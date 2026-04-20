PM Edition: Top 10 Business Articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 20, 2026 – Full Text

PM Edition: Here are the top 10 business articles on LiveNews.co.nz for April 20, 2026 – Full Text
So you want to buy an EV – here’s what your bank could offer
April 19, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
More New Zealanders have been thinking about switching to electric vehicles in recent weeks as pressure grows on fuel prices.
Banks have reported more interest in loans to purchase EVs and Meridian said it was seeing more activity on its charging network.
RNZ asked the main banks what products they offered.
ASB
Adam Boyd, executive general manager of personal banking at ASB, said ASB home loan customers could use its Better Homes Top Up loan to buy electric or hybrid vehicles, as well as for renovations to make their homes warmer, drier or more energy-efficient.
This had an interest rate of 1 percent fixed for three years for up to $80,000 and required people to have 20 percent equity in their homes.
The loan could be used to purchase a vehicle from a registered motor vehicle trader. It allowed for new or used battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles.
“We’ve seen strong growth in demand, with a nearly 50 percent increase in Better Homes Top Up loans from February to March this year. Over the same period, visits to the Better Energy Calculator on ASB’s website increased by 46 percent.
“This can be used to find EVs similar to your current car, information on your home’s energy use, and compare costs and savings.
“We are committed to helping customers lower their carbon footprint, save on energy costs and improve their overall wellbeing – whether it’s by investing in an EV, through electrification or solar, energy efficient heating and insulation. Information about potential savings and benefits of EVs, using electric appliances and solar can be found on our website.”
BNZ
BNZ offers a Better Future home loan top up, which was also to a maximum $80,000 and 1 percent fixed for three years. It also required 20 percent equity.
For electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, or hybrid electric vehicles, borrowers needed to provide a purchase agreement from a registered motor vehicle trader.
It said search and page views for the product were up 66 percent month-on-month in March and about half the people who borrowed money were doing so to purchase an electric or hybrid vehicle.
“On the business side, green loan drawdowns were up 50 percent in March compared to our monthly average – and for asset finance specifically, green business loans were up 300 percent compared to the monthly average for the previous five months.”
ANZ
ANZ said its Good Energy Home Loan allowed existing customers to borrow from $3000 up to $80,000, again at a 1 percent rate for three years. Borrowers needed to have 20 percent equity.
“The loan can be used for electric and hybrid vehicles, and EV chargers.
“Since its launch in July 2022, more than $1 billion has been lent to more than 25,000 ANZ NZ customers with the Good Energy Home Loan. The average loan amount is $39,200.
“In March, the amount borrowed for transport under the Good Energy Home Loan increased by about 67 percent. The rise in transport lending comes against a backdrop of surging petrol prices and conflict in the Middle East.”
ANZ said the number of households taking a Good Energy Home Loan in the past month was up about 40 percent on the average for the previous three months.
To apply for a loan for an EV or hybrid, people needed to be able to provide a purchase agreement from a registered motor vehicle trader.
It also offered an option for businesses.
“The ANZ Business Green Loan allows businesses to borrow amounts up to $3 million in total to invest in assets or projects that demonstrate clear environmental benefits, aligned to the Loan Market Associations Green Loan Principles. Eligible projects include renewable energy, energy efficiency, green buildings and clean transportation – including electric vehicles and eligible hybrid vehicles.”
That loan had a floating rate of 3.5 percent which was subject to change.
Kiwibank
Kiwibank offers a sustainable energy loan on a variable interest rate but said it would contribute up to $2000 over four years to help pay it off.
Westpac
Jo McGregor, head of lending and insurance product at Westpac, said it offered an interest-free Green Choices home loan top-up.
This offered up to $50,00 interest free for up to five years for EVs and chargers as well as things like rooftop solar.
People could buy EVs new or used but it had to be from a licensed motor vehicle dealer.
“We’ve lent more than $55m for EV vehicles and chargers, hybrid vehicles, and e-mopeds and e-bikes through these offerings since Greater Choices was launched in 2020 and the EV Personal Loan in 2022. Over the past month we’ve seen around twice as many applications as usual for EVs given changes in customer demand linked to the increase in fuel costs.”
It also had an option for people who did not have a home loan with it.
“Our unsecured EV Personal Loan at the competitive interest rate of 7.99 percent p.a. also enables our customers to buy a new or used electric or hybrid vehicle, e-moped or e-bike when supported by a purchase agreement or invoice where appropriate. Customers can also refinance an existing EV loan to Westpac with a settlement letter from current lender.”
Why?
Banking expert Claire Matthews, from Massey University, said the decision to offer the products was more than just a marketing strategy, although that was part of it.
“Banks offer these loans as part of their contribution to society, which is both good for the brand but also part of their brand. It’s also a way for them to extend the relationship with their customer so that there is greater incentive for them to remain with the bank.”
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Legal verification of India FTA complete and date for signing agreed
April 20, 2026
Source: New Zealand Government
Legal verification of the New Zealand-India Free Trade Agreement (FTA) has been completed with both countries agreeing its signing on 27 April in New Delhi in front of a large contingent of Indian and New Zealand businesses, Trade and Investment Minister Todd McClay says.
“This once-in-a-generation agreement gives our exporters unprecedented access to 1.4 billion people and an economy set to become the third-largest in the world,” Mr McClay says.
“With so much global unrest, a trade agreement with India has never been more important for New Zealand’s prosperity.
“Signing the FTA allows New Zealand to initiate a formal parliamentary treaty examination and means the public can scrutinise the agreement in full.
“Signature also ensures we remain on track to benefit from a Most Favoured Nation clause for wine and services exports. The European Union has secured better access for wine and services which will automatically be extended to our exporters if our agreement enters into force first. This will be worth tens of millions of dollars in extra exports for the New Zealand economy,” Mr McClay says.
The historic agreement was concluded in December and eliminates or reduces tariffs on 95 per cent of New Zealand’s exports – among the highest of any Indian FTA. Almost 57 per cent of our exports will be duty-free from day one including lamb, wool, coal, leather, most forestry and industrial products. This will increase to 82 per cent when fully implemented including infant formula, a kiwifruit quota almost four times our current exports and seafood. The remaining 13 per cent including kiwifruit, apples, mānuka honey, wine and some dairy is subject to sharp tariff cuts.
Mr McClay confirmed the Government will follow the established parliamentary treaty examination process for the India FTA, allowing all parties to continue considering their support as the public also scrutinises the agreement.
Signing will activate the standard parliamentary process, allowing Parliament and the public to scrutinise the agreement through the Select Committee. The FTA text and National lnterest Analysis will be tabled in Parliament the day after signing and referred to the Foreign Affairs, Defence and Trade Committee (FADTC).
Once FADTC has completed its examination, enabling legislation will be introduced and will follow the usual legislative process. This approach is consistent with that taken for the TPP, CPTPP, and agreements with the United Kingdom, European Union, and United Arab Emirates.
“The business community, the primary sector, the services sector and many New Zealanders have expressed their strong support for this important trade agreement,” Mr McClay says.
“The benefits of the New Zealand-India FTA will be available to all Kiwis for many generations to come.”
Note to editor:
Key outcomes for New Zealand include:
• Tariff elimination or reduction on 95 per cent of our exports.
• Duty-free access on almost 57 per cent of New Zealand’s exports from day one, increasing to 82 per cent when fully implemented, with the remaining 13 per cent being subject to sharp tariff cuts.
• Immediate tariff elimination on sheep meat, wool, coal and over 95 per cent of forestry and wood exports.
• Duty-free access on most seafood exports, including mussels and salmon, over seven years.
• Duty-free access on most iron, steel and scrap aluminium, over 10 years or less.
• Duty-free access for most industrial products, over five to 10 years
• 50 per cent tariff cut for large quota of apples – nearly double recent average exports.
• Duty-free access for kiwifruit within a quota almost four times our recent average exports, and tariff halved for exports outside of quota.
• Duty-free access for cherries, avocados, persimmons and blueberries, over 10 years.
• Tariffs on wine reduced from 150 per cent to either 25 or 50 per cent (depending on the value of the wine) over 10 years plus a Most Favoured Nation (MFN) commitment.
• Tariffs on mānuka honey cut from 66 per cent to 16.5 per cent over five years.
• MFN status and liberalisation across services exports.
• Duty-free access for dairy and other food ingredients for re-export from day one.
• Duty-free access for bulk infant formula and other high-value dairy preparations over seven years.
• 50 percent tariff cut for high value milk albumins within a NZ-specific quota equal to current export volumes.
