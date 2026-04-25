Royal New Zealand Air Force completes medical evacuation from Antarctica

Source: Radio New Zealand

Justin Busbridge/Antarctica New Zealand

The Royal New Zealand Air Force has successfully completed the evacuation of a a patient working with the US Antarctic Program.

In a Facebook post, it said the C-130J Hercules completed the evacuation of one New Zealander from Antarctica.

“Our No. 40 Squadron crew picked up a New Zealander who needed higher medical attention and delivered them to Christchurch tonight (Friday).”

It said the mission had been over the course of 24 hours and its success coincided with the final sunset before winter on the continent.

Justin Busbridge/Antarctica New Zealand

“At this time of the year there are very narrow windows of favourable weather conditions so the crew threaded the needle between weather systems and dwindling daylight to land at Phoenix Airfield on the Ross Ice Shelf, near McMurdo Station.”

It said the crew had landed at the last sunrise about midday, and took off in twilight after the final sunset a little after 2pm. The next sunrise McMurdo Station and Scott Base will see is set to be on 19 August.

In a post on X, the US Embassy to New Zealand said the “high-stakes” evacuation from McMurdo Station brought home a a patient working with the US Antarctic Program.

“The NZ Defence Force has executed another high-stakes medical evacuation from Antarctica’s McMurdo Station, safely bringing home a patient working with the U.S. Antarctic Program. These missions are never routine – they demand precision, courage, and world-class capability every… pic.twitter.com/lezjrnTujI — US Embassy NZ (@usembassynz) April 24, 2026

US Chargé d’Affaires David Gehrenbeck expressed gratitude to New Zealand for its investment in “defines capabilities and exceptionally-skilled crews”.

“These missions are never routine – they demand precision, courage, and world-class capability every single time.

“This is what close partnership looks like in action.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand