Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 Concluded Successfully MTR Crowned Grand Champion Among Over 100 Winners

Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 May 2026 – The Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence (HKACE) hosted the HKACE Customer Service Excellence Award Presentation Ceremony cum 26th Anniversary Celebration Luncheon last week at The Regent Hotel Hong Kong. Over 100 awards were presented to recognize outstanding customer service practitioners, with MTR Corporation named the Grand Award Champion as the highlight of the occasion.
Held under the theme “High Tech, High Touch – AI Empowers a New Era in Customer Service”, the event attracted more than 450 guests. The Honourable Algernon Yau, JP, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, graced the occasion as the Guest of Honour. The award presentation ceremony was also privileged to have The Hon Shiu Ka Fai, BBS, JP, Member of the National Committee of the CPPCC and Member of the Legislative Council; The Hon Perry Yiu, MH, JP, Member of the Legislative Council; together with representatives of professional associations who served as award presenters. Members of the award judging panels and customer service industry leaders also joined the celebration to recognize the outstanding achievements of the award winners.
Hon Algernon Yau: Government Injected HK$200 Million into BUD Fund to Support AI-driven Digital Transformation
In his opening address, The Honourable Algernon Yau, JP, noted that artificial intelligence was driving customer service into a new era, shifting from human-led operations to a model that integrates data analytics and intelligent systems. Mr Yau stressed that as technology advances, human warmth becomes increasingly precious. He emphasized that true excellence in customer service is built on a customer-centric foundation, requiring service professionals to integrate technology with empathy, sincere communication and personalized attention to achieve a balance of efficiency and human warmth.
“2026 marks the start of the planning and layout for the nation’s 15th Five-Year Plan, which prioritizes high-quality development, innovation-driven growth and the deep integration of the digital economy. Hong Kong is proactively aligning itself with the country’s development strategy, contributing its unique strengths to meet national needs. The services sector, in particular, must upgrade and transform. To help, the Hong Kong SAR Government has put HK$200 million into the Dedicated Fund on Branding, Upgrading and Domestic Sales (BUD Fund), offering targeted support for AI adoption and helping businesses transform digitally.” Mr Yau stated.
Derek Choi: 40% Surge in Applications Reflected High Competitiveness and Recognition of the Awards
Mr Derek Choi, Chairman of HKACE, said “the Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 received 220 applications – a significant 40% increase from the previous year – reflecting the industry’s growing emphasis on service quality. A total of 102 awards were presented, making the competition exceptionally fierce.”
“Participants had to be nominated by the member companies and submit a written proposal in the first round to be shortlisted among the five finalists for a panel interview,” Mr Choi explained. “An independent judging panel, composed of industry elites and academics, then determined the gold, silver, bronze, and merit award winners. This rigorous assessment process upheld the award programme’s standing.” Mr Choi also extended his heartfelt gratitude to all judging panel members, noting that their selfless dedication and strong support had contributed significantly to the credibility of the awards programme.
Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 Winners Unveiled: MTR Crowned Grand Champion
The Customer Service Excellence Award 2025 featured three main categories – Individual Awards, Team Awards and Programme Awards – alongside the Grand Award. MTR Corporation scooped a total of 15 awards, standing out among a strong field of competitors to be named Grand Champion. HKT Limited and The Hong Kong Jockey Club also secured the 1st Runner-up and 2nd Runner-up of the Grand Award respectively.
Other gold award winners included AIA International Limited, BMW (Hong Kong) Limited, Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited, Cathay Pacific Airways, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, Hong Kong Fire Services Department, Hongkong Post, and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited.