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Kerikeri Salvation Army store fire likely deliberately lit, investigator says
April 19, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
A blaze that destroyed a Kerikeri charity shop was likely deliberately lit, a fire investigator says.
Emergency services were alerted to the fire in a building housing a Salvation Army family store, and the Kerikeri Bakehouse and Café about 6.25pm on 15 April.
Kerikeri deputy fire chief Andy Hamberger said all three trucks and almost every volunteer in the brigade responded, along with crews from Paihia, Kaikohe and Ōkaihau.
The blaze took about three hours to put out and Kerikeri Road had to be closed to traffic for an hour.
Hamberger said damage to the charity shop’s building, shop and stock was significant.
The neighbouring bakery escaped serious damage, but a 90kg gas bottle at the rear of the building was on fire, putting the business out of action.
Fire investigator Graeme Matthews said enquiries were continuing.
“We’ve got a bit more work to do to wrap up the investigation, but at this stage, we’re treating it as potentially suspicious.”
Matthews said the fire started at the back of the building and went up into the roof space.
He said it was a blow to the young family that had bought the bakery just two months ago.
They had since had an electrician, gas fitter and refrigeration technician in to carry out repairs.
In a social media post, the Kerikeri Bakehouse and Café owners said the business would re-open from 7am Monday, and thanked customers for their patience and support.
The Salvation Army store has been boarded up and will need major repairs.
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Fuel crisis ‘no longer a short-term situation’ for airlines
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The fuel price crisis “is no longer a short-term situation” for airlines while the government is promising to hold oil companies accountable.
The Board of Airline Representatives chief executive Cath O’Brien told Morning Report that New Zealand does not have a supply problem, it has a price problem as uncertainty in the Middle East continues to spike all fuel costs and disruptions to air travel.
She said airlines that fly to New Zealand are very committed to the market, but hard decisions will have to be made where route profitability is unsuccessful, or if demand drops away.
“This is certainly no longer a short term situation,” O’Brien said. “We are starting to see this fuel price as something that is going to be quite elevated for quite a long time.”
On Wednesday the latest government update showed that fuel supplies in New Zealand dropped by three or four days across each type but remained stable.
O’Brien said cutting routes was “among the last things” that the airlines wanted to do but difficult decisions would have to be made as this was now an ongoing issue.
“Airlines could reduce services, frequencies, they could hypothetically come off routes. I don’t really see that I think airlines will do all they can to actually stay connected to New Zealand, that’s really what we’re in the business of.”
At the end of last month, a Jetstar NZ spokesperson said 12 percent of scheduled services had been impacted, including some services between Auckland and Christchurch as well as Auckland and Wellington, and some international flights between Auckland and Sydney and Auckland and Brisbane.
Air New Zealand also earlier said that it would cancel around 1100 flights from early March through until early May, but that most passengers would be moved to flights on the same day.
On Tuesday ABC reported Quantas also announced it will cut domestic flights due to higher fuel costs and the uncertainty of the Middle East war, with as much as AU$800 million (NZ$966m) in extra fuel costs.
O’Brien said it was difficult to predict what ticket prices were going to be in the future as it was also difficult to predict the costs of Jet fuel.
“I think it is reasonable to say that we’ve already seen some price increase in ticketing, and it is likely that we will see more of the same.”
She said airlines are coming into the period where they are planning their routes for 2027 and will be doing this in the knowledge that fuel prices are potentially going to be 100 percent higher.
O’Brien had worked through the Covid period as well and said the current fuel crisis presents one or two main issues, whereas Covid had multiple.
“In New Zealand we do not have a supply problem for jet fuel we have availability of supply here and out into the future months, but we do have a price problem for fuels not just jet fuel.
And I think that is the problem that we are going to have to manage is the price issue.”
‘Continuous price problem’- Shane Jones
Associate Energy Minister Shane Jones told Morning Report that the main issue was with the cost of fuel and it was going to be a “continuous price problem”.
The latest fuel stock figures – accurate to midday Sunday – showed 56.3 total days of petrol, 45.4 days of diesel, and 47.0 days of jet fuel either in country or expected to arrive in the next three weeks.
That was down from the 59.7 days of petrol, 49.1 days of diesel and 50.7 days of jet fuel reported on Monday – which was also a decrease.
Jones said that in 2024, oil companies pledged New Zealand would not suffer any major crisis because of an absence of fuel and the government would hold them accountable.
“If they do not obey and maintain the law, the punitive fiscal costs on them are enormous.”
He said the government had put money forward for additional storage capacity which will come online at Marsden Point in about four or five weeks at the end of May.
“So it’s really important for the credibility of these major players, one of them is an Australian listed company, Ampol, that they abide by their word, because the public has a great deal of trust invested in the system.”
He said while the issue was mainly with the cost of fuel, the government had explored the options for the Crown to work with the import companies and bring “more molecules” to New Zealand.
Jones said the government was working closely with Australian advisers and politicians and the Prime Minister has been in “regular contact” with leaders in Singapore as part of the fuel response.
He believed the government was doing all they can.
“I do genuinely believe that we’ve left no stone unturned… And I’ve seen no information that would cause me to believe that the actions of the fuel companies means that they are failing their statutory test.”
Prime Minister Chris Luxon said on Wednesday that fuel importers were continuing to report “no material issues with future orders or future shipments”, and the government had reassurances about orders to the end of May, as well as planned orders through to end of June.
“We are staying at phase 1 of the national fuel response plan, but the ceasefire is fragile and the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed, so the risks to New Zealand’s fuel security is still elevated.”
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The 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit Concludes Successfully
April 16, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2026 – On April 14, the two-day 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, themed “Digital and Intelligent Empowerment for Innovative Development — Jointly Building a Community with a Shared Future in Cyberspace,” came to a successful conclusion.
This year marks the second consecutive time that Hong Kong has hosted the international conference. Approximately 1,000 participants attended, including ministerial-level officials from government departments, senior representatives of international organizations, diplomatic envoys to China, leaders from prominent internet enterprises, as well as experts and scholars from more than 50 countries and regions.
John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, stated that the successful hosting of the summit fully demonstrates Hong Kong’s unique advantages under the “One Country, Two Systems” framework. The HKSAR Government is accelerating the development of innovation and technology, with artificial intelligence as a key pillar. Hong Kong ranks among the world’s leading economies in AI readiness and is committed to harnessing the power of AI in a responsible and inclusive manner.
Zhuang Rongwen, Chairman of the World Internet Conference and Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, noted that the summit aims to align with the accelerating trends of digitalization, networking, and intelligent transformation. It seeks to build consensus and pool strengths across sectors, leveraging new achievements and cooperation outcomes in the digital and intelligent fields to make greater contributions toward a brighter digital future for the Asia-Pacific region.
On the afternoon of April 13, the main forum of the 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, along with the Distinguished Contributors Ceremony, was held in Hong Kong.
Wang Jingtao, Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China, and Francis Gurry, Vice Chairman of the World Internet Conference and former Director General of the World Intellectual Property Organization, attended and delivered keynote speeches. Ren Xianliang, Secretary-General of the World Internet Conference, was also present.
Wang Jingtao pointed out that the global wave of intelligent transformation is surging, with breakthroughs in artificial intelligence emerging collectively. He emphasized the need to build consensus and deepen cooperation to address the critical question of how digital technologies can better benefit humanity. He proposed four key measures:
- Uphold openness and cooperation to expand the digital economy;
- Promote inclusiveness and shared benefits to bridge digital and intelligence divides;
- Strengthen coordinated governance to build a fair and equitable cyberspace order;
- Reinforce security foundations to safeguard cyberspace safety.
Francis Gurry stated that digital and intelligent empowerment means enabling individuals, enterprises, institutions, and diverse cultural and economic actors to adapt to the digital and AI environment, seize social and economic opportunities, and share in development dividends. He emphasized that all stakeholders bear important responsibilities in this process. The Distinguished Contributors Ceremony was established to honor individuals and enterprises that have driven the development of digital and intelligent technologies, recognizing both their technological excellence and their deep concern for the societal impact of technological transformation.
Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, and Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, also attended and delivered speeches. Other distinguished participants included Wu Jianping, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Director of the Zhongguancun Laboratory; Nii Quaynor, Chairman of Ghana Dot Com and recipient of the 2024 Distinguished Contribution Award; and Kilnam Chon, Honorary Professor at KAIST and also a 2024 award recipient. Wu Dong, Chief Engineer of the Cyberspace Administration of China, also attended the event.
