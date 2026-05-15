BusinessNZ backs targeted changes to plant rights

Source: BusinessNZ



BusinessNZ says changes to plant variety rights (PVR) should ensure more of the value created by New Zealand science and ingenuity stays here, to drive innovation, lift export returns and support long-term economic growth.

Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says at a time when our country must find new ways to grow export revenue, lift productivity, and fund public services in the decades ahead, strengthening the innovation foundations of our most successful export sectors is a must.

“Plant breeding is a long-term investment. In many cases it can take 15 to 25 years for new varieties to move from research through to final product. If New Zealand wants to remain competitive internationally and continue growing high-value exports, we need regulatory settings that give innovators confidence to invest here.

“In kiwifruit alone, PVR varieties account for more than 70 percent of fruit export value, supporting thousands of jobs across growing, packing, logistics and marketing.

“More than half of apple orchards grow PVR varieties, too.”

Beard says proposed amendments under consideration should better align New Zealand’s plant variety rights regime with international best practice, including key export markets such as the EU, UK and Japan.

“New Zealand’s horticulture sector already generates billions in export revenue and supports jobs right across the country. Stronger protections will help reduce the risk of intellectual property leaks during the testing and application process, while also supporting further investment into research and development.”