship platform, TULSA-PRO®, enables MRI-guided, incision-free prostate ablation. Physicians use the TULSA Procedure to see, ablate, and confirm therapy in real time, supporting personalized treatment strategies across the continuum of prostate care—from whole-gland to subtotal, hemi, multifocal, and focal treatment. This approach enables individualized care using prostate tissue ablation, while minimizing the potential of the side effects that are typically associated with surgery or radiation, such as urinary incontinence and/or erectile dysfunction.
Profound Medical’s technologies are approved across major global markets. TULSA-PRO is cleared by the FDA in the United States for transurethral ultrasound ablation (TULSA) of prostate tissue. In addition, TULSA-PRO is cleared for use in various jurisdictions including Europe, Canada, Saudi Arabia, India, Australia/New Zealand, and the UAE.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (GOZELLIX)
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Risk for Misinterpretation
Image interpretation errors can occur with GOZELLIX PET. A negative image does not rule out the presence of prostate cancer, and a positive image does not confirm the presence of prostate cancer. Gallium Ga-68 gozetotide uptake is not specific for prostate cancer and may occur with other types of cancer as well as non-malignant processes such as Paget’s disease, fibrous dysplasia, and osteophytosis. Clinical correlation, which may include histopathological evaluation of the suspected prostate cancer site, is recommended.
Imaging Prior to Initial Definitive or Suspected Recurrence Therapy
The performance of GOZELLIX for imaging of biochemically recurrent prostate cancer seems to be affected by serum PSA levels and by site of disease. The performance of GOZELLIX for imaging of metastatic pelvic lymph nodes prior to initial definitive therapy seems to be affected by Gleason score.
Radiation Risks
Gallium Ga-68 gozetotide contributes to a patient’s overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure is associated with an increased risk for cancer. Ensure safe handling to minimize radiation exposure to the patient and healthcare providers. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void frequently after administration.
Hypersensitivity Reactions to Sulfites
Ascorbic Acid Stabilizer contains sodium metabisulfite, a sulfite that may cause allergic-type reactions including anaphylactic symptoms and life-threatening or less severe asthmatic episodes in certain susceptible people. The overall prevalence of sulfite sensitivity in the general population is unknown and probably low. Sulfite sensitivity is seen more frequently in asthmatic than in non-asthmatic people.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
The safety of gallium Ga-68 gozetotide was evaluated in 960 patients in the PSMA-PreRP and PSMABCR studies, each receiving one dose of gallium Ga-68 gozetotide. The average injected activity was 188.7 ± 40.7 MBq (5.1 ± 1.1 mCi). The most commonly reported adverse reactions were nausea, diarrhea, and dizziness, occurring at a rate of
DRUG INTERACTIONS
Androgen deprivation therapy and other therapies targeting the androgen pathway Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and other therapies targeting the androgen pathway, such as androgen receptor antagonists, can result in changes in uptake of gallium Ga-68 gozetotide in prostate cancer. The effect of these therapies on performance of gallium Ga-68 gozetotide PET has not been established.
Please note that this information is not comprehensive.
Please see the Full Prescribing Information here.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION (ILLUCCIX)
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Risk for Misinterpretation
Image interpretation errors can occur with Illuccix PET. A negative image does not rule out the presence of prostate cancer, and a positive image does not confirm the presence of prostate cancer. Gallium Ga 68 gozetotide uptake is not specific for prostate cancer and may occur with other types of cancer as well as non-malignant processes such as Paget’s disease, fibrous dysplasia, and osteophytosis. Clinical correlation, which may include histopathological evaluation of the suspected prostate cancer site, is recommended.
Imaging Prior to Initial Definitive or Suspected Recurrence Therapy
The performance of Illuccix for imaging of biochemically recurrent prostate cancer seems to be affected by serum PSA levels and by site of disease. The performance of Illuccix for imaging of metastatic pelvic lymph nodes prior to initial definitive therapy seems to be affected by Gleason score.
Radiation Risks
Gallium Ga 68 gozetotide contributes to a patient’s overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure is associated with an increased risk for cancer. Ensure safe handling to minimize radiation exposure to the patient and healthcare providers. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void frequently after administration.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
The safety of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide was evaluated in 960 patients in the PSMA-PreRP and PSMA-BCR studies, each receiving one dose of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide. The average injected activity was 188.7 ± 40.7 MBq (5.1 ± 1.1 mCi). The most commonly reported adverse reactions were nausea, diarrhea, and dizziness, occurring at a rate of
In the VISION study, 1003 patients received one dose of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide intravenously with the amount of radioactivity 167.1 ± 23.1 MBq (4.52 ± 0.62 mCi). Adverse reactions occurring at ≥0.5% in patients with metastatic prostate cancer who received gallium Ga 68 gozetotide injection in the clinical study were fatigue (1.2%), nausea (0.8%), constipation (0.5%), and vomiting (0.5%).
Adverse reactions occurring at a rate of
Injection site pain has been identified during postapproval use of ILLUCCIX.
DRUG INTERACTIONS
Androgen deprivation therapy and other therapies targeting the androgen pathway
Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and other therapies targeting the androgen pathway, such as androgen receptor antagonists, can result in changes in uptake of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide in prostate cancer. The effect of these therapies on performance of gallium Ga 68 gozetotide PET has not been established.
Please note that this information is not comprehensive.
Please see the Full Prescribing Information here.
You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit MedWatch at www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also report adverse reactions to Telix by calling 1-844-455-8638 or emailing: pharmacovigilance@telixpharma.com.
About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited
Telix is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals with the goal of addressing significant unmet medical need in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne (Australia) with international operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland) and Japan. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).
Visit www.telixpharma.com for further information about Telix, including details of the latest share price, ASX and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, investor and analyst presentations, news releases, event details and other publications that may be of interest. You can also follow Telix on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.
Legal Notices
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.
You should read this announcement together with our risk factors, as disclosed in our most recently filed reports with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, or on our website.
The information contained in this announcement is not intended to be an offer for subscription, invitation or recommendation with respect to securities of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) in any jurisdiction, including the United States. The information and opinions contained in this announcement are subject to change without notification. To the maximum extent permitted by law, Telix disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any information or opinions contained in this announcement, including any forward-looking statements (as referred to below), whether as a result of new information, future developments, a change in expectations or assumptions, or otherwise. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made in relation to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained or opinions expressed in the course of this announcement.
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Trademarks and Trade Names. All trademarks and trade names referenced in this press release are the property of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (Telix) or, where applicable, the property of their respective owners. For convenience, trademarks and trade names may appear without the ® or symbols. Such omissions are not intended to indicate any waiver of rights by Telix or the respective owners. Trademark registration status may vary from country to country. Telix does not intend the use or display of any third-party trademarks or trade names to imply any affiliation with, endorsement by, or sponsorship from those third parties.
©2026 Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited. All rights reserved.
______________________________________
1 Imaging of prostate-specific membrane antigen.
2 PSMA-PET imaging is not currently approved for specific treatment-planning indications associated with these emerging therapies.
– Published by The MIL Network
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7. VinFast Advances Global Aftersales Strategy, Expanding Its International Service And Partnership Network
May 15, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2026 – As part of the VinFast Global Business Conference held from May 4 to May 10, 2026, VinFast announced the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with 29 aftersales partners at the 2026 Global Business Conference. Organized by VinFast, the event marked the first time more than 200 investors and partners who have accompanied and will accompany VinFast across North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Kazakhstan have gathered together, representing another milestone in the company’s strategy to expand its global service network.
Under the MOUs, international partners are expected to establish EV service workshops that meet VinFast’s global standards in their respective markets. VinFast will ensure uniform, high-quality service through globally-standardized technician training and certification programs, consistent operating procedures and quality control systems, as well as a parts supply network targeting delivery of common spare parts within 24 hours in key markets.
The new agreements are part of VinFast’s long-term strategy to develop a comprehensive EV ecosystem aligned with its international standards, covering aftersales services, charging infrastructure, and customer support. This expansion is expected to further accelerate the transition to electric mobility while ensuring VinFast customers receive support throughout the entire product lifecycle.
VinFast’s international strategy is built on the operational foundation and aftersales capabilities it has already proven in Vietnam. By the end of 2025, VinFast had developed nearly 400 service workshops nationwide, bringing its total global network to nearly 800 facilities.
Building on this foundation, VinFast aims to expand to more than 1,100 service workshops globally in 2026, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The network will be deployed through multiple models, including dealerships serving retail customers, fleet and transportation business clients, and third-party local service workshop partners.
At the same time, VinFast is implementing a range of customer support policies, including repair time commitments in Vietnam, replacement vehicle support in international markets, as well as battery inspection, software updates, and technical support throughout the ownership experience.
As part of the conference, international partners also visited VinFast’s manufacturing complex and the broader Vingroup ecosystem to gain deeper insights into VinFast’s production capabilities, operational scale, and global growth strategy.
Mr. Bui Viet Hung, Deputy CEO of Global Aftersales of VinFast, said: “Our goal is not simply to expand the network, but to build a customer-centric aftersales ecosystem that delivers an outstanding experience on a global scale. Through partnerships with experienced local operators and the application of VinFast’s global standards, we aim to provide aftersales services that are exceptional, responsive, and reliable. We also aspire to bring Vietnam’s five-star service culture and spirit of dedication to the world, creating a unique experience for international customers. That is VinFast’s long-term commitment to the transition to electric mobility.“
In addition to expanding its aftersales operations, VinFast continues to develop an integrated EV ecosystem that includes products, services, and charging infrastructure through partnerships with strategic partners such as V-Green and local charging infrastructure operators. Through this partner network, VinFast aims to develop a system of more than 1.5 million charging ports globally, helping expand access to charging infrastructure and deliver a seamless, convenient EV ownership experience for customers in international markets.
Hashtag: #VinFast
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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8. Asia NZ Foundation – Experts to gather in Wellington for symposium exploring developments shaping the Asia region
May 15, 2026
Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation
- Ryan Black, director, government affairs, Microsoft ANZ
- Heather Campbell, chief executive officer, Save the Children New Zealand
- Professor David Capie, director, Centre for Strategic Studies, Victoria University of Wellington, and Trustee, Asia New Zealand Foundation
- Dr Deborah Elms, head of trade policy, Hinrich Foundation
- Anna Fifield, journalist and author
- Dr Akiko Fukushima, senior fellow, Tokyo Foundation
- Sir Peter Gluckman, president, International Science Council
- Professor Natasha Hamilton-Hart, Department of Management, University of Auckland Business School, NZ
- Suzannah Jessep, chief executive, the Asia New Zealand Foundation
- Peter Kell, Foundation senior fellow 2026 and chief operating officer, Obayashi Corporation
- Kuik Cheng-Chwee, professor of International Relations, National University of Malaysia
- Anthea Mulakala, senior director, The Asia Foundation
- Quyen Nguyen, director of CEL
- Professor Pavida Pananond, professor of International Business at Thammasat Business School, University of Reading
- Thomas Parks, vice president for strategic partnerships, The Asia Foundation
- Dr Sinderpal Singh, assistant director, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University
- Professor Bec Strating, director of the La Trobe Centre for Global Security and a Professor of international relations, La Trobe University
- Kat Tolosa, director for governance and resilience, The Asia Foundation, Philippines
- Todd Wassel, country representative in Thailand, The Asia Foundation
- Simon Watt, commercial barrister, public law and climate change specialist, Clifton Chambers
- Dr Zulfikar Yurnaidi, head of energy modelling, policy and planning department, the ASEAN Centre for Energy
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9. Business – Demand grows for Māori-led startup accelerator entering third year
May 15, 2026
Source: Tapuwae Roa
- Dairy Tech Solutions: Tawa Holyoake (Ngāti Whātua)
- Ako Insight: Ashleigh Heke (Ngāpuhi) & Pati Lafaialii
- Rauhī: Nicola Walker (Te Atiawa, Taranaki, Ngāti Ruanui) & Kelly Brown (Taranaki, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Te Ātiawa (Taranaki)
- The Long Game: Julia Steenson (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Whātua, Waikato), Toni Lea & Cassie Roma
- Insyt: Hannah Dryland (Ngāpuhi) & Lachlan Arthur
- Tīrama Vital Limited: Bernece Maude (Ngāti Maniapoto)
- Hinu Ora: Kimberly Tait (Ngāi Takoto, Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Ngāti Kurī, Ngāti Whakaue, Te Aupōuri) & Rowena Lloyd (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa, Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Tūhoe, Waikato)
- iSPARX.group Limited: Joffre Kopu (Te Ātiawa (Taranaki)), James Norling & Bram Holyoake (Te Atiawa (Taranaki))
- KAHU.CODE Limited: Xaviere Murray-Puhara (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Ngāti Porou) & Michael Puhara (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa, Ngāti Porou)
- PetUltra Limited: Sam Scott (Ngāti Wai) & Manu Weepu (Ngāi Tahu/Kāi Tahu).
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10. Businesses slam Xero compensation process as complex, frustrating
May 15, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Some Xero users say a cumbersome compensation process has compounded frustration following last week’s platform disruptions.
A day after it announced record revenues, Xero is facing ongoing fallout from a week-long disruption to its accounting platform that was only fully resolved on Monday.
Some users have described the company’s compensation process as overly complex and frustrating.
Affected customers have received emails offering credits and inviting them to submit compensation claims, but several users told RNZ the process was onerous to the point of not being worth the time involved.
Brisbane-based company director James Hita and Hamilton business owner Hilke Giles said they were directed to a generic online support page that did not include a clear option to request a credit.
Users are required to submit supporting documentation for each claim, and Hita said the promised five-hour response time for queries elapsed without a reply.
He described the process as “a Band-aid on a stab wound”.
Giles said she could not understand why, as a business recovering from the disruptions, customers were required to start from scratch explaining issues on a page that “doesn’t even include ‘request a credit’ as an option”.
On Thursday, Hita finally received an email from Xero confirming a one-week credit would be applied to his subscription as a result of the outage.
However, Giles questioned why credits had not been automatically applied to affected accounts.
“Why couldn’t they provide a simple solution, like crediting customers for the subscription fees during the disruptions, instead of making them jump through time-consuming hoops?” she said.
Some users also expressed concern the disruption could delay tax returns, risking penalties.
New Zealand’s Inland Revenue and the Australian Taxation Office confirmed Xero had contacted them about the issue.
Both agencies said taxpayers and agents affected by the outage should contact them directly if needed, with requests to be considered on a case-by-case basis.
Xero responds
RNZ sought comment from Xero, which provided the following statement:
“As our CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy shared, some customers recently experienced intermittent disruptions accessing Xero due to a combination of platform issues and the third-party services we rely on. We sincerely apologise to affected customers for the impact this had.
“Affected subscription owners have been sent a link to apply for a credit, which Xero will review and process.
“For our accounting and bookkeeping partners who own multiple subscriptions within their practice, they can log a single credit request for all affected subscriptions with only one entry.
“We have deployed fixes and our services are currently restored. Our engineering teams continue to work round the clock to monitor and resolve any further impact to our services
“We remain dedicated to providing the reliable service our partners and small business customers expect from us.”
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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