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Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 Concluded Successfully MTR Crowned Grand Champion Among Over 100 Winners

May 15, 2026

24/724/7 NewsAsiaAsia Pacific
Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 Concluded Successfully MTR Crowned Grand Champion Among Over 100 Winners

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2026 – The Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence (HKACE) hosted the HKACE Customer Service Excellence Award Presentation Ceremony cum 26th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon last week at The Regent Hotel Hong Kong. Over 100 awards were presented to recognize outstanding customer service practitioners, with MTR Corporation named the Grand Award Champion as the highlight of the occasion.

A group photo features Hon Algernon Yau, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development (9th from right, front row); Derek Choi, Chairman of HKACE (10th from right, front row); Hon Shiu Ka Fai, BBS, JP, CPPCC National Committee Member and Member of the Legislative Council (8th from right, front row); Hon Perry Yiu, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council (7th from left, back row); together with HKACE Founding Members, Executive Committee members and guests.

Held under the theme “High Tech, High Touch – AI Empowers a New Era in Customer Service”, the event attracted more than 450 guests. The Honourable Algernon Yau, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. The award presentation ceremony was also privileged to have The Hon Shiu Ka Fai, BBS, JP, Member of the National Committee of the CPPCC and Member of the Legislative Council; The Hon Perry Yiu, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council; together with representatives of professional associations who served as award presenters. Members of the award judging panels and customer service industry leaders also joined the celebration to recognize the outstanding achievements of the award winners.

Hon Algernon Yau: Government Injected HK$200 Million into BUD Fund to Support AI-driven Digital Transformation

In his opening address, The Honourable Algernon Yau, JP, noted that artificial intelligence was driving customer service into a new era, shifting from human-led operations to a model that integrates data analytics and intelligent systems. Mr Yau stressed that as technology advances, human warmth becomes increasingly precious. He emphasized that true excellence in customer service is built on a customer-centric foundation, requiring service professionals to integrate technology with empathy, sincere communication and personalized attention to achieve a balance of efficiency and human warmth.

“2026 marks the start of the planning and layout for the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, which prioritizes high-quality development, innovation-driven growth and the deep integration of the digital economy. Hong Kong is proactively aligning itself with the country’s development strategy, contributing its unique strengths to meet national needs. The services sector, in particular, must upgrade and transform. To help, the Hong Kong SAR Government has put HK$200 million into the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales (BUD Fund), offering targeted support for AI adoption and helping businesses transform digitally.” Mr Yau stated.

Derek Choi: 40% Surge in Applications Reflected High Competitiveness and Recognition of the Awards

Mr Derek Choi, Chairman of HKACE, said “the Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 received 220 applications – a significant 40% increase from the previous year – reflecting the industry’s growing emphasis on service quality. A total of 102 awards were presented, making the competition exceptionally fierce.”

“Participants had to be nominated by the member companies and submit a written proposal in the first round to be shortlisted among the five finalists for a panel interview,” Mr Choi explained. “An independent judging panel, composed of industry elites and academics, then determined the gold, silver, bronze, and merit award winners. This rigorous assessment process upheld the award programme’s standing.” Mr Choi also extended his heartfelt gratitude to all judging panel members, noting that their selfless dedication and strong support had contributed significantly to the credibility of the awards programme.

A total of 102 awards were presented at the event amidst fierce competition. Derek Choi, Chairman of HKACE, together with honourable guests, HKACE executive committee members, and all awardees, posed for a group photo to commemorate this significant moment.

Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 Winners Unveiled: MTR Crowned Grand Champion

The Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 featured three main categories – Individual Awards, Team Awards and Programme Awards – alongside the Grand Award. MTR Corporation scooped a total of 15 awards, standing out among a strong field of competitors to be named Grand Champion. HKT Limited and The Hong Kong Jockey Club also secured the 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up of the Grand Award respectively.

Other gold award winners included AIA International Limited, BMW (Hong Kong) Limited, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Fire Services Department, Hongkong Post, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited.

Appendix 1: List of Winners of the HKACE Customer Service Excellent Award 2025

Grand Award
Champion MTR Corporation
1st Runner-up HKT Limited
2nd Runner-up The Hong Kong Jockey Club
Individual Award – Contact Centre Service Award
Gold Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Tse Mei Yee, Shirley
Silver HKT Limited Li Miu Hei, Annie
Bronze AIA International Limited Luk Kwong Lam
Merit HKT Limited Yeung Shuk Yi, Joe
Merit The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. Wan Ka Hing, Tingo
Individual Award – Counter Service Award
Gold BMW Concessionaires (HK)Ltd Lai Ka Yui, Brian
Silver CLP Power Hong Kong Limited Lau Tik Fung, Oscar
Bronze Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Ng Ka Ling, Aimee
Merit China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited Yeung Fong Chun, Frank
Merit Sino Group – Citywalk 2 Management Company Limited
Individual Award – Field & Special Service Award
Gold Hongkong Post Hung Tsz Yin
Silver Ngong Ping 360 Limited Yip Ka Man, Carmen
Bronze Shell Hong Kong Limited Xia Min
Merit Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Luk Ka Chun, Paul
Merit Cathay Ardis Yeung
Individual Award – Frontline Service Award
Gold Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited Kwan Shing Yan, Kelvin
Silver Goodwell Property Management Limited Wong Pui Ching, Rebecca
Bronze MTR Corporation Law Pak Hin, Hinson
Merit The Hong Kong Jockey Club Cheung Tsz Ching
Merit Aviation Security Company Limited Cheng Bing Lam
Individual Award – Internal Support Service Award
Gold HKT Limited Zheng Minsui
Silver BOC Group Life Assurance Co. Ltd. Ma Wing Sze, Sissy
Bronze Cathay Bianca Tang
Merit AIA International Limited Lyu Chen Yu
Merit Airport Authority Hong Kong Agnes Wong
Individual Award – Customer Service Training Award
Gold HKT Limited Law Kar Yan, Kannis
Silver The Hong Kong Jockey Club Brian Leung
Bronze Cathay Jennifer Lui
Merit MTR Corporation Chiu Tsz Ho, Ivan
Merit H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd. Yip Ching Ching, Janee
Individual Award – Customer Service Supervisor / Team Manager
Gold Cathay Michelle To
Silver The Hong Kong Jockey Club Miriam Hang
Bronze MTR Corporation Matthew Cheung
Merit Ocean Park Corporation Li Chi Kit, Henry
Merit HKT Limited Wong Lai Man, Ulysses
Individual Award – Top 5 Young Stars of the Year
Cathay Tedd Wong
The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd. Sham Fung Wa
Hong Kong Tourism Board Michelle Tam
CLP Power Hong Kong Limited Ng Oi Mei, Amy
Ngong Ping 360 Limited Yau Cheuk Ting, Anna
Team Award – Contact Centre Service Award
Gold Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited Digital Hub
Silver China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited Customer Contact Centre
Bronze MTR Corporation High Speed Rail Service Hotline
Merit Cathay Virtual Relationship Manager
Merit HKT Limited 1O1O Outbound Contact Centre
Team Award – Counter Service Award
Gold CLP Power Hong Kong Limited Smart Energy@Tai Po
Silver Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited Tai Po Branch
Bronze The Hong Kong Jockey Club Kowloon Bay, Telford Off-Course Betting Branch
Merit MTR Corporation ELEMENTS Concierge Service
Merit Airport Authority Hong Kong Customer Service Team & Terminal Duty Team
Team Award – Field & Special Service Award
Gold Cathay HKIA Rescue Team
Silver The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. KMB Field Operations Support Team
Bronze CLP Power Hong Kong Limited CLP Green Studio Multi-Purpose Vehicle
Merit Ngong Ping 360 Limited Attractions & Entertainment Team