The event invited individuals, enterprises, and prominent figures who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the global internet. Through keynote speeches, roundtable discussions, and personal narratives, participants shared their practices and insights on building a community with a shared future in cyberspace. The program featured four thematic sections: “Tribute to the Connectors of the World,” “Tribute to Technological Innovators,” “Tribute to Digital Pioneers — Hong Kong Dialogue,” and “Tribute to Technology for Good.” Participants also explored future directions and opportunities for artificial intelligence.
During the event, the launch of the 2026 World Internet Conference Leading Science and Technology Awards and the global call for case studies on jointly building a community with a shared future in cyberspace were announced. The launch ceremony for the 2026 Distinguished Contribution Awards was also held.
On April 14, six sub-forums on different themes were held in Hong Kong. Participants engaged in in-depth discussions on topics including intelligent agent innovation and applications, digital finance, AI safety governance, smart livelihoods, digital health, and the digitalization and dissemination of classical texts.
On the same day, ten think tanks participating in the World Internet Conference Think Tank Cooperation Program released a series of research outcomes at the Smart Livelihoods and Digital Finance Forum of the 2026 Asia-Pacific Summit.
The 2026 World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit was organized by the World Internet Conference, hosted by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, and co-organized by the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau of the HKSAR Government.
Hashtag: #WorldInternetConference
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GREE Unveils 130 Products at the 139th Canton Fair, with Over 80% Featuring AI and Green Energy-Saving Technologies
April 17, 2026
Source: Media Outreach
GUANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 April 2026 – On April 15, the 139th China Import and Export Fair (hereinafter referred to as the “Canton Fair”) officially opened. As a leading enterprise in the manufacturing sector, Gree Electric made a grand appearance at Pavilion 4.2A under the theme “GREE, Making Better Electric Appliances,” presenting over a hundred innovative products in its largest exhibition area in Canton Fair history. Amid the global wave of green and intelligent manufacturing transformation, GREE is leveraging its hard-core independent innovation and full-industry-chain capabilities to show the world the confidence and resolve of China’s intelligent manufacturing to navigate industry cycles and lead the transformation.
Zhu Lei, CMO of Gree Electric, stated that Gree has participated in the Canton Fair for 31 consecutive years. This year, GREE brought 130 products to the event. Facing the global market, GREE strives to fully meet the practical needs of consumers from different regions worldwide. Notably, the majority of these products are originally manufactured in and exported from China, reflecting the dedication and ingenuity of GREE’s Chinese craftsmen.
It is reported that at this year’s Canton Fair, GREE has created a full-industry-chain exhibition space ranging from core components to scenario-based solutions. To date, buyers from over 50 countries and regions have scheduled visits and business negotiations, marking a 21% year-on-year increase.
Currently, the global home appliance industry is undergoing a dual transformation. On one hand, an energy efficiency revolution driven by the “Dual Carbon” goals makes the transition to eco-friendly refrigerants an urgent priority; on the other hand, an experience revolution spurred by consumption upgrades has made quietness, health, and smart features the core demands of users. GREE’s SilenzX series ultra-quiet air conditioners, showcased at the event, serve as a precise response to this trend. Equipped with a self-developed rotary four-cylinder compressor, the SilenzX series reduces the minimum sound pressure level of the outdoor unit to a mere 29 decibels—far below the industry average of 42 decibels. Backed by 137 invention patents, the product recently won a Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, signaling that Chinese enterprises have shifted from being “followers” to “leaders” in the realm of comfort technology.
A deeper layer of competitiveness stems from GREE’s long-term bet on a green future. Among the products showcased at this Canton Fair, over 80% are equipped with AI, green energy-saving, and other advanced technologies. GREE has comprehensively implemented R290 eco-friendly refrigerant technology across its entire product matrix, including split units, window units, and water heaters. Furthermore, its world-first photovoltaic air conditioning system has achieved a systemic breakthrough of “zero carbon emissions, zero electricity bills, and zero waste.” The AI dynamic energy-saving technology also utilizes intelligent algorithm optimization to boost annual energy efficiency by 15.8% and reduce power consumption by 13.6%. Rather than isolated technological features, these represent comprehensive green solutions that cover the entire chain of energy production, transmission, and consumption, providing the industry with a leapfrog path from “low-carbon compliance” to “zero-carbon leadership.”
Behind this systemic innovation capability lies a full-industry-chain competitive moat forged through 35 years of independent R&D. At this Canton Fair, Gree introduced three major compressors—G-Boost, G-Storm, and G-Hyper—which have successfully overcome industry challenges such as ultra-high-temperature cooling and ultra-low-temperature heating. Its star product, the GMV 9 series, is capable of operating in an ultra-wide temperature range from -35°C to 60°C, marking GREE’s achievement of full-stack technological autonomy from core components to system integration.
This strategic resolve is yielding substantial returns in GREE’s global layout. As one of the first Chinese home appliance companies to venture overseas, GREE has built a network covering more than 190 countries and regions. Independent brands now account for 70% of its total export volume, and this figure exceeds 85% in Belt and Road countries. This marks a highly successful, high-quality transformation from a traditional OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) model to an independent brand-led enterprise.
From core technological breakthroughs to a green and low-carbon transition, GREE remains rooted in technology and centered on quality. Its presence at the Canton Fair serves as a vivid microcosm of the transformation and upgrading of China’s manufacturing sector, demonstrating the powerful potential and dynamic momentum of “Made in China.”
Hashtag: #GREE
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Labour’s Russell says only tax policy its campaigning on is CGT, accuses National of lying about it
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Labour’s revenue spokesperson has clarified the only tax policy the party will be campaigning on is its already-announced capital gains tax – and has put her “full support” behind it.
It follows accusations from National that Labour was sending “mixed signals” on its tax policy, after Deborah Russell said there were “good suggestions” in a document calling for changes to the tax system.
On Wednesday, lobby group Tax Justice Aotearoa released its latest Tax Policy Statement, setting out proposals to “rebalance” the tax system.
The policy statement contained proposals including a tax surcharge on big corporates (such as a levy on major banks), a windfall profits tax, closing the shareholder loans tax loophole, moving the top tax bracket to $150,000 (as well as a tax-free threshold on the first $5000 of people’s incomes), a high-wealth tax, trusts tax, and wealth transfer tax.
Labour’s revenue spokesperson Deborah Russell told The Post there were some “really good suggestions” in the document, but “whether or not we would take them all up is a different matter”.
The party has released its tax policy for the election, which comprises a 28 percent capital gains tax (CGT) on the sale of investment and commercial properties from July 2027.
The revenue would be ring-fenced into a proposal to fund three free GP visits a year.
Russell told The Post Labour would “of course” have more tax policy than that, but it would be “centred around the integrity of the tax system and the transparency of it”.
The New Zealand Herald also reported Russell was “comfortable” with the CGT policy but would not say whether she felt it went far enough.
Her comments prompted National’s campaign chair Simeon Brown to issue a press release suggesting Russell had “pulled back the curtain” on more taxes.
“Labour has already announced a capital gains tax that would target households, KiwiSavers, and every single business in the country. Now, Ms Russell has made it clear they are open to going even further,” Brown said.
Labour has previously said the family home, farms, KiwiSaver, and other assets would be exempt from its CGT policy.
The Taxpayers’ Union also said the comments rang “alarm bells” for taxpayers.
“When the person in charge of tax policy won’t rule out going further, it’s a clear signal this tax could expand,” said spokesperson Tory Relf.
Russell told RNZ it was important different groups and people could present their views on New Zealand’s tax system, and while there were some “interesting ideas” in the document, “Labour has been clear that the only tax policy [we] will be campaigning on is our simple targeted capital gains tax, which nine out of ten New Zealanders will not pay.”
Russell said the CGT would shift investment from property speculation into the productive economy, level the playing field for businesses, and create jobs.
“I am in full support of the policy and I am looking forward to campaigning on it.”
She said it was not the first time National had “lied” about Labour’s CGT policy.
“We are absolutely clear that the only tax policy we are campaigning on is our tightly targeted capital gains tax.”
Asked what kinds of things Labour was looking at around the transparency and integrity of the tax system, Russell said it was not a policy to campaign on, and was something all governments were required to do.
“The law requires that the Minister of Revenue protect the integrity of the tax system to ensure the tax system is working as intended. These are usually technical fixes, and something every Minister of Revenue needs to do, regardless of which government is in power,” she said.
Tax Justice Aoteaora spokesperson Glenn Barclay said successive polls had shown solid support for tax reform and properly funding public services.
“New Zealanders realise maintaining the status quo is not an option,” he said.
Barclay said New Zealand was a low tax country compared to many other developed nations, and was not gathering enough revenue to fund “the things that matter for us to live good lives” like fully-staffed hospitals, affordable housing, resilient infrastructure, and nutritious school lunches.
“We rely very heavily on income tax and GST, so working people are carrying more of the load of funding our public services. And our failure to properly tax wealth and big corporates directly contributes to increasing inequality, erodes living standards and opportunities for ordinary people, like working towards owning your own home,” Barclay said.
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Replacement for outgoing Health NZ board chairperson announced
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced a replacement for outgoing Health New Zealand board chairperson, Lester Levy.
The board was axed and Levy installed as commissioner in 2024, and then, when it was re-established in July last year, he again took on the role of chairperson.
But from May 1, Mark Darrow would begin a three-year term as chairperson.
The minister said Darrow was an experienced board chairperson and director, bringing expertise in finance, audit, risk, and assurance, which Brown said would be critical to driving performance and accountability.
Two other board members had also been announced – former ProCare director and interim HealthAlliance chief executive Michael Schubert, and prominent primary care leader Dr Bryan Betty.
They, too, take on three-year terms, with Schubert also starting on May 1, and Betty on July 24, following the expiry of Roger Jarrold’s term.
Continuing board members were Dr Andrew Connolly, Dr Frances Hughes, Parekawhia McLean, Peter McCardle and Terry Moore.
According to Brown, Schubert was “a professional director experienced in supporting organisations with financial stewardship, audit and risk, and organisational change. He had governance experience in complex, highly regulated environments, including in health”.
“Dr Betty is a specialist general practitioner who is well-respected as a sector leader and who has considerable governance experience. He will bring additional clinical and health system expertise to the board, particularly in relation to primary care, which is a key priority for the government.”
“I want to acknowledge the contribution of outgoing Chair Professor Lester Levy,” Brown said. “Through his leadership, first as Commissioner and then as chair, Health New Zealand strengthened its financial performance and made meaningful progress against the government’s health targets.”
Levy had agreed to offer support over the transition period to come, as from July 1, decision-making shifted closer to patients, communities and frontline services.
“I expect the board to maintain its focus on strong governance and accountability, ensuring Health New Zealand operates efficiently, transparently, and with patients at the centre.”
Te Whatu Ora chief executive Dr Dale Bramley paid tribute to Levy.
“Since his early days as chief executive at Middlemore Hospital and South Auckland health services through his transition into DHB and regional governance roles, Lester has always been in it to put the interests of patients first.”
Under his chairmanship, HNZ had seen improved access for patients, and a significant turnaround in financial performance. “We owe him a debt of profound gratitude.”
“We also thank Roger for this hard work and support to improve our sustainability. His contribution is reflected in the progress we have made over the last two years to significantly improve our financial position.”
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Viva La Dirt League: The Auckland internet sketch trio with billions of fans
April 19, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
New Zealand Comedy collective Viva La Dirt League are an internet sensation.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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Wildlife deaths, intergenerational harm flagged in gold mine assessments
April 16, 2026
Source: Radio New Zealand
The Department of Conservation has warned a proposed gold mine near Cromwell is an unprecedented threat to wildlife, while Heritage New Zealand fears it will modify or destroy most of the area’s recorded archaeological sites.
More than half the 53 invited parties who commented on the Bendigo-Ophir project explicitly opposed it, including environmentalists, locals and mana whenua.
The plans also had strong support in some quarters, including nearby landowners and a group of local residents.
Australian company Santana Minerals applied in November for consent to build four open-cast mine pits, which fast-track panel members are expected to approve or decline in October.
The company said the mine could employ hundreds of people and be worth $6 billion in export revenue and more than $1 billion in taxes and royalties for New Zealand.
The application reflected years of detailed technical and environmental work, it said.
However, in comments made public this week, the Department of Conservation (DOC) estimated as many as 600,000 native lizards could be killed as a result of the project.
The Otago Conservation Board warned the tailings storage facility could attract wetland birds to surface water high in toxic cyanide.
Both recommended the fast-track expert panel should decline consent.
Fish & Game Otago was also opposed and cautioned there was a lack of evidence showing trout and game birds would be protected from contaminants.
