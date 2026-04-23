Research and development survey: 2025 – Stats NZ information release

23 April 2026

Research and development (R&D) statistics report on research and development activity, including expenditure and related employment across the business, government, and higher education sectors in New Zealand.

In 2025, the survey was conducted for the business sector only. In every second (even) year, all three sectors are surveyed.

R&D expenditure figures are in nominal terms and are not adjusted for inflation.

This release focuses on data from 2025, with comparisons back to 2018. The survey design has remained comparable over this period.