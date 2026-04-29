Police appeal after aggravated robbery at business in Christchurch’s Somerfield

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied / NZ Police

Police investigating an aggravated robbery in Christchurch are appealing for help from the public.

Officers were called to a business on Milton Street in Somerfield after an employee and a member of the public were allegedly threatened with a weapon on 17 April.

“Thankfully they were uninjured, however, are understandably shaken by the incident,” police said.

Officers were looking for three people they believed could help with the investigation.

“If you recognise the people pictured or have any information that may assist our enquiries, please get in touch with us,” police said.

Information could be provided via 105.police.govt.nz or by calling 105 and using the reference number 260417/9520.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand