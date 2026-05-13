PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 14, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for May 14, 2026 – Full Text
1. Speech to The New Zealand Institute of International Affairs – International Trade in Troubled Times
May 13, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Good evening, everyone. Thank you to the New Zealand Institute of International Affairs for the invitation to deliver this year’s annual lecture. It’s a pleasure to be here.
I would like to acknowledge NZIIA Patron and former Governor General Sir Anand Satyanand, members of the diplomatic corps, distinguished guests. I would also like to acknowledge the outgoing members of the NZIIA Board, Dr James Kember and Suzannah Jessep and new board members Rosemary Banks and Dr Julia Macdonald.
The NZIIA has been asking hard questions about New Zealand’s place in the world for over seventy years. Tonight those questions are as relevant as at any point in that history.
I want to start with a simple observation. New Zealand is a trading nation. Not in the casual sense that politicians invoke when they want to sound economic – but fundamentally, and structurally.
One in four jobs in this country depends on our ability to sell to the world. A quarter of our GDP is generated offshore. We know that exporters pay higher wages at home and are more productive than domestically focused firms. We are geographically remote, domestically small, and globally dependent. That is not a problem to be solved. It is the defining condition of our economic prosperity.
And the system that has underwritten that economic life – the rules-based international trading order – is under more pressure than at any time since it was constructed after the Second World War.
The Global Trade Landscape
Two developments in the past twelve months have made that pressure acute.
The conflict in the Middle East has disrupted global supply chains in ways our exporters are feeling directly. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz – which carries around 20% of the world’s daily oil supply – has driven up fuel costs and made getting products to market harder and more expensive.
The ceasefire is welcome, but the situation remains fragile, and the impacts on our exporters are real. They are navigating challenges with sourcing key inputs, maintaining competitiveness in the face of rising production and distribution costs, and finding reliable routes to market.
And even before that conflict, our exporters were already navigating a fundamentally changed approach to tariff policy from the United States. And the US is not the only one. Just ask our dairy exporters to Canada. The major economies really are playing outside the rules with very sharp elbows. These shifts are the clearest signal yet of a broader global trend: we are moving from a world governed by shared rules to one increasingly shaped by power.
For a small trading nation, that shift matters more than it does for many other countries.
I want to be clear about the stakes. Our exports rose 11.8% last year in 2025 – growth that happened because Kiwi exporters are world class and consumers will pay a premium for what we produce. That is a remarkable achievement in a difficult environment.
But it is not an achievement we can take for granted. It depends on continued access to markets, continued investment in relationships, and a continued commitment to the rules that provide certainty and transparency and enable our exporters to compete on a level playing field.
Tonight I want to talk about how this Government is responding to that challenge. Not reactively. Not defensively. But with a clear plan. Our plan has three parts:
• shoring up and creating new rules that underpin our trade.
• building resilience so our exporters can weather disruption.
• and innovating – because in a world where the old rules are contested, New Zealand has to earn its seat at the table.
Shoring Up Trade Rules
For a small trading nation like New Zealand, the rules-based system has always mattered more to us than it does to the large economies that can apply asymmetrical bilateral leverage.
Kiwis believe in fairness and the rules deliver exactly that. They level the playing field. They give our exporters the certainty, the transparency, and the market access that no amount of diplomatic relationship-building can substitute for.
It is worth remembering that despite everything, 72% of world trade still takes place under WTO rules. The system is battered. But it is not broken – and New Zealand has a clear national interest in saving as much of the multilateral furniture as possible.
That said, we are pragmatic. Progress at a multilateral level moves slowly. Too slowly for our exporters, who need better and certain access now. Which is why this Government has invested heavily in free trade agreements – the bilateral and regional deals that lock in the access we need and provide certainty that WTO processes alone cannot deliver.
FTAs
In 2025, 71% of New Zealand’s exports were covered by 17 high-quality FTAs. That is not an accident. It reflects a sustained, deliberate investment in trade architecture over 25 years – and this Government has moved faster and further than any that came before.
The results are tangible. Since our EU FTA entered into force in May 2024, New Zealand’s exports to the EU have grown by NZ$3 billion. Our exports to the UK grew 13% in the year to December 2025, following the conclusion of our UK FTA.
Our exports to the UAE have seen record growth of 33% following that agreement’s entry into force.
And we have now concluded a deal with India – the world’s soon-to-be third largest economy, with 1.4 billion people and within the next 5 years a middle class of 700 million. That’s greater than the entire population of the EU or ASEAN.
When our Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) agreement enters into force, 75% of New Zealand’s exports will be covered by FTAs. These are not theoretical gains. These are the binding international treaties that are the building blocks of long-term prosperity for New Zealand.
Shoring up trade rules is not only about securing new FTAs – equally important is investing in existing FTAs to make sure they continue to deliver for the evolving needs of our exporters. This means upgrading and expanding these FTAs. We upgrade them by negotiating new rules to meet the new issues and challenges our traders are grappling with – for example last year an upgrade negotiation for Asean- Australia New Zealand FTA (AANZFTA) was informed by the COVID supply shock experience and delivered outcomes which make trade of essential goods easier and more efficient during times of crises.
We are working energetically to expand our plurilateral FTAs through accession negotiations. This brings more economies within the umbrella of FTA rules our exporters rely on and provides new preferential market access. CPTPP already consists of 12 economies that represent around 16% of global GDP, and we have concluded accession negotiations with Costa Rica, with an ever-growing list of countries queueing up to join.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is the world’s biggest FTA globally by population and total GDP, and we are working to expand it further including into important markets where New Zealand does not currently have FTAs, such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
WTO
These agreements will continue to be an essential component of New Zealand’s economic resilience strategy. And we will continue to prioritise the WTO which provides the foundation for the global system of trade rules that matters so much to New Zealand.
But let me be direct about the WTO. The 14th WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon was deeply disappointing. And I say this as the Vice Chair of the Conference and as the facilitator for the negotiations on reform.
The absence of multilateral outcomes – extending WTO reform, on the e-commerce moratorium, on agriculture and fish subsidies – reflected the entrenched positions of major economies unwilling to compromise. That is a real setback, and we should not pretend otherwise.
New Zealand will not walk away. We will continue to be a constructive, pragmatic broker. We will continue to push on agricultural trade reform, harmful fisheries subsidies, trade-distorting industrial policy, and digital trade rules. Because in a world shifting from rules to power, every institution we can support and every norm we can embed makes New Zealand safer. The alternative – abandoning the multilateral system – is not an option for a country like ours. And we will invest in the institution. I am delighted that the 165 WTO members have endorsed the appointment of the New Zealand Ambassador to Geneva to lead the WTO peak body, the General Council.
Building Resilience
Trade rules alone are not enough. Our second pillar is resilience – the ability to keep New Zealand’s trade flowing when the system is under stress. I see our resilience agenda through three lenses: engagement with our exporters, diversification in our international relationships, and the unglamorous but high-value and critical work of removing non-tariff barriers.
Engaging our exporters
When the US tariff announcements hit, we moved immediately to get real-time information out to exporters and to hear from them directly. We have run regular, well-attended webinars since then. And MFAT’s website contains 754 market intelligence reports for New Zealand traders.
I have already done five India FTA roadshows around the country over the past few months with more to come. Getting out and hearing from our exporters and the public – not just in Auckland and Wellington, but across the regions – is one of the most valuable things I do as a Minister. It shapes our priorities and it builds trust.
We will continue to prioritise this kind of engagement, particularly in the current tumultuous environment. Kiwi exporters have shown time and again that they are resourceful and resilient. Our job is to make sure they have the information, the access, and the support they need to make the most of the opportunities we have secured for them.
Take for example an ice cream company that established a New Zealand and Asian plastic packaging supply chain following COVID 19. Given the low stocks, they are now exploring how cardboard could be used instead.
Investing in relationships
This Government has prioritised both investing in our partnerships and diversifying our trade relationships. This has included more international visits than any previous government in a parliamentary term to build and strengthen New Zealand’s relationships with key partners.
Trade missions are about opening doors for New Zealand exporters – helping them build relationships, understand markets, and turn opportunities into real contracts, and the trade missions we’ve achieved to date have helped deliver over 200 commercial outcomes valued at more than NZ$2 billion. Those are not just numbers. They represent new connections, new contracts, and new confidence for Kiwi businesses in markets they might not have entered alone.
Our Saudi Arabia mission is a good example. We unlocked five commercial deals worth over $100 million. The 21 businesses who came with us opened doors in premium food, technology, services, construction, and the creative industries. Those doors opened because we showed up. We invested in the relationship, and we demonstrated that New Zealand is a serious partner.
Our relationship with Singapore tells a similar story. New Zealand’s original trade agreement with Singapore was one of our first. We have invested in that relationship for over two decades. And that investment recently produced something genuinely new – the world’s first Agreement on Trade in Essential Supplies, designed specifically to keep essential goods moving in times of crisis. It delivers better fuel predictability for New Zealand and food security for Singapore.
It only became possible because we had built the relationship long before we needed it.
Not only have we prioritised engagement with our long-standing partnerships – such as Australia and the EU- but we are also future-proofing our trade resilience through diversification, which can help open alternative markets and sources of supplies.
This is why we saw the China market as a good opportunity back in 2008 – when no other developed country had an FTA with China. China is now New Zealand’s largest export market and the value of our exports to China has soared from between $2 to $3 billion to around $23 billion per annum.
Another approach we have taken to strengthening partnerships is through our leverage of CPTPP to establish formal dialogues with the EU and ASEAN – something the PM and I have prioritised in these challenging times. This provides a valuable opportunity for large trade blocs (with the EU and CPTPP representing a third of global trade) to move on issues that are currently paralysed at the WTO.
And our partnerships with the Pacific, through the PACER Plus agreement, are essential to the prosperity and resilience of our region. That is why our government, alongside Australia, has invested NZD 38 million in Aid for Trade initiatives that strengthen countries’ trade capacity under the agreement.
I will also continue to strengthen relationships with Pacific Island Countries that have yet to join PACER Plus, including Fiji, because regional economic integration through trade makes us all more resilient.
Removing non-tariff barriers
Our relationships are also critical to resolve many of New Zealand’s non-tariff barriers (NTBs) – from certification requirements, labelling rules, testing regimes, to environmental regulations – these issues slow growth.
NTBs currently affect almost NZ$9 billion worth of New Zealand’s exports across more than 50 markets, and this government is committed to finding solutions.
Last year alone, we resolved NTBs affecting around $600 million of exports. Some examples include unlocking access to China’s $200 million cosmetics and skincare market, signing and implementing a deer velvet arrangement with China providing market growth worth $64.5 million in the year to December 2024, and expanding access for New Zealand dairy products and blueberries to Korea worth $5 to $10 million, and $5 million, respectively.
We are also progressing a new plurilateral arrangement with like-minded partners to tackle NTBs in third markets cooperatively. This work does not generate headlines. But it directly affects whether Kiwi exporters can compete.
Innovation: Securing Our Seat at the Table
Our third pillar is innovation. I have heard the phrase: “New Zealand needs the world to trade, but the world doesn’t need New Zealand.” That just means we have to earn our place. And innovation is how we do that.
New Zealand has a record of bringing trade ideas to the world that larger countries haven’t thought of yet. The Digital Economy Partnership Agreement – DEPA – is a clear example. New Zealand, Singapore, and Chile created the world’s first standalone digital economy agreement, covering everything from business facilitation and digital trust through to AI and digital inclusion. The Republic of Korea has since joined. Costa Rica and Peru are seeking membership. That agreement started as an idea from three small, like-minded countries, and it is now shaping the architecture of global digital trade.
Similarly, we are working to maximise the commercial value of indigenous business connection through the Indigenous Peoples Economic and Trade Cooperation Arrangement (IPECTA).
Our leadership in institutions like APEC, the OECD, and the Small Advanced Economies’ Initiative has gradually found its way into the hard rules of agreements like CPTPP. That is how small countries shape the world.
We are building on that legacy with the Green Economy Partnership Agreement. Working with Chile and Singapore, GEPA will make the green transition easier for producers, exporters, and investors, and position Kiwi businesses to compete in a global green economy projected to be worth US$11 trillion by 2040.
And through the Future of Investment and Trade Partnership – FIT-P – New Zealand is working with 16 like-minded, trade-dependent economies with a global reach ranging from Norway to Rwanda to Malaysia. Our approach is to cooperate on practical solutions for supply chains, paperless trade, non-tariff barriers, and trade-distorting subsidies. This initiative came about when I got together with trade colleagues from Switzerland, Singapore and the UAE. We knew we needed to find a way to support each other, reinforce the rules-based system, and work together to create new rules that give our traders more certainty.