Appendix 1: List of Winners of the HKACE Customer Service Excellent Award 2025
|Grand Award
|Champion
|MTR Corporation
|1st Runner-up
|HKT Limited
|2nd Runner-up
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Individual Award – Contact Centre Service Award
|Gold
|Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
|Tse Mei Yee, Shirley
|Silver
|HKT Limited
|Li Miu Hei, Annie
|Bronze
|AIA International Limited
|Luk Kwong Lam
|Merit
|HKT Limited
|Yeung Shuk Yi, Joe
|Merit
|The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd.
|Wan Ka Hing, Tingo
|Individual Award – Counter Service Award
|Gold
|BMW Concessionaires (HK)Ltd
|Lai Ka Yui, Brian
|Silver
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|Lau Tik Fung, Oscar
|Bronze
|Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
|Ng Ka Ling, Aimee
|Merit
|China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
|Yeung Fong Chun, Frank
|Merit
|Sino Group – Citywalk 2 Management Company Limited
|Individual Award – Field & Special Service Award
|Gold
|Hongkong Post
|Hung Tsz Yin
|Silver
|Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|Yip Ka Man, Carmen
|Bronze
|Shell Hong Kong Limited
|Xia Min
|Merit
|Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
|Luk Ka Chun, Paul
|Merit
|Cathay
|Ardis Yeung
|Individual Award – Frontline Service Award
|Gold
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Limited
|Kwan Shing Yan, Kelvin
|Silver
|Goodwell Property Management Limited
|Wong Pui Ching, Rebecca
|Bronze
|MTR Corporation
|Law Pak Hin, Hinson
|Merit
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Cheung Tsz Ching
|Merit
|Aviation Security Company Limited
|Cheng Bing Lam
|Individual Award – Internal Support Service Award
|Gold
|HKT Limited
|Zheng Minsui
|Silver
|BOC Group Life Assurance Co. Ltd.
|Ma Wing Sze, Sissy
|Bronze
|Cathay
|Bianca Tang
|Merit
|AIA International Limited
|Lyu Chen Yu
|Merit
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|Agnes Wong
|Individual Award – Customer Service Training Award
|Gold
|HKT Limited
|Law Kar Yan, Kannis
|Silver
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Brian Leung
|Bronze
|Cathay
|Jennifer Lui
|Merit
|MTR Corporation
|Chiu Tsz Ho, Ivan
|Merit
|H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd.
|Yip Ching Ching, Janee
|Individual Award – Customer Service Supervisor / Team Manager
|Gold
|Cathay
|Michelle To
|Silver
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Miriam Hang
|Bronze
|MTR Corporation
|Matthew Cheung
|Merit
|Ocean Park Corporation
|Li Chi Kit, Henry
|Merit
|HKT Limited
|Wong Lai Man, Ulysses
|Individual Award – Top 5 Young Stars of the Year
|Cathay
|Tedd Wong
|The Hong Kong and China Gas Co. Ltd.
|Sham Fung Wa
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Michelle Tam
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|Ng Oi Mei, Amy
|Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|Yau Cheuk Ting, Anna
|Team Award – Contact Centre Service Award
|Gold
|Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited
|Digital Hub
|Silver
|China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
|Customer Contact Centre
|Bronze
|MTR Corporation
|High Speed Rail Service Hotline
|Merit
|Cathay
|Virtual Relationship Manager
|Merit
|HKT Limited
|1O1O Outbound Contact Centre
|Team Award – Counter Service Award
|Gold
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|Smart Energy@Tai Po
|Silver
|Bank of Communications (Hong Kong) Limited
|Tai Po Branch
|Bronze
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Kowloon Bay, Telford Off-Course Betting Branch
|Merit
|MTR Corporation
|ELEMENTS Concierge Service
|Merit
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|Customer Service Team & Terminal Duty Team
|Team Award – Field & Special Service Award
|Gold
|Cathay
|HKIA Rescue Team
|Silver
|The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd.
