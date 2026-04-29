Australian mattress manufacturer A.H. Beard Limited collapses, leave 40 jobless

Source: Radio New Zealand

123rf

About 40 workers in New Zealand have lost their jobs after the shock collapse of an Australian-owned mattress manufacturer A.H. Beard Limited on Tuesday.

The Australian parent company entered voluntary administration after 126 years in business yesterday with the New Zealand company placed into liquidation on the same day.

“These workers turned up to their jobs yesterday and were told it was over. There was no warning, no time to prepare. That kind of shock takes a real toll, and the financial uncertainty on top of it makes it worse,” said E tū Director Mat Danaher.

Danaher was critical of the company’s lack of communication.

“Normally, employers in this situation will sit down with workers several months in advance and explain to them what the issues are, what kind of measures they might be trying to take to deal with it,” he told Checkpoint.

“[Workers have] known for some time that the company wasn’t doing as well as it had done in the past, but it was a surprise and there’d been no indication there was any intention to close up the business,” he said.

He said the sudden nature of the closure had left workers in a deeply difficult position.

“Workers are now waiting to find out what they’ll receive in unpaid wages and holiday pay, and many of them can’t afford to wait long.”

“This is happening against a backdrop of high unemployment and a cost of living that is still grinding people down. Losing your job suddenly, in that environment, is genuinely frightening.”

Danaher wanted to see government intervention.

These workers deserve real support, and they deserve it quickly. Similar is happening up and down the country, and we need an active government plan to support workers and retain decent jobs in New Zealand.”

An E tū member said the closure had blindsided the workforce.

“When we heard the news, we felt shocked and heartbroken. We never thought anything like this would happen.”

“We will need help,” the member said. “There is so much uncertainty about the financial side of things, paying the bills, the power, the water, and just keeping the house going.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand