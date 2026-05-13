Masterise Group Launches One Central Saigon

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Source: Media Outreach

Set opposite Ben Thanh Market, One Central Saigon is a landmark mixed-use destination where luxury living, hospitality, retail and business converge at the centre of Ho Chi Minh City. The project also marks The Ritz-Carlton hotel brand’s debut in Vietnam, alongside The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon, Grade A+ offices, curated retail, services and fine dining.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 May 2026 – Masterise Homes, a member of Masterise Group, has officially launched One Central Saigon, Vietnam’s first mixed-use landmark destination, marking the arrival of a new address where international standards of living, hospitality, retail, business and services come together in Ho Chi Minh City.

One Central Saigon brings together The Ritz-Carlton, Saigon, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon, Grade A+ offices, curated retail, dining and lifestyle experiences in central Ho Chi Minh City.

The launch event was attended by representatives of Ho Chi Minh City government authorities, senior leaders from Masterise Group, Masterise Homes and Marriott International, as well as leading experts in real estate, economics and tourism.

Over the past decade, the centre of gravity of the global economy has shifted decisively towards Asia, with Vietnam emerging as one of the region’s most compelling growth stories. Ho Chi Minh City, the country’s economic engine, is entering a new phase of development as a dynamic, deeply connected metropolis.

Around the world, certain developments have helped shape how cities are recognised internationally, from Hong Kong’s IFC and Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands to Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers and Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. These projects did more than create striking skylines. They helped shape how the world sees their cities and countries. One Central Saigon is positioned within this tradition of city-shaping developments, with a vision that combines international standards, Vietnamese identity and long-term urban value.

“We believe Vietnam has reached the moment where it is ready for a development of the calibre of One Central Saigon,” said Ms Nguyen Thi Minh Phuong, Managing Director, Southern Region, Masterise Group. “The project has been present in Ho Chi Minh City for some time and has passed through several phases of development. Today, it is being introduced with a clearer vision. With a sense of responsibility to contribute to the nation’s development journey in a new era, Masterise Group aspires to continue building an iconic landmark where the world’s highest experiential standards converge with the identity, energy and ambition of the city. This is also how we contribute to projecting the image of a modern, confident and culturally rich Vietnam onto the international stage.”

A rare address in the city’s historic core

For more than a century, Ben Thanh Market has been one of Ho Chi Minh City’s great urban constants: a place of trade, arrival and encounter, and one of the few landmarks instantly recognised across Vietnam and beyond.

Its clock tower, market halls and surrounding streets are woven into the city’s daily rhythm and public memory, giving the area a significance that extends far beyond location. Set directly opposite the market, with four rare frontages along Pham Ngu Lao, Calmette, Le Thi Hong Gam and Pho Duc Chinh streets in the former District 1, One Central Saigon holds one of the city’s most strategic locations and shares a unique connection with Ho Chi Minh City’s historic urban core.

One Central Saigon will rise as two towers above a retail and commercial podium on an 8,537 sqm site, with 19,990 sqm of commercial space across seven above-ground levels and six basement floors. The retail centre is envisioned as a destination for luxury retail, curated services and fine dining, with brands and experiences selected for both international appeal and the evolving needs of Vietnamese customers. Its basement levels will connect directly to Ben Thanh Metro Station via an underground link, integrating the project with the city’s public transit network.

Together with Grade A+ offices, The Ritz-Carlton, Saigon and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon, the development forms a seamless mixed-use ecosystem for luxury living, hospitality, retail, business, services and lifestyle experiences at the centre of Ho Chi Minh City.

Song Long Ngậm Ngọc: Vietnamese symbolism, global expertise

The architecture of One Central Saigon is inspired by Song Long Ngậm Ngọc, or Twin Dragons Playing with a Pearl, a Vietnamese cultural motif associated with strength, prosperity and wisdom. The two towers rise and converge around a central point, creating a contemporary architectural expression of Vietnamese identity within the Ben Thanh district.

Among the tallest twin towers in Vietnam and the region, One Central Saigon is a structurally complex undertaking that requires significant investment, precision, and attention at every stage of execution. The project brings together an international design and construction team, including Arquitectonica as design architect, HBA for interior design, B+H, a member of Surbana Jurong Group, as executive architect, and Turner for project management.

International operational standards add another defining layer of value to One Central Saigon. With more than a century of heritage in luxury hospitality, The Ritz-Carlton brings refinement, attention to detail, privacy and highly personalised service to the project’s ultra-luxury positioning.

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Saigon opens a new chapter in ultra-luxury living, while The Ritz-Carlton, Saigon marks the hotel brand’s debut in Vietnam, reflecting Ho Chi Minh City’s growing appeal to international travellers, investors, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals.

The Grade A+ office component is designed for global corporations and forward-thinking business leaders seeking a workplace within a 5-star international ecosystem.



Vietnam’s luxury momentum accelerates

The launch comes as Vietnam continues to attract global capital, international brands and a rising generation of high-net-worth consumers. Official data showed real GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025, up from 7.09%, while foreign direct investment reached a record US$27.62 billion.

Tourism is adding further momentum. Vietnam welcomed nearly 21.2 million international visitors in 2025, its strongest year for inbound tourism, while Ho Chi Minh City received nearly 8.6 million international visitors, up 40.3% year on year.

Branded residences are following the same trajectory. Savills reports that branded residences in Asia Pacific increased by 55% over the past five years, while C9 Hotelworks’ Asia Branded Residences Market Review 2025 points to Vietnam as one of the region’s most important future supply markets.

For Masterise Group, One Central Saigon extends an international branded real estate portfolio that includes Grand Marina, Saigon, featuring Marriott and JW Marriott-branded residences, and The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Hanoi at The Grand. It also gives Vietnam’s ultra-luxury real estate growth story tangible form beside one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most prized historical sites.

As the city enters a new phase of development, expanding in both scale and quality, thoughtfully planned and professionally operated integrated developments such as One Central Saigon are expected to enrich the city’s tourism, services and urban experience ecosystem. The project is positioned to create lasting value for the community and elevate the standing of Ho Chi Minh City and Vietnam on the international stage.

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