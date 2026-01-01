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Short story collection wins New Zealand’s biggest book prize

May 14, 2026

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Short story collection wins New Zealand’s biggest book prize

Source: Radio New Zealand

Wellington essayist Ingrid Horrocks has won the major prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her fiction debut, All Her Lives.

The collection, which follows nine different women across nine different life stages, has won the $65,000 Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize, announced at a ceremony in Auckland on Wednesday night.

Horrocks’ book took the prize ahead of The Book of Guilt, by internationally acclaimed author Catherine Chidgey, Hoods Landing by food writer, blogger and novelist Laura Vincent, and How to Paint a Nude by biographer, visual artist, environmental activist and novelist Sam Mahon.

The cover of All Her Lives by Ingrid Horrocks.

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