Most recently at MC14, Eleven FIT-P members released a Joint Statement on maintaining open and resilient supply chains given the impact on global trade of the Middle East conflict. New Zealand and these FIT partners have committed to working together to identify disruptions to the trade of essential goods and exchanging information on how we will approach and mitigate these.
I will host my fellow trade ministers at the next FIT-P Ministerial in Auckland later this year. That is a leadership role, and we intend to use it to find new ways to support our exporters and their jobs, incomes and productivity in New Zealand.
The Long Game
Our goal is ambitious: to double the value of New Zealand’s exports in ten years. That requires growth in trade relationships – but it also requires growth in investment.
New Zealand is well below the OECD average for foreign direct investment as a share of GDP. That gap has a direct cost in productivity and wages. That is why this Government established InvestNZ – New Zealand’s first dedicated foreign investment agency – to attract more capital into sectors with the highest growth potential: renewable energy, technology, data infrastructure, advanced manufacturing. More capital means higher productivity. Higher productivity means better wages for New Zealanders.
And we are also seeing our export base diversify in ways that are genuinely exciting. Technology, commercial services, and education are growing fast. Companies like Auror – which exports retail crime prevention software to Australia, the UK, and North America – and Halter, exporting high-tech livestock management solutions globally, are proving that New Zealand innovation can compete anywhere. These are exactly the kinds of businesses we want to see more of, in more markets, with more support behind them.
We also want to venture deeper into global markets that are bursting with opportunities – like Latin America, which is fast becoming a key growth market for New Zealand exporters, with our exports to the region rising by 41% since 2021.
This Government has already started making inroads – the Minister of Foreign Affairs led a Parliamentary and large business delegation to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Uruguay earlier this year to strengthen our partnerships, deepen our people-to-people links, and boost our profile.
The visit was a huge success, with a range of New Zealand exporters announcing new commercial agreements with companies in Argentina – fostering connections, and growing partnerships.
We’re also exploring additional markets in Asia and looking at opportunities in Africa. Diversification is not just an economic strategy – it is insurance.
Conclusion
Let me finish with this.
The world New Zealand trades in today is harder and much more uncertain than the one we were trading in five years ago. The rules are more contested. The relationships are more complex. The disruptions are more frequent. I do not expect that to change anytime soon.
But this is not a new challenge for a country like ours. New Zealand has always had to work that much harder and smarter than larger economies to secure and protect its access to markets. We have always had to be more creative, more constructive, more persistent, and more present.
What this Government has done is bring that same mindset – and more energy, and more urgency – to the task.
That’s why this Government has run more trade missions than any previous administration in a parliamentary term.
That’s why this Government established New Zealand’s first dedicated investment agency.
Because 400 million people around the world get around 10% of their diet from New Zealand. Our farmers, our food producers, our tech companies, and our service exporters are among the best in the world. They deserve a government that fights for them on the world stage.
We are fighting for them. And we are not finished.
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2. Masterise Group Launches One Central Saigon
May 13, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
Set opposite Ben Thanh Market, One Central Saigon is a landmark mixed-use destination where luxury living, hospitality, retail and business converge at the centre of Ho Chi Minh City. The project also marks The Ritz-Carlton hotel brand’s debut in Vietnam, alongside The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon, Grade A+ offices, curated retail, services and fine dining.
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2026 – Masterise Homes, a member of Masterise Group, has officially launched One Central Saigon, Vietnam’s first mixed-use landmark destination, marking the arrival of a new address where international standards of living, hospitality, retail, business and services come together in Ho Chi Minh City.
The launch event was attended by representatives of Ho Chi Minh City government authorities, senior leaders from Masterise Group, Masterise Homes and Marriott International, as well as leading experts in real estate, economics and tourism.
Over the past decade, the centre of gravity of the global economy has shifted decisively towards Asia, with Vietnam emerging as one of the region’s most compelling growth stories. Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s economic engine, is entering a new phase of development as a dynamic, deeply connected metropolis.
Around the world, certain developments have helped shape how cities are recognised internationally, from Hong Kong’s IFC and Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands to Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. These projects did more than create striking skylines. They helped shape how the world sees their cities and countries. One Central Saigon is positioned within this tradition of city-shaping developments, with a vision that combines international standards, Vietnamese identity and long-term urban value.
“We believe Vietnam has reached the moment where it is ready for a development of the calibre of One Central Saigon,” said Ms Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong, Managing Director, Southern Region, Masterise Group. “The project has been present in Ho Chi Minh City for some time and has passed through several phases of development. Today, it is being introduced with a clearer vision. With a sense of responsibility to contribute to the nation’s development journey in a new era, Masterise Group aspires to continue building an iconic landmark where the world’s highest experiential standards converge with the identity, energy and ambition of the city. This is also how we contribute to projecting the image of a modern, confident and culturally rich Vietnam onto the international stage.”
A rare address in the city’s historic core
For more than a century, Ben Thanh Market has been one of Ho Chi Minh City’s great urban constants: a place of trade, arrival and encounter, and one of the few landmarks instantly recognised across Vietnam and beyond.
Its clock tower, market halls and surrounding streets are woven into the city’s daily rhythm and public memory, giving the area a significance that extends far beyond location. Set directly opposite the market, with four rare frontages along Pham Ngu Lao, Calmette, Le Thi Hong Gam and Pho Duc Chinh streets in the former District 1, One Central Saigon holds one of the city’s most strategic locations and shares a unique connection with Ho Chi Minh City’s historic urban core.
One Central Saigon will rise as two towers above a retail and commercial podium on an 8,537 sqm site, with 19,990 sqm of commercial space across seven above-ground levels and six basement floors. The retail centre is envisioned as a destination for luxury retail, curated services and fine dining, with brands and experiences selected for both international appeal and the evolving needs of Vietnamese customers. Its basement levels will connect directly to Ben Thanh Metro Station via an underground link, integrating the project with the city’s public transit network.
Together with Grade A+ offices, The Ritz-Carlton, Saigon and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon, the development forms a seamless mixed-use ecosystem for luxury living, hospitality, retail, business, services and lifestyle experiences at the centre of Ho Chi Minh City.
Song Long Ngậm Ngọc: Vietnamese symbolism, global expertise
The architecture of One Central Saigon is inspired by Song Long Ngậm Ngọc, or Twin Dragons Playing with a Pearl, a Vietnamese cultural motif associated with strength, prosperity and wisdom. The two towers rise and converge around a central point, creating a contemporary architectural expression of Vietnamese identity within the Ben Thanh district.