|KMB Field Operations Support Team
|Bronze
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|CLP Green Studio Multi-Purpose Vehicle
|Merit
|Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|Attractions & Entertainment Team
|Merit
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|Service Team of Airport Home Baggage Check-in
|Team Award – Frontline Service Award
|Gold
|Cathay
|Cabin Crew Team
|Silver
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Tuen Mun Town Plaza Off-Course Betting Branch
|Bronze
|HKT Limited
|“Here to Serve” Team
|Merit
|MTR Corporation
|East Rail Line Interfacing Team
|Merit
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|HKIA VIP Lounge and Government VIP Lounge Team
|Team Award – Internal Support Service Award
|Gold
|AIA International Limited
|Premier Agency Enquiry Team
|Silver
|MTR Corporation
|Operations Data Studio
|Bronze
|HKT Limited
|Operations Transformation Team
|Merit
|AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited
|Customer Strategy and Insights Team
|Merit
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Retail – Racecourse Work Group
|Team Award – Customer Service Training Award
|Gold
|HKT Limited
|Consumer Business Group Training Team
|Silver
|AIA International Limited
|Service Training and Knowledge Team
|Bronze
|MTR Corporation
|MTR Learning & Training
|Merit
|Hong Kong Tourism Board
|Visitor Services and Human Resources
|Merit
|ABC Pathways School
|Training & Development
|Programme Award – Customer Retention Award
|Gold
|MTR Corporation
|Elderly Care Programme
|Silver
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|Power Connect
|Bronze
|HKT Limited
|HKT Commercial SME Customer Retention Programme
|Merit
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Experience Diversity, Connect with CARE
|Merit
|Cathay
|Cathay Million Miles Programme
|Programme Award – Digital Transformation Award
|Gold
|MTR Corporation
|MTR Smart Mobility: Digital Transformation for Travel Concession Schemes
|Silver
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|Digital Transformation for Hong Kong ‘s Largest Residential Peak Demand Management
|Bronze
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|Smart Passenger Security Screening System at Hong Kong International Airport
|Merit
|China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited
|AI+Service
|Merit
|Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|“Delight Guests Always” – NP360 AI Assistant
|Programme Award – Outstanding Customer Service Award
|Gold
|MTR Corporation
|Kai Tak and Sung Wong Toi Stations Customer Experience Enhancement
|Silver
|Hong Kong Fire Services Department
|“Old Friends” Home Visit Scheme
|Bronze
|Ngong Ping 360 Limited
|Shining You Customer Service Program- Creating Muslim Friendly Attractions in Hong Kong
|Merit
|CLP Power Hong Kong Limited
|CLP Community Watch & Care Service Pilot Programme
|Merit
|H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd.
|Happy DNA: Happier Places, Happier People
|Programme Award – People Development Award
|Gold
|Hong Kong Fire Services Department
|Greater Bay Area Joint Emergency Response and Rescue Exercise “Liancheng – 2025”
|Silver
|Airport Authority Hong Kong
|The Operation Officer
Skill-based Salary Progression Scheme
|Bronze
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|Racing Towards Excellence: Retail Succession Programme
|Merit
|MTR Corporation
|Buddy Scheme for Newly Recruit Station Officer
|Merit
|Aviation Security Company Limited
|Structured Customer Service Development Programme
|Programme Award – Service Innovation Award
|Gold
|MTR Corporation
|MTR Smart Mobility: Intelligent Crowd Diversion System for Kai Tak Sports Park
|Silver
|H Properties Management (HK) Co. Ltd.
|Happy Moment
|Bronze
|BOC Group Life Assurance Co. Ltd.
|5+1 Senses @ Service Centre
|Merit
|The Kowloon Motor Bus Co. (1933) Ltd.
|Pet Bus Tour
|Merit
|HKT Limited
|Transforming Service Experience – Wise
|Programme Award – Employee Engagement Award
|Gold
|AIA International Limited
|“Inside Out”
|Silver
|The Hong Kong Jockey Club
|“HAPPI-D” Programme
|Bronze
|Ocean Park Corporation
|Village Adventure
|Merit
|MTR Corporation
|Know Our Customer Programme
This press release is issued by Passion PR Limited on behalf of the Hong Kong Association for Customer Service Excellence.
Hashtag: #HongKongAssociationForServiceExcellence #HKACE
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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