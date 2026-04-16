Replacement for outgoing Health NZ board chairperson announced

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nick Monro

Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced a replacement for outgoing Health New Zealand board chairperson, Lester Levy.

The board was axed and Levy installed as commissioner in 2024, and then, when it was re-established in July last year, he again took on the role of chairperson.

But from May 1, Mark Darrow would begin a three-year term as chairperson.

The minister said Darrow was an experienced board chairperson and director, bringing expertise in finance, audit, risk, and assurance, which Brown said would be critical to driving performance and accountability.

Two other board members had also been announced – former ProCare director and interim HealthAlliance chief executive Michael Schubert, and prominent primary care leader Dr Bryan Betty.

They, too, take on three-year terms, with Schubert also starting on May 1, and Betty on July 24, following the expiry of Roger Jarrold’s term.

Continuing board members were Dr Andrew Connolly, Dr Frances Hughes, Parekawhia McLean, Peter McCardle and Terry Moore.

According to Brown, Schubert was “a professional director experienced in supporting organisations with financial stewardship, audit and risk, and organisational change. He had governance experience in complex, highly regulated environments, including in health”.

“Dr Betty is a specialist general practitioner who is well-respected as a sector leader and who has considerable governance experience. He will bring additional clinical and health system expertise to the board, particularly in relation to primary care, which is a key priority for the government.”

“I want to acknowledge the contribution of outgoing Chair Professor Lester Levy,” Brown said. “Through his leadership, first as Commissioner and then as chair, Health New Zealand strengthened its financial performance and made meaningful progress against the government’s health targets.”

Levy had agreed to offer support over the transition period to come, as from July 1, decision-making shifted closer to patients, communities and frontline services.

“I expect the board to maintain its focus on strong governance and accountability, ensuring Health New Zealand operates efficiently, transparently, and with patients at the centre.”

Te Whatu Ora chief executive Dr Dale Bramley paid tribute to Levy.

“Since his early days as chief executive at Middlemore Hospital and South Auckland health services through his transition into DHB and regional governance roles, Lester has always been in it to put the interests of patients first.”

Under his chairmanship, HNZ had seen improved access for patients, and a significant turnaround in financial performance. “We owe him a debt of profound gratitude.”

“We also thank Roger for this hard work and support to improve our sustainability. His contribution is reflected in the progress we have made over the last two years to significantly improve our financial position.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand