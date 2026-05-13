ASB backs New Zealand businesses to lift productivity with new programme connecting talent, knowledge and expertise

Source: ASB

ASB is pulling out all the stops to tackle New Zealand’s productivity challenge, with a national programme to significantly uplift the performance of Kiwi businesses.

Pathway to Productivity will target more than 4,100 businesses in its first year, bringing together three initiatives: an artificial intelligence (AI) bootcamp co-developed with Xero and delivered by academyEX, a placement programme for emerging AI and data science talent in partnership with the NZ Product Accelerator, and access to independent consultancy backed by ASB financing.

Ben Speedy, ASB’s Executive General Manager of Business Banking, says Kiwi businesses are often trying to compete without the same tools and technology as their overseas counterparts, and the gap is widening as AI takes hold.

“While we have spades, international businesses have excavators. Too often, our productivity challenges are approached by adding more people, rather than investing in automation or AI. Pathway to Productivity is about helping businesses step up to the excavators, with practical, evidence-based solutions that can genuinely lift New Zealand’s productivity.”

ASB is targeting the following outcomes in 2026:

4,100 New Zealand businesses backed[1]

$5.1 million in additional revenue[2] generated and $44.7 million in cost savings[3] unlocked by businesses through the emerging talent programme

Up to 2 days per week[4] freed up per business by powering productivity through AI supported by the bootcamp and specialised, on site, productivity support

Building knowledge through AI Bootcamp for Business

In partnership with Xero, next week ASB is launching AI Bootcamp for Business, delivered by academyEX.

Designed to help 4,000 small and medium sized New Zealand businesses build the confidence to apply AI in their operations, this will be Aotearoa’s largest practical AI bootcamp, made up of a series of free online sessions over 12 weeks.

By the end of the 12‑week programme, participating businesses will have built an AI‑driven marketing campaign, a workflow‑managing AI agent, competitive market analysis, AI‑generated standard operating procedures, business insight briefs, and at least one automated workflow or agent. Businesses will also leave with a 30‑day AI implementation plan to support immediate adoption. The $1,350 per person cost of attending the bootcamp and 12-month access to an AI foundation learning platform will be fully covered.

Bridget Snelling, Xero’s Country Manager in Aotearoa New Zealand says the desire for practical, hands-on learning with these tools is a driving factor behind the upcoming AI bootcamp.

“Many Kiwi business owners are already exploring AI technologies. But finding the time and confidence to move beyond basic prompts into practical, day‑to‑day use remains a real challenge,” says Snelling.

“That’s why we’re partnering with ASB to deliver the bootcamp to help upskill businesses that are interested in learning how to use AI safely to support their own productivity journey.”

Access to emerging talent through Productivity Co-Lab for Business

Building on a successful pilot last year, ASB has teamed up with the NZ Product Accelerator, a national capability and collaboration partner for problem-led innovation, science and technology, to launch Productivity Co-Lab for Business.

The programme will pair NZ Product Accelerator expertise with small and medium sized Kiwi businesses to identify targeted projects or workstreams where innovation can unlock growth. By matching each business’s specific needs with the unique skills of an AI, data science, engineering or business Master’s student, the programme aims to maximise growth potential.

Businesses will benefit from practical access to next generation skills while providing students with real-world commercial experience. Over a semester, students build capability while working alongside participating businesses to apply AI to operational challenges, from improving product performance to streamlining customer service and inventory management, and developing new product prototypes.

The programme has extended nationwide through a network of participating universities, giving regionally based businesses an opportunity to participate.

Expert specialist manufacturing advice backing action through Productivity Consultants

For medium and large manufacturing businesses seeking deeper support, ASB will provide access to 1:1 independent consultants to help identify and prioritise the most impactful productivity initiatives, and benchmark performance against peers.

This support will be backed by incentivised ASB financing, including reimbursement of consultancy costs of up to 1% of the loan value (capped at $50,000), alongside a competitive loan.

Ben Speedy says Pathway to Productivity is designed to close the gap between intent and impact.

“Productivity improves when businesses can access the right talent, build the right knowledge and apply it with confidence. New Zealand has no shortage of ambition, but many businesses still struggle to bridge the gap between intent and action. This programme makes that bridge easier to cross.

“Last year, our economists found New Zealand could unlock an additional $60 billion in incomes each year by 2050 if we take action to lift productivity. By embedding AI and data-driven capability into these businesses, we believe this programme can deliver real, measurable gains, not just for individual firms, but for the New Zealand economy as a whole.”

To find out more about how ASB is backing business, click here. Business who would like to register interest in one of our programmes can do so from Monday 18 May via our website.

4,100 businesses targeted includes 4,000 for AI Bootcamp for Business, 100 for Productivity Co-Lab for Business and 20 for Productivity Consultants.