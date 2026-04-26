One year on: AIP visa closes in on $4b committed to NZ

Source: New Zealand Government

The Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa continues to deliver for New Zealanders and the economy with $1.49 billion already invested and a further $2.415 billion in the pipeline for a total of $3.905 billion after its first year.

Investments into private credit are now at almost $900 million, with over $480 million already deployed and a further $376 million committed to businesses looking to innovate and grow, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford announced today.

“Investments in private credit by AIP investors has had a significant impact for businesses looking to diversify their sources of capital and access more flexible lending arrangements, but who do not want to dilute equity in the business,” Ms Stanford says.

Ms Stanford provided the update today during a visit to United Machinists in Dunedin, a high-tech manufacturer producing specialty parts for New Zealand’s flourishing aerospace and medtech sectors. United Machinists has received AIP private credit investment to support its growth, expand its footprint, and create high‑skilled jobs in the region.

“United Machinists is another excellent example of New Zealand innovation and potential taking flight, supported by private credit and investors who want to support established New Zealand businesses in their next stage.

“Private credit matters because it helps unlock productive capital for New Zealand businesses through private lending, giving firms another option alongside bank finance which is often asset based. This enables expansion, acquisitions, recruitment, investment in plant and equipment, and working capital.

“Examples of sectors that have benefitted already include aged care and healthcare, horticulture, data centres, digital media and technology, tourism, FMCG exporting, manufacturing, and dental tech.

“Private credit, alongside other AIP investments, including venture capital, private equity, and infrastructure funds are providing investors in the Growth category with a range of choices, with many now splitting their investment across a number of categories.

“A year after the new settings were implemented, interest in the visa remains strong, showing its competitive edge in an increasingly uncertain world benefitting New Zealand businesses, creating jobs and opportunities for New Zealanders, and growing our economy.”

Since the April 2025 refresh:

609 applications have been received for 1988 people

$1.49 billion is already invested with a further $2.415 billion in the pipeline

The Growth Category remains the most popular, with most investment flowing through managed funds.

Within the Growth category managed funds are committed through (rounded to nearest million): Private Credit $899 million, Venture Capital $147 million, Infrastructure $97 million, Private Equity $57 million, Diversified $17 million, and Fund of Funds $10 million. Of this, $778 million (63%) has already been deployed.

Invest New Zealand undertakes quarterly recertification of managed funds within the Growth category to track compliance with requirements including deployment into the New Zealand economy.

MIL OSI