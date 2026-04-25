AM Edition: Top 10 Security Intel Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 security intelligence articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026 – Full Text
Royal New Zealand Air Force completes medical evacuation from Antarctica
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Royal New Zealand Air Force has successfully completed the evacuation of a a patient working with the US Antarctic Program.
In a Facebook post, it said the C-130J Hercules completed the evacuation of one New Zealander from Antarctica.
“Our No. 40 Squadron crew picked up a New Zealander who needed higher medical attention and delivered them to Christchurch tonight (Friday).”
It said the mission had been over the course of 24 hours and its success coincided with the final sunset before winter on the continent.
“At this time of the year there are very narrow windows of favourable weather conditions so the crew threaded the needle between weather systems and dwindling daylight to land at Phoenix Airfield on the Ross Ice Shelf, near McMurdo Station.”
It said the crew had landed at the last sunrise about midday, and took off in twilight after the final sunset a little after 2pm. The next sunrise McMurdo Station and Scott Base will see is set to be on 19 August.
In a post on X, the US Embassy to New Zealand said the “high-stakes” evacuation from McMurdo Station brought home a a patient working with the US Antarctic Program.
“The NZ Defence Force has executed another high-stakes medical evacuation from Antarctica’s McMurdo Station, safely bringing home a patient working with the U.S. Antarctic Program. These missions are never routine – they demand precision, courage, and world-class capability every… pic.twitter.com/lezjrnTujI
— US Embassy NZ (@usembassynz) April 24, 2026
US Chargé d’Affaires David Gehrenbeck expressed gratitude to New Zealand for its investment in “defines capabilities and exceptionally-skilled crews”.
“These missions are never routine – they demand precision, courage, and world-class capability every single time.
“This is what close partnership looks like in action.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Te Kaha review: Christchurch’s new stadium delivers for its city
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Opinion – Friday night marked the start of a new era for Christchurch.
A long 15 years after the city lost its sporting home, the doors of Te Kaha were opened and the Crusaders entered a new chapter.
Does the $683 million venue get the pass mark?
Ellis Park, Twickenham, the Melbourne Cricket Ground – I’ve been blessed to watch sport at some iconic stadiums around the world.
How does New Zealand’s newest indoor venue stack up?
Access
A perk of a media pass is obviously skipping the queues to get in, but speaking to punters, there was an overall sense of ease about getting into the ground, with those I spoke to waiting no more than 10 minutes.
Security checks were carried out, but didn’t cause too much delay, with several entrances for fans. I enjoyed one of the smoothest exits I’ve experienced, straight out of the lift and through a door, which opened right out to the front of the stadium.
Buses provided transport for those further afield, but the location makes it an easy walk back to central city accommodation.
Te Kaha is a uniquely easy stadium to circumnavigate, with no barriers. It takes a little under 10 minutes to walk right around.
Flow
Some hiccups here. Ignoring the long hike for some to get to the highest seats in the house, things often felt disorientating trying to get between food stalls, lounges and the stands.
Many expressed frustration at the confusing journey among the three, some even arguing with security guards about where they could and couldn’t go.
There were a few navigation issues, as locals got used to the new layout. Some long lines of people waited to use the lifts to get to the lounges, while the stadium helpers were put to good use by punters looking for their seats, some on the opposite side of the stadium.
However, once finding it, moving around each location was a breeze.
Food and drink
To the important stuff. Though a niggly trip from the lounges or top level, there was a smorgasbord of food options, although these weren’t dollar menus.
Some of the more eye-popping prices included $10 for hot chips, $12 hot dogs and $12 beers, but a full meal of fish and chips for $16.50 seemed good bang for buck.
Other offerings included pies, sushi, pizza, burgers and Korean chicken.
Service was efficient, with my wait for a hot dog and chips less than 60 seconds. The only hitch was my $12 gourmet hot dog was in fact cold.
The press box was well looked after with a selection of sandwiches and some hot wedges delivered at half-time.
Purely for journalistic purposes, I also opted for a cheeky half-time bacon buttie, also for $12, accompanied by a $7 Powerade. The combo was magic and the slightly longer line for the buttie well justified.
I was reluctantly granted entry to the Ōtautahi Lounge, where the catering was on another level. Unfortunately, I was unable to partake in the selection of fine meats and cheeses, while the outdoor fridges were stacked to the brim with drinks.
Atmosphere
Arriving about 5pm, it was a slow build, but when it kicked off, Te Kaha was pumping.
Unfortunately, windows don’t open in the press box, so much of the atmosphere was lost, although when outside, the acoustics are something special. The lighting was also incredibly impressive, with the ceiling providing a cornucopia of colour.
The fans didn’t disappoint with their renditions of Sweet Caroline and Why Does Love Do This To Me, but when Christchurch’s own Scribe took centrestage, they really found their voice.
The Crusaders’ entrance was also spinetingling, as a guard of honour of club legends formed and a powerful kapa haka performance welcomed them onto the turf.
While the iconic horse tradition was no more, the roar whenever a fan caught a stray ball in the stands carried over from Addington.
Spectacle
A dry deck in Christchurch – the dream is now real.
We saw the impact of a roof on the Highlanders, who endured decades of miserable Dunedin conditions at Carisbrook, and now the Crusaders reap the benefits of playing under cover.
They didn’t take long to showcase just how Te Kaha could impact the action onfield. In a hard and fast match, both sides chanced their arm, were eager to counter and produced some silky offloads.
Plenty of players were seen testing their bombs against the ceiling in the warm-ups, barely getting halfway to it and no-one came close during the match.
There was even some old fashion biff to get the fans on their feet.
Observations
The toilets were immaculate, but that may not be true come tomorrow.
General stadium seats were spacious and comfy, with the lounge passes including padded outdoor seats.
Staff were all friendly and helpful.
Some murals are desperately needed to cover a lot of large blank white walls.
The big screens were stunning, with not a moment missed.
Shout out to the elevator assistant who spent the entire night taking people up and down the lift, only seeing the score, when someone asked to go to level four.
Rating
As an Eden Park regular, this was a very refreshing experience and maybe the debate around the national stadium has some merit.
While it will never have the history of Eden Park, Te Kaha made a compelling case for what a future national stadium could look like and is more than capable of carving out a very special legacy of its own.
I grade Te Kaha’s first night a very solid B+.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Government continues with US minerals deal negotiations
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The government is pushing on with negotiating a critical minerals deal with the United States, but says risks must be “carefully considered”.
A just-released Cabinet paper revealed Resources Minister Shane Jones recommended continuing work drafting a bilateral agreement.
It was revealed in February that New Zealand was in discussions with the US about the supply of rare and critical minerals, as Donald Trump seeks to reduce America’s reliance on China for material it sees as pivotal for tech innovation and national security.
The Cabinet paper said a draft framework for bilateral agreement with the US was taken to Cabinet on 2 February – but it was decided New Zealand would not sign the deal at a meeting hosted by the US two days later.
Cabinet received the draft the same day that Prime Minister Christopher Luxon told Morning Report reporting of potential talks between the two nations was “speculative and hypothetical” and “probably a bit frothy and a bit ahead of itself”.
Cabinet asked Jones to return with further advice on the proposed framework, it said.
Jones did so, and recommended re-entering negotiations with the US.
That’s despite risks, including that a minerals deal could lead to “pressure to commit future Crown financing” and “degrading the social licence for mining”, the paper said.
Other risks were redacted.
The risks would need to be “carefully considered”, it said.
The paper also noted iwi had initially raised concerns with the pace and content of the framework, and upon further consultation, they “reaffirmed their strong concerns on process, substance, and partnering with the US”.
The US had also proposed negotiations on a multi-nation Agreement on Trade in Critical Minerals (ATCM), it said.
The US intended the ATCM to “create a preferential trade zone for critical minerals through enforceable price floors and rules around imports and investment”.
Much of the information about the ATCM was redacted, but the paper said Cabinet approval would be sought before any further steps were taken.
It said New Zealand could help create a more resilient global critical mineral supply, and as a country with a reputation for high standards in the resources sector, a US deal could provide a future export advantage.
Developing critical minerals production would require investment from international partners, and the US had a “significant amount” available, it said.
The government wants to double minerals exports to $3 billion by 2035.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Auckland mayor Wayne Brown refers to RNZ staffer as ‘a Muslim terrorist’
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Auckland mayor Wayne Brown referred to an RNZ staff member of Indian descent as “a Muslim terrorist” and commented on his beard as the man escorted him into the building for an interview.
Brown said the comments were a “fumbled attempt at humour”.
RNZ said the man was greeting Brown as he arrived at RNZ’s Auckland offices for an appearance on the Afternoons programme on Monday.
The staff member apologised to Brown for the wait, mentioning security being tight in the building, an RNZ spokesperson said in a statement.
“The Mayor responded with a comment along the lines of ‘security can’t be very tight if we’re being escorted by a Muslim terrorist’,” the RNZ spokesperson said.
“The Mayor also made a comment about the employee’s looks and said something like ‘gosh look at your beard’.”
The man noted he must have looked shocked because the mayor then said he was only joking, the spokesperson said
The staff member, who RNZ News agreed not to name, said he was shocked and hurt by the comments.
“I agree with the Mayor that his comments were inappropriate and disrespectful,” he said in a statement sent by RNZ’s communications team.
“I acknowledge his apology and hope this incident leads to reflection about the choice of language, and the danger of racial and religious stereotyping, especially by those in positions of leadership.”
RNZ’s chief people officer Sarah Neilson said the comment was not acceptable.
“RNZ’s immediate concern is for our colleague who was understandably hurt by the comments,” she said in a statement.
“At our workplace we want people to be treated with respect, including by our guests. The comment made to our employee was unacceptable whether it was made in jest or otherwise.”
The Mayor’s apology
The mayor sent the man an email apology a short time after the incident.
It was requested he send it via an RNZ colleague and the organisation has released it:
“I am writing to apologise for the comment I made to you yesterday. It was inappropriate, and I take full responsibility for it.
“I understand that my words were disrespectful, and I regret the harm they caused. It was a fumbled attempt at humour which I admit I got wrong.
“On a personal note, I have a great deal of respect for the Sikh community in Auckland, and I am sorry that my comment fell short of that.”
The man is not Sikh. The Mayor was mistakenly told by his staff that the man was Sikh.
In response to questions from RNZ today, Brown sent a statement.
“I tend to use humour in all interactions but acknowledge I got this one wrong,” he said.
“When I was made aware of this, I immediately sent an apology to [the man]. I have always made it clear that I have great respect and admiration for our Muslim, Sikh and Indian communities here in Auckland, and I will continue to be a Mayor who represents every Aucklander.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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NZ Remembrance Army calls for more volunteers to help restore veterans’ graves
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A group that restores the headstones of servicemen and women is seeking more volunteers.
The New Zealand Remembrance Army was set up nine years ago in Porirua and now has volunteers all over the country who restore the gravestones of people who have served New Zealand and tell their stories.
The group had restored about 350,000 headstones so far, as well as putting up about 140 new headstones on unmarked graves.
Managing director Simon Strombom said the group was seeking more volunteers in places such as Northland, Auckland, Wairarapa and Christchurch.
“This time of year we are kind of at the end of the summer, we don’t do a lot of restoration. We tend to go into a research phase, so it’s a good time to build the teams, build the experience and get our national training standards and all those types of things ready for when we start again in August,” he said.
“We do have quite strict standards and work with stone masons a lot around our techniques and what we use.
“We would rather a quality volunteer who knows what they are doing than a big mass team. We favour quality over quantity, that is a key thing for us.”
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Astronomers believe ‘otherworldly’ light seen in the sky linked to Chinese rocket launch
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Astronomers believe an “otherworldly” light seen in the sky on Friday night is linked to a Chinese rocket launch hours earlier.
Tūhura Otago Museum director and astronomer Ian Griffin said the striking phenomenon appeared about 30 minutes after a rocket reportedly lifted off from China.
”As I understand it, there was a launch at about half past six our time,” Griffin said.
”Roughly half an hour later, the rocket was passing over New Zealand when there was likely a stage separation or firing of rocket jets, and it became incredibly bright in the sky.”
Griffin said the launch of a Long March-2D rocket carrying experimental satellites reportedly took place from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center earlier that afternoon Beijing time.
Reports and images of a glowing cloud moving across the sky quickly surfaced on social media, with sightings spanning much of the country.
Griffin, who observed the event from Middlemarch near Dunedin, described it as ”a very bright cloud” that slowly expanded as it travelled.
He said the cloud was initially intense and was likely reflecting sunlight at high altitude.
Griffin said that as the rocket climbed further into orbit, the plume spread out and formed a distinctive spiral shape, which he said was a hallmark of rocket exhaust dispersing in the upper atmosphere.
”It really did look otherworldly,” Griffin said.
”It’s not something you ever see in the natural night sky – a glowing cloud that grows and shifts shape as you watch. I can understand why people found it a bit unsettling.”
Griffin said such displays, while uncommon, were not unprecedented.
He said similar effects have been observed following launches from New Zealand’s own Mahia Peninsula Launch Complex, as well as missions by SpaceX in the United States.
Despite its unusual appearance, Griffin said there was no danger.
”The rocket is hundreds of kilometres above us by the time this happens,” he said.
”What you’re seeing is sunlight reflecting off gases released during the launch. It’s completely harmless – just visually stunning.”
The New Zealand Defence Force has been approached for comment.
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Phoenix end A-League season with heavy loss to Macarthur
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Coach Chris Greenacre admits his team were “nowhere near the pace” after crashing to a 4-0 loss to Macarthur FC in their final game of a difficult A-League season.
The Phoenix trailed 3-0 at halftime in a one-sided contest in Sydney and went on to suffer their biggest defeat since Greenacre took over from Giancarlo Italiano two months ago.
The result means the Phoenix eighth on the standings and they could drop to ninth once the final round of regular season matches is completed.
Macarthur leapfrogged the Kiwi side to seventh. Both teams already knew they were out of play-off contention going into the match.
A lack of motivation was no excuse for a riled Greenacre.
“It is more difficult for players to get up for a game when there’s nothing but at the end of the day you’re a professional athlete and that shouldn’t matter,” Greenacre told journalists.
“Ultimately this is your job so there should be no taking your foot of the gas in my opinion, and we did that.
“Really disappointed with the way that we conducted ourselves in the first half, we were nowhere near the pace.
“We had a few words at halftime and I thought in the second half we took the game to Macarthur… and in transition we caused them a few problems without having that final end product.
“It’s the first time I’ve probably questioned our group. They’ve been awesome for a number of weeks now and that was probably our blip and unfortunately we don’t have the opportunity to fix that.”
The first half was one to forget for the Phoenix.
Macarthur took the lead little after five minutes into the game as a result of a mix up at the back which saw a long-range effort from Matthew Jurman deflect off Bill Tuiloma and into the back of the net.
The Bulls doubled their advantage midway through the half when a right wing cross fell favourably to the feet of midfielder Dean Bosnjak on the edge of the six yard box and he slotted home.
Ifeanyi Eze had Wellington’s first goalscoring opportunity in the 25th minute when he got on the end of a defence-splitting through ball, but he saw his effort deflect narrowly wide of the left post.
Luke Brattan made it 3-0 to Macarthur nine minutes later, picking out the top left corner of the Phoenix goal with a quality finish after being given space and time outside the penalty area.
Greenacre made a double change at halftime, bringing on Ramy Najjarine and Luke Brooke-Smith in place of Sander Kartum and Fin Roa Conchie respectively.
The substitutes, particularly Brooke-Smith, had an impact with the Phoenix having a great share of possession and looking more dangerous with the ball.
Brooke-Smith was denied from close range by Robinson midway through the second half after Corban Piper nodded a Najjarine cross back across goal.
Macarthur added a fourth courtesy of a big deflection which looped over Josh Oluwayemi and into the back of the net.
Substitute Sarpreet Singh, in his first appearance since being injured 10 weeks ago, came closest to getting the visitors on the scoresheet in the final minute of normal time when he rattled the crossbar from a free kick.
The Wellington Phoenix will be back on the training pitch next week as they prepare players such as Singh for the chance of playing at the FIFA World Cup.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Who’s buying businesses? Surprising trends emerge
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The sale of small- and medium-sized businesses continues to increase along with prices, though there’s been a shift in the mix of buyers and sellers.
ABC Business Sales managing director Chris Small said demographic data was showing unexpected trends.
- About 60 percent of sellers are not baby boomers.
- 47 percent of purchasers are more than 46 years old.
- Demographic change as NZ Europeans make up 67 percent of sellers, with Indians, Asians and other ethnicities making up 47 percent of buyers.
- Completed business sales have reached a record 514 in the year ended March 2026 – up 21 percent on 2025.
- AI’s effect on future job security has emerged as a reason for new purchasers to buy a business.
- Wholesale & distribution businesses attract the highest average price ($1.58 million), followed by agribusinesses ($1.36m) while hospitality attracts the lowest average price ($245,000).
Small said the outlook for sales growth would be guided by the number of listings, which was expected to remain little changed over the year to March 2027.
He said business owners were expected to hold back on going to market until earnings improved, perhaps in the second half of the year.
“We also believe the election and the Iran war will result in a slowing down of business sales over the next six months,” he said.
“Demand represented by volumes of signed confidentiality agreements will continue to increase, but at more subdued rates of 5-10 percent vs the 25-30 percent of the last two years.
“The historical drivers of immigration and unemployment are both forecast to decline in the next 12 months.”
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HKUST and Times Higher Education Co-Host Asia Universities Summit 2026
April 25, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2026 – The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Times Higher Education (THE) co-hosted the Asia Universities Summit 2026 from April 22 to 24. Under the theme “Igniting Global Transformation: Asia’s Leadership,” the three-day premier event explores Asia’s pivotal role in reshaping global innovation and addressing pressing societal challenges through higher education.
The Summit holds particular significance as it coincides with HKUST’s 35th anniversary and marks a decade of partnership between the University and THE since the inaugural summit. This year’s event has attracted over 600 university presidents, policymakers, and industry titans from 25 countries and regions, underscoring a collective commitment to advancing the academic landscape across the continent.
The Summit officially commenced on April 22 at HKUST’s Shaw Auditorium, with the opening ceremony officiated by Dr. SZE Chun-Fai, Jeff, Acting Secretary for Education of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government; Prof. Nancy IP, President of HKUST; Phil BATY, Chief Global Affairs Officer, and Mei Mei LIM, President, Asia Pacific, from THE.
In her opening remarks, President Ip underscored the need for cross-border collaboration and the evolving role of universities in a rapidly changing world. She said, “As HKUST celebrates its anniversary and a decade of partnership with Times Higher Education, we gather at a defining moment for our region. Asia is increasingly shaping the direction of global innovation, talent development, and societal transformation. In this era of rapid technological advancement and constant change—from artificial intelligence to climate resilience—the challenge of progress lies in anticipating needs and shaping solutions, which calls for a fundamental rethinking of how universities lead. At HKUST, we firmly believe that no single institution can address these global challenges alone; progress will come through openness, partnership, and shared responsibility.
Hong Kong is unique in being the only city in the world with five universities ranked among the global top 100, underscoring its role as a leading international hub for exchange and innovation. Building on this strength, HKUST has initiated dialogues with the world’s leading universities and invited them to Hong Kong to explore opportunities for a university town. This Summit reflects our long‑standing commitment to bringing institutions together to exchange ideas, build meaningful collaborations, and take collective action. By convening leaders from across Asia and beyond, we aim to turn thoughtful dialogue into real impact for our communities and for society at large.”
Dr. SZE Chun-Fai, Jeff, highlighted Hong Kong’s unique position as an international education hub, stating, “Universities today are not only centers of knowledge creation but also powerful drivers of innovation, resilience, and societal impact. In an era of rapid technological advancement, higher education must translate cutting-edge research into real-world solutions that address global challenges. HKUST exemplifies this excellence and achieves remarkable rankings, with its entrepreneurial story equally unmatched, demonstrating the worldwide impact of its research discoveries. Hong Kong has long served as the world’s super-connector and super-value adder, bridging East and West. Our highly internationalized and diversified post-secondary education system positions us ideally to facilitate this convergence between global academic networks and the opportunities of the Chinese Mainland and the wider region. Education, technology, and talent form a foundational triad for success. By fostering talent attraction, interdisciplinary education, industry-academic partnerships, and research collaborations with our counterparts elsewhere, we are building a vibrant ecosystem that strengthens Hong Kong’s innovation edge, contributing to Asia as well as national development.”
Phil Baty reaffirmed THE’s enduring partnership of trust with HKUST and celebrated Asia’s rising global influence, stating, “A decade ago, right here on this stunning campus, THE launched its first-ever Asia Universities Summit. Today, we are witnessing a tilt in the balance of power in global higher education and research from the West to the East. This extraordinary trajectory is driven by Asia’s booming research productivity and global ambitions. Hong Kong, with five universities now ranked among the world’s top 100, stands at the heart of this transformation—a city which we believe will remain the flagship atop the rising tide across Asia, cementing its position as a world-leading powerhouse. New knowledge creation is not a zero-sum game, as we all gain from the leapfrogging Asian university sector. This Summit is a celebration of your excellence and the glorious diversity of our academic community.”
Following the opening ceremony, President Ip joined Prof. Martin O. BERGÖ, Vice-President of Karolinska Institutet, in a keynote fireside chat on longevity science. The discussion explored how advances in biomedicine, neuroscience, and translational research can extend both lifespan and healthspan, while contributing to resilient and equitable societies. President Ip shared insights from her pioneering neuroscience research, including the University’s efforts to decode the biological basis of healthy aging. She said, “Healthy aging is not just about adding years to life, but adding life to our years. We need a paradigm shift from reactive to proactive care. At HKUST, we are focused on monitoring risks for any diseases early and implementing preventive measures. Longevity science is about extending the ‘healthspan’ and as a university, we have much to offer through our research and collaborations. We are uniquely positioned to contribute to this field.”
A spotlight on the first day was a fireside chat between Prof. Harry SHUM, Chairman of the HKUST Council, and Judson ALTHOFF, CEO of Microsoft’s Commercial Business. The dialogue delved into the transformative power of AI across both industry and academia, discussing how universities can collaborate with global technology leaders to prepare students for an AI‑pervasive world. Emphasis was placed not only on technological capability, but also on trust, critical thinking and mindset change within institutions.
Prof. Shum underscored the importance of embracing AI across disciplines, “For our university, at this time, the number one priority is really a mindset change—to focus on AI for science, engineering, business, humanities, and medicine. AI is already here. We do not have to be afraid of this technology. It is a powerful new tool for us and a wonderful thing that we must learn and master to drive growth and innovation.”
Throughout the Summit, President Ip participated in two leadership meetings with over 15 university presidents and senior leaders from institutions across Asia, engaging in candid, strategy‑focused exchanges on shared regional challenges. One session examined how Asia’s emerging innovation corridors—from the Greater Bay Area to other fast‑growing technology belts—can redefine global technology leadership, with discussions centered on governance models and cross‑border collaboration. Another session focused on shaping next‑generation cities, exploring how universities can align research, talent development and policy engagement to support sustainable urban transformation amid rapid technological and societal change. These high-level dialogues emphasized the need for strategic alignment between academic research and regional development, reinforcing the Summit’s mission to leverage Asian leadership for global transformation through collaborative institutional design and shared expertise.
Across a series of high‑level sessions, HKUST senior leadership played an active role in shaping discussions on inclusive leadership, trusted AI in higher education, research commercialization, climate resilience, and global research collaboration. The sessions examined how universities can strengthen governance frameworks to ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI, while cultivating innovation ecosystems that translate research outcomes into socio-economic impact.
The dialogue also addressed strategies for nurturing entrepreneurship, climate‑proofing rapidly growing cities through interdisciplinary engineering approaches, and sustaining borderless research collaboration amid rising geopolitical and regulatory pressures. Collectively, these contributions highlighted HKUST’s commitment to advancing responsible innovation, international partnership, and university leadership attuned to Asia’s evolving challenges and global responsibilities.
The three-day event concluded with a closing ceremony, cementing new strategic partnerships and a shared vision for the future of higher education in the region.
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Environmentalists split over revived NZ-US rare minerals deal
April 25, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A resurrected minerals deal with the US is causing mixed reactions among environmentalists.
A Cabinet paper has revealed that Resources Minister Shane Jones wants to continue negotiations for a bilateral agreement with the US over rare minerals.
Currently, the US has been heavily reliant on China for these materials.
Critical minerals are used in a variety of modern-day tech, from smartphones and renewable energy to weapons.
Their use in a military context gave Greenpeace director Russel Norman pause.
“Donald Trump hates renewable energy. It’s all about getting minerals to fuel his war ambitions,” he said.
He worried that the deal could be used to circumvent environmental protections and let foreign interests plunder New Zealand’s resources.
He pointed to Trans-Tasman Resources, an Australian-owned company, which wanted to mine 50 million tonnes of seabed a year for 30 years in the South Taranaki Bight.
“There is no benefit in New Zealand in destroying the biodiversity off in South Taranaki just so that an Australian mining company can dig up vanadium and give it to the US military.”
The Fast Track panel rejected Trans-Tasman Resources’ plans.
Norman said New Zealand “should have nothing to do with the deal”.
“We don’t need to go and destroy the seafloor all around the world in order to get those minerals.”
This was supported by University of Auckland professor Nicola Gaston.
She said highly sought-after, rare minerals can be sourced through recycling.
She cited several companies that had created circular economies of extracting materials from waste products for new applications, such as Mint Innovation and Zethos.
“If a deal is about us actually backing these New Zealand companies to do the work that they’re doing internationally, that would be super.”
But she expressed reservations about the deal if it involved mining.
“I just would not want us to be locking ourselves into some sort of exploitation that is not able to be managed according to our own policy goals or the social licence that we have in New Zealand for mining.”
‘They never have practical alternative solutions’ – Jones
Jones responded to criticism, saying New Zealand was not solely pursuing a bilateral deal with the US, but was also exploring wider partnerships with ”like-minded nations”.
He said this country was already part of an international agreement with countries like the UK, Japan and South Korea to work together to secure supplies of critical minerals.
Jones said any development of the sector would still be subject to New Zealand’s environmental and legal safeguards, including the resource consenting process and Treaty obligations.
”Obviously, the consenting process – we need to ensure that when these minerals are extracted, it happens with established statutory guardrails,” he said.
He also noted the challenges of refining, saying there was currently little capacity in New Zealand and that processing minerals can come with ”a host of negative externalities”.
Responding to the criticism from Greenpeace, Jones said environmental advocacy groups rarely offered workable alternatives.
”Greenpeace are consistent critics in terms of capitalism, economic development… They never have practical alternative solutions,” he said.
”They want a clean green future, but they refuse to acknowledge that New Zealand has the very minerals that can contribute to that future,” he said.
Jones said opponents were holding back the sector.
”Mining has been marginalised in New Zealand by green Luddites, lily-livered bureaucrats and politicians that have been unwilling to show Kiwis that we can mine and still have positive environmental impacts.”
He also downplayed concerns about the potential military use of exported minerals.
”I don’t believe it is a concern… New Zealand is not in the weapon-making business,” he said, adding that lawful trade should not be restricted based on how what’s being traded will be used.
Jones said the government would continue discussions with multiple countries and planned to host a critical minerals forum at Parliament to get feedback from the sector.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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