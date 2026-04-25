Astronomers believe ‘otherworldly’ light seen in the sky linked to Chinese rocket launch

Source: Radio New Zealand

Astronomers believe an “otherworldly” light seen in the sky on Friday night is linked to a Chinese rocket launch hours earlier.

Tūhura Otago Museum director and astronomer Ian Griffin said the striking phenomenon appeared about 30 minutes after a rocket reportedly lifted off from China.

”As I understand it, there was a launch at about half past six our time,” Griffin said.

”Roughly half an hour later, the rocket was passing over New Zealand when there was likely a stage separation or firing of rocket jets, and it became incredibly bright in the sky.”

Griffin said the launch of a Long March-2D rocket carrying experimental satellites reportedly took place from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center earlier that afternoon Beijing time.

Reports and images of a glowing cloud moving across the sky quickly surfaced on social media, with sightings spanning much of the country.

Griffin, who observed the event from Middlemarch near Dunedin, described it as ”a very bright cloud” that slowly expanded as it travelled.

He said the cloud was initially intense and was likely reflecting sunlight at high altitude.

Griffin said that as the rocket climbed further into orbit, the plume spread out and formed a distinctive spiral shape, which he said was a hallmark of rocket exhaust dispersing in the upper atmosphere.

”It really did look otherworldly,” Griffin said.

”It’s not something you ever see in the natural night sky – a glowing cloud that grows and shifts shape as you watch. I can understand why people found it a bit unsettling.”

Griffin said such displays, while uncommon, were not unprecedented.

He said similar effects have been observed following launches from New Zealand’s own Mahia Peninsula Launch Complex, as well as missions by SpaceX in the United States.

Despite its unusual appearance, Griffin said there was no danger.

”The rocket is hundreds of kilometres above us by the time this happens,” he said.

”What you’re seeing is sunlight reflecting off gases released during the launch. It’s completely harmless – just visually stunning.”

The New Zealand Defence Force has been approached for comment.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand