Viva La Dirt League: The Auckland internet sketch trio with billions of fans

Source: Radio New Zealand
New Zealand Comedy collective Viva La Dirt League are an internet sensation.
The group made up of actors, gamers and filmmakers make sketches who make sketches for “nerds on the internet” have millions of subscribers and billions of views across platforms various platforms.
Prior to turning Viva La Dirt League into a full-time business the trio all had jobs in traditional media. Adam King a TVNZ director, Alan Morrison an NZME video producer & Rowan Bettjeman an actor.
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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand