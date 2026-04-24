Auckland mayor Wayne Brown refers to RNZ staffer as ‘a Muslim terrorist’

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Marika Khabazi

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown referred to an RNZ staff member of Indian descent as “a Muslim terrorist” and commented on his beard as the man escorted him into the building for an interview.

Brown said the comments were a “fumbled attempt at humour”.

RNZ said the man was greeting Brown as he arrived at RNZ’s Auckland offices for an appearance on the Afternoons programme on Monday.

The staff member apologised to Brown for the wait, mentioning security being tight in the building, an RNZ spokesperson said in a statement.

“The Mayor responded with a comment along the lines of ‘security can’t be very tight if we’re being escorted by a Muslim terrorist’,” the RNZ spokesperson said.

“The Mayor also made a comment about the employee’s looks and said something like ‘gosh look at your beard’.”

The man noted he must have looked shocked because the mayor then said he was only joking, the spokesperson said

The staff member, who RNZ News agreed not to name, said he was shocked and hurt by the comments.

“I agree with the Mayor that his comments were inappropriate and disrespectful,” he said in a statement sent by RNZ’s communications team.

“I acknowledge his apology and hope this incident leads to reflection about the choice of language, and the danger of racial and religious stereotyping, especially by those in positions of leadership.”

RNZ’s chief people officer Sarah Neilson said the comment was not acceptable.

“RNZ’s immediate concern is for our colleague who was understandably hurt by the comments,” she said in a statement.

“At our workplace we want people to be treated with respect, including by our guests. The comment made to our employee was unacceptable whether it was made in jest or otherwise.”

The Mayor’s apology

The mayor sent the man an email apology a short time after the incident.

It was requested he send it via an RNZ colleague and the organisation has released it:

“I am writing to apologise for the comment I made to you yesterday. It was inappropriate, and I take full responsibility for it.

“I understand that my words were disrespectful, and I regret the harm they caused. It was a fumbled attempt at humour which I admit I got wrong.

“On a personal note, I have a great deal of respect for the Sikh community in Auckland, and I am sorry that my comment fell short of that.”

The man is not Sikh. The Mayor was mistakenly told by his staff that the man was Sikh.

In response to questions from RNZ today, Brown sent a statement.

“I tend to use humour in all interactions but acknowledge I got this one wrong,” he said.

“When I was made aware of this, I immediately sent an apology to [the man]. I have always made it clear that I have great respect and admiration for our Muslim, Sikh and Indian communities here in Auckland, and I will continue to be a Mayor who represents every Aucklander.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand