Intelligence Redefining Luxury: AITO Full Lineup Debuts at Auto China 2026

Source: Media Outreach

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 April 2026 – On April 24, AITO’s full product range and SERES’ latest technological achievements were unveiled at Auto China 2026 — the AITO M6 made its powerful debut, the all-new AITO M9 was revealed for the first time, the AITO M8, M7, and M5 were displayed together, and the MF Platform was innovatively launched.

The all-new AITO M9 received 11,500 pre-orders within one hour of opening reservations. The new model features an exclusive 6-LiDAR stereo matrix, among other innovations, achieving a leading leap forward in eight domains including performance and intelligent driving assistance. The AITO M6 surpassed 10,000 firm orders within 15 minutes of going on sale. Equipped with 896-channel dual-optical-path imaging-grade LiDAR as standard, the new model delivers a pioneering intelligent mobility experience that redefines user expectations.

2026 Brand Finance Global Automobile Brand Value 100 rankings were recently released. AITO made its debut on the list with a brand value of US$3.44788 billion, ranking first among Chinese luxury automobile brands and becoming the only Chinese brand in the global top 10 luxury automobile brands.

At the auto show, Zhang Zhengping, Chairman of SERES AUTO, personally delivered the keys to the first AITO M6 owners. He stated: “We always start with our users, take that insight into R&D, and deliver it back to them — so even a young person’s first car can carry the safety assurance of a million-yuan vehicle.”

SERES launched the MF Platform, an AI-driven platform advancing toward vehicle-level Level 4 embodied intelligent evolution. Integrating multi-source powertrains, cockpit-driving coordination, intelligent chassis, intelligent hub, intelligent safety, and smart services, it transforms the vehicle from a mere means of transportation into an embodied intelligent entity capable of thinking, perceiving, and continuous evolution.

AITO adheres to its “Five Highs” vehicle-building philosophy of high safety, high reliability, high performance, high quality, and high value. The brand persists in intelligent-electric integration and software-defined vehicles, accelerating the advancement of electrification and intelligentization. To date, AITO’s intelligent driving assistance system has accumulated over 7.1 billion kilometers of total mileage, with 3.32 million potential collisions actively avoided.

Hashtag: #SeresGroup

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