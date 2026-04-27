Government looks to cut heavy vehicle regulations as part of fuel response

Source: Radio New Zealand

The latest government data shows New Zealand’s fuel stocks have continued to fall, but movements remain within expectations.

The figures, published Monday but accurate to midday on Wednesday, show just under 52 days of petrol, about 41 days of diesel, and just under 46 days of jet fuel. That includes fuel on 10 ships within three weeks of arriving.

The figures are down by half a day, one day, and a day-and-a-half respectively on the last update.

The government says this would be expected under normal international shipping.

And stocks within New Zealand’s exclusive economic zone are as high as they have been since the Iran conflict began.

Loosening of regulations possibly on the way

The government says it is considering easing restrictions for heavy vehicles as a way to save fuel.

Minister for Regulation David Seymour said his Red Tape Tipline had received several submissions on ways to save fuel.

Seymour is due to speak at a media standup in Newmarket, Auckland at around 1pm on Monday.

Suggestions included allowing some heavy vehicles to carry more weight to reduce the number of trips, and relaxing time restrictions for over-dimension vehicles so they could travel at off-peak times.

Another suggestion was to adjust license class weight thresholds for zero emission vehicles to be in line with similar diesel vehicles.

An example was that some electric utes were heavier than diesel ones and therefore required a higher-class licence to drive, which discouraged uptake.

RNZ / Mark Papalii

Seymour said the Government was in the process of refining these submissions.

“New Zealand’s fuel supply is stable. We’re focussed on keeping it that way. There are few things as important to Kiwis as ensuring New Zealand’s fuel supply remains strong,” Seymour said in a statement

“We are still in Phase 1 of the National Fuel Response Plan, but we don’t want a repeat of the Covid-19 lockdowns. Doing the work to boost fuel efficiency now helps ensure we can stay in Phase 1 for as long as possible, causing the least disruption to Kiwis.”

Transport Minister Chris Bishop said concerns over weight restrictions were widespread in the freight sector.

“In the short term, even small increases in permitted loads could reduce the number of trips needed, saving time, lowering costs, and reducing fuel use,” Bishop said.

“We need to balance that with safety and network impacts, but there are sensible changes we can make that will lift productivity without compromising standards.”

The ministers said the submissions were being developed so they could be quickly implemented if the Government moved to Phase 2 of its response.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand