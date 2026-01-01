ACT’s plan to toughen immigration rules

Post

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

ACT is proposing a shakeup of immigration policy, with a six-point plan including deporting serious offenders no matter how long they have been in the country.

It would also include a $6 per day infrastructure surcharge on temporary work visas and a five-year welfare stand-down for all residence class visa holders.

ACT leader David Seymour says it will make the system work better for New Zealand, and rebuild confidence in immigration by restoring fairness and accountability.

He says the country needs new migrants to grow and develop, but his proposed system would only welcome people if they share values of tolerance, freedom and democracy, and help build infrastructure and play by the rules.

“Success requires a common set of expectations; respect our freedoms, uphold our democratic values, contribute to infrastructure, speak English, obey the law, and fill genuine gaps in the economy,” he said.

Seymour said immigration had enriched New Zealand, and in less than 200 years the country had gone from a “series of isolated villages” to a network of modern cities.

“From those who arrived in open boats 700 years ago, to those who arrived at Auckland Airport this morning, our country has been built by people willing to make a journey to try and build something better,” said Seymour.

He said people were asking why something “doesn’t quite feel right with immigration”, and ACT believed their suspicions were correct.

Seymour blamed successive governments for letting a skilled-migration system become a “general-purpose labour tap”.

“They have failed to enforce the rules they set.

“They have allowed infrastructure to fall further behind. And they have asked too little of people who want to benefit from the Kiwi character without supporting it.

“The rate of settlement has overwhelmed the ability to provide infrastructure.”

Seymour said his party’s policy would restore the “basic bargain” that New Zealand was built on.

The six-point plan includes;

Deporting serious offenders, “no matter how long they’ve been here”

Expire categories under Accredited Employer Work visas every year

Introduce a five-year welfare stand-down for all residence class visa holders

Introduce a $6 per day infrastructure surcharge on temporary work visas, on top of existing charges

Extend basic English language requirements to all work visa types

Establish a dedicated overstayer enforcement unit within Immigration New Zealand.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand