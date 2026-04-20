Live Weather: Flooding in Wellington as more downpours hit central NZ overnight

Source: Radio New Zealand

Follow the latest with RNZ’s liveblog.

Torrential rain that hit Wellington overnight caused flooding in several suburbs and in parts of the central city.

A police officer officer stationed south of the Basin Reserve said people were being evacuated from Berhampore and Ohiro Road in Brooklyn.

“It’s bad, there’s flooding everywhere,” the officer said.

Emergency vehicles are out around the city, with pictures showing large amounts of water flowing along main routes.

One resident described flooding on Ohiro Road as basically a new river forming on the street.

RNZ’s reporter at the scene said flooding on State Highway 1 around the Basin Reserve extended to John and Thompson Streets and all cars were being turned back.

There were submerged cars down a side street. Three women standing on their doorstep said they were stuck but were okay, the reporter said.

MetService’s severe thunderstorm warning was lifted before 6am, as the heaviest downpours eased but rain was still affecting parts of the city.

RNZ / Paris Ibell

More orange weather warnings and yellow watches were in place for for Monday as a low pressure system crossed the country.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand