Asia NZ Foundation – Experts to gather in Wellington for symposium exploring developments shaping the Asia region

Source: Asia New Zealand Foundation



Policymakers, academics, and business leaders from across New Zealand and Asia will gather in Wellington on 20 May to discuss the geostrategic shifts shaping our region.

The Asia Symposium: Asia in Transition – The Middle Power Moment, hosted by the Asia New Zealand Foundation in partnership with The Asia Foundation, will examine the forces shaping Asia and the growing role of small and middle powers in the region.

The symposium reflects growing interest in how middle powers can help shape regional stability, strengthen economic resilience, and sustain cooperation amid rising geopolitical uncertainty.

The full-day event will feature keynote addresses, expert panels, and facilitated discussions, connecting New Zealand decision-makers with regional experts and practitioners.

Asia New Zealand Foundation chief executive Suzannah Jessep says the symposium comes at a critical time for New Zealand’s relationship with Asia.

“The Asia region is central to New Zealand’s future, economically, strategically, and diplomatically. The symposium creates an important opportunity for New Zealand decision-makers to engage directly with experts from across Asia, helping to build the relationships and understanding needed to navigate a complex regional environment.”

She adds that partnering with The Asia Foundation brings deep regional insight and expands the networks and perspectives available to New Zealand audiences.

The Asia Foundation’s vice president for strategic partnerships Thomas Parks says:

“Partnering on this symposium reflects our commitment to connecting on-the-ground knowledge with decision-makers who need it most. From supply chain resilience to regional security and geopolitics, these are issues our country offices and teams across more than 20 countries work on every day.”

We see this symposium as part of a longer-term effort to strengthen dialogue, relationships, and regional understanding between New Zealand and Asia,” he added.

Dr Julia Macdonald, the Foundation’s research and engagement programme manager, says the symposium reflects the Foundation’s commitment to timely, relevant engagement with Asia.

“The Asia region is changing fast, and New Zealand needs access to timely, policy-relevant insights to respond effectively.

“This symposium ensures those insights are tested, challenged, and translated into practical conversations that can inform New Zealand’s engagement with Asia.”

New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Rt Hon Winston Peters will deliver the symposium’s keynote address alongside senior policymakers, business leaders, regional practitioners, and researchers from across Asia and New Zealand, including:

Ryan Black, director, government affairs, Microsoft ANZ

Heather Campbell, chief executive officer, Save the Children New Zealand

Professor David Capie, director, Centre for Strategic Studies, Victoria University of Wellington, and Trustee, Asia New Zealand Foundation

Dr Deborah Elms, head of trade policy, Hinrich Foundation

Anna Fifield, journalist and author

Dr Akiko Fukushima, senior fellow, Tokyo Foundation

Sir Peter Gluckman, president, International Science Council

Professor Natasha Hamilton-Hart, Department of Management, University of Auckland Business School, NZ

Suzannah Jessep, chief executive, the Asia New Zealand Foundation

Peter Kell, Foundation senior fellow 2026 and chief operating officer, Obayashi Corporation

Kuik Cheng-Chwee, professor of International Relations, National University of Malaysia

Anthea Mulakala, senior director, The Asia Foundation

Quyen Nguyen, director of CEL

Professor Pavida Pananond, professor of International Business at Thammasat Business School, University of Reading

Thomas Parks, vice president for strategic partnerships, The Asia Foundation

Dr Sinderpal Singh, assistant director, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Nanyang Technological University

Professor Bec Strating, director of the La Trobe Centre for Global Security and a Professor of international relations, La Trobe University

Kat Tolosa, director for governance and resilience, The Asia Foundation, Philippines

Todd Wassel, country representative in Thailand, The Asia Foundation

Simon Watt, commercial barrister, public law and climate change specialist, Clifton Chambers

Dr Zulfikar Yurnaidi, head of energy modelling, policy and planning department, the ASEAN Centre for Energy

About the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono