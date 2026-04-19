Kerikeri Salvation Army store fire likely deliberately lit, investigator says

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied

A blaze that destroyed a Kerikeri charity shop was likely deliberately lit, a fire investigator says.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire in a building housing a Salvation Army family store, and the Kerikeri Bakehouse and Café about 6.25pm on 15 April.

Kerikeri deputy fire chief Andy Hamberger said all three trucks and almost every volunteer in the brigade responded, along with crews from Paihia, Kaikohe and Ōkaihau.

The blaze took about three hours to put out and Kerikeri Road had to be closed to traffic for an hour.

Hamberger said damage to the charity shop’s building, shop and stock was significant.

The neighbouring bakery escaped serious damage, but a 90kg gas bottle at the rear of the building was on fire, putting the business out of action.

Fire investigator Graeme Matthews said enquiries were continuing.

RNZ / Robin Martin

“We’ve got a bit more work to do to wrap up the investigation, but at this stage, we’re treating it as potentially suspicious.”

Matthews said the fire started at the back of the building and went up into the roof space.

He said it was a blow to the young family that had bought the bakery just two months ago.

They had since had an electrician, gas fitter and refrigeration technician in to carry out repairs.

In a social media post, the Kerikeri Bakehouse and Café owners said the business would re-open from 7am Monday, and thanked customers for their patience and support.

The Salvation Army store has been boarded up and will need major repairs.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand