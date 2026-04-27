AM Edition: Top 10 Politics Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 27, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 politics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 27, 2026 – Full Text
Indian free trade agreement due for formal signing in New Delhi
April 27, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Trade Minister Todd McClay will formally sign the free trade agreement with India in New Delhi about 9pm Monday (NZT).
He has taken a delegation, including MPs from several parties, and more than 30 business representatives, and will also host a joint business summit with Indian Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.
“I’m just checking to make sure there is ink in my pen,” McClay said last week. “It’s such a significant achievement for New Zealand.
“If you think about it as 1.4 billion people in India, their wealth is growing, they are going to become the consumers of the future.
“The New Zealand economy is getting on at the ground floor of that and I think, in the future, this will be one of the most significant trade agreements to help secure our economy – but a lot of people have worked very hard to make sure we can get there.”
McClay visited India seven times as part of efforts to negotiate the deal, since the coalition took office, after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made securing such a deal an election promise during a televised debate in 2023.
Last week, Labour confirmed it would back the deal, paving the way for legislation enabling it to pass through Parliament.
The party’s support was needed by National, after New Zealand First announced – minutes before the deal itself was – the coalition party would oppose the deal.
NZ First leader Winston Peters has opposed migration aspects included in the deal, as well as a lack of wins for dairy and concerns about a clause requiring the government to promote $US20 billion of private investment in India within 15 years.
Labour’s agreement to back it came with a handful of policy concessions, and a warning the investment clause was “very unrealistic” and “almost impossible” to achieve.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins warned that could lead the Indian government to claw back the market access McClay and other officials had worked so hard to achieve.
McClay pushed back on the likelihood of that happening, saying if India decided New Zealand had not met the condition after 15 years, “they can put in place measures that are temporary and proportionate – and so it is not as significant as maybe it sounded”.
“There’s a special committee that the two parties have agreed to set up 12 months after the agreement enters into force – that is to monitor implementation of the agreement to make sure it’s working and, secondly, to continue to look for ways to improve the agreement.
“We’ll also be talking to them about the promotion that we are doing on an ongoing basis around investment, so I don’t expect there will be a challenge or a problem.”
He said the commitment was not for the government to invest that figure merely to promote investment.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis had previously expressed frustration about how long it took Labour to agree to back the deal, saying just the day before that Labour was “courting the same” anti-immigration votes as New Zealand First.
“We’ve been giving you advice for four months, we’ve had more than 20 meetings, we’ve responded to all of your requests. You’re trying to draw this out and, as I say, you’re playing into exactly the same concerns that New Zealand First is trying to whip up.
“You’re making a very political choice and I think it’s unfortunate, because what I think we should be doing on a matter like this is putting the interests of our people and our economy first.”
However, McClay was far less critical.
“No, I haven’t been frustrated by it,” he said. “I mean, it’s important to go through it, but we’ve had to do the legal scrubbing and, once that was finished, we reached agreement on a date to sign.
“It happens to have co-incided with when Labour have said they’ll give their support.”
He said Labour’s claim legal advice to the government about the deal had not been provided until last week was not entirely accurate, but refused to say how.
“You’ve got to consider their trade spokesman was in China last week. We had to wait until he was back, until he could have the meeting.”
McClay said the agreement provided huge opportunities for New Zealand exporters.
“I’m really not jumping into that,” he said. “They’ve made the right decision and I’m grateful to them.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Indian free trade agreement due for signing in New Delhi
April 27, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Trade Minister Todd McClay will formally sign the free trade agreement with India in New Delhi about 9pm Monday (NZT).
He has taken a delegation, including MPs from several parties, and more than 30 business representatives, and will also host a joint business summit with Indian Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.
“I’m just checking to make sure there is ink in my pen,” McClay said last week. “It’s such a significant achievement for New Zealand.
“If you think about it as 1.4 billion people in India, their wealth is growing, they are going to become the consumers of the future.
“The New Zealand economy is getting on at the ground floor of that and I think, in the future, this will be one of the most significant trade agreements to help secure our economy – but a lot of people have worked very hard to make sure we can get there.”
McClay visited India seven times as part of efforts to negotiate the deal, since the coalition took office, after Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made securing such a deal an election promise during a televised debate in 2023.
Last week, Labour confirmed it would back the deal, paving the way for legislation enabling it to pass through Parliament.
The party’s support was needed by National, after New Zealand First announced – minutes before the deal itself was – the coalition party would oppose the deal.
NZ First leader Winston Peters has opposed migration aspects included in the deal, as well as a lack of wins for dairy and concerns about a clause requiring the government to promote $US20 billion of private investment in India within 15 years.
Labour’s agreement to back it came with a handful of policy concessions, and a warning the investment clause was “very unrealistic” and “almost impossible” to achieve.
Labour leader Chris Hipkins warned that could lead the Indian government to claw back the market access McClay and other officials had worked so hard to achieve.
McClay pushed back on the likelihood of that happening, saying if India decided New Zealand had not met the condition after 15 years, “they can put in place measures that are temporary and proportionate – and so it is not as significant as maybe it sounded”.
“There’s a special committee that the two parties have agreed to set up 12 months after the agreement enters into force – that is to monitor implementation of the agreement to make sure it’s working and, secondly, to continue to look for ways to improve the agreement.
“We’ll also be talking to them about the promotion that we are doing on an ongoing basis around investment, so I don’t expect there will be a challenge or a problem.”
He said the commitment was not for the government to invest that figure, merely to promote investment.
Finance Minister Nicola Willis had previously expressed frustration about how long it took Labour to agree to back the deal, saying just the day before that Labour was “courting the same” anti-immigration votes as New Zealand First.
“We’ve been giving you advice for four months, we’ve had more than 20 meetings, we’ve responded to all of your requests. You’re trying to draw this out and, as I say, you’re playing into exactly the same concerns that New Zealand First is trying to whip up.
“You’re making a very political choice and I think it’s unfortunate, because what I think we should be doing on a matter like this is putting the interests of our people and our economy first.”
However, McClay was far less critical.
“No, I haven’t been frustrated by it,” he said. “I mean, it’s important to go through it, but we’ve had to do the legal scrubbing and, once that was finished, we reached agreement on a date to sign.
“It happens to have co-incided with when Labour have said they’ll give their support.”
He said Labour’s claim legal advice to the government about the deal had not been provided until last week was not entirely accurate, but refused to say how.
“You’ve got to consider their trade spokesman was in China last week. We had to wait until he was back, until he could have the meeting.”
McClay said the agreement provided huge opportunities for New Zealand exporters.
“I’m really not jumping into that,” he said. “They’ve made the right decision and I’m grateful to them.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Government looks to cut heavy vehicle regulations as part of fuel response
April 27, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The latest government data shows New Zealand’s fuel stocks have continued to fall, but movements remain within expectations.
The figures, published Monday but accurate to midday on Wednesday, show just under 52 days of petrol, about 41 days of diesel, and just under 46 days of jet fuel. That includes fuel on 10 ships within three weeks of arriving.
The figures are down by half a day, one day, and a day-and-a-half respectively on the last update.
The government says this would be expected under normal international shipping.
And stocks within New Zealand’s exclusive economic zone are as high as they have been since the Iran conflict began.
Loosening of regulations possibly on the way
The government says it is considering easing restrictions for heavy vehicles as a way to save fuel.
Minister for Regulation David Seymour said his Red Tape Tipline had received several submissions on ways to save fuel.
Seymour is due to speak at a media standup in Newmarket, Auckland at around 1pm on Monday.
Suggestions included allowing some heavy vehicles to carry more weight to reduce the number of trips, and relaxing time restrictions for over-dimension vehicles so they could travel at off-peak times.
Another suggestion was to adjust license class weight thresholds for zero emission vehicles to be in line with similar diesel vehicles.
An example was that some electric utes were heavier than diesel ones and therefore required a higher-class licence to drive, which discouraged uptake.
Seymour said the Government was in the process of refining these submissions.
“New Zealand’s fuel supply is stable. We’re focussed on keeping it that way. There are few things as important to Kiwis as ensuring New Zealand’s fuel supply remains strong,” Seymour said in a statement
“We are still in Phase 1 of the National Fuel Response Plan, but we don’t want a repeat of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Doing the work to boost fuel efficiency now helps ensure we can stay in Phase 1 for as long as possible, causing the least disruption to Kiwis.”
Transport Minister Chris Bishop said concerns over weight restrictions were widespread in the freight sector.
“In the short term, even small increases in permitted loads could reduce the number of trips needed, saving time, lowering costs, and reducing fuel use,” Bishop said.
“We need to balance that with safety and network impacts, but there are sensible changes we can make that will lift productivity without compromising standards.”
The ministers said the submissions were being developed so they could be quickly implemented if the Government moved to Phase 2 of its response.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Green Party disapproves of government granting prospecting permit for UNESCO site
April 27, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Green Party says the government’s decision to grant a prospecting permit on heritage land is unacceptable.
It comes after a permit was approved within Te Wāhipounamu, one of the country’s three UNESCO World Heritage Sites.
The permit covers 157 square kilometres, and allows prospecting for all minerals except uranium.
Green Party list MP and resources spokesperson Steve Abel said heritage sites had long been ruled out for mining, and should remain that way.
“This is among our most precious ecology and magnificent landscapes that are recognised globally, hence it’s a world heritage area, this is exactly the space that should be out of bounds to mining, to prospecting and to exploration,” he said.
“It’s utterly unacceptable this government in its fervor for the boom and bust industry of mining has issued a permit within a world heritage area.”
Abel noted that former prime minister John Key had ruled out mining in Te Wāhipounamu in 2012.
“This government is zealous in its advocacy for mining, it’s lost the recognition that the true treasures of our country are the magnificent, unique ecology and landscapes. Those are irreplaceable,” Abel said.
“The boom and bust short-term dollars that can be made from mining, and the short-term jobs, are not worth sacrificing something as spectacular as a heritage area.”
He said regardless of the methods used, any mining would cause permanent damage.
“It invariably involves disturbance and destruction of the landscape, and it often involves the use of toxic chemicals for extraction that leave an intergenerational legacy of tailings dams laden with cyanide that have to be managed decades after the mines have closed,” he said.
“There’s acid mine drainage which is already a problem we have on the west coast from historic mining and contemporary mining, so the legacy of mining in these areas is forever. The few dollars that are made are short term.”
RNZ has approached resource minister Shane Jones’ office for comment.
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Aotea/Great Barrier Island iwi meet with government amid overfishing concerns
April 27, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Oceans and Fisheries under-secretary has met with iwi and the local board on Aotea/Great Barrier Island.
It is feared that overfishing has decimated the kōura population, and Ngāti Rehua – Ngātiwai ki Aotea Trust Board and the Aotea/Great Barrier Local Board are wanting the government to back a plan to manage the population before it is too late.
RNZ reported that the team behind the Tai Tū Moana conservation project expected to meet with Jenny Marcroft soon.
Marcroft confirmed to RNZ that she travelled to Aotea/Great Barrier Island earlier in April.
“It was a very productive meeting,” she said.
Tai Tū Moana Steering Group member Glenn Edney wanted the government to implement a set of local rules devised during a pilot project called Ahu Moana. That included lowering the daily bag limit of Spiny Red Rock Lobster and the Packhorse Rock Lobster to two, a ban on daily bag limit accumulation, introducing a maximum size limit, having a closed mating season, and several recreational only areas.
“They’re seeing an increased pressure on the crayfish resource,” Marcroft said.
Marcroft said officials would be looking at each of those, and where they aligned, “where it’s through a Section 186A closure, which is iwi-led, or whether it comes in under Section 11 of the Fisheries Act.”
While she said she would be feeding into the advice given to the Oceans and Fisheries Minister, Marcroft said it would be up to Shane Jones to make any decision.
“I met with them towards the end of last week – just to go over, making sure we’ve captured all the information from the discussions we had on the island, and then that work will continue to be done until those recommendations come forward for the Minister.”
Marcroft said it was a “specific request for the uniqueness of Aotea/Great Barrier.”
“They are leading work. They all care about sustainability, including the commercial fishers that live on the island, as well.
“What I really liked about the meeting was the respect that was shown for each of the groups amongst themselves. It was really good.
“There wasn’t a, you know, we know that the recreational fishing space can get quite heated – people are very passionate about being able to fish – and what I saw was working collaboratively together, showing respect. It was very refreshing.”
– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Ōhura’s state of emergency lifts, but locals face long road to recovery
April 26, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Some Ōhura residents have “lost everything”, after floodwaters swept through the town a week ago, the district’s civil defence controller says.
Flooding cut off the remote King Country settlement, forcing some locals to escape in chest-high waters in the early hours of last Sunday morning.
A local state of emergency was lifted for the town this Sunday, but a week later, people were still out of their homes and dealing with “a lot of damage”, Ruapehu civil defence controller Clive Manley said.
About 50 homes were damaged by flooding, he said, and six were uninhabitable.
“Any individual homes affected is huge to that person, so when you’ve got water in that’s literally destroyed all your furniture, your whiteware, your belongings, it’s major for you.
“That was where the six are impacted… some have lost everything and are in alternate accommodation.”
Recovery efforts were now focused on getting residents back into the homes that were safe to live in. The council installed de-humidifiers to dry out sodden carpets and floors, and was pumping out septic tanks, Manley said.
Extensive roading works were needed slips throughout the network.
The council was currently assessing the cost of the damage from the deluge and recovery required, said Manley, who was also Ruapehu District Council chief executive.
During the past week, residents have scraped sludge and silt from their homes, and others have searched for animals that disappeared in the floodwaters.
“[Some farms have] lost access through slips and fences damaged, and there was stock loss as well,” Manley said. “There has been loss and there has been hardship to them as well.”
A mayoral relief fund was set up with $50,000 of council funds and the government was asked to contribute to that fund.
The government has been approached for comment on whether it will contribute.
Manley appealed to the wider public for donations to help those whose clothes and whiteware were destroyed.
The community was resilient, but had been through an “absolutely horrifying” ordeal, he said.
“Just getting out and getting to a safe place was extremely harrowing for them, and we were very fortunate everyone was unharmed.
“There were cars lost and there were people trapped in cars on the night, but there was no-one that was injured, which was really great.”
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OMV signals end of Maui gas field this year
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Energy company OMV has put a possible end date on gas production at the Maui gas field.
The Austrian-based company’s latest annual report notes it informed the government gas production at Maui was expected to finish at the end of this year.
PwC’s Energy team managing director Aaron Webb said the field’s decline had been long signalled, with government officials previously forecasting a likely end to production in 2027.
“Maui’s closure is another sign that New Zealand is now transitioning away from gas,” Webb said.
He said one of the key issues to come from it was whether Taranaki-based methanol producer Methanex would leave as a result of the announcement.
“The two are tied together quite closely in terms of Methanex being a key purchaser of Maui’s gas, so we may see a lot smaller gas market in the next year.”
In a statement to RNZ, an OMV spokesperson said: “OMV confirms that the Māui gas field, which has been in operation for nearly 50 years, is approaching the end of its productive life. However, no final decisions have been made regarding the timing.
“Despite substantial investments in recent years aimed at extending the field’s viability, official disclosures indicate a significant decline in gas output.”
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Research and development survey: 2025 – Stats NZ information release
April 23, 2026
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One year on: AIP visa closes in on $4b committed to NZ
April 26, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
The Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa continues to deliver for New Zealanders and the economy with $1.49 billion already invested and a further $2.415 billion in the pipeline for a total of $3.905 billion after its first year.
Investments into private credit are now at almost $900 million, with over $480 million already deployed and a further $376 million committed to businesses looking to innovate and grow, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford announced today.
“Investments in private credit by AIP investors has had a significant impact for businesses looking to diversify their sources of capital and access more flexible lending arrangements, but who do not want to dilute equity in the business,” Ms Stanford says.
Ms Stanford provided the update today during a visit to United Machinists in Dunedin, a high-tech manufacturer producing specialty parts for New Zealand’s flourishing aerospace and medtech sectors. United Machinists has received AIP private credit investment to support its growth, expand its footprint, and create high‑skilled jobs in the region.
“United Machinists is another excellent example of New Zealand innovation and potential taking flight, supported by private credit and investors who want to support established New Zealand businesses in their next stage.
“Private credit matters because it helps unlock productive capital for New Zealand businesses through private lending, giving firms another option alongside bank finance which is often asset based. This enables expansion, acquisitions, recruitment, investment in plant and equipment, and working capital.
“Examples of sectors that have benefitted already include aged care and healthcare, horticulture, data centres, digital media and technology, tourism, FMCG exporting, manufacturing, and dental tech.
“Private credit, alongside other AIP investments, including venture capital, private equity, and infrastructure funds are providing investors in the Growth category with a range of choices, with many now splitting their investment across a number of categories.
“A year after the new settings were implemented, interest in the visa remains strong, showing its competitive edge in an increasingly uncertain world benefitting New Zealand businesses, creating jobs and opportunities for New Zealanders, and growing our economy.”
Since the April 2025 refresh:
- 609 applications have been received for 1988 people
- $1.49 billion is already invested with a further $2.415 billion in the pipeline
- The Growth Category remains the most popular, with most investment flowing through managed funds.
- Within the Growth category managed funds are committed through (rounded to nearest million): Private Credit $899 million, Venture Capital $147 million, Infrastructure $97 million, Private Equity $57 million, Diversified $17 million, and Fund of Funds $10 million. Of this, $778 million (63%) has already been deployed.
- Invest New Zealand undertakes quarterly recertification of managed funds within the Growth category to track compliance with requirements including deployment into the New Zealand economy.
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Stable economy and digital transformation power Hong Kong SMEs to decade high performance, CPA Australia survey
April 23, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 April 2026 – Hong Kong’s small businesses delivered their strongest performance in a decade in 2025, while confidence in the year ahead has climbed to a record high, according to CPA Australia’s latest Asia‑Pacific Small Business Survey 2025–26.
The survey shows that 68 per cent of Hong Kong SMEs recorded growth in 2025, up from 65 per cent in 2024 and marking the highest result on record. This positive momentum is expected to continue this year, with 71 per cent of SMEs expecting their businesses to grow and 76 per cent anticipating growth in the local economy — both at record highs. Customer loyalty and a strong workforce were identified as key drivers behind SMEs’ solid performance last year.
Mr Cliff Ip, Councillor of CPA Australia’s Greater China Divisional Council, said Hong Kong’s improving business environment played a critical role in supporting SME growth. “Hong Kong’s business confidence and economic growth strengthened last year, supported by robust capital markets, a recovery in tourism and consumption, and signs of stabilisation in the property market,” said Mr Ip. “Against this stable and supportive backdrop, small businesses not only benefited from increased business activity, but were also able to expand in a healthy and sustainable manner.”
Looking ahead, Mr Ip noted that while global geopolitical tensions and external uncertainties pose rising challenges, Hong Kong’s underlying strengths remain a key advantage for SMEs. “Rising geopolitical risks are likely to create headwinds for many sectors such as trade and logistics through higher fuel costs and supply chain disruptions. However, I remain confident about Hong Kong’s overall business outlook this year,” he said. “As many regions become more unpredictable or less secure, Hong Kong’s stable and consistent business environment, together with supportive policy settings including the city’s low and simple tax regime stand out as important advantages in attracting international companies and investors.”
Mr Ip added that these developments also present new opportunities for local SMEs, particularly as increased international interest creates scope to build partnerships, expand networks and tap into new markets. “This environment also creates favourable conditions for younger entrepreneurs to explore emerging markets and pursue new business opportunities,” he said.
Improved business performance has strengthened the solvency of many local SMEs. The share of businesses reporting difficulty paying debts fell sharply from 22 per cent in 2024 to just 3 per cent in 2025, while only 4 per cent expect to face difficulties this year, down markedly from 26 per cent previously. As a result, Hong Kong small businesses are now the least likely among the surveyed businesses to report solvency concerns.
Mr Ip said, “The solvency of many SMEs has notably improved, driven by stronger cash flow from improved business growth, a robust capital market and a recovering property market over the past year. This healthier cashflow has both supported easier access to external finance and reduced the need for such finance.”
Hong Kong SMEs have also strengthened their capability to invest in technology that delivers rapid improvements in profitability. In 2025, 64 per cent of SMEs reported that their technology investment in that year helped improve profitability, up from 59 per cent in 2024. Two in five Hong Kong SMEs invested in artificial intelligence (AI) last year, making it the leading technology investment among local SMEs, followed by customer relationship management (CRM) software.
At the same time, cyber protection has improved, with the share of Hong Kong businesses reporting losses from cyber incidents falling sharply from 72 per cent in 2024 to 43 per cent in 2025. However, as digitalisation accelerates, cyber risks remain elevated, with nearly three in five SMEs expecting to face cyber threats this year, above the survey average 42 per cent.
Mr Davy Leung, Deputy Chairperson of CPA Australia’s SME and Entrepreneurship Committee of Greater China, said the growing maturity and availability of AI tools is helping SMEs enhance productivity, reduce operating costs and improve customer experience.
“However, rising digital fraud, wider AI adoption and SMEs’ increasing reliance on digital banking have prompted the Hong Kong Government to significantly strengthen banking security and cybersecurity resilience over the past year. This includes the rollout of low-cost and practical initiatives such as the Cybersec One Programme and the continued implementation of the ‘9+5’ SME support measures. The decline of cyberattack-related losses reported in the survey in part reflects the effectiveness of these measures.
“As cybersecurity threats and digital fraud risks continue to escalate, SMEs should make better use of these available resources, including free website risk assessments and vulnerability identification services, to strengthen their defence capabilities and safeguard business operations.”
Mr Leung also suggested that the Government consider revamping the Technology Voucher Programme to support broader digitalisation efforts, including the adoption of both AI and non-AI technologies. He added that enhanced training support would help SMEs identify and implement modern tools to drive innovation, improve efficiency and strengthen long-term competitiveness.
Rising costs remain a key challenge for Hong Kong SMEs in 2025, with 29 per cent reporting it having a negative impact on their business. However, this was the second‑lowest level among all surveyed markets, underscoring Hong Kong’s relatively low inflationary environment last year. Notably, the share of SMEs citing staff costs as a negative factor rose from 35 per cent to 42 per cent, making it the most significant cost pressure for Hong Kong businesses in 2025. This increase may help explain why the proportion of SMEs hiring additional staff declined from 42 per cent to 38 per cent last year.
Mr Leung said, “Increasing costs remain a significant barrier for many SMEs across Asia‑Pacific region, but Hong Kong’s relatively low inflation has helped cushion the impact on local small businesses,” Mr Leung said.
Mr Leung added that while headcount growth has moderated, overall staff costs have continued to rise as businesses invest in higher‑value talent. “Greater digitalisation and automation have helped ease labour constraints in Hong Kong. When SMEs do add staff, they are increasingly recruiting employees with digital and AI capabilities, or creating new roles to support business transformation. These positions typically command higher salaries, which has contributed to higher overall staff costs despite slower hiring growth.”
The annual survey collected the views of 4,166 small businesses across 11 Asia-Pacific markets, including Singapore, the Chinese Mainland, and Australia, with 305 respondents from Hong Kong.
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