Environmental Defence Society chief executive Gary Taylor said his group’s independent ecologists had reached similar conclusions about the environmental effects.
“We’re not opposed to mining, per se, but this mine is the wrong mine in the wrong place and the environmental impacts of it are just completely over the top,” Taylor said.
“What the applicant is facing … is a bit of a reality check that there’s now a tsunami of expert evidence contesting its application and we think that, in aggregate, meets the test for the panel to decline the application.”
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton described New Zealand as an immature mining destination, lacking the technical expertise or stringent standards found in jurisdictions like Canada or Australia.
Unless the panel could independently verify risks would be mitigated “as far as reasonably practical for at least a century after closure” then the application should be declined, he said.
Santana Minerals was due to respond to comments by Friday.
Case for economic diversification
Support for the mine came from the New Zealand Minerals Council, Shine Irrigation Company, two neighbouring landowners and the Santana Mine Supporters community group.
The supporter group’s head and Cromwell local Bill Sanders said there was a substantial and informed group of locals backing the project.
His group had grown to 8600 members and many saw the mine as a chance for economic diversification, he said.
“In Central [Otago] at the moment the cherry orchards and the vineyards, they’re not having a very good time of it. So here’s an opportunity for people to get a decent job in the mine and let’s not forget that the mine won’t be the only thing. There’ll be downstream industries where people will be able to work and earn good money in those as well,” Sanders said.
He was confident the mine would be monitored closely and would only be approved if it was up to standard.
“Modern day mining is a lot cleaner than what it used to be and the people that are running this aren’t cowboys. These people are very experienced,” Sanders said.
Sustainable Tarras, another community group, was opposed and said the project’s adverse impacts were overwhelming.
More than 9000 people had signed their opt-in email list to confirm their opposition to the project, the group said.
Sustainable Tarras chair Suze Keith said its primary concern was contamination of surface and groundwater.
“It’s very easy to find examples where water downstream of mine sites has become contaminated and, once an aquifer is contaminated, it’s very difficult to reverse that,” she said.
“From the get-go we’ve said that this project isn’t well suited to fast-tracking … the gold’s not going anywhere. It would have been far preferable for Santana to go through the standard Resource Management Act process.”
Mana whenua, heritage opposition
Kuma Southern Māori Business Network told the panel there had been insufficient recognition of wāhi tapu (sacred sites) and mining risked disturbing kōiwi (human remains) through large-scale excavation.
Kā Rūnaka argued granting consent would be unlawful as it was inconsistent with the Ngāi Tahu Treaty Settlement and the mine could cause intergenerational harm.
Some neighbouring landowners also expressed opposition to the project, claiming house prices in the area had already “dropped dramatically”.
One family said their homestead and farming infrastructure were in a “red zone” where a tailings dam failure could lead to one to three metres of toxic inundation, while another said their quiet rural gravel road had already become a dust bowl with Santana traffic.
Heritage New Zealand said Santana Minerals had understated the existing heritage values of the project area and underestimated the adverse effects of the project.
“The proposed works will have an overall major impact on the heritage and archaeological values of the project area seeing an almost total loss of heritage values within the footprint of the mining operation,” it said.
Councils and ministers weigh in
The Otago Regional Council (ORC) and Central Otago District Council (CODC) did not take a stance supporting or opposing the mine but raised concerns about its environmental risks.
The ORC said its geotechnical consultants found the proposed tailings storage facility did not currently meet stability standards, while the CODC noted that the project’s proposed noise and vibration activities would need additional land-use consents.
Six ministers gave feedback on the project with only Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka explicitly stating he supported the application.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop expressed “broad support for projects which deliver positive outcomes for New Zealand, including the Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project” and South Island Minister James Meager highlighted the project’s “substantial economic benefits” for the region.
Regional Development and Resources Minister Shane Jones said the project aligned with the Minerals Strategy for New Zealand which aimed to double mineral export revenue by 2040.
Santana responds
Santana Minerals chief executive Damian Spring said, in a statement, the company would respond to the feedback through its submission to the panel.
“The project is backed by a substantial body of technical work developed over several years by independent experts and that material is now being examined through the process. It’s not appropriate to address individual points in isolation – the legal framework is designed to assess all questions against the full evidence base,” he said.
“Our focus is on engaging directly through the process and providing comprehensive responses to the panel.”
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand
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