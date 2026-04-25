AM Edition: Top 10 Economic Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026 – Full Text

AM Edition: Here are the top 10 economics articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 25, 2026 – Full Text
Let’s talk about fuel
April 24, 2026
Source: Auckland Council
Auckland Council and the Auckland Council Group (our council-controlled organisations AT, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Watercare) have been taking a hard look at how we use fuel, where we can make changes and fuel savings, and how increased fuel prices are affecting our budget and the everyday lives of Aucklanders.
What’s our role in the fuel supply disruption conundrum?
As a local authority, we are guided by the National Fuel Plan 2026 and current government direction, which places New Zealand at Fuel Response Phase 1 (minimal impact anticipated, but with potential to escalate). The government has confirmed that national fuel supply remains stable and that stock levels are healthy.
Essentially, like most businesses, residents and families in Tāmaki Makaurau, we’re dealing with the early impacts of the international fuel supply issue (price) and planning ahead for potential escalations of the situation (supply).
Read more about the government’s Fuel supply disruption response here.
How does fuel supply disruption affect us?
We’re a big business. Actually, we’re a big family of businesses. We work together to purchase fuel for the services that we deliver directly. This type of purchasing ensures we can get good prices and value for money – nonetheless, those prices are going up and we have to plan for how we might manage limited supply in the future.
Petrol and diesel to power buses, vehicles and machinery is not the only supply chain area we’re monitoring. Petrochemical products like the resin used to make polyethylene pipe are also part of the fuel supply chain and are products that we rely on in our infrastructure projects.
So, the cost and supply of fuel and fuel-related products, plus the impact on our staff and customers who are feeling the pinch at the petrol pump or other cost increases as a result of fuel going up, is our key focus right now.
How much fuel does the council and its services use?
The Auckland Council Group and its contractors collectively consume around tens of millions of litres of diesel every year, to deliver essential services across Tāmaki Makaurau. This fuel use supports critical frontline activities including waste collection, public transport operations, water and wastewater services, emergency response, infrastructure maintenance and other time‑critical council functions.
Auckland Transport (AT) is the council group’s largest fuel user, requiring approximately 700,000 litres of diesel per week across bus and ferry operations.
Waste collections require around 60–70,000 litres of diesel per week and areas like Healthy Waters and Flood Resilience see our stormwater operations, capital delivery and maintenance activities using around 32,000 litres per week.
Next up are our parks and facilities operational needs (like mowing, maintenance, emptying public bins and looking after our facilities and open spaces, their contractors in an average month use approximately 240,000 litres of diesel.
It’s a big step down to other fuel-dependent council services, like running our regional parks operations and our fleet vehicle pool, which serves functions like building inspections, animal management and compliance services.
What about all of those electric vehicles?
AT currently has at least 380 electric buses in its fleet and expects to have 434 on the road by the end of June. AT’s focus is on maximising use of the electric fleet while ensuring sufficient capacity across public transport services. This may mean making some changes to which buses you see on your route, but the route stays the same.
Some neighbourhoods will have seen compact little food scraps collection vehicles quietly picking up your food waste for composting. Around one third of the food scraps fleet is currently electric.
There are just over 1,000 vehicles in the council group’s fleet, covering everything we do – from parking wardens and zookeepers, to rangers and building inspectors. Some of our specialist vehicles, like utes and vans for Animal Management and Auckland Emergency Management, are petrol or diesel powered, but just over half of our fleet (51 per cent) is fully electric or battery electric hybrid.
How this affects everyone’s budget
The impact on our operating and capital costs remains dynamic and uncertain. Fuel costs sit within complex contractual arrangements and we will continue to closely manage and monitor these evolving pressures.
Because we work directly with our contract partners, we have some ability to manage any immediate impacts within our current contract arrangements.
We’re also thinking ahead and will work with the Mayor and Councillors through the Annual Budget and Long-term Plan processes to adjust strategic levers in response to emerging cost trends.
For our staff, increased prices at the petrol pump means thinking about their commute to work and the impact of increased costs on their home and family lives. We haven’t made any changes to the way we work but we have good flexible working policies in place that enable our people to work from home if their job allows, or work at other council buildings or hubs close to where they live.
And we’re acutely aware of how fuel price pressures are impacting on Aucklanders. The government has announced a temporary in-work tax credit increase of $50 in response to the recent rises to the cost of living. You can find out more from Inland Revenue.
Here are some other ways to help ease the pressure of petrol price rises:
- Public transport – leave the car at home and get on board the bus, train or ferry. Visit AT’s website and lock in all the public transport you need for a maximum of $50 per week.
- Fareshare – if you’re an employer looking to support your kaimahi with commuting costs, check out Fareshare, an easy way to subsidise work travel by bus, train or ferry where you can choose the amount you share and whether it’s weekdays or every day.
- Stretch every tank – check out what EECA, the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority, has to say about changing your driving habits and getting up to 20 per cent more out of a tank of gas. Look out for EECA’s fuel efficiency campaign or visit eeca.govt.nz/fuel.
- Love local. Save fuel.
- Check out the hundreds of free, low-cost and family-friendly local events on OurAuckland and Discover Auckland.
- Follow our Out and About programme on Facebook for events and activities at parks and community facilities in your neighbourhood.
- Take a hike – check out AKL Paths for walks and hikes in your area.
- Make the most of your local library – from activities for the kids to millions of library items to read, listen to, watch and learn from. Plus free wifi, exhibitions and events, and much more… visit Auckland Council Libraries.
- Upskill for free and make budget savings. Sound good? Read more here.
- Get to the pool – at Auckland Council pools, entry is free for young people aged 16 and under and in some local board areas, adults swim for free too. Visit aucklandleisure.co.nz.
What’s next?
We’ll continue to take direction from the government on its plans to manage fuel allocation during potential shortages and include that guidance in our own planning. We have provided feedback to the work that the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) is doing, to help inform the settings they put in place for local government.
We’ll also keep working on our own business continuity and contingency plans. This helps us to identify the council group’s fuel-critical services and confirm potential minimum service levels.
And we will be thinking about any medium-term considerations that the council may need to make if we’re faced with fuel or cost-related delays to our capital and infrastructure programmes.
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Green SM And Umoney Partner To Build An Integrated Mobility And Digital Finance Ecosystem In Laos
April 25, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
VIENTIANE, LAOS – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 April 2026 – Green SM Laos and Star Fintech Sole Co., Ltd (Umoney) have announced the signing of a Payment System Integration Agreement to incorporate Umoney into the Green SM application, alongside a Strategic Cooperation Agreement to develop a comprehensive digital finance and smart mobility ecosystem in Laos.
Under the agreement, Umoney will be integrated as a direct payment method within the Green SM app. The two parties will also implement an embedded integration model enabling Umoney users to seamlessly access Green SM’s mobility services directly within the Umoney platform.
For the first time in Laos, customers will experience a fully seamless ride-hailing journey with fares processed instantly via the Umoney e-wallet upon trip completion, replacing the previously common manual bank transfer method. Users simply link their Umoney wallet to the Green SM app for fast, convenient, and fully cashless transactions. Additionally, customers using partner banking applications can pay drivers through Umoney’s QR system, delivering a flexible, fast, and secure payment experience that enhances user convenience and broadens customer reach across both platforms.
As part of the collaboration, Green SM Laos will provide comprehensive mobility solutions for Umoney’s enterprise partners and individual customers, including Green SM Car electric ride-hailing, Green SM Limo, Green SM Airport transfer services, as well as corporate travel packages and flexible, customized mobility plans. Umoney, in turn, will collaborate with Green SM to develop digital financial and payment solutions tailored for drivers within the Green SM ecosystem, encompassing e-wallet services, direct income disbursement, operational expense payments, and cash flow management tools. This synergy is designed to optimize operational efficiency while enhancing the experience for businesses, drivers, and end-users alike.
Beyond mobility and payment solutions, both parties plan to expand their shared digital services ecosystem by integrating Umoney and Unitel’s telecommunications and digital utilities into the Green SM platform, including SIM card registration, mobile top-ups, data package purchases, and other digital services, thereby enhancing the value proposition for users across both platforms.
The two companies will also jointly roll out customer benefit programs targeting Umoney users in Laos, with a particular focus on airports, transaction points, and key high-traffic locations. Through integrated service offerings and incentives promoting electric mobility, Green SM and Umoney aim to foster environmentally responsible travel habits while delivering greater value to customers within their shared ecosystem.
Mr. Ha Chien Thang, Director of Star Fintech Sole Co., Ltd, shared:”Our partnership with Green SM marks a significant milestone in Umoney’s strategy to develop a comprehensive digital finance ecosystem in Laos. The integration of payment capabilities and digital services not only enhances user convenience but also contributes to the advancement of cashless payments and the broader digital transformation of the economy.“
Ms. Tran Hanh An, Director of Mobility Services Sales at Green SM Vietnam & Laos, stated: “The partnership between Umoney and Green SM reflects a shared commitment to connecting the essential infrastructures of modern urban life, from digital finance and telecommunications to a green mobility ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we aim to expand benefits for our customers and driver community while driving meaningful green transformation that is firmly grounded in everyday mobility and consumption needs.“
Furthermore, Green SM and Umoney will collaborate on multi-channel communications initiatives to strengthen brand awareness and expand their combined customer base. Planned activities include co-branded campaigns, promotional programs for new users, digital platform communications, and on-ground experiential activations in key markets.
The partnership between Green SM and Umoney marks a significant convergence of two leading ecosystems in green mobility and digital finance in Laos, united in their pursuit of integrated service solutions that meet the increasingly diverse demands of modern urban life. This collaboration also represents a pivotal step toward fostering innovation, elevating the user experience, and contributing to the sustainable growth of the digital economy in Laos.
Hashtag: #GreenSM
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.
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Jump in casual job listings, as businesses uncertain about hiring
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Job site Seek has seen a big jump in the number casual roles listed on its website, as an economist says uncertain economic times are making businesses reluctant to hire full time staff.
In theory, casual contracts offer flexibility for employers and employees, and work is available as and when it suits both parties – but no hours are guaranteed.
But some workers said the benefits were stacked in favour of the employer and the fluctuating hours made it difficult to get by.
Auckland mother of two Chantelle Williams worked on a casual contract in traffic management, starting her night shift at 9pm when there was work available.
When she started the job she said there were plenty of hours to go around – sometimes as many as 70 per week – but now they had dried up.
“At the moment I am struggling to get to 20 hours hours a week. So over time it just puts more pressure on you. Because you’re falling behind in your financial obligations.”
Williams said the flexibility of the work was a good thing – in theory.
But she said in reality, it was well known at her company that saying no to a shift meant not being offered as many in the future, so she was reluctant to ever turn down work.
“I could get calls in the afternoon saying I need you at work right now. So literally you have no time to do anything else other than grab a shower, jump in the car and go to work.”
That made it difficult for Williams to spend as much time with her kids as she would like.
“I don’t want to miss out on anything to do with my kids. But at the end of the day I do have to provide something to them.”
She would prefer to have a full time job, and had been looking for other work, but had not been able to find anything she was qualified for.
Silke Hartung worked as an attendant for live music events and loved coming to work when there was a shift available.
For Hartung, the flexibility was a big plus.
“I still get to Freelance and work at other events which works very well for me. I run a small business where I sell music earplugs which I can have at the door.”
But she said there were downsides to casual work, such as not getting sick leave and there being quiet times of the year.
“Over summer for example, when there just is no work. You kind of have to prepare for that for the entire rest of the year to prepare for maybe not having two months worth of work.”
Data from Seek showed the number of casual job listings had jumped 59 percent since June 2024.
Infometrics chief economist Brad Olsen said in the current economic climate, many businesses were feeling uncertain about hiring permanent staff.
“They are still quite cautious about where the state of the economy is, how fragile some of those green shoots looked – so opting a bit more for the casual rather than a permanent employee to come in. Just giving businesses a bit more options.”
With the job market looking tough, he said people looking for work were likely taking whatever they could get.
Employment lawyer Charlotte Parkhill said casual contracts meant work was on an “as and when required basis”.
However some businesses would sign an employee on to a casual contract without realising they could be considered permanent under law, she said.
“The person involved might work every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday for two years and the employer calls it casual, and that means they’re not truly casual, they’re actually a part time employee… because you’ve got that pattern.”
Employers needed to make sure casual roles they were hiring for were genuinely casual, or they could get themselves into trouble, she said.
Brad Olsen said Infometrics’ analysis showed at the end of 2025 casual employees made up 4.9 percent of the workforce, the highest since 2021.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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High school commerce teacher backs Seymour’s investment programme idea
April 24, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
One commerce teacher backs a possible investment programme for students and says demand for investment education is growing.
ACT leader David Seymour has floated the idea of giving every year 11 student $500 to invest.
It would be supervised as part of a programme to raise financial literacy and encourage Kiwis to diversify their investments.
Students would get more freedom to manage their windfall as they move through a year long investment cause.
The $30 million annually to fund the scheme would come out of the government’s annual Kiwi Saver subsidy.
One option could see student’s allowed to cash out any gains above $500 or credit them to a student loan account.
Commerce teacher at Cashmere High School, Matt Benassi, said the idea resonated with his students.
“I asked my students about it this afternoon… they wanted to know more about it.
“We are getting more and more demand regarding wanting to know more about investment.”
When asked whether the programme would work and who should teach it, Benassi leaned towards getting in experts.
“I think if the programme was set up so that experts could come in and discuss this then there’s some possibly to deliver that, and I think there are some experts in the educational field that would tackle that really really well.
“Would most teachers be able to? I would really like to hear from the experts.
“I know I get experts into my class to discuss it and the students do have lots of questions around it to gain more knowledge…”
He said using a simulation would not have the same impact of real money.
“The fact that it isn’t fake money, this isn’t a simulation, these aren’t just pretend numbers on a board, this is actual money…”, he said.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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