Merit Airport Authority Hong Kong Service Team of Airport Home Baggage Check-in
Team Award – Frontline Service Award
Gold Cathay Cabin Crew Team
Silver The Hong Kong Jockey Club Tuen Mun Town Plaza Off-Course Betting Branch
Bronze HKT Limited “Here to Serve” Team
Merit MTR Corporation East Rail Line Interfacing Team
Merit Airport Authority Hong Kong HKIA VIP Lounge and Government VIP Lounge Team
Team Award – Internal Support Service Award
Gold AIA International Limited Premier Agency Enquiry Team
Silver MTR Corporation Operations Data Studio
Bronze HKT Limited Operations Transformation Team
Merit AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited Customer Strategy and Insights Team
Merit The Hong Kong Jockey Club Retail – Racecourse Work Group
Team Award – Customer Service Training Award
Gold HKT Limited Consumer Business Group Training Team
Silver AIA International Limited Service Training and Knowledge Team
Bronze MTR Corporation MTR Learning & Training
Merit Hong Kong Tourism Board Visitor Services and Human Resources
Merit ABC Pathways School Training & Development
Programme Award – Customer Retention Award
Gold MTR Corporation Elderly Care Programme
Silver CLP Power Hong Kong Limited Power Connect
Bronze HKT Limited HKT Commercial SME Customer Retention Programme
Merit The Hong Kong Jockey Club Experience Diversity, Connect with CARE
Merit Cathay Cathay Million Miles Programme
Programme Award – Digital Transformation Award
Gold MTR Corporation MTR Smart Mobility: Digital Transformation for Travel Concession Schemes
Silver CLP Power Hong Kong Limited Digital Transformation for Hong Kong ‘s Largest Residential Peak Demand Management
Bronze Airport Authority Hong Kong Smart Passenger Security Screening System at Hong Kong International Airport
Merit China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited AI+Service
Merit Ngong Ping 360 Limited “Delight Guests Always” – NP360 AI Assistant
Programme Award – Outstanding Customer Service Award
Gold MTR Corporation Kai Tak and Sung Wong Toi Stations Customer Experience Enhancement
Silver Hong Kong Fire Services Department “Old Friends” Home Visit Scheme
Bronze Ngong Ping 360 Limited Shining You Customer Service Program- Creating Muslim Friendly Attractions in Hong Kong
Merit CLP Power Hong Kong Limited CLP Community Watch & Care Service Pilot Programme
Merit H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd. Happy DNA: Happier Places, Happier People
Programme Award – People Development Award
Gold Hong Kong Fire Services Department Greater Bay Area Joint Emergency Response and Rescue Exercise “Liancheng – 2025”
Silver Airport Authority Hong Kong The Operation Officer

Skill-based Salary Progression Scheme
Bronze The Hong Kong Jockey Club Racing Towards Excellence: Retail Succession Programme
Merit MTR Corporation Buddy Scheme for Newly Recruit Station Officer
Merit Aviation Security Company Limited Structured Customer Service Development Programme
Programme Award – Service Innovation Award
Gold MTR Corporation MTR Smart Mobility: Intelligent Crowd Diversion System for Kai Tak Sports Park
Silver H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd. Happy Moment
Bronze BOC Group Life Assurance Co. Ltd. 5+1 Senses @ Service Centre
Merit The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd. Pet Bus Tour
Merit HKT Limited Transforming Service Experience – Wise
Programme Award – Employee Engagement Award
Gold AIA International Limited “Inside Out”
Silver The Hong Kong Jockey Club “HAPPI-D” Programme
Bronze Ocean Park Corporation Village Adventure
Merit MTR Corporation Know Our Customer Programme

This press release is issued by Passion PR Limited on behalf of the Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence.

Hashtag: #HongKongAssociationForServiceExcellence #HKACE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.