Among the tallest twin towers in Vietnam and the region, One Central Saigon is a structurally complex undertaking that requires significant investment, precision, and attention at every stage of execution. The project brings together an international design and construction team, including Arquitectonica as design architect, HBA for interior design, B+H, a member of Surbana Jurong Group, as executive architect, and Turner for project management.
International operational standards add another defining layer of value to One Central Saigon. With more than a century of heritage in luxury hospitality, The Ritz-Carlton brings refinement, attention to detail, privacy and highly personalised service to the project’s ultra-luxury positioning.
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon opens a new chapter in ultra-luxury living, while The Ritz-Carlton, Saigon marks the hotel brand’s debut in Vietnam, reflecting Ho Chi Minh City’s growing appeal to international travellers, investors, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals.
The Grade A+ office component is designed for global corporations and forward-thinking business leaders seeking a workplace within a 5-star international ecosystem.
Vietnam’s luxury momentum accelerates
The launch comes as Vietnam continues to attract global capital, international brands and a rising generation of high-net-worth consumers. Official data showed real GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025, up from 7.09%, while foreign direct investment reached a record US$27.62 billion.
Tourism is adding further momentum. Vietnam welcomed nearly 21.2 million international visitors in 2025, its strongest year for inbound tourism, while Ho Chi Minh City received nearly 8.6 million international visitors, up 40.3% year on year.
Branded residences are following the same trajectory. Savills reports that branded residences in Asia Pacific increased by 55% over the past five years, while C9 Hotelworks’ Asia Branded Residences Market Review 2025 points to Vietnam as one of the region’s most important future supply markets.
For Masterise Group, One Central Saigon extends an international branded real estate portfolio that includes Grand Marina, Saigon, featuring Marriott and JW Marriott-branded residences, and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi at The Grand. It also gives Vietnam’s ultra-luxury real estate growth story tangible form beside one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most prized historical sites.
As the city enters a new phase of development, expanding in both scale and quality, thoughtfully planned and professionally operated integrated developments such as One Central Saigon are expected to enrich the city’s tourism, services and urban experience ecosystem. The project is positioned to create lasting value for the community and elevate the standing of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam on the international stage.
Hashtag: #MasteriseGroup
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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3. Tougher penalties for misleading pricing incoming
May 13, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is tackling deceptive business practices with the introduction of the Fair Trading Amendment Bill, Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis and Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Cameron Brewer say.
“It’s very simple, the price that Kiwis see on the shelf or in the supermarket aisle should be the price they pay at the checkout,” Nicola Willis says.
“We know that New Zealanders are watching every dollar, but too many shoppers are being misled. Whether they’re being charged more than the advertised price or being sold a ‘special’ that isn’t really a saving – that’s not acceptable.
“That’s why we’re lifting penalties for misleading pricing and conduct – so big businesses can’t treat breaking the law as a cost of doing business, instead facing consequences that match the harm caused and the profit gained.
“The maximum penalty for breaches of the Fair Trading Act is currently $600,000. Following these changes, companies could be liable for up to three times the value of the commercial gain, the value of the transactions, or $5 million.
“Most businesses follow the rules. Some don’t, which is where we’re seeing misleading pricing and promotions that short-change shoppers.”
This work follows Consumer NZ’s “Price it Right” petition, which showed how widespread pricing inaccuracies are. The Commerce Commission also estimated pricing errors could be costing New Zealanders tens of millions of dollars a year.
The Bill does three things:
- increases penalties for breaches of the Fair Trading Act.
- introduces a new ‘safe harbour’ legal defence to support the takedown of scam websites.
- streamlines the process for the update of product safety standards.
“Kiwis should have confidence they are being treated fairly by the businesses they buy from. These changes provide strong incentives for businesses to follow the law and increases the consequences for those that don’t,” Mr Brewer says.
“The Bill establishes a new legal defence called a ‘safe harbour’ allowing online service providers to take down suspected scam content quickly, provided they take reasonable precautions.
“Scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and this safe harbour defence, developed with industry support, gives providers the confidence to stop them.
“The Bill also addresses long‑standing issues with product safety regulation, allowing us to keep pace with international standards and reducing unnecessary costs for businesses while maintaining safety.
“The Bill will shortly be referred to Select Committee for six months, and we encourage businesses and consumers to have their say.
“Our message to dodgy traders is simple: follow the law or pay the price.”
“These changes back honest businesses by making sure competition is based on playing by the rules, not cutting corners. When people can trust what they’re buying, and those who cheat face real consequences, it lifts confidence and supports a stronger, more competitive economy,” Nicola Willis says.
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4. HGC Partner Day 2026 Successfully Concludes Deepening AI Ecosystem Development to Strengthen Its role as AI Enabler and Service Company Group
May 13, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2026 – HGC Global Communications (“HGC” or “the Group”), a fully-fledged ICT service provider and network operator with extensive global coverage, yesterday hosted its fourth annual Partner Day, bringing together more than 200 industry leaders, representatives from industry associations and government organization from over 80 companies across various ICT sectors worldwide.
Under the theme “Navigating the Digital Frontier, Accelerating Collective Success”, the gathering underscored HGC’s deepening partner alliance and its positioning as an AI Enabler and Service Company Group that is leveraging owned infrastructures to enable individuals, enterprises and international business partners to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies application at scale.
Bridging AI Ambition and Reality: The AI Enabler Delivering Integrated Services
In a rapidly evolving AI landscape, HGC is sharpening its position as an AI Enabler and Service Company Group, focused on turning enterprise AI ambition into secure, scalable and operational reality.
As an AI enabler, HGC delivers the critical foundations corporates need to deploy and operate AI with confidence. This includes AI-ready infrastructure and high-speed, low latency connectivity linking data centres and cloud environments for AI workload; intelligent operations platforms, such as the award-winning, self-developed GodEye, which enhances network management and service delivery; end-to-end AI lifecycle support spanning testing, rollout, monitoring and optimization. Equally critical, HGC embeds AI governance and security to ensure AI solutions remain compliant, resilient and fully controlled. Positioning as a service backbone, HGC enables customers and partners to focus on value creation and innovation.
These fundamental capabilities are underpinned by HGC’s identity as a Service Company Group, where value is created through one-stop shop service, expertise and accountability, rather than one-off service delivery. HGC owns the full operating journey – from solution design and deployment to 24/7 monitoring services and ongoing optimization. Combining human expertise with AI‑driven intelligence, HGC delivers long‑term, subscription‑based partnerships that ensure enterprise AI systems remain secure, reliable and future‑ready.
Strong Performance in Various Market Sectors Reflect the Winning Strategy
The practical impact of being an AI enabler that provides integrated services was demonstrated across different market sectors:
Corporate Business: Under its customer-centric approach, HGC’s ICT business combining digital infrastructure, ICT services intake drove a 6% year-on-year growth in vertical expansion. HGC’s Corporate & Enterprise business continued to deepen its engagement across eight major sectors in Hong Kong, including FSI, government, education, logistics, property, retail, professional services, and trading & manufacturing. Backed by deep industry expertise and long-established customer relationships, HGC provides integrated end-to-end solutions covering secure connectivity, cybersecurity, managed services, and digital transformation capabilities. This continued momentum was reflected in Q1 2026 performance, where gross profit from cybersecurity solutions increased by 32% year-on-year, while SME data bandwidth subscription grew by 12%.
International Business: HGC is building the backbone of its AI regional infrastructure, with OTT number of customers up 20% year-on-year in Q1 2026. Under the East-West Gateway Project, a Memorandum of Understanding with Johor Capital Group, it is creating a next-generation digital infrastructure hub in Johor, integrating submarine landing points, terrestrial networks, data centre interconnects and internet exchanges to serve one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing AI data centre clusters. By simplifying network implementation, HGC gives enterprises, service providers and OTT providers greater flexibility to connect across diverse data centres. Additionally, HGC has obtained a strategic pilot approval from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, to engage value-added telecommunications services in Chinese Mainland. This milestone supports the country’ digital economy, facilitating the opening-up of China’s telecommunications market and more Chinese Mainland enterprises to go global.
Consumer Market: HGC’s consumer business continued its steady upward trajectory in Q1 2026, driven by strong growth in 2Gpbs and above high-speed broadband subscribers, which record a 39% year-on-year increase. The robust uptake reflects rising customer demand for high‑capacity network services, reinforcing the competitiveness of the Group’s premium residential broadband offerings. HGC also marked a key milestone with the launch of HGC Mobile, a new brand extending HGC’s footprint into mobile telecommunications services. The new brand delivers a highly flexible, best in value “network-on-the-go” experience, further strengthening engagement across HGC’s residential customer base through a more integrated suite of connectivity solutions.
Andrew Kwok, Chief Executive Officer of HGC, said, “I would like to extend my deepest thanks to every partner who joined the HGC partner day – a true convergence of the East and the West, and demonstrates the strong alliance and important future that we are building together. I am equally grateful for the consistent support of local governments that have helped to make our vision a reality. Your belief in open, collaborative digital infrastructure gives us the confidence to push ahead. As we navigate a landscape being rewritten by AI, HGC will continue to embrace the challenges ahead with our partners, turning headwinds into shared opportunities.”
At the panel discussion featuring speakers from A & A Limited, Byteplus and CBC Tech, together with HGC experts explored how the entire AI ecosystem, from infrastructure to cloud to application, can tackle shared challenges and accelerate adoption. The dialogue reflected HGC’s commitment to uniting diverse players across the ICT landscape.
“At HGC, we will continue to seize every opportunity that the shifting landscape creates, not by chasing trends, but by staying true to our core strengths while transforming our business model in pace with the market. The advancement to AI Enabler and Service Company Group is just the beginning. As we look ahead, HGC will remain resourceful, flexible and relentlessly adaptable, building highways for AI adoption so that our partners can focus on driving value. I am confident that together, we will turn the uncertainties of this AI era into the defining opportunities of this generation,” concluded Andrew.
Hashtag: #HGC
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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5. Siam Piwat redefines global retail with NEXTOPIA, a future prototype where sustainability is a transformative force for business, people, and the planet
May 13, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 May 2026 – In a bold bid to reshape the future of retail, Siam Piwat Group has unveiled NEXTOPIA at its flagship Siam Paragon, the world’s first prototype for a global sustainability platform that turns eco-conscious living into an immersive, everyday experience.
Chief Executive Officer Chadatip Chutrakul introduced the project during The Economist’s 5th annual Sustainability Week Asia, recently held in Bangkok, positioning NEXTOPIA as more than a response to necessity but as a genuine driver of business leadership and vision.
The vision for the future of retail is built on three interconnected pillars: co-creation with founders and partners, collaboration with tenants and communities, and customers. Together, they redefine retail as a platform shaped by shared purpose, creativity, and participation. This extends to redefining customer relationships through trust, inspiring customers to visit more often, spend more time, and deepen engagement within our ecosystem.
“Sustainability is no longer optional,” Chutrakul said. “We must accelerate and make a bold move. Real, lasting impact is never created alone. It requires co-creation across industries, united by purpose, in a place that captures the world’s attention and inspires change for the greater good.”
Launched in November 2025, the 15,000-square-meter attraction at Siam Paragon, a global landmark that draws more than 200,000 visitors daily, including a significant share of international tourists aims to move sustainability “beyond awareness into joyful and engaging experiences in everyday life,” she added.
Developed with more than 50 partners, NEXTOPIA operates under the theme “Co-creating Communities for a Better World.” It features infrastructure contributions from companies including B.Grimm, SCG, Indorama and Kasikornbank, incorporating solar energy, sustainable materials, advanced water systems, and cooling and clean air technologies.
The project has achieved zero waste to landfill, cut energy consumption by 47%, reduced water use by 34% and lowered carbon emissions from construction materials by 59%. Within a year, water savings are projected to be equivalent to the volume of an Olympic-sized swimming pool. Over two years, decarbonization efforts will deliver the environmental benefit of creating a vast urban park.
NEXTOPIA is Thailand’s first multi-tenant retail building to earn EDGE Advanced certification for resource efficiency and a two-star Fitwel rating. It also received the Best in Building Health Award 2026 from Fitwel, achieving top scores for its design and quality-of-life features.
Tenants must adhere to some 50 sustainability criteria covering waste management and value chain practices, with many exceeding standard industry benchmarks. Siam Piwat developed the framework over three years to help partners adopt sustainable practices quickly while cutting costs and unlocking new value.
Interactive elements at NEXTOPIA invite visitors to participate directly, with kinetic floors and bicycles that generate electricity for redeemable rewards, alongside exhibits featuring Thailand’s largest collection of recycled art, created by artists from waste collected nationwide. ECOTOPIA, the country’s biggest eco-store, stocks more than 110,000 sustainable products, many recycled or upcycled, sourced from around 300 Thai communities and small businesses.
The project has also brought together more than 30 local communities and global organizations, including the United Nations, World Food Programme, UNDP Biofin and WWF, to exchange knowledge and ideas.
More than a shopping destination, NEXTOPIA functions as a living laboratory for experimenting and exchanging ideas that retail and real estate developers worldwide could adapt. It marks a strategic evolution for Siam Piwat, transforming the company from a premier retail developer into what it describes as “a global sustainability platform” that links businesses, people and innovation.
This shift aligns with intensifying global pressure on companies to meet their sustainability commitments under the Paris Agreement, as brands and consumers increasingly demand verifiable environmental action.
With NEXTOPIA, Siam Piwat is betting that the future of retail lies not just in selling goods, but in creating spaces where sustainability feels tangible, measurable and above all inspiring.
Setting a new benchmark for co-created, revolutionary retail, NEXTOPIA offers a scalable model that delivers both business value and meaningful impact – one that can be adopted globally.
Hashtag: #SiamParagon #NEXTOPIA #Sustainability #PrototypeCity #NetZero #TheEconomist #SustainabilityWeekAsia
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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6. Hawke’s Bay growers mull McCain takeover bid
May 13, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A group of Hawke’s Bay growers is looking at whether it could take over the McCain vegetable processing factory and save the industry.
McCain is closing its frozen vegetable factory in Hastings, a decision that’s impacting more than 100 growers of peas, beans, corn and carrots.
The international company said it had reviewed operations at the site and ‘considered a range of options to strengthen the long-term position of the site’.
However, it said the business was ‘unable to identify a sustainable pathway under the current model’.
The decision is a huge blow to the industry in Hawke’s Bay, where the impact is being felt widely from growers to contractors, and mechanics to factory workers.
Alistair Setter has been farming in Central Hawke’s Bay for decades, and told RNZ the closure has come as a shock, and with no warning.
“I was like, oh gosh…have we really grown our last crop of peas? My father grew peas back in the 70s and it’s an important business for us but it’s also an emotional thing as well.
“It’s a great thing to be part of that pea growing business – you think you’re doing good for the world and everything else. As the days go by it kinda sinks in and it really feels like a loss on quite a few levels,” Setter said.
He owns 180 hectares near Ongaonga, growing crops over the warmer months and grazing cattle in winter. About a quarter of his income is from supplying peas to McCains – so the financial hit is substantial.
“It will be significant and we will have to think of alternatives… but they won’t pay as much and it will put risks on other cropping programmes… so yeah we’ve got challenges,” he said.
“There are wider issues at play here about how we handle food security as a nation.. when the industry’s go they’re very hard to get back,” Setter said.
One of the alternatives could be a group of growers taking over the current McCain’s factory site, and processing their crops themselves.
Since the closure was announced several meetings have been held between ministers, mayors, and growers to see if anything can be done to save the industry in Hawke’s Bay.
Setter said there were a lot of people keen to see the pea, bean and corn cropping industry survive.
“There’s a lot of desire among farmers like myself and other industry participants to have a go at trying to save it.
“It’s a big thing to try and organise, and it’s a big business, but there is a lot of will out there. The farmers we know around here, a lot of them are really capable business people so sometimes when there is a will and a need… maybe there is a way,” Setter said.
One of those farmers is Hugh Ritchie. He’s been growing peas for McCain for over 30 years and said for it to work, there must be more scrutiny of the food production chain. He said to understand why big companies like McCain can’t make it work, everyone’s margins, from growers to supermarkets, must be analysed.
“If we don’t solve this problem and really understand why it’s happening then it’s just going to be the start of a downward spiral on the domestic production of food,” said Ritchie.
Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Will Foley is also keen to find out the cause of McCain decision.
“It doesn’t seem right that we can’t produce that food and sell it locally and for export – all at a success. That’s why we want to get to the bottom of what is going on here and can we take it on ourselves,” he said.
However, the pressure is on because McCain is only using its Hastings factory until January; after that the machinery could be packed up and sent overseas.
“There is a lot of urgency because any businesses involved that are thinking there is no more business going forward, they are needing to dispose of their assets, otherwise it’s just a cost to them..
“And if we lose those assets and have to start again, the cost to start up will be so much more than if we can take over what is already there,” Foley said.
The Minister for Agriculture, Todd McClay, said he had a constructive and informative meeting with the region’s mayors last week.
“There is a huge amount of optimism in the region and the Minister is looking to meet with growers over the coming weeks,” he said.
McCain told RNZ it has received ‘potential interest in the plant and its equipment from several parties and is continuing discussions’.
‘Massive’ flow-on effect
Many growers, especially for crops like peas, beans and sweet corn, would normally get a contract in mid-year and then start planting crops through August and September.
The impact of McCain closing is rippling through the region, from growers to factory workers, to companies selling seeds and chemicals, contractors and machinery engineers.
Fogarty Spraying in Ongaonga sprays about 1500 hectares of McCain crops each season, and employs three people to help run the operation.
Owner Stuart Davies told RNZ that with McCain’s shutting up shop he’s looking at scaling down by cutting one worker and possibly selling one of his spraying machines.
He said while others were much harder hit than him, this was the kind of impact that was being felt widely in the region.
“That whole economical side of it. It’s all singing and dancing until all of a sudden the big red button’s been hit and that’s it – she’s all stopped. It has a massive flow-on effect,” he said.
Davies said luckily there was currently a lot of confidence in other farming sectors like red meat and dairy, but it would still be a tough time for growers.
The news came out of the blue for most, and Davies said McCain could have done a better job at communicating its closure, as there was no notice that it was even being considered.
“We didn’t quite expect the rug to be pulled just like that, it would’ve been nice to have some warning.
“That was the feel around the place – that the rug was pulled pretty abruptly rather than maybe a softly softly ‘hey guys this is happening in 18 months’,” he said.
McCain declined RNZ’s request for an interview, saying in a statement the business informed key stakeholders of the closure on the same day as its Hastings team was told.
“We indicated to our stakeholders that we are available to answer any questions about the closure and are also available to discuss the impact the closure may have on them.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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7. LGT appoints CEO for its wealth management business in Thailand
May 13, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2026 – LGT continues to strengthen its leadership team in Thailand with the appointment of Anchalee Bunsongsikul as Chief Executive Officer of LGT Securities (Thailand) Limited (“LGT Thailand”). This senior management hire underlines the strategic importance of Thailand for LGT and reflects the firm’s commitment to further expanding its presence in the market.
With over three decades of leadership experience in international banking, including most recently as President and Chief Executive Officer, Thailand and Representative Offices for Standard Chartered Bank, Anchalee Bunsongsikul will further strengthen LGT’s senior management bench in Thailand. She brings extensive experience in corporate banking, financial markets and client coverage, as well as a deep understanding of the local client landscape.
Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Henri Leimer, Chief Executive Officer, LGT Private Banking Asia Pacific, said: “Thailand is an important market for us, one where we have built a strong market position through a consistent, relationship-led approach focused on serving Thai families and entrepreneurs.” Karn Karuhadej, Managing Director and Senior Market Adviser, added: “Anchalee brings extensive leadership experience, strong client relationships and deep market knowledge that will further strengthen our franchise in Thailand. We look forward to welcoming her to our team and working together to further develop our business in the region.”
The appointment will take effect on 15 May 2026. Upon joining LGT Thailand, Anchalee Bunsongsikul will also become a member of the Executive Board Asia Pacific of LGT Private Banking.
LGT has deep roots in Asia. Since opening its first representative office in Hong Kong in 1986, LGT has grown into a competitive regional private bank and wealth manager. In 2019, LGT launched its wealth management business in Thailand. Today, the Bangkok office comprises a strong team of experienced relationship managers and investment consultants who provide investment and wealth management services to Thai clients, complementing LGT’s private banking operations in Hong Kong and Singapore.
Across Asia Pacific, LGT has a presence in Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, Australia, India and the Middle East, and employs around 1800 people in the region. In 2025, LGT ranked as the sixth1 largest private bank in the region, with USD 164 billion in assets under management as of the end of 2025.
Hashtag: #LGT
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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8. Christopher Luxon signals immigration policy, more capital spending in Budget 2026
May 13, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has promised “careful” immigration policy and signalled more capital spending than expected in an annual pre-Budget speech,
Speaking about the need for social cohesion, Luxon highlighted his own electorate of Botany as “more diverse than most”, saying many of Chinese, Korean, Malaysian and Indian New Zealanders were being “unfairly and unreasonably vilified”.
He said during the Covid-19 pandemic, ministers had “too often prioritised their own political interests over the interest of the public”, and the media “determined to flatter New Zealand’s relative performance, also failed”.
“Since then, failed immigration policies in Europe and North America have also stoked a politics of division online. Despite prudent policies and the natural advantages of geography, immigration now seems to be an emerging political issue in New Zealand, too,” he said, in what could be seen as a swipe at New Zealand First’s criticisms of the India free trade deal.
He pointed to the government’s moves to tighten immigration law and said National would be watching closely.
“And you should expect to see careful policy on immigration from National as we get closer to the election … when it comes to immigration, when faced with a choice between social stability and your bottom line, I will choose the former every single time.”
Pointing to the United States “now focusing more exclusively on its own view of its own interests – America first”, and Russia having made “its brutal intentions clear in Europe” and China “expanding its influence”, Luxon painted a now-familiar picture of an erosion of the international rule of law.
“When you turn on the news at night and see alliances straining, trade wars flaring and the rules being rewritten by the powerful, it is only natural to feel as though the ground is shifting beneath you,” he said, before offering an optimistic observation.
“We have faced similar challenges before, and we have overcome them.”
He hearkened back to world wars, giving a message of hope in an increasingly volatile world.
“The outcome was not inevitable. It was not guaranteed. People were frightened, and they were right to be frightened,” he said. “They didn’t just win a war. They built the peace that followed.”
Also addressing a need for cooperation with like-minded partners on defence and trade, he also drew attention to the need for energy independence.
“On too many occasions, private capital, eager to bolster domestic energy production, has been pushed to the sidelines by overzealous planners and politicians in recent years,” he said.
“The reality is that when faced with energy shock after energy shock, it’s very hard to justify backing the skink over the solar farm.”
He pointed to the government’s responses to the fuel crisis, while noting “more action is required”.
That could be delivered through changes to Budget allowances – with less operational spending at $2.1b, down from $2.4b; but more capital spending at $5.7b.
“The recent crisis has acted as a timely reminder that significant levels of capital investment will be required in the coming years,” Luxon said.
“That doesn’t reflect a permanently higher rate of borrowing – we’ll need to get the balance right in the years ahead, as we rebuild our fiscal buffers … The truth is that as a country we don’t save nearly enough, and rely too much on money borrowed from overseas to support our lifestyles. That must change.”
Finance Minister Nicola Willis will deliver her third Budget on 28 May in what are constrained fiscal times.
The conflict in Iran and the global fuel crisis it has triggered required a certain level of re-forecasting and reprioritising of the Budget in recent months.
There were no pre-Budget announcements expected in Christopher Luxon’s speech to a Business NZ audience on Wednesday, though some are due to trickle out from other ministers in the coming days.
The only policy announced to date is the scrapping of the third year of fees-free tertiary study.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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9. ASB backs New Zealand businesses to lift productivity with new programme connecting talent, knowledge and expertise
May 13, 2026
ASB is pulling out all the stops to tackle New Zealand’s productivity challenge, with a national programme to significantly uplift the performance of Kiwi businesses.
Pathway to Productivity will target more than 4,100 businesses in its first year, bringing together three initiatives: an artificial intelligence (AI) bootcamp co-developed with Xero and delivered by academyEX, a placement programme for emerging AI and data science talent in partnership with the NZ Product Accelerator, and access to independent consultancy backed by ASB financing.
Ben Speedy, ASB’s Executive General Manager of Business Banking, says Kiwi businesses are often trying to compete without the same tools and technology as their overseas counterparts, and the gap is widening as AI takes hold.
“While we have spades, international businesses have excavators. Too often, our productivity challenges are approached by adding more people, rather than investing in automation or AI. Pathway to Productivity is about helping businesses step up to the excavators, with practical, evidence-based solutions that can genuinely lift New Zealand’s productivity.”
ASB is targeting the following outcomes in 2026:
4,100 New Zealand businesses backed[1]
$5.1 million in additional revenue[2] generated and $44.7 million in cost savings[3] unlocked by businesses through the emerging talent programme
Up to 2 days per week[4] freed up per business by powering productivity through AI supported by the bootcamp and specialised, on site, productivity support
Building knowledge through AI Bootcamp for Business
In partnership with Xero, next week ASB is launching AI Bootcamp for Business, delivered by academyEX.
Designed to help 4,000 small and medium sized New Zealand businesses build the confidence to apply AI in their operations, this will be Aotearoa’s largest practical AI bootcamp, made up of a series of free online sessions over 12 weeks.
By the end of the 12‑week programme, participating businesses will have built an AI‑driven marketing campaign, a workflow‑managing AI agent, competitive market analysis, AI‑generated standard operating procedures, business insight briefs, and at least one automated workflow or agent. Businesses will also leave with a 30‑day AI implementation plan to support immediate adoption. The $1,350 per person cost of attending the bootcamp and 12-month access to an AI foundation learning platform will be fully covered.
Bridget Snelling, Xero’s Country Manager in Aotearoa New Zealand says the desire for practical, hands-on learning with these tools is a driving factor behind the upcoming AI bootcamp.
“Many Kiwi business owners are already exploring AI technologies. But finding the time and confidence to move beyond basic prompts into practical, day‑to‑day use remains a real challenge,” says Snelling.
“That’s why we’re partnering with ASB to deliver the bootcamp to help upskill businesses that are interested in learning how to use AI safely to support their own productivity journey.”
Access to emerging talent through Productivity Co-Lab for Business
Building on a successful pilot last year, ASB has teamed up with the NZ Product Accelerator, a national capability and collaboration partner for problem-led innovation, science and technology, to launch Productivity Co-Lab for Business.
The programme will pair NZ Product Accelerator expertise with small and medium sized Kiwi businesses to identify targeted projects or workstreams where innovation can unlock growth. By matching each business’s specific needs with the unique skills of an AI, data science, engineering or business Master’s student, the programme aims to maximise growth potential.
Businesses will benefit from practical access to next generation skills while providing students with real-world commercial experience. Over a semester, students build capability while working alongside participating businesses to apply AI to operational challenges, from improving product performance to streamlining customer service and inventory management, and developing new product prototypes.
The programme has extended nationwide through a network of participating universities, giving regionally based businesses an opportunity to participate.
Expert specialist manufacturing advice backing action through Productivity Consultants
For medium and large manufacturing businesses seeking deeper support, ASB will provide access to 1:1 independent consultants to help identify and prioritise the most impactful productivity initiatives, and benchmark performance against peers.
This support will be backed by incentivised ASB financing, including reimbursement of consultancy costs of up to 1% of the loan value (capped at $50,000), alongside a competitive loan.
Ben Speedy says Pathway to Productivity is designed to close the gap between intent and impact.
“Productivity improves when businesses can access the right talent, build the right knowledge and apply it with confidence. New Zealand has no shortage of ambition, but many businesses still struggle to bridge the gap between intent and action. This programme makes that bridge easier to cross.
“Last year, our economists found New Zealand could unlock an additional $60 billion in incomes each year by 2050 if we take action to lift productivity. By embedding AI and data-driven capability into these businesses, we believe this programme can deliver real, measurable gains, not just for individual firms, but for the New Zealand economy as a whole.”
To find out more about how ASB is backing business, click here. Business who would like to register interest in one of our programmes can do so from Monday 18 May via our website.
1 4,100 businesses targeted includes 4,000 for AI Bootcamp for Business, 100 for Productivity Co-Lab for Business and 20 for Productivity Consultants.
2 $5.1 million additional revenue based on 100 businesses participating, assuming average gain of $51,000 per business, in line with findings from pilot.
3 $44.7 million cost savings based on 100 businesses participating, assuming average saving of $447,000 per business, in line with findings from pilot.
4 Up to 2 days per week saved, assumes up to one day saved from embedding the learnings and actions from the AI bootcamp (source:Bridging the Generational AI Gap: Unlocking Productivity for All Generations, London School of Economics, October 2025). Equivalent of 1 day of manufacturing capacity saved through accessing specialist manufacturing advice and support (source: LMAC).
[1] 4,100 businesses targeted includes 4,000 for AI Bootcamp for Business, 100 for Productivity Co-Lab for Business and 20 for Productivity Consultants.
[2] $5.1 million additional revenue based on 100 businesses participating, assuming average gain of $51,000 per business, in line with findings from pilot.
[3] $44.7 million cost savings based on 100 businesses participating, assuming average saving of $447,000 per business, in line with findings from pilot.
[4] Up to 2 days per week saved, assumes up to one day saved from embedding the learnings and actions from the AI bootcamp (source: Bridging the Generational AI Gap: Unlocking Productivity for All Generations, London School of Economics, October 2025). Equivalent of 1 day of manufacturing capacity saved through accessing specialist manufacturing advice and support (source: LMAC).
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10. Levelling the playing field for food business verification
May 13, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Government is making it easier for food businesses with multiple sites to operate by applying consistent verification rules across the country, says Food Safety Minister Andrew Hoggard.
“Up to now, approaches to multi-site verification have differed widely from council to council and verifier to verifier, resulting in unpredictable costs for businesses.
“Verifiers check that businesses are following good food safety practices. The new guidance released today levels the playing field by setting out clear site-sampling guidelines for verifiers.
“This will save money for those businesses that have been getting all of their sites verified, while giving all multi-site businesses national consistency and certainty.”
The changes account for varying degrees of food safety risk depending on the business. All sites under a multi-site registration will need an initial verification, but subsequently only a sample of sites needs to be selected.
This process is designed to ensure that all sites are verified over time. For multi-site businesses operating under National Programmes this will mean at minimum a third of sites being verified every round, with all sites verified over three rounds. For Food Control Plan businesses, at least half of their sites will need to be verified every round, with all sites verified every two rounds.
Verification frequency remains performance based, with those businesses that show they can meet their food safety and suitability requirements consistently being verified less frequently. “This common-sense approach ensures that any risks are proportionately and consistently managed. It is part of a wider work programme to make the food safety system fairer, more efficient, and more responsive to the needs of the food sector,” Minister Hoggard says.
In the past eight months alone, the Government has:
• saved thousands of small food businesses money by providing free food safety training for their staff to keep consumers safe
• changed the rules for small-scale meat processors so they cut costs thanks to reduced sampling and testing requirements, while maintaining current high food safety standards
• reduced costs for home-based cake makers by removing ongoing verification and revising registration requirements
• introduced new rules so food exporters whose products meet the requirements of the importing country no longer needed to apply for special exemptions from New Zealand rules.
“We’ve made good progress already and are working hard on cutting even more red tape for food businesses,” says Minister Hoggard.
“Other improvements in the pipeline include reducing regulatory costs for more low-risk businesses, updating food control plan templates so they’re easier to use, simplifying record-keeping requirements, making it easier for businesses to export food products, and establishing a level playing field through managing unregistered businesses